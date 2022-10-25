Top 10 budget-friendly Micromax 2G mobile phones to buy in 2022

Summary:
Are you looking to buy 2G mobile phones? In the era of 4G and even 5G networks, the last generation phones continue to be still in demand. So, if you want to buy a 2G smartphone, Micromax is the best option. All the phones launched by the company under 2G cellular technology are used to click pictures, play games, browse the internet and do other basic stuff. It gives a feeling of nostalgia when buying 2G smartphones.
Micromax mobile phones come at very affordable prices. Also, these mobile phones have features like great display quality, processor, storage, customer support and sound quality. You can choose the 2G mobile of your choice. If basic internet needs are what you are looking for, the Micromax 2G phones are suitable for you. We have compiled a list of the best Micromax phones to buy in India.
Top 10 Micromax 2G mobile phones
1.Micromax IN 2C
Experience the leisure of watching videos or movies in the Micromax IN 2C. The smartphone comes with an efficient UNISOC T610 Processor. Moreover, it has an efficient battery that works for hours without running out of charge. You can also click incredible photos and shoot videos with the 8MP rear camera.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display size
|Camera quality could be better
|Battery lasts long with a single charge
|It comes with Unisoc T610 Processor
|Budget-friendly phone
2. Micromax IN 2B
Micromax IN 2B is one of the budget phones introduced by the company. The ARM Cortex A75 Octa Core processor gives a seamless and lag-free experience. The device has a 6.65-inch IPS LCD that offers high-resolution picture quality. You can secure your mobile phone with a fingerprint sensor.
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent display size
|Display touch could have been better
|Good battery life
|It comes with an ARM Cortex A75 Octa Core Processor
|Comes with a dual camera
3. Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200
If you are interested in buying a budget-friendly smartphone, Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200 is worth checking. The phone features a powerful processor and gives a new world of connectivity at a reasonable price. The phone is incorporated with a smart and striking IPS screen.
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent Performance
|Camera quality could be better
|Slim and lightweight phone
|1.3GHz quad-core processor
4. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216
The smartphone by Micromax is durable and has a sleek design. The Micromax Infinity N11 has a display size of 6.19 inches and is terrific for watching videos. The phone features a 13MP camera that helps you in capturing quality pictures. The mobile phone supports both 3G and 2G cellular technologies.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great display quality
|Picture quality could be better
|Decent performance
|Long battery life
5. Micromax Canvas Turbo A250
The Micromax Canvas Turbo 12.7 cm HD display complements your entertainment. The phone lets you capture 360-degree panorama images. Moreover, full HD resolution gives you the clarity you need to watch videos, movies and more. This smartphone by Micromax is durable and has a rigid aluminium body.
|Pros
|Cons
|Tough and durable body
|Less storage
|Decent performance
|Good display size
6. Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345
The Micromax offers you excellent performance with all advanced features in your budget. Experience unlimited entertainment and excellent connectivity with the Micromax Canvas Selfie. The high-speed processor offers glitch-free transitions between apps. It has 1 GB RAM and internal memory of 8 GB that is expandable up to 32 GB.
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent display size
|Camera quality could be better
|Lightweight and sleek design
|Feature-loaded and budget-friendly phone
7. Micromax Canvas Play Q355
Feel leisure like never before with the Micromax Canvas smartphone. The dual SIM phone has a 1.3GHz quad processor to meet basic needs. It comes with a 5.5-inch screen that lets you enjoy binge-watching.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good performance
|Camera quality could be better
|Durable and tough phone
|Low screen resolution
|Dual SIM.
|Comes with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor
8. Micromax Unite 3 Q372
Are you looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with great features? Micromax Unite 3 Q372 has a great viewing experience and a 4.7 large IPS LCD screen. You can click beautiful pictures with the 8 GB rear camera. Moreover, the 8 GB memory lets you store your favourite data. The phone comes in both 2G and 3G cellular connectivity.
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor
|Camera quality could be better
|Decent large screen
|Good battery life
|Pocket friendly
9. Micromax X743 Dual Sim
The mobile phone comes with a 2.4-inch display, 0.03MP rear camera and 32 MB RAM. The phone does not have a touch screen and comes with keypad technology. It has a decent 1000mAh battery for daily use. If you are looking for a mobile phone with a calling and messaging option, Micromax X743 is for you!
|Pros
|Cons
|Good customer service
|Display is not a touchscreen
|Good for calling and messaging
10. Micromax X702
One of the economical mobile phones by Micromax is X702. If you wish to use it for calling and messaging, it is a durable phone. It has a 6.1 cm (2.4”) screen that helps you see phone data. It has an FM radio, digital camera and auto call recording function.
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent display quality
|Display is not a touchscreen
|Good battery life
|It does not support 3G or 4G
|Radio and auto call recording feature
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|IN 2C
|16.56 cm (6.52") HD+
|5000 mAh Lithium Ion
|8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front
|IN 2B
|16.56 cm (6.52") HD+
|5000 mAh Lithium Ion
|13MP + 2MP | 5MP Front
|Canvas Turbo Mini A200
|4.69-inch HD IPS
|1800mAH Lithium
|8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front
|Infinity N11 N8216
|6.19 inches touchscreen display
|4000mAh Lithium Polymer
|13MP rear| 8MP front
|Canvas Turbo A250
|5-inch IPS Capacitive
|2000 mAh Lithium-ion
|13MP rear | 5MP front
|Canvas Selfie Lens Q345
|5-inch (12.7 centimetres) IPS capacitive
|2800mAH lithium-ion
|8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front
|Canvas Play Q355
|5.5-inch (13.97 centimetres) FWVGA capacitive
|2820mAH lithium-ion
|5MP rear | 0.3MP front
|Unite 3 Q372
|4.7-inch (11.93 centimetres) WVGA
|2000 mAh Lithium ion
|8MP rear | 2MP front
|X743
|6.1 cm (2.4")
|1000 mAh
|0.03MP rear
|X702
|6.1 cm (2.4”) screen
|1000 mAh
|Digital Camera
Best value for money
The Micromax IN 2C is the best mobile phone for money with 2G connectivity. It comes with UNISOC T610 Processor and a 6.52-inch display that allows you to use the phone effortlessly. Moreover, the mobile phone's battery is excellent, giving a balanced performance.
Best overall
Micromax IN 2B is the best budgeted and feature-loaded mobile phone. The phone has a smooth user interface that allows you to stream videos or play games without interference. Also, the dual rear camera lets you capture a high-resolution picture.
How to find the perfect Micromax 2G smartphone?
Are you looking to purchase a budget-friendly and feature-packed mobile phone? When planning to buy a mobile phone, you should look for a display, connectivity, price, battery life, sufficient ROM and RAM and a powerful processor.
Micromax is popularly known for creating pocket-friendly smartphones. The mobile phones come with a great user interface with excellent streaming quality. All the 2G mobile phones are designed using advanced technology. Thus, make a list of features you are looking for in a Micromax mobile phone before making a purchase!
Product price list
|S.no
|Micromax Phones
|Price (Starts from)
|1.
|Micromax IN 2C
|Rs 7,333
|2.
|Micromax IN 2B
|Rs 8,074
|3.
|Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200
|₹14,999
|4.
|Micromax Infinity N11 N8216
|₹12,999
|5.
|Micromax Canvas Turbo A250
|₹17,490
|6.
|Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345
|₹9,249
|7.
|Micromax Canvas Play Q355
|NA
|8.
|Micromax Unite 3 Q372
|₹7,599
|9.
|Micromax X743
|₹1,102
|10.
|Micromax X702
|₹1,112
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
Micromax IN 2C is the best model to purchase when looking for 2G phones. The mobile phone has an efficient battery and a good camera that helps you click beautiful pictures. Also, the display size is big, which lets you enjoy binge-watching.
Yes, in the Micromax keypad mobiles internet is accessible. All the keypad has a browser and comes with 2G cellular technology.
When we use the mobile phone for day-to-day activity, then 2 GB RAM is sufficient. It lets you use the applications without any hindrance. However, 4 GB RAM is preferred in smartphones .
When you are purchasing a mobile phone, then you should look for features like:
A processor helps in giving a smooth functioning to the mobile phone. Thus, it is a key feature to purchase a mobile phone with a powerful processor.