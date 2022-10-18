Top 10 best Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phones that are worth your money

Summary:
Sufficient internal memory is crucial for mobile phone users as they need to store a lot of media and files on their smartphones. Whether listening to songs, playing games or watching movies, phones with high internal storage are very useful. And the Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phones fit these criteria well. With these stylish phones, take photos and videos and download apps at your leisure, all thanks to their huge internal storage. Looking for the best Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phone with a good camera and battery? Find some budget-friendly options below.
1. Nokia 3.1 Plus Baltic
The Nokia 3.1 Plus offers several days of battery life and a fast Android one experience. It is highly durable with an internal die-cast structure and has a bigger screen size. It aids the video viewing experience with the contrast and colours right on point.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 7,399
Weight: 180 g
Resolution: 1280 x 720 pixels and 18: 9 aspect ratio
Operating System: Android v8.0 with 1.5 GHz Mediatek MT6762 Octa Core Processor
Camera: 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera
Memory and Storage: 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory
Batteries: 1 Lithium Metal battery
Product Dimensions: 15.9 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Good build quality
|Average cameras
|Stock Android experience
|Sluggish performance
|Impressive battery life
2. Nokia C 21 Plus Android Smartphone
Nokia C 21 Plus is a superior-quality phone with great battery life and design. This IP 52-certified mobile phone can handle a bit of drizzle and minor dust. With its glass back, it does not attract smudges or fingerprints and offers a clean appearance.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 9,799
Weight: 191 g
Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio
Operating System: Android 11 Go Edition with Unisoc 1.6GHz Octa-Core SC9863A processor
Camera: 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash.
Memory and Storage: 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB
Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery
Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Rear mounted fingerprint scanner Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Default refresh rate screen and brightness
|Huge battery backup
|No latest Android 12 OS
|Good quality daylight photography
|Without custom UI support
|Dedicated micro SD card slot
|Not ideal for multitasking or gaming
|Splash protection body
|No support for Gyro-EIS
|Scratch-resistant glass protection
3. Nokia C01 Plus 4 G
It comes with Unisoc SC9863 A chipset, 5.45 inches display and 1 GB RAM. The sturdy, textured plastic chassis of the phone offers it a durable finish. Its IPS display offers enhanced attributes, like colour accuracy, improved power consumption, optimal viewing angles and invariable colour reproduction.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 5, 999
Weight: 157g
Resolution: 720 x 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio
Operating System: Android 11 Go Edition with Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor
Camera: 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera with flash.
Memory and Storage: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 128 GB
Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery
Product Dimensions: 14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive battery life
|The display does not offer good brightness
|Decently priced
|Could be better on internal storage
|Software is not processor-intensive
|Bloatware
4. Nokia 5.1 Plus
Nokia 5.1 Plus combines user-friendly attributes with great performance and looks. Some of its features include 2.5 D curved glass, a glossy finish, exquisite design, portrait lighting, and AI assistance. Its 5.8-inch HD display comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 9, 999
Weight: 340 g
Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels
Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with MediaTek Helio P 60 SoC Octa-Core Processor
Camera: 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera.
Memory and Storage: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory
Batteries: 1 A battery
Product Dimensions: 16.7 x 14.1 x 3.4 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Great android experience
|Camera shutter delay
|No bloatware
|Compromised battery life
|AptX certified
|Poor performance
|Good build quality
|Micro SD cards cannot be formatted
5. Nokia 3.2
Powered by Snapdragon 429 chipset, and Android One Software, the Nokia 3.2 smartphone is perfect for buyers. The phone touts a large display, a long-lasting battery and a Google Assistant button as well. The front of the phone features a water-drop display. It is black and attractive with a glossy sheen panel.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 10, 393
Weight: 181g
Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels
Operating System: Android v9 Pie with Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Quad Core processor
Camera: 13 MP rear camera with AF/F2.2/1.12 µm and flash and 5 MP front camera with FF/F2.2/1.12 µm/77° FOV and face unlock
Memory and Storage: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory
Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery
Product Dimensions: 6.8 x 0.9 x 14.4 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy-to-use Google Assistant button
|Average cameras
|Good battery life
|Bulky design
|Stock Android Pie
|Weak Quad-Core chipset
6. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone
The Nokia 2.3 Android 10 mobile phone comes in a hip and bold design, has a stylish body and boasts an exclusive nuance of its own. This dual SIM smartphone with a large 6.20-inch touchscreen offers a great viewing experience too. AI imaging, adaptive battery technology, selfie notch, and biometric face recognition are its excellent features.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 7, 699
Weight: 183g
Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio
Operating System: Android™ 10 with MediaTek Helio A22 processor
Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera
Memory and Storage: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 512 GB
Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery
Product Dimensions: 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Modern look and design
|Is a bit thicker than other Nokia 32 GB mobile phones
|Excellent battery life
|Poor quality cameras
|Stock Android and smooth user-interface
|Slow performance
|10 W charging and 5 W reverse charging support
|Lightweight mobile phone
|Great value for money
|Decent performance for regular use
7. Nokia C 20 Plus TA-1366 DS 2/32 BL
The Nokia C 20 Plus offers decent build quality and long battery life. Its dual cameras in circular covering distinguish the phone’s back from the other similar-looking budget phones by Nokia and other brands. Off-angle tilt shift and colour accuracy levels of the phone are much on point.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 7, 999
Weight: 196 g
Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio
Operating System: Android 11 Go Edition with Unisoc 1.6 GHz Octa-Core SC9863A
Camera: 8MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera
Memory and Storage: 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128 GB
Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery
Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 1 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Stock Android
|Thick bezels
|Impressive battery
|Poor performance
|Robust design
|Underwhelming camera
|OTG support
8. Nokia C 30
With impressive image-tacking potential, the Nokia C 30 score high in features like long battery life and clean software. Its Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A SoC processor comes with 3 GB RAM. Available in white and green, this Nokia 32 GB internal memory phone has a long battery life of up to 3 days.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 9, 899
Weight: 237 g
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels and 20.5:9 aspect ratio
Operating System: Android 11 with Unisoc 1.6 GHz Octa-Core SC9863A
Camera: 13 MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5 MP front camera with flash
Memory and Storage: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB
Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery
Product Dimensions: 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Stock interface
|Poor performance
|Large display
|Clunky bezels
|Decent battery life
|Poor quality cameras
|Slow charging
9. Nokia 2.2
With 5.71 inch full HD display, the Nokia 2.2 smartphone offers a sturdy body of polycarbonate and glossy finish. You can get a smoother feel when using this phone due to its Android 9 Pie and AI technologies.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 7, 399
Weight: 250 g
Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio
Operating System: Android 9.1 with 2 GHz A 53 processor
Camera: 13 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera
Memory and Storage: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB
Batteries: 1 A battery
Product Dimensions: 16.6 x 14 x 3.5 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly affordable
|Mediocre camera
10. Nokia 4.2
With a 5.71-inch IPS LCD display featuring thick bezels and a water-drop notch on its sides, the Nokia 4.2 is visually appealing design. The 295 ppi density offers the screen good pixels and punchy colours.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 9, 499
Weight: 306 g
Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio
Operating System: Android 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor
Camera: 13 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera
Memory and Storage: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB
Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery
Product Dimensions: 16.4 x 3.3 x 14 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Android 10 experience within an affordable range
|Battery life could be better
|Classy look
|Poor quality, low-light photography
|Unobtrusive, top-notch design
|Underpowered chipset, especially GPU
Best 3 features for consumers
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Nokia 3.1 Plus
|Resolution - 1280 x 720 pixels
|Operating System - Android v8.0 with 1.5 GHz Mediatek MT6762 Octa Core Processor
|Camera - 13 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera and 8 MP front camera
|Nokia C 21 Plus
|Resolution - 720 x 1600 pixels
|Operating System - Android 11 Go Edition with Unisoc 1.6GHz Octa-Core SC9863A processor
|Camera -3MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash
|Nokia C 01 Plus
|Resolution - 720 x 1440 pixels
|Operating System - Android v8.0 with 1.5 GHz Mediatek MT6762 Octa Core Processor
|Camera - 5 MP rear camera and 2MP front camera with flash
|Nokia 5.1 Plus
|Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels
|Operating System - Android 8.1 Oreo with MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Octa-Core Processor
|Camera -13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
|Nokia 3.2
|Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels
|Operating System -Android v9 Pie with Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Quad Core processor
|Camera - 13MP rear camera with AF/F2.2/1.12 µm and flash and 5MP front camera with FF/F2.2/1.12 µm/77° FOV and face unlock
|Nokia 2.3
|Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels
|Operating System -Android 10 with MediaTek Helio A22 processor
|Camera - 13MP+ 2MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera
|Nokia C 20 Plus
|Resolution - 720 x 1600 pixels
|Operating System - Android 11 Go Edition with Unisoc 1.6 GHz Octa-Core SC9863A
|Camera - 8MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera
|Nokia C 30
|Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels
|Operating System - Android 11 with Unisoc 1.6 GHz Octa-Core SC9863A
|Camera - 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash
|Nokia 2.2
|Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels
|Operating System - Android 9.1 with 2 GHz A53 processor
|Camera - 13MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera
|Nokia 4.2
|Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels
|Operating System - Android 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor
|Camera - 13MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera
Best value for money
Available within an affordable range of Rs. 6, 000, the Nokia C01 Plus is the best value-for-money mobile phone with 32 GB internal memory. This entry-level smartphone boasts several standard features not available within the cost-effective range at which you can avail. Available with a quality processor and RAM duo, 3000 mAh battery, basic cameras on both ends and simple internal storage, you can use this phone for all daily purposes, such as browsing, audio calling and video calling. Not to mention the AI face unlock facility that comes with it.
Best overall
With several improved design touches and updated hardware, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is the best overall Nokia phone with 32 GB internal memory available within an affordable range of Rs. 7, 399. With this phone, you get a large 6-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 ratio and a battery life of 2 days.
How to find Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phone?
When looking for the perfect Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phone, consider the following features:
Battery Life: There's no use putting your money in a 32 GB mobile phone when you need to keep it connected to the charger or a power bank throughout the day. Hence, it is critical to consider the battery life of your phone. Remember, battery usage can differ from one user to another. If you are into streaming videos and playing graphic-intensive games, then make sure to choose a 32 GB internal memory mobile phone with a minimum 3000 mAh battery.
Processor and Hardware: Look at the phone's processing speed mentioned in GHz. The higher is its value, the faster are the speed and processor. The best is to choose a 32 GB internal memory Nokia mobile phone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. These processors have a better performance and price ratio.
Price of Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phone at a glance:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Nokia 3.1 Plus Baltic
|7, 399
|Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone
|9, 799
|Nokia C01 Plus 4G
|5, 999
|Nokia 5.1 Plus
|9, 999
|Nokia 3.2
|10, 393
|Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone
|7, 699
|Nokia C20 Plus TA-1366 DS 2/32 BL
|9, 899
|Nokia C30
|9, 899
|Nokia 2.2
|7, 399
|Nokia 4.2
|9, 499
At present, cloud storage on Google can easily store data on its servers regardless of whether you use an Android or an iPhone. So, 32 GB internal memory with the facility to be expanded is the best option for any smartphone.
Yes, you can easily buy phone storage through your Android phone or the Google one app. Download the Google One app from Play Store after signing into your Google account. Next, click on upgrade and then choose your new storage limit.
If a 32 GB internal memory phone gets full, all the backed-up videos and photos will be removed automatically. You can even delete all downloads manually from your smartphone's download directory.
The Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone is the best Nokia 32 GB internal memory phone you can buy for Rs. 10, 000 this 2022! It has all the features of a great smartphone, from battery life and an excellent display to an operating system and camera.