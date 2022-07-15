Top 10 4 GB RAM mobile phones: A complete buyer’s guide

Summary:
If you’re planning to invest in your next phone, having 4 GB RAM is a minimum specification. With the advancements in technology, 4 GB RAM has gained everyone’s attention. You must be thinking that smartphones with 4 GB RAM can burn your pockets. Not anymore! These phones now fit in everyone’s pocket! We've curated the list of the best mobile phones for you so that you do not have to waste your time doing that.
If you’re here to find the best 4 GB RAM mobile phone, you have landed onto the right page. We have created a list that has budget-friendly phones as well. Here's a list of 4 GB RAM mobile phones that will not put a hole in your pocket and has all the latest technology.
1. Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12 offers a great storage capacity and 269 ppi pixel density. The phone comes up with 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup along with 64GB internal memory which can be expanded until 1TB.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy on pocket
|screen size is smaller than other models
|Great camera quality
|Bulky
|4 GB RAM present
2. (Renewed) Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage, 48MP Quad Camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) Screen | Silver
With its sleek and super stylish design, the Nokia G20 Smartphone stands out on the list of 4 GB RAM Mobile Phones. It comes with 512 GB memory storage along with 4GB RAM. Additionally, it is lightweight and comes in an elegant colour as well.
|Pros
|Cros
|Low on budget and easy on your pocket
|Small in size
|Great camera quality
|Limited RAM Storage
|LCD technology
|Only comes in silver Colour
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition
One of the newest editions of Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition was launched recently in India. It comes with 4GB RAM, Triple camera setup, Monster 6000 mAh Battery and other exciting features. In all, it’s a fantastic product to invest in. It has a high-functioning processor that will get all your work done faster and better.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable and easy on the pocket
|Only 6.4-inch inches screen size
|Great battery life
|Limited RAM size
|Inspired by AMOLED display technology
|Available in only one colour
4. Samsung Galaxy A13 Black
With a 5000 mAH long lasting Battery, Samsung Galaxy A13 Blackis one of the latest editions launched by Samsung under the range of 20,000. If you're looking for a mobile phone which not only features great camera quality but fits in your pocket rightly, this can be an ideal pick for you. It comes with 64 GB storage making it efficient in all possible ways.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable and easy on the budget
|Available in only one colour
|54 hours phone talk time
|Only one processor is present
|Excellent storage
5. Samsung Galaxy M32
If you’re looking for the next generation phone with 4 GB RAM, then choosing the Samsung Galaxy M32 is a great choice. The phone features 6000 mAh Battery and Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display which makes it highly-advanced and a favourite of many.
|Pros
|Cons
|Thin, lightweight, and easy to carry
|Limited RAM size
|Low on price
|Available in only one colour
|Great camera quality
6. Realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
With a large display, Realme narzo 50i is one of the latest editions launched by Realme. If you’re looking for a feature-packed mobile phone with 5000 mAh Battery, this can be an ideal pick for you. This comes with 4 GB RAM and 8MP Primary Camera.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable and easy on the budget
|Available in only one colour
|Great connectivity
|Only one processor is present
|Excellent storage
7. I KALL K570 Smartphone (6.53HD+, 4GB, 64GB) (Sky Blue)
With 20MP Rear Camera and 13MP Front Camera, I KALL K570 Smartphone is a 4 GB RAM mobile phone. It comes with a 6.53 inch HD + Display. In all, it’s a fantastic product to invest in. It has a high-functioning processor that will get all your work done faster and better.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable and easy on the pocket
|Only 6.53 inch screen size
|Great battery life
|Available in only one colour
|Excellent camera quality
|Heavy
8. Maplin MAP-2 Max(4GB / 32 GB) with 5.5 Inch Touchscreen and 4000 mAh Smartphone (Aroma Gold)
The Maplin MAP-2 Max mobile phone comes packed with loads of features that make it worth it. With expandable memory and long battery life, this not only fits your budget but also makes it to the top of the list.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable and easy on the budget
|Available in only one colour
|20 hours phone talk time
|Only one processor is present
|Excellent storage
9. OPPO A16e (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Described as one of the most trusted brands in India, the OPPO A16e phone is the best addition to the 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone list. It has all the latest features that make it stand out in a crowd.
|Pros
|Cons
|Thin, lightweight, and easy to carry
|Limited RAM size
|Low on price
|Available in only one colour
|Great camera quality
10. POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
The POCO C31 phone is one of the most effective 4 GB RAM Mobile Phones on the list. It has a simple yet elegant build that can easily fit in your pocket. The keypad is highly functional and very much responsive. It also has an in-built camera for your convenience.
|Pros
|Cons
|Moderate RAM
|Limited storage space.
|6.53 inch display
|Heavy body.
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy M12
|₹12,999
|Nokia G20 Smartphone
|₹12,990
|Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition
|₹14,499
|Samsung Galaxy A13 Black
|₹18,499
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|₹16,999
|Realme narzo 50i
|₹9,999
|I KALL K570 Smartphone
|₹10,999
|Maplin MAP-2 Max
|₹12,999
|OPPO A16e
|₹15,990
|POCO C31
|₹11,999
Best 3 important features for consumers
Best Value for Money
The I KALL K570 Smartphone (6.53HD+, 4GB, 64GB) (Sky Blue) phone is one of the most budget-friendly and effective on the list. It has all the functions that one desires in a mobile phone. With 4 GB RAM and 6.53 inch HD + Display, it is a great product to invest in. After a discount, it costs around Rs. 7,999.
Best Overall
With the trust of Samsung and 50MP rear camera, the Samsung Galaxy A13 Black is one of the best phones on the list. It also comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Android 12.0 OS
And 5000 mAH long lasting Battery. Apart from that, it also has a dual sim slot so that you can use any sim of your choice at once. It is also priced decently at only ₹13,999.
How to Find the Perfect 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone?
The things that you should keep in mind when you buy a 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone for yourself are:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Which brands provide a 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone?
They are Nokia, Lava, Samsung, Motorola, sir, and I KALL.
2. What are some specifications of the Realme narzo 50i phone?
3. What is the price range for a 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone?
They are priced between ₹1999 to ₹10,999. Based on other requirements, these prices keep on changing.
4. Is it possible to click pictures with a 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone?
Occasionally, yes. Not all phones have the camera feature in them which means you can't click pictures with it. Only some Nokia and Samsung phones have that.
5. List the top 3 phones with a 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone.
They are:
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.