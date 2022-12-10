Top 10 best kingston hard drives you can buy online! By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The hard drive is mainly a non-volatile memory storage device that stores every data of your system permanently from a system. Wherever you shop for a new hard drive, you will see a wide range of options available on the market. Furthermore, it comes in different size options, making it hard to select any of them. Our best Kingston hard drive guide can be helpful for you if you are searching for the best hard drives available on the market. This is a detailed guide where we have mentioned all the necessary information which will simplify your buying process. So, whether you are searching for external or internal hard drives, you have hit the right place. We have given a list of the 10 best Kingston hard drives with their pricing and detailed specification. This list features almost every detail required to help you make a pick.

Get Your Hands on the Best Kingston Hard Drive

10 Best Kingston Hard Drives 1.Kingston IKVP80ES/1920G The Ironkey Vault Privacy 80 External Solid-state-drive is Kingston’s first OS-based hardware-encrypted external solid-state drive. It has developed an innovative touch-screen to protect the user's valuable data. VP80ES of this hard drive protects your system from Brute Force attacks. It is mainly a USB-connectable solid-state drive that does not need any software installation to work with your system. It is a FIPS 197-certified drive with XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, which is available for Rs. 41,440. Specifications • Storage Capacity: 1920 GB • Form Factor: 2.5 inches • Connectivity Technology: USB • Best Suitable For: Personal, Multimedia, Business • Hardware Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

Pros Cons Unique touch-screen Password can be changed without any confirmation High-security protection Some people may find it really expensive User-friendly OS-dependent drive High data transfer speed Special mode to ignore recording

2.Kingston XS2000 2TB This is one of the best Kingston hard drives available online, offering read/write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s. Its 2TB storage capacity supports high-resolution 8k videos, images, documents, etc. The best part of this particular hard drive is that it is tested to be rust-resistant, water-resistant, and shockproof. It comes up with a rubber sleeve. This pocket-friendly portable device is available at Rs. 28,000. Specifications • Storage Capacity: 2000 GB • Form Factor: Portable • Connectivity Technology: USB • Best Suitable For: Personal, Multimedia, Business • Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Pros Cons Highly portable and durable Needs USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support to get the highest speed Availability of storage capacity up to 2 TB Do not have hardware-based encryption and SSD management software Has the capability of high speed with the proper software High and quality performance

3.Kingston SXS2000/1000G The Kingston XS2000 1TB Pocket-sized Portable External SSD is one of the best Kingston hard drives on the list. It has come up with a very simple yet elegant design with a storage capacity of 1000 GB. It also offers a user-replaceable rubber bumper to protect your system from any accidental damage. It is water-resistant, shockproof, and dust-resistant as well. It is available at Rs. 24,000. Specifications • Storage Capacity: 1000 GB • Form Factor: Portable • Connectivity Technology: USB • Best Suitable For: Personal, Business, Multimedia • Hardware Interface: USB 3.2

Pros Cons Compact Form factor Limited SLC cache size Works well on every modern device Requires USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support to get the full speed USB-type C interface Water-resistant, shockproof, and dust-resistant Small and lightweight

4.Kingston SXS2000/500G The Kingston XS2000 Pocket-sized external portable SXS2000/500G SSD is one of the best Kingston hard drives that deliver next-gen high performance. It offers a lightning-fast 2000 MB/s transfer speed, ensuring improved productivity with less interruption. It shares compatibility with almost every advanced device. Also, it connects with the type-C3, which further provides data accessibility from anywhere. It is available at Rs. 17,000. Specifications • Storage Capacity: 500 GB • Form Factor: Portable • Connectivity Technology: USB • Best Suitable For: Business, Personal, Multimedia • Hardware Interface: USB 3.2

Pros Cons Faster and high performance Lacks encryption Small, lightweight, high portability Write speed is pretty low Dust and water resistant Come with a detachable rubber sleeve

5.Kingston SSDNow A400 480GB The Kingston SSD Now A400 480 GB internal SSD is one of the best Kingston hard drives on the list. This SSD can dramatically boost your system performance by improving its responsiveness. It has come up with the next-gen controller, which offers up to 500 MB/s read and writes speeds, ensuring much higher performance. Additionally, it is built with Flash memory, making the device more durable and reliable. It is available at Rs. 6,350. Specifications • Storage Capacity: 480 GB • Form Factor: 2.5 inch • Connectivity Technology: SATA • Best Suitable For: Personal, Multitasking • Hardware Interface: Solid State

Pros Cons More durable and reliable Moderate workload Faster performance Multiple capacities Low power consumption Shock and vibration resistance

6.Kingston A400 240GB SA400S37/240GIN The Kingston A400 240 GB internal SSD is one of the best Kingston hard drives which is powered by a Marvell controller that ensures higher performance and amazing speed. It is also built with powerful Flash memory, making it vibration and shock-resistant. It is compatible with every device because of its ruggedness. It is available at Rs. 3,600. Specifications • Storage Capacity: 240 GB • Form Factor: 2.5 inches • Connectivity Technology: SATA • Best Suitable For: Multimedia, Personal, Business • Hardware Interface: Serial ATA-600

Pros Cons Faster and high performance No software tools are available Easy installation Shock and vibration-resistant Comes with a Marvell controller

7.Kingston Q500 240GB The Kingston Q500 240 GB SATA3 2.5 SSD can easily improve your system’s overall performance. It offers great and high performance as compared to other hard drives. As it does not contain any moving parts, making it much quieter and cooler. It comes in various capacities, and you can upgrade it to a higher capacity. It is available at Rs. 3,150. Specifications • Storage Capacity: 240 GB • Form Factor: 2.5 inches • Connectivity Technology: SATA • Best Suited For: Personal • Hardware Interface: Serial ATA

Pros Cons Fast loading time and high performance Not compatible with every type of device Easy installation Good for only light workloads Shock and vibration-resistant Produces less noise

8.Kingston Now A400 120GB The Kingston Now A400 120 GB Internal Solid-State Drive also offers great performance, providing high responsiveness. With the help of its high boot loading time and improved transfer speed, it offers incredible performance. It is way cooler and quieter than hard drives since it has no moving parts. It is available at Rs. 2,800. Specifications • Storage Capacity: 120 GB • Form Factor: 2.5 inches • Connectivity Technology: SATA • Best Suited For: Personal • Hardware Interface: Solid State

Pros Cons Good performance Moderate durability Quieter and cooler No software tool Ideal for both laptop and desktop Shock and vibration-resistant

9.Kingston NV1 2TB M.2 2280 The NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD from Kingston is a sizable storage option with read/write rates of up to 2,100 to 1,700MB/s, which is 35 times quicker than a conventional hard drive. The Kingston NV1 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Internal SSD is almost three times faster than the conventional SATA SSD. Specifications • Storage Capacity: 2 TB • Form Factor: M.2 • Connectivity Technology: SATA • Best Suited For: Gaming, Business, Personal • Hardware Interface: NVMe

Pros Cons High performance and faster loading time Only will work if your existing system supports PCIe or NVMe Produce low heat Some may find it expensive Consumes very less power

10.Kingston 120G SSDNOW UV500 M.2 The Kingston 120G UV500 M.2 SSD provides great performance. You will notice your applications and other data will boost faster with a great speed. You even can store multiple games and applications as per your wish. This particular Solid-state drive consumes very less power, making it more durable. It is available at Rs. 4,600. Specifications • Storage Capacity: 120 GB • Form Factor: 2.5 inches • Connectivity Technology: SATA III • Best Suited For: Personal, Multipurpose • Hardware Interface: M.2

Pros Cons You can go up to 256 GB storage capacity Comparatively a bit slower than others Decent performance Only will work if your existing system supports PCIe Offers 256-bit encryption Less power consumption

Best 3 features for you Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the 10 best Kingston hard drives available on the market.

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kingston Ironkey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD Multi-password options along with Passphrase/PIN modes Amazing intuitive touch-screen Dual read-only modes for the Malware protection Kingston XS2000 2TB Portable SSD Pocket-friendly and highly portable High-speed capacities High durability Kingston XS2000 1TB Pocket-sized portable external SSD High durability Great performance and speed up to 4 TB User-friendly and high portability Kingston XS2000 Pocket-sized external portable SXS2000/500G SSD Pocket-sized compact form factor Highly durable and portable High-speed capacity Kingston SSD Now A400 480 GB internal SSD 10 times faster than the HDD Shock and vibration resistant Multiple capacities Kingston A400 240 GB internal SSD 10 times faster performance Shock and vibration resistant Marvell Controller Kingston Q500 240 GB SATA3 2.5 SSD High performance Reliable and durable Shock and vibration resistant Kingston Now A400 120 GB Internal Solid State Drive Faster loading time and high performance Shock and vibration resistant Quieter and cooler Kingston NV1 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Internal SSD High speed Great performance Consumes less power Kingston 120G UV500 M.2 SSD The 256-bit data encryption system Decent performance Requires less power

Best value for money The Kingston SSD Now A400 480 GB internal SSD is among the best value-for-money items on the list. It is so because it is ideal for every modern device, making it a preferable option for everyone. It offers much faster performance with high durability and credibility. It comes in different capacities suitable for anyone’s requirements and is available at Rs. 6,350.All these features at such a great price surely make this one of the best Kingston hard drives on the market. Best overall kingston hard drive The Kingston A400 240 GB internal SSD is among the best Kingston hard drives on the list. With the help of the Marvell controller, you can witness the great performance and high boot speed altogether.Another amazing thing about this product is that it is shock and vibration-resistant. It comes with flash memory as well. The product's price is also reasonable, at Rs. 3,600, making it one of the best Kingston hard drives in the market. How to find the hard drives for your system Getting the perfect hard drive for your system among a vast range of options is not that hard if you know where to look. During your shopping, you can consider a few things. But first, set your budget and the features you wish to have on your hard drive. Also, pay attention to the usage while narrowing down your options. However, it would be wise if you select one of them depending on the interface, drive capacity, cache size, noise level, power consumption, performance, price, drive type (external or internal), etc.When you compare all of these features with the list shared above, Kingston A400 240GB can be regarded as one of the best Kingston hard drives. Best kingston hard drives price list

Best Kingston Hard Drives Price (in rupees) Kingston IKVP80ES/1920G Rs. 41,440 Kingston XS2000 2TB Rs. 28,000 Kingston SXS2000/1000G Rs. 24,000 Kingston SXS2000/500G Rs. 17,000 Kingston SSDNow A400 480GB Rs. 6,350 Kingston A400 240GB SA400S37/240GIN Rs. 3,600 Kingston Q500 240GB Rs. 3,150 Kingston Now A400 120GB Rs. 2,800 Kingston NV1 2TB M.2 2280 Rs. 20,500 Kingston 120G SSDNOW UV500 M.2 Rs. 4,600

