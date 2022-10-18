Top 10 best Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phones that are worth your money By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 18, 2022 22:00 IST





Summary: Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phones are designed to help users have maximum data and have the right blend of hardware and features at reasonable prices. Let's have a look at them.

Nokia 32 GB internal memory phones: Go for these if you like storing lots of pictures in your smartphone.

Sufficient internal memory is crucial for mobile phone users as they need to store a lot of media and files on their smartphones. Whether listening to songs, playing games or watching movies, phones with high internal storage are very useful. And the Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phones fit these criteria well. With these stylish phones, take photos and videos and download apps at your leisure, all thanks to their huge internal storage. Looking for the best Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phone with a good camera and battery? Find some budget-friendly options below. 1. Nokia 3.1 Plus Baltic The Nokia 3.1 Plus offers several days of battery life and a fast Android one experience. It is highly durable with an internal die-cast structure and has a bigger screen size. It aids the video viewing experience with the contrast and colours right on point. Specifications Price: Rs. 7,399 Weight: 180 g Resolution: 1280 x 720 pixels and 18: 9 aspect ratio Operating System: Android v8.0 with 1.5 GHz Mediatek MT6762 Octa Core Processor Camera: 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera Memory and Storage: 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory Batteries: 1 Lithium Metal battery Product Dimensions: 15.9 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm

Pros Cons Good build quality Average cameras Stock Android experience Sluggish performance Impressive battery life

2. Nokia C 21 Plus Android Smartphone Nokia C 21 Plus is a superior-quality phone with great battery life and design. This IP 52-certified mobile phone can handle a bit of drizzle and minor dust. With its glass back, it does not attract smudges or fingerprints and offers a clean appearance. Specifications Price: Rs. 9,799 Weight: 191 g Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio Operating System: Android 11 Go Edition with Unisoc 1.6GHz Octa-Core SC9863A processor Camera: 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash. Memory and Storage: 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm

Pros Cons Rear mounted fingerprint scanner Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Default refresh rate screen and brightness Huge battery backup No latest Android 12 OS Good quality daylight photography Without custom UI support Dedicated micro SD card slot Not ideal for multitasking or gaming Splash protection body No support for Gyro-EIS Scratch-resistant glass protection

3. Nokia C01 Plus 4 G It comes with Unisoc SC9863 A chipset, 5.45 inches display and 1 GB RAM. The sturdy, textured plastic chassis of the phone offers it a durable finish. Its IPS display offers enhanced attributes, like colour accuracy, improved power consumption, optimal viewing angles and invariable colour reproduction. Specifications Price: Rs. 5, 999 Weight: 157g Resolution: 720 x 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio Operating System: Android 11 Go Edition with Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor Camera: 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera with flash. Memory and Storage: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 128 GB Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery Product Dimensions: 14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm

Pros Cons Impressive battery life The display does not offer good brightness Decently priced Could be better on internal storage Software is not processor-intensive Bloatware

4. Nokia 5.1 Plus Nokia 5.1 Plus combines user-friendly attributes with great performance and looks. Some of its features include 2.5 D curved glass, a glossy finish, exquisite design, portrait lighting, and AI assistance. Its 5.8-inch HD display comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Specifications Price: Rs. 9, 999 Weight: 340 g Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with MediaTek Helio P 60 SoC Octa-Core Processor Camera: 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera. Memory and Storage: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory Batteries: 1 A battery Product Dimensions: 16.7 x 14.1 x 3.4 cm

Pros Cons Great android experience Camera shutter delay No bloatware Compromised battery life AptX certified Poor performance Good build quality Micro SD cards cannot be formatted

5. Nokia 3.2 Powered by Snapdragon 429 chipset, and Android One Software, the Nokia 3.2 smartphone is perfect for buyers. The phone touts a large display, a long-lasting battery and a Google Assistant button as well. The front of the phone features a water-drop display. It is black and attractive with a glossy sheen panel. Specifications Price: Rs. 10, 393 Weight: 181g Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels Operating System: Android v9 Pie with Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Quad Core processor Camera: 13 MP rear camera with AF/F2.2/1.12 µm and flash and 5 MP front camera with FF/F2.2/1.12 µm/77° FOV and face unlock Memory and Storage: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery Product Dimensions: 6.8 x 0.9 x 14.4 cm

Pros Cons Easy-to-use Google Assistant button Average cameras Good battery life Bulky design Stock Android Pie Weak Quad-Core chipset

6. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone The Nokia 2.3 Android 10 mobile phone comes in a hip and bold design, has a stylish body and boasts an exclusive nuance of its own. This dual SIM smartphone with a large 6.20-inch touchscreen offers a great viewing experience too. AI imaging, adaptive battery technology, selfie notch, and biometric face recognition are its excellent features. Specifications Price: Rs. 7, 699 Weight: 183g Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio Operating System: Android™ 10 with MediaTek Helio A22 processor Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera Memory and Storage: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 512 GB Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery Product Dimensions: 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm

Pros Cons Modern look and design Is a bit thicker than other Nokia 32 GB mobile phones Excellent battery life Poor quality cameras Stock Android and smooth user-interface Slow performance 10 W charging and 5 W reverse charging support Lightweight mobile phone Great value for money Decent performance for regular use

7. Nokia C 20 Plus TA-1366 DS 2/32 BL The Nokia C 20 Plus offers decent build quality and long battery life. Its dual cameras in circular covering distinguish the phone’s back from the other similar-looking budget phones by Nokia and other brands. Off-angle tilt shift and colour accuracy levels of the phone are much on point. Specifications Price: Rs. 7, 999 Weight: 196 g Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio Operating System: Android 11 Go Edition with Unisoc 1.6 GHz Octa-Core SC9863A Camera: 8MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera Memory and Storage: 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128 GB Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 1 cm

Pros Cons Stock Android Thick bezels Impressive battery Poor performance Robust design Underwhelming camera OTG support

8. Nokia C 30 With impressive image-tacking potential, the Nokia C 30 score high in features like long battery life and clean software. Its Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A SoC processor comes with 3 GB RAM. Available in white and green, this Nokia 32 GB internal memory phone has a long battery life of up to 3 days. Specifications Price: Rs. 9, 899 Weight: 237 g Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels and 20.5:9 aspect ratio Operating System: Android 11 with Unisoc 1.6 GHz Octa-Core SC9863A Camera: 13 MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5 MP front camera with flash Memory and Storage: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery Product Dimensions: 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm

Pros Cons Stock interface Poor performance Large display Clunky bezels Decent battery life Poor quality cameras Slow charging

9. Nokia 2.2 With 5.71 inch full HD display, the Nokia 2.2 smartphone offers a sturdy body of polycarbonate and glossy finish. You can get a smoother feel when using this phone due to its Android 9 Pie and AI technologies. Specifications Price: Rs. 7, 399 Weight: 250 g Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio Operating System: Android 9.1 with 2 GHz A 53 processor Camera: 13 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera Memory and Storage: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB Batteries: 1 A battery Product Dimensions: 16.6 x 14 x 3.5 cm

Pros Cons Highly affordable Mediocre camera

10. Nokia 4.2 With a 5.71-inch IPS LCD display featuring thick bezels and a water-drop notch on its sides, the Nokia 4.2 is visually appealing design. The 295 ppi density offers the screen good pixels and punchy colours. Specifications Price: Rs. 9, 499 Weight: 306 g Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio Operating System: Android 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor Camera: 13 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera Memory and Storage: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery Product Dimensions: 16.4 x 3.3 x 14 cm

Pros Cons Android 10 experience within an affordable range Battery life could be better Classy look Poor quality, low-light photography Unobtrusive, top-notch design Underpowered chipset, especially GPU

Best 3 features for consumers

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Nokia 3.1 Plus Resolution - 1280 x 720 pixels Operating System - Android v8.0 with 1.5 GHz Mediatek MT6762 Octa Core Processor Camera - 13 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera and 8 MP front camera Nokia C 21 Plus Resolution - 720 x 1600 pixels Operating System - Android 11 Go Edition with Unisoc 1.6GHz Octa-Core SC9863A processor Camera -3MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash Nokia C 01 Plus Resolution - 720 x 1440 pixels Operating System - Android v8.0 with 1.5 GHz Mediatek MT6762 Octa Core Processor Camera - 5 MP rear camera and 2MP front camera with flash Nokia 5.1 Plus Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels Operating System - Android 8.1 Oreo with MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Octa-Core Processor Camera -13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera Nokia 3.2 Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels Operating System -Android v9 Pie with Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Quad Core processor Camera - 13MP rear camera with AF/F2.2/1.12 µm and flash and 5MP front camera with FF/F2.2/1.12 µm/77° FOV and face unlock Nokia 2.3 Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels Operating System -Android 10 with MediaTek Helio A22 processor Camera - 13MP+ 2MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera Nokia C 20 Plus Resolution - 720 x 1600 pixels Operating System - Android 11 Go Edition with Unisoc 1.6 GHz Octa-Core SC9863A Camera - 8MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera Nokia C 30 Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating System - Android 11 with Unisoc 1.6 GHz Octa-Core SC9863A Camera - 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash Nokia 2.2 Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels Operating System - Android 9.1 with 2 GHz A53 processor Camera - 13MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera Nokia 4.2 Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels Operating System - Android 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor Camera - 13MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera

Best value for money Available within an affordable range of Rs. 6, 000, the Nokia C01 Plus is the best value-for-money mobile phone with 32 GB internal memory. This entry-level smartphone boasts several standard features not available within the cost-effective range at which you can avail. Available with a quality processor and RAM duo, 3000 mAh battery, basic cameras on both ends and simple internal storage, you can use this phone for all daily purposes, such as browsing, audio calling and video calling. Not to mention the AI face unlock facility that comes with it. Best overall With several improved design touches and updated hardware, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is the best overall Nokia phone with 32 GB internal memory available within an affordable range of Rs. 7, 399. With this phone, you get a large 6-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 ratio and a battery life of 2 days. How to find Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phone? When looking for the perfect Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phone, consider the following features: Battery Life: There's no use putting your money in a 32 GB mobile phone when you need to keep it connected to the charger or a power bank throughout the day. Hence, it is critical to consider the battery life of your phone. Remember, battery usage can differ from one user to another. If you are into streaming videos and playing graphic-intensive games, then make sure to choose a 32 GB internal memory mobile phone with a minimum 3000 mAh battery. Processor and Hardware: Look at the phone's processing speed mentioned in GHz. The higher is its value, the faster are the speed and processor. The best is to choose a 32 GB internal memory Nokia mobile phone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. These processors have a better performance and price ratio. Price of Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phone at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Nokia 3.1 Plus Baltic 7, 399 Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone 9, 799 Nokia C01 Plus 4G 5, 999 Nokia 5.1 Plus 9, 999 Nokia 3.2 10, 393 Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 7, 699 Nokia C20 Plus TA-1366 DS 2/32 BL 9, 899 Nokia C30 9, 899 Nokia 2.2 7, 399 Nokia 4.2 9, 499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.