Top 10 3 GB RAM mobile phones for you

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 17, 2022 21:09 IST

While you might not think you need a 3 GB RAM mobile phone, there are many reasons it's the right choice. With improved space and space for more work, they come in handy. This article will go over a list of 3 GB RAM mobile phones.

3GB RAM mobile phones fit your needs as well as your budget.

Choosing the perfect 3 GB RAM mobile phone can be challenging because there are many choices. But we're here to help! Here are our top 10 picks so you can get the right product the first time. See our complete guide for more information on your options.3 GB RAM mobile phones. Get the best phone for your needs.

Find the perfect 3 GB RAM mobile phone that fits your needs and budget. Shop from a wide range of brands, models and features.

1. Redmi 10 A

This phone comes with a mediatek helio G 25 processor, charcoal black colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage. It also has a 13 MP camera and a 5 MP front camera. With a pixel density of 275 PPI, this 720 x 1640 pixels resolution phone offers a 6.52-inch HD+ display. Indeed, this phone is excellent for anyone who needs to have a phone to try their hands with photographs. At 8499, it's great for the price too. The redmi 10 A, a great phone for this price point, has been built with an eye on affordability. The device has a premium feel and look, which is refreshing for a phone at this price.

Specifications

  • Processor: mediatek helio G 25
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • OS: android v 11
  • Camera: 13 MP rear + 5 MP front
  • Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD
  • Battery:5000 mAh

ProsCons
large screen displayno fast charging support
fingerprint scannerno multi-camera setup
good performance 
good battery life 
Redmi 10A (Charcoal Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
23% off
8,499 10,999
Buy now

2. Vivo Y 15 C

The vivo y 15 c features a mediatek helio G 25 processor, Mystic Blue colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage. It also has a 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. With a 6.51 inches IPS LCD Display that offers 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 270 PPI, this phone is launched with a plastic body and has the same design as the Y 15 S. At 9499, it offers excellent design and good features giving an affordable yet premium feel to consumers who seek both.

Specifications

  • Processor: mediatek helio P 35
  • OS: android v 12
  • RAM:3 GB
  • Storage:32 GB
  • Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP rear, 8 MP front
  • Display: 6.51 inches IPS LCD
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
fun touch os version based on android 12helio P 35 processor
supports USB OTGno fast charging
90 hz refresh rate displayno full HD+ display
a massive 5000 mAh battery 
vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
34% off
9,499 14,490
Buy now

3. Realme C 31

The Realme C 31 is a lower-priced model with a 6.5 HD+ display, light silver colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage. It also features a 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP triple rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Display with a pixel density of 270 PPI and 720 x 1600 pixels. The brand has grown to become a leading one in the market, and the secret behind its success is launching products in several segments. At just 8900, it has several features that a comprehensive smartphone would have.

Specifications

  • Processor: unisoc T 612 processor
  • OS: android v 11
  • RAM:3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP triple rear, 5 MP front
  • Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
micro SD card supportmediocre hardware
3.5 mm audio jackruns android 11
5000 mAh battery10 W charging
Realme C31 (Light Silver, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
18% off
8,999 10,999
Buy now

4. Poco C 31

The poco C 31 is an affordable smartphone with a 6.53-inch display, shadow grey colour, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, a 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera, and a 5 MP front camera. It also features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD Display with a pixel density of 270 PPI and 720 x 1600 pixels. Poco has introduced the poco C 31 smartphone to its C-series lineup. This phone costs only 7995.

Specifications

  • Processor: mediatek helio G 25
  • OS: android v 10
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear, 5 MP front
  • Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
6.5-inch IPS displayaverage hardware and cameras capabilities
4 G supportruns android 10
5000 mAh batterymicro-USB 2.0 port
Poco C31 (Shadow Gray, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
26% off
8,150 10,999
Buy now

5. Samsung galaxy A 03

The galaxy A 03 is a budget-oriented device from samsung that comes with a water-drop notch display, a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 224 PPI, and a pixel density of 270 PPI. It is blue with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB Storage. The galaxy A 03 is an entry-level smartphone from Samsung that costs 10449. It has some great features that make it the perfect choice for first-time smartphone buyers.

Specifications

  • Processor: unisoc T 606
  • OS: android v 11
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP dual rear, 5 MP front
  • Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
4 G LTE supportmediocre hardware
micro SD card support10 w charging support
5000 mAh battery32 GB storage
camera quality 
Samsung Galaxy A03 Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage
22% off
10,199 12,999
Buy now

6. OPPO A 15

The oppo A 15 is a regular budget phone that offers you some of the most advanced features on a smartphone. Its dynamic black colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage make this phone a good choice for anyone looking for an affordable device with all the features. It comes with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera and 5 MP front camera.The 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixel screen resolution looks amazing in this device, and its pixel density of 269 PPI makes everything on your screen appear sharp. This phone costs only 10449, making it one of the most affordable devices available in India today.

Specifications

  • Processor: mediatek helio P 35
  • OS: android v10 (Q)
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear, 5 MP front
  • Display: 6.52 inches IPS LCD
  • Battery: 4230 mAh

ProsCons
bigger screenthe front camera could be better
smooth hardware performance  average battery life 
good quality rear cameramicro-USB charging port
water drop notch design 
OPPO A15 (Dynamic Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

7. MOTOROLA e 32 s

This motorola phone is the perfect pick for people who want an affordable phone with some fantastic features. Its misty silver colour, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 90 hz refresh rate will provide you with hours of entertainment. This phone has a 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera and a 5 MP front camera for taking clear photos of people, places, and things. The stunning 16.51 cm (6.5) display has a pixel density of 270 PPI with 720 x 1600 pixel screen resolution so that you can read text clearly and see pictures in high definition.

Specifications

  • Processor: mediatek helio G 35
  • OS: android v 12
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear, 8 MP front
  • Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
runs on android OS v 12plastic back panel
good performance  average battery life 
the excellent quality front camera 
microSD, up to 1 TB expandable  
MOTOROLA e32s (Misty Silver, 3GB RAM 32GB Storage)
33% off
8,290 12,299
Buy now

8. Redmi poco C 3

The poco C3 is a mid-range phone with flagship features. It's lime green colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage make it an ideal choice for people seeking a device at this price range. The 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera enables you to take crisp pictures with the 5 MP front camera. The stunning 6.53 inches display has a pixel density of 270 PPI with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. This phone costs just 7999.

Specifications

  • Processor: mediatek helio G 35
  • OS: android v 10 (Q)
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera and 5 MP front
  • Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
HD+ resolution with big screenmicro-USB 2.0 charging port 
decent hardware performance  runs android OS v 10 (Q)
quality rear camera 
multiple storages   
Redmi Poco C3 (Lime Green, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

9. OPPO A 16 e

OPPO A 16 e is an excellent smartphone choice for people seeking a device at this price range. Its blue colour, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage capacity, and 13 MP rear and 5 MP front cameras make it ideal for photography enthusiasts. The 6.53 inches display has a pixel density of 269 PPI with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. This phone costs just 9490.

Specifications

  • Processor: mediatek helio P22
  • OS: android v11
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 13 MP rear, 5 MP front
  • Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD
  • Battery: 4230 mAh

ProsCons
glass 3 protection  no HD+ resolution
3.5 mm audio jackno fast charging
expandable storageno fingerprint sensor
multiple storages   
OPPO A16e (Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off
9,490 13,990
Buy now

10. Realme C 21 Y

With C 21 Y, realme has created another pocket-friendly device running the unisoc T 610 chipset. It is the first phone from the brand to feature a unisoc chipset. It has a blue colour, RAM and 32 GB storage capacity, 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple and 5 MP front cameras, 6.5", 270 PPI screen resolution, and costs only 8690.

Specifications

  • Processor: unisoc T 610
  • OS: android v 11
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear, 5 MP front
  • Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
huge display average front camera
HD+ resolutionaverage hardware performance 
better triple rear cameramicro USB charging port
realme C21Y (Cross Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage), Medium
21% off
8,640 10,999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature -1 Feature - 2Feature - 3
Redmi 10A  Large Screen Display Fast Fingerprint scanner  Good battery life
 Vivo Y15C Android 12 5000 mAh battery  90Hz refresh rate display
 Realme C31 microSD card support 3.5mm audio jack 5000mAh battery
 POCO C31 6.5-inch IPS Display 4G support 5000mAh battery
 Samsung Galaxy A03 Smooth hardware performance Good quality rear camera Water Drop notch design
 OPPO A15 HD+ resolution  HD+ resolution with big screen HD+ resolution with big screen
 MOTOROLA e32s Runs on Android OS v12 Turbocharging microSD, Up to 1 TB expandable 
 Redmi Poco C3 HD+ resolution with big screen Decent hardware performance   Multiple storages  
 OPPO A16e Glass 3 protection   3.5mm audio jack Expandable storage
 Realme C 21 Y   

Best value for money

Enjoy the slim and sleek design of this smartphone. The MOTOROLA e 32 s come in gold, black, and grey colours. Get a quick charge from Turbo Charger. MOTOROLA e 32 s is a budget phone at a very attractive price range.

Best overall

You're on a budget, and you expect your phone to have all the features of a high-end phone.The samsung galaxy A 03 is the best overall choice. It has many features, including a high-quality rear camera with 48 MP+2 MP dual rear and 5 MP front camera.

How to find the perfect 3 GB RAM mobile phones

Before shortlisting 3 GB RAM mobile phones, you should look at each device's hardware and ensure it has the required features and specifications.While the processor, GPU, battery, and operating system are all essential considerations for selecting a mobile, so is the RAM because this will determine how smoothly your device runs.Most mobile phones will have a minimum of 32 GB available for storing data and apps on board. More memory allows more apps to be opened simultaneously without slowing down the device and more photos or videos to be stored within reach at any given time.A phone's internal storage can fill up fast, mainly if it is used for photo and video files. So, do make sure to buy a mobile phone with expandable storage.

Price of 3 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Redmi 10A8,499
Vivo Y15C9,499 
Realme C318,900
POCO C317,995
Samsung Galaxy A0310,449
OPPO A1510,449
MOTOROLA e32s8,962
Redmi POCO C37,999
OPPO A16E9,490
Realmi C21Y8,690

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best 3 GB RAM mobile phones

How important is the speed of a mobile phone's processor?

The speed of a mobile phone's processor is critical. If it doesn't keep up with the demands of today's apps and games, then the whole device feels sluggish and boring to use. 

Is 3 GB RAM enough for a mobile phone?

3GB of RAM is enough for most mobile phones. However, it all depends on what kind of apps you use daily. If you like to multi-task and have several apps open simultaneously, then 3GB might not be enough for you. 

By 3 GB RAM, what do you mean?

Your phone's RAM, or random access memory, is where your apps run once loaded

