Top 10 best large-screen TVs

Summary:
Here is a list of the best Large Screen TVs under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall best TVs in the market on a budget.
We will look at vital characteristics of each TV, such as Display quality, Build Quality, Special Features, Colour, Connectivity ports, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each TV’s entire specifications and the best TVs under varying budgets by the same brand.
The Sony Bravia X74k delivers crisp picture quality with a powerful and rich sound. It is powered by the X1 chip, making it blazing fast in switching apps and loading applications. This Google assistant-enabled TV guarantees you an incredible audio-visual experience.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Crisp Display
|Low bass
|Good Sound Quality
|Comes with Google Assistant
VU is known for undercutting the market and offering tech at aggressive pricing. This TV from VU is a staggering 75-inch unit, available at a price tag of under 1 lakh. This Dolby Atoms-supported QLED TV offers great picture quality at such pricing.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent Picture quality
|The sound quality could have been better
|75-inch TV in this budget
|Great design
Launched in 2021, this Samsung TV offers one of the best picture quality in its segment. Samsung is already known for the quality of its displays and they make them for brands like apple too. It is only fair to expect such phenomenal quality from this company.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Narrow Bezels
|The sound output could be better
|Excellent Display
|Easy Operations
TCL is yet another brand that provides tech at more affordable rates. This TV from TCL offers many features at competitive pricing such as Google OS, Dolby Audio, and HDR 10 support. Let’s see how it compares against its opponents.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent looks, easy to operate
|Weak sound
|Decent picture quality
|Google TV
Redmi builds quality products at very aggressive pricing. This TV shook the market with the features and quality it was offering in this price segment. This 55-inch mammoth TV supports 4K HDR10+ at very competitive pricing. Here are its specs.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money product
|Performance could be better
|HDR 10+ Support
|Good Display Quality
Kodak introduced this TV in 2020 and since then this TV has become one of the most affordable and value-for-money products from Kodak. TV offers Full HD resolution with the support of multiple entertainment apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Here’s how it compares to its Chinese competitors.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable 40 Inch TV
|The sound quality is not that great
|Delivers Full HD Quality
|Decent Clarity
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Great Picture quality
|The sound quality could be better
|Google TV OS
|HDR performance is good
OnePlus has always been known as a brand that competes with the top brands by offering products at low prices without compromising much on quality. This offering from OnePlus is yet another proof of this statement. This 65-inch 4K HDR 10+ supported TV was introduced in 2021 at an affordable range. Let’s see how it does in 2022.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money product
|Sound and brightness could be better
|Decent picture quality
|Feature-rich
Sansui introduced this TV in 2022. This TV boasts 32 GB storage with 2 GB RAM. It supports HDR 10 as well as Dolby atmos which makes it a good contender in this list. Let’s see how it compares against its opponents.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Very Affordable
|The sound is not that great
|Decent A/V output
|Build quality could be better
|Stylish bezel-less design
This TV from Coocaa brand offers a 4K IPS display with surround sound audio. TV is priced according to its features which makes it a good buy for those who just want these specific features and nothing more. Here are more of its specs.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable Product
|Sound can be improved
|Decent video output
|Google Assistant
The Hisense TV offers the best value for money under ₹40,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good TV. It gives excellent sound and video quality. Additionally, it includes various other features like Google OS and Dolby support, which is beneficial to your eyes, ears, and your wallet.
However, if we have to select the overall best large-screen TV on a budget, we would opt for the Samsung Crystal 4K series. This TV is a whole package, from Good sound and video quality to various tech features. And above that, it is an offering from Samsung, a brand that is well known for the screens it makes.
There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for TVs.
These are the tips you need to remember before finding the best TV under a budget.
|Product
|Price
|Sony Bravia
|80,000
|Vu
|99,999
|Samsung
|29,990
|TCL
|38,990
|Redmi
|39,999
|Kodak
|16,999
|Hisense
|38,990
|OnePlus
|61,999
|Sansui
|74,999
|Coocaa
|51,999
Samsung Crystal 4k series would be a good option to go with. The brand produces some of the best screens. The sound output is also decent. An added benefit is the customer service of the said brand. The TV also comes with Google Assistant functionality which makes it much easier to operate.
Consumers should look out for Screen quality, Sound quality, Features, and the connectivity ports a TV offers. But, most important of all, the consumer must check customer reviews.
Sony has been dominating the TV game forever, be it in the customer care department or the product itself. Most Bravia consumers rate their product very highly and rarely is there any case of substandard quality.
The best screen at this price would be that of 4K HDR10+ quality. Go for the brands that actually deliver these specs in real life rather than on paper. Good brands to choose from are Sony, Samsung, LG, etc.
Beovision 4-103 is a giant 103-inch TV. It costs around $140k ( ₹1.15 cr approx.), The innovative and distinctive motorized stand that comes with this TV will wow you with its skills. Acceleration and deceleration can be seen in the speaker and screen motions. The lifting of the screen coincides with BeoSystem's startup.