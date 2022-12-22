Sign out
Top 10 best hair dryers for a gorgeous appearance every day

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 22, 2022 20:17 IST

Summary:

Collection of the best hair dryers that give you a shinier look with less frizz and come with various capabilities to control temperature and speed. Explore a diverse range of the best hair dryers, each with the best features and functionalities, to give your hair a gorgeous style.

The best hair dryers to produce the best results

Who doesn't desire hair that looks softer and glossier? A fantastic hair day may boost your self-esteem and make you feel beautiful. Several hair dryers are available to assist you in achieving the most outstanding results and always appear immaculate. They help you dry your hair more quickly and guard against heat damage. With these incredible style products, you can forget about frizzy hair or harming your hair.

However, picking the one that best meets your requirements and budget might take time and effort. To ensure that your demands for hair styling are addressed, we have selected the10 best hair dryers along with their features and characteristics.

Top 10 best hair dryers for you

1. Philips HP8100/46 1000 watts Hair Dryer 

Designed to be gentle on your hair, this lightweight hair dryer facilitates easy usability. This compact Philips 1000 watts Hair Dryer HP8100/46 provides you with a gorgeous hairstyle consistently and delivers balanced air circulation and gentle drying force. Moreover, the ThermoProtect temperature technology of this tool offers superior speed for drying your hair as well as protecting your hair from any heat damage. Drying your hair with much care is possible with the two adjustable speeds. Its contemporary and ergonomic design offers ease of storage or travel.

Specifications 

  • Colour: Purple
  • Weight: 889 g
  • Cord length: 1.5 metres
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: 1000 Watts
  • Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
  • Compact and lightweight 
  • Less temperature control options 
  • ThermoProtect 
  • Slower drying 
  • Hook for easy storage  
  • Heats up 
  • Concentrator technology to direct airflow 
 
  • Two-speed styling adjustment  
 

2. Havells HD3151 1200 W Foldable Hair Dryer

The Havells HD3151 1200 W Foldable Hair Dryer is one of the best hair dryers to provide your hair with an attractive and healthy look. It is designed to be compact and includes a powerful motor. Further, it prevents your hair from damaging due to overheating. You can easily carry this lightweight dryer when travelling. 

Specifications 

  • Colour: Turquoise
  • Weight: 335 g
  • Cord length: 1.6 metres
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: 1200 Watts
  • Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
  • Compact and lightweight 
  • The excellent shot requires improvement 
  • Prevents hair from overheating 
  • Noisy 
  • Hook for easy storage  
 
  • 220-240V AC 
 

3. Urbannova Urban Nova Hair Dryer

The Urbannova Urban Nova Hair Dryer is a hair styling equipment designed to give you shinier hair with less frizz. This contemporary tool shapes your hair and enhances your look with negative ionic technology and tourmaline. It produces negative ions to trap moisture in your hair, give you a smooth look, and decrease frizz. 

Specifications 

  • Colour: Black
  • Weight: 50 g
  • Cord length: 2 metres
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: 2000 Watt
  • Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
  • Tourmaline with negative ionic innovation 
  • Not compact in design 
  • Features a firm grip 
  • Poor plastic quality  
  • Adjustable heat settings 
  • Overheat  
  • Longer cord 
 
  • Hair diffuser available for curly hair 
 
urbannova Urban Nova Professional Stylish Hair Dryers For Womens And Men Hot And Cold DRYER (2000 Watts, Black)
34% off
660 999
Buy now

4. VEGA Blooming Air Foldable 1000 Watts 

The VEGA blooming air foldable 1000 Watts hair dryer is a gorgeous piece of hair styling equipment packed with expert capabilities. This tool will give your hair a shinier finish with more volume. Additionally, it incorporated modern redolence technology, making it among the best hair dryers. Its lightweight and ergonomic design provide great functionality. This hair dryer features a detachable nozzle and foldable handle.

Specifications 

  • Colour: Pink
  • Weight: 438 g
  • Cord length: 1.6 metres
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: 1100 Watt
  • Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
  • The automated cut-off to prevent overheating 
  • Heats up 
  • Foldable handle  
  • Slow at drying 
  • Single cooling and heating options 
 
  • Removable nozzle 
 

5. Panasonic EH-ND11-A62B 1000 Watts Hair Dryer 

Panasonic EH-ND11-A62B 1000 Watts hair dryer can make your hair look smoother and less frizzy. Using this Panasonic hair dryer, you can quickly dry your hair even from a distance. Its turbo-dry functionality allows you to style your hair with a solid yet delicate airflow. Its power of 1000 watts will give you salon hair at the convenience of your home.

Specifications 

  • Colour: Blue
  • Weight: 355 g
  • Cord length: 1.8 metres
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: 1000 Watts
  • Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
  • Power of 1000 watts 
  • Heats quickly 
  • Lightweight and compact in size 
  • Lacks a cold air controller option. 
  • Regulated movement 
  • Overheats quickly 
  • Turbo-dry function 
 
Panasonic EH-ND11-A62B 1000 Watts  Hair Dryer with Turbo Dry Mode- Blue
7% off
830 890
Buy now

6. SYSKA HD1610  1200 Watts Hair Dryer 

The ergonomic Syska HD1610 is one of the best hair dryers that provide you with the finest results as it comes with three temperature settings. Moreover, this hair styling equipment features heat-balancing technology to prevent overheating. Its foldable design offers easy storage and is handy while travelling. Additionally, it comes with a narrow concentrator for focused airflow and a honeycomb wind inlet. 

Specifications 

  • Colour: White
  • Weight: 440 g
  • Cord length: 1.6 metres
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: 1200 Watts
  • Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
  • Technology for heat balance  
  • Mild warm air instead of cold air 
  • Dual speed setting 
  • Noisy  
  • Narrow concentrator technology 
 
  • Foldable cord 
 
SYSKA 1200 Watts Hair Dryer HD1610 with Cool and Hot Air- White
16% off
899 1,069
Buy now

7. AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer

To give you a better styling experience, the AGARO HD1120 hair dryer is specially designed to give you a higher airflow with non-damaging heat. This equipment has three settings for adjusting the heat on low, medium, or high. Moreover, it also features an excellent shot function. 

Specifications 

  • Colour: Black
  • Weight: 1 kg 20 g
  • Cord length: 2.5 metres
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: 2000 Watts
  • Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
  • Uses negative ionic technology 
  • Bulky and heavy  
  • Offers three attachments 
  • Not foldable 
  • Cool shot button 
 
  • Three heat and two-speed options 
 
AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer with AC Motor, Concentrator, Diffuser, Comb, Hot and Cold Air, 2 Speed 3 Temperature Settings with Cool Shot For both Men and Women, Black
50% off
1,299 2,595
Buy now

8. Havells HD3151 1200 W Foldable Hair Dryer

The Havells HD3181 1600 W features a sophisticated design and offers strong airflow that is consistent and secure. This dryer features excellent shot functionality to give better results that last longer. Moreover, this product's concentrator nozzle enhances the accuracy of your styling. To simplify storage, it also features a hanging hook.

Specifications 

  • Colour: Black
  • Weight: 335 g
  • Cord length: 1.6 metres
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: 1600 Watts
  • Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
  • Foldable with hanging hoop 
  • More giant power plugs than normal 
  • Dual heat settings 
 
  • Honeycomb wind inlet 
 

9. Philips BHC017/00  Hair Dryer

The Philips essential care hair dryer BHC017/00 features a compact and adorable design. It offers a gentle hair-drying feature with a power of 1200 Watts. Your hair will be gorgeously groomed thanks to its careful 1200W drying power. Additionally, it is accompanied by a brush diffuser to manage your hair, along with concentrator technology. 

Specifications 

  • Colour: Pink
  • Weight: 422 g
  • Cord length: 1.5 metres
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: 1200 Watts
  • Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
  • Gentle 1200 Watt drying power 
  • Quite weak power 
  • Brush Diffuser  
  • The diffuser fails to distribute air evenly 
  • ThermoProtect  
 
  • Cool air feature  
 
  • Compact and foldable  
 
Philips Hair Dryer Bhc017/00 Thermoprotect 1200 Watts with Air Concentrator + Diffuser Attachment - Pink
15% off
1,350 1,595
Buy now

10. VEGA VHDP-02 Pro Touch Hair Dryer

The VEGA Pro-Touch 1800-2000W hair dryer is a great innovation that allows you to get wonderfully shinier and smoother hair that is frizz-free. This is possible with its rapid airflow capability and robust AC motor. You get dual heat and speed options and an excellent shot feature to enhance your styling. As one of the best hair dryers, it features a medium-size and a large-size concentrator attachment.

Specifications 

  • Colour: Black
  • Weight: 894 g
  • Cord length: 2 metres
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: 2000 Watts
  • Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
  • Quick at drying  
  • Bulky design  
  • Cool shot button available 
 
  • AC motor 
 
  • Dual heat as well as speed options 
 
VEGA Pro Touch 1800-2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer with 2 Detachable Nozzles (VHDP-02)- Black
31% off
2,069 2,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Philips 1000 watts Hair Dryer HP8100/46 Advanced concentrator technology ThermoProtect Dual speed for styling 
Havells HD3151 1200 W Foldable Hair Dryer Concentrator technology 1200W drying power Heat balance technology 
Urbannova Urban Nova Hair Dryer Variable heat and speed settings AC motor  2m lengthy cord with hanging loop 
VEGA Blooming Air Foldable 1000 Watts Heat cut-off technology Heating and cooling option Foldable  
Panasonic EH-ND11-A62B 1000 Watts Dual options for speed 1.8m cord that is tangle free Turbo-drying with 1000 W power 
SYSKA 1200 Watts Hair Dryer HD1610 Heat balance technology Dual speed settings Maintains a consistent temperature 
AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts AC motor with 2000W drying power Cool shot button Concentrator nozzle available 
Havells HD3181 1600 W 1600-watt powerful drying Dual heat setting Honeycomb wind inlet 
Philips Hair Dryer BHC017/00 1600-watt powerful drying ThermoProtect Diffuser attachment 
VEGA Pro Touch 1800-2000 WattsQuick dry with 2000W powerTwo heat and speed optionsCool shot feature

Best value for money hair dryer

The Havells HD3151 1200 W foldable hair dryer is the best value for money as it has various capabilities. For a price of 1,415 rupees, you get powerful and gently drying with 1200-Watt power. Your hair will be shinier thanks to its ideal airflow, which helps maintain a style. You additionally get a concentrator nozzle for precise styling. 

Best overall hair dryer

Philips HP8100/46 1000 watts Hair Dryer is the best overall hair dryer as it is feasible, offers a compact design, and is light in weight. It also features Thermo Protect, which prevents your hair from heat damage, gives you a shinier, frizz-free look, and supplies optimum speed for hair drying. 

How to find the perfect hair dryer?

To find the perfect hair dryer for yourself, first, make a note of your requirements. Then, narrow down the brands and products that fit your needs and compare each product. Next, check your budget, and buy the hair dryer that most suits it.

Best hair dryers pricing list of 2022:

S.noProductPrice (in rupees) 
1.Philips 1000 watts Hair Dryer HP8100/46845 
2.Havells HD3151 1200 W Foldable Hair Dryer1,415 
3.Urbannova Urban Nova Hair Dryer999 
4.VEGA Blooming Air Foldable 1000 Watts899 
5.Panasonic EH-ND11-A62B Hair Dryer890 
6.SYSKA 1200 Watts Hair Dryer HD16101,069 
7.AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer2,595 
8.Havells HD3151 1200 W Foldable Hair Dryer1,695 
9.Philips BHC017/00 Hair Dryer1,595
10.VEGA VHDP-02 Pro Touch Hair Dryer2,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Which is the cheapest Hair Dryer?

The Philips 1000 watts Hair Dryer HP8100/46 is the cheapest and the best. This equipment not only costs 845 rupees, but it is also ThermoProtect to prevent your hair from heat damage. It is also compact and ergonomic in design and offers concentrator technology.  

What is the best dryer to prevent minor heat damage?

The Philips essential care hair dryer BHC017/00 helps prevent heat damage with its ThermoProtect technology. This equipment offers 1200 Watts of power with gentle drying. Additionally, this dryer features cool air and concentrator technology.  

Which dryer is best for curly hair?

The Urbannova Urban Nova Hair Dryer and AGARO HD1120 hair dryer feature a hair diffuser that assists in managing curly hair. Additionally, these tools offer negative ionic innovation that helps lock moisture and reduce frizz. These products are designed to give you a long-lasting hairstyle. 

