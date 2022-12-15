Sign out
Top 10 best large-screen TVs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 15, 2022 13:34 IST

Summary:

Looking for the best Large Screen TVs on a budget? Check this list out where we have curated the perfect list of Large Screen TVs for your daily usage.

Best large screen TVs

Here is a list of the best Large Screen TVs under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall best TVs in the market on a budget.

We will look at vital characteristics of each TV, such as Display quality, Build Quality, Special Features, Colour, Connectivity ports, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each TV’s entire specifications and the best TVs under varying budgets by the same brand.

Top 10 Best Large-Screen TVs

1. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K

The Sony Bravia X74k delivers crisp picture quality with a powerful and rich sound. It is powered by the X1 chip, making it blazing fast in switching apps and loading applications. This Google assistant-enabled TV guarantees you an incredible audio-visual experience.

Specifications

  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Display Technology: ‎LED
  • Standing screen display size: ‎65 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎4K HDR
  • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Compatible Devices: ‎iPhone, Android Phone, Home theatre
  • Item Weight: ‎22 kg 100 g
  • Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

ProsCons
Crisp DisplayLow bass
Good Sound Quality 
Comes with Google Assistant 
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Vu 190 cm (75 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QPC

VU is known for undercutting the market and offering tech at aggressive pricing. This TV from VU is a staggering 75-inch unit, available at a price tag of under 1 lakh. This Dolby Atoms-supported QLED TV offers great picture quality at such pricing.
Specifications

  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali-G52
  • Compatible Devices: ‎Android, iPhone, Windows, MacBook
  • Display Technology: ‎QLED
  • Standing screen display size: ‎75 Inches
  • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Atmos Sound Enhancement
  • Audio Wattage: ‎40 Watts
  • Item Weight: ‎26 kg 500 g

ProsCons
Decent Picture qualityThe sound quality could have been better
75-inch TV in this budget 
Great design 
Vu 190 cm (75 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QPC (Charcoal Grey) (2022 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL

Launched in 2021, this Samsung TV offers one of the best picture quality in its segment. Samsung is already known for the quality of its displays and they make them for brands like apple too. It is only fair to expect such phenomenal quality from this company.

Specifications

  • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1.5 GB
  • Display Technology: ‎LED
  • Standing screen display size: ‎43 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎HDR10+
  • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎8 kg 300 g

ProsCons
Narrow BezelsThe sound output could be better
Excellent Display 
Easy Operations 
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635

TCL is yet another brand that provides tech at more affordable rates. This TV from TCL offers many features at competitive pricing such as Google OS, Dolby Audio, and HDR 10 support. Let’s see how it compares against its opponents.

Specifications

  • Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎HDR 10
  • Resolution: ‎3840x2160 Pixels
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎10 kg 200 g
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31x2 800Mhz

ProsCons
Decent looks, easy to operateWeak sound 
Decent picture quality 
Google TV 

5. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55

Redmi builds quality products at very aggressive pricing. This TV shook the market with the features and quality it was offering in this price segment. This 55-inch mammoth TV supports 4K HDR10+ at very competitive pricing. Here are its specs.

Specifications

  • Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎HDR10+ | HLG
  • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎11 kg 700 g
  • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali G52 MP2

ProsCons
Value for money productPerformance could be better
HDR 10+ Support 
Good Display Quality 
Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 | L55M6-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Kodak 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO

Kodak introduced this TV in 2020 and since then this TV has become one of the most affordable and value-for-money products from Kodak. TV offers Full HD resolution with the support of multiple entertainment apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Here’s how it compares to its Chinese competitors.

Specifications

  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1 GB
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali-450MP3
  • Standing screen display size: ‎40 Inches
  • Screen Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080
  • Audio Wattage: ‎24 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎7 kg 700 g

ProsCons
Affordable 40 Inch TVThe sound quality is not that great
Delivers Full HD Quality 
Decent Clarity 
Kodak 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO (Black)
38% off
15,490 24,999
Buy now

7. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A6H
Hisense introduced this product in 2022 and since then it has become one of their best-selling TV because of the features and quality it offers in this price range. The picture quality is great and the OS is that of Google TV. Overall it is one of the best picks in this segment.

Specifications

  • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Arm Mali-G52
  • Operating System: ‎Google TV
  • Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches
  • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Atmos
  • Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Display Type: ‎A+, IPS, 10 bit
  • Item Weight: ‎11 kg 500 g

ProsCons
Great Picture qualityThe sound quality could be better
Google TV OS 
HDR performance is good 

8. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S



OnePlus has always been known as a brand that competes with the top brands by offering products at low prices without compromising much on quality. This offering from OnePlus is yet another proof of this statement. This 65-inch 4K HDR 10+ supported TV was introduced in 2021 at an affordable range. Let’s see how it does in 2022.

Specifications

  • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G52 MC1
  • Display Technology: ‎LED
  • Standing screen display size: ‎65 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎HDR10+ | HDR10 | HLG
  • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Audio
  • Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎18 kg 300 g

ProsCons
Value for money productSound and brightness could be better
Decent picture quality 
Feature-rich 
OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S (Black)
11% off
61,999 69,999
Buy now

 

9. Sansui 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV JSW70ASUHDFF

 

Sansui introduced this TV in 2022. This TV boasts 32 GB storage with 2 GB RAM. It supports HDR 10 as well as Dolby atmos which makes it a good contender in this list. Let’s see how it compares against its opponents.

Specifications

  • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎32 GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Standing screen display size: ‎70 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎HDR 10
  • Resolution: ‎3840x2160 Pixels
  • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Atmos
  • Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎22 kg

ProsCons
Very AffordableThe sound is not that great
Decent A/V outputBuild quality could be better
Stylish bezel-less design 
SANSUI 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV JSW70ASUHDFF (Ebony Black)
Check Price on Amazon

 

10. Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4k Ultra HD Smart Certified Android IPS LED TV 43S6G Pro

 


This TV from Coocaa brand offers a 4K IPS display with surround sound audio. TV is priced according to its features which makes it a good buy for those who just want these specific features and nothing more. Here are more of its specs.


Specifications

  • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎32 GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB
  • Operating System: ‎Android
  • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali-450 GPU
  • Standing screen display size: ‎43 Inches
  • Display Type: ‎IPS
  • Resolution: ‎3840x2160 Pixels
  • Audio Output Mode: ‎Surround
  • Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts
  • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz
  • Item Weight: ‎6 kg 500 g

ProsCons
Affordable ProductSound can be improved
Decent video output 
Google Assistant 
coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4k Ultra HD Smart Certified Android IPS LED TV 43S6G Pro (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Best three features:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony BraviaCrisp DisplayGood Sound QualityComes with Google Assistant
VuDecent Picture quality.75-inch TV in this budgetGreat design
SamsungNarrow BezelsExcellent DisplayEasy Operations
TCLDecent looks, easy to operateDecent picture qualityGoogle TV
RedmiValue for money productHDR 10+ SupportGood Display Quality
KodakAffordable 40 Inch TVDelivers Full HD QualityDecent Clarity
HisenseGreat Picture qualityGoogle TV OSHDR performance is good
OnePlusValue for money productDecent picture qualityFeature-rich
SansuiVery AffordableDecent A/V outputStylish bezel-less design
Coocaa Affordable ProductDecent video outputGoogle Assistant

Best value for money

The Hisense TV offers the best value for money under 40,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good TV. It gives excellent sound and video quality. Additionally, it includes various other features like Google OS and Dolby support, which is beneficial to your eyes, ears, and your wallet.

Best overall

However, if we have to select the overall best large-screen TV on a budget, we would opt for the Samsung Crystal 4K series. This TV is a whole package, from Good sound and video quality to various tech features. And above that, it is an offering from Samsung, a brand that is well known for the screens it makes.

How to find the perfect TV under a budget?

There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for TVs.

  1. Good sound and video quality: What purpose does a TV serve if the sound and video are not of a good calibre? Customers should constantly search for the most incredible audio-video quality on a limited budget.
  2. Build Quality: If you're planning to use the TV for a good amount of time, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted or dismounted.
  3. Connectivity: It is usually nice to have a TV that connects to other devices at a time.
  4. Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and after you're pleased, only then continue to open our wallet.

These are the tips you need to remember before finding the best TV under a budget.

Best large screen TVs price list

ProductPrice
Sony Bravia80,000
Vu99,999
Samsung29,990
TCL38,990
Redmi39,999
Kodak16,999
Hisense38,990
OnePlus61,999
Sansui74,999
Coocaa 51,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

FAQs

1. What is the best TV under 30,000 in the year 2022?

Samsung Crystal 4k series would be a good option to go with. The brand produces some of the best screens. The sound output is also decent. An added benefit is the customer service of the said brand. The TV also comes with Google Assistant functionality which makes it much easier to operate. 

2. What are the best features in a TV that one should look out for?

Consumers should look out for Screen quality, Sound quality, Features, and the connectivity ports a TV offers. But, most important of all, the consumer must check customer reviews.

3. What are the best features of Sony Bravia TVs?

Sony has been dominating the TV game forever, be it in the customer care department or the product itself. Most Bravia consumers rate their product very highly and rarely is there any case of substandard quality.

