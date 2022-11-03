Top 10 5G mobile phones under 40000

Summary:
The 5G network is one of the fastest networks in the world and hence the future of technology. 5G powered mobile phones under 40000 connect with the latest and highly advanced 5th Generation mobile network through low-band, mmWave and sub-6Hz frequencies. These phones also offer stable network connections and faster speed.
Buying a 5G mobile phone under 40000 will enhance your browsing experience. Additionally, with good speed, you can easily download your favourite movies and stream 4K videos on the go. Keep reading to know the top 10 5G mobile phones from leading brands.
Top 10 5G mobile phones
1. OPPO A74 5G
The Oppo A74 is a mid-range mobile phone under 40000 with superior quality specifications. Integrated with sufficient 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage support, this phone performs well. The chipset delivers decent gaming performance on default graphic settings. The phone even features Mali-G578 MC3 GPU for multitasking and graphics processing. For security unlocks, there is its side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent display
|Bloatware
|Good battery life
|Overly priced
|Smooth performance
|Camera performance requires improvement
2. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
Samsung Galaxy M13 is one of the most affordable 5G mobile phones. This dual SIM smartphone features a dedicated slot for a microSD card and even comes with a headphone jack. The single bottom-firing speaker of the phone produces crisp audio. Use its side-mounted fingerprint scanner to unlock the phone. The display features decent viewing angles and peak brightness while the 90Hx refresh rate makes the phone quite smooth.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent battery life
|Ultra-wide sensor missing
|Good screen
|Low-light photography needs to improve
|Capable performance
3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Samsung Galaxy M33 is the ideal 5G mobile phone under 40000 for both professional and personal use. That’s because of its great battery life, good storage space and capacitive display. For seamless captures, you can use the phone’s quad-camera layout on the rear side. This smartphone with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and appears super-premium.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Good LCD
|Unimpressive design
|Strong battery
|Feels bulky
|Immersive stereo speaker
|Thermal performance could improve
4. Lava Agni 5G
The Lava Agni is a big 5G mobile phone under 40000 featuring a hole-punch selfie camera that is quite noticeable. The display features sleek bezels while the entire phone has a plastic body. The device’s frame comes in a glossy finish that shines when light reflects off it. Its curved sides make it comfortable to hold while its bottom and top are flat.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|The camera needs to improve
|Good battery life
|Bulky display
5. Redmi Note 11T 5G
Redmi Note 11T is a brand new 5G mobile phone under 40000 manufactured on 6nm process. It comes with a 90Hz display and supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone offers the feel and looks of a typical budget device with a polycarbonate back and a shiny layer on top. Its matte finish ensures little to no smudges at all.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life
|Middling cameras
|Smooth operation
|Slow charging speed
|Good speakers
|Regular phone design
6. Tecno POVA 5G
Pova 5G is Techno’s first 5G-ready device loaded with 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built memory. It also features an 18W battery charger and a side fingerprint scanner for enhanced security. The punch-hole IPS LCD screen of the phone offers a 120Hz maximum refresh rate for improved touch interaction. It has a pixel density of 480 PPI which offers a great viewing experience to the users. Its main camera features night portrait, Panorama, auto scene detection and HDR mode for improved imaging.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Huge battery support
|Does not offer gorilla glass support
|Fast charging
|Photos do not feature punchy colours
|Smooth refresh rate display
|No video stabilisation
|Decent daylight photography with AI software
|Sound output average
|Impressive bezel layout
|Mediocre-level sensor support
|NFC enabled
7. Redmi 11 Prime 5G
Redmi 11 Prime 5G mobile phone under 40000 packs in features like Gorilla Glass protection; UFS 2.2 storage, a side fingerprint scanner and fast charging at a budget price. Camera features, such as portrait mode with slo-mo; time-lapse and bokeh and improved low-light photography make the phone a must-buy for video chat and selfie enthusiasts.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy design
|Average low-light photography
|The display works very well
|The water drop notch is not good
|Capable performance
|Ultra-wide lens not available
|Long battery life
8. OnePlus Nord2T 5G
You can easily upgrade your multitasking experience with the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G mobile phone for under 40000. With great cameras, flagship internal storage and impressive battery life, it is all set to rule the market. For better configuration, you get 8GB RAM and 409ppi pixel density with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Its RAM promises a wonderful gaming experience and good processing speed density with a 20:9 aspect ratio
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Clean user interface
|Throttles under stress
|Super-fast charging
|Wireless charging is not available
|Fast processor
|Poor-quality secondary cameras
9. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is an affordable 5G mobile phone under 40000. Its chassis surround and squared-off edges offer it an impressive appearance that does not look flashy and cheap. The plastic back and completely organised camera array keep the minimalistic design of this smartphone intact. The right side of the phone features power and volume buttons with the latter including a fingerprint sensor.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong battery life
|Weak performance
|Good value-for-price ratio
|Older versions of Android are available
|Large display
10. Realme 9i 5G
The display panel of the phone features a punch-hole notch and a 90Hz refresh rate with a 180Hz touch sampling rate for easy gaming and swiping actions with improved touch interaction. You also get more than 90% of screen-to-body ratio and 400 nits of brightness with this 5G smartphone under 40000. Its camera has a panoramic view, night mode, portrait mode, pro mode, slow motion, time-lapse and street mode.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Great design
|Selfie camera requires improvement
|Impressive battery life
|Slow charging
|Capable performance
|The macro sensor is not up to the mark
|Decent primary camera
|Average performance chipset
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OPPO A74 5G
|5000mAH
|Android 11
|2 GHz Octa-core processor
|Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
|5000mAH
|Android 12.0
|MTK D700 Octa Core 2.2 GH One UI Core 4 Processor
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|6000mAH
|Android 12.0
|Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor
|Lava Agni 5G
|5000mAH
|Stock Android 11
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor
|Redmi Note 11T 5G
|5000mAH
|Android 11 MIUI 12.5
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speed up to 2.4GHz
|Tecno POVA 5G
|6000mAH
|Android 11, HiOS 8.0
|Octa Core 6nm processor with Arm Cortex-A78 CPU
|Redmi 11 Prime 5G
|5000mAH
|MIUI 13
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 5G, 7nm Octa-Core processor up to 2.2GHz
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|4500mAH
|OxygenOS based on Android 12
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
|5000mAH
|MIUI 13
|Snapdragon 695 5G with 7 5G bands
|Realme 9i 5G
|5000mAH
|Android 12
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor
Best value for money
Undoubtedly, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G mobile phone under 40000 is the best value-for-money smartphone with good specifications, such as quick charging support, amazing audio-visuals and a strong battery. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is praiseworthy for a 5G phone under 25K. The smartphone provides excellent battery life, one of its best selling points. If you want a 5G-ready smartphone with a good design and all basic specifications, Galaxy M33 5G should be your choice.
Best overall
Redmi 11 Prime’s promise of serving as an all-rounder seems true. Backed by long battery life, 90Hz display, capable processor, and 5G functionality, this smartphone has all the makings and features of a worthy budget contender and the best overall 5G mobile phone under 40000.
How to find the perfect 5G mobile phone under 40000?
Consider the following when purchasing 5G mobile phone under 40000:
Best 5G mobile phone under 40000 price list
|S.no
|5G Mobile Phone Under 40000
|Prices
|1.
|Oppo A74 5G
|₹14, 990
|2.
|Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
|₹13, 999
|3.
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|₹20, 499
|4.
|Lava Agni 5G
|₹17, 990
|5.
|Redmi Note 11T 5G
|₹17, 999
|6.
|Tecno POVA 5G
|Rs. 15, 499
|7.
|Redmi 11 Prime 5G
|Rs. 13, 999
|8.
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|Rs. 33, 999
|9.
|Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
|Rs. 22, 999
|10.
|Realme 9i 5G
|Rs. 16, 999
5G mobile phones under 40000 come with features like higher network potential, lower latency and higher download speeds than the 4G phones. And the best thing about these phones is you get them within an affordable price range of Rs. 16, 999 to Rs. 40, 000.
5G mobile phones under 40000 offer users easy access to super-fast data upload and download speeds. And this is the only way they can improve the mobile data usage experience of the users.
The 5G mobile phones under 40000 can reach data download speeds up to 10 GBps, making them efficient in downloading different gaming attributes within just a few seconds. They also provide super-fast network connection and low latency, thus enhancing a user’s online gaming experience.
A 5G mobile phone under 40000 delivers peak data rates at up to 20 Gbps and average data rates at 100+Mbps. 5G mobile phones can also support up to 100 times increase in network efficiency and traffic capacity.
The 5G mobile phones under 40000 offer an average download speed of 1.4- 14.3 times faster than the 4G mobile phones. This allows you to download different apps and play online games at high speed.