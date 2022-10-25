Top 10 budget-friendly Micromax 2G mobile phones to buy in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 25, 2022 21:39 IST





Micromax 2G Mobile Phones

Are you looking to buy 2G mobile phones? In the era of 4G and even 5G networks, the last generation phones continue to be still in demand. So, if you want to buy a 2G smartphone, Micromax is the best option. All the phones launched by the company under 2G cellular technology are used to click pictures, play games, browse the internet and do other basic stuff. It gives a feeling of nostalgia when buying 2G smartphones.

Micromax IN 2C Experience the leisure of watching videos or movies in the Micromax IN 2C. The smartphone comes with an efficient UNISOC T610 Processor. Moreover, it has an efficient battery that works for hours without running out of charge. You can also click incredible photos and shoot videos with the 8MP rear camera. Operating system: Android
RAM: 3 GB
Product dimensions: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 Grams
Camera: 8MP rear camera | 5MP front camera
Processor: Unisoc T610 processor
Display: 16.56 cm (6.52 inch) HD+ display
Battery: 5000 mAh lithium Ion battery

Android RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Product dimensions: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 Grams

16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 Grams Camera: 8MP rear camera | 5MP front camera

8MP rear camera | 5MP front camera Processor: Unisoc T610 processor

Unisoc T610 processor Display: 16.56 cm (6.52 inch) HD+ display

16.56 cm (6.52 inch) HD+ display Battery: 5000 mAh lithium Ion battery

Pros Cons Good display size Camera quality could be better Battery lasts long with a single charge It comes with Unisoc T610 Processor Budget-friendly phone

2. Micromax IN 2B Micromax IN 2B is one of the budget phones introduced by the company. The ARM Cortex A75 Octa Core processor gives a seamless and lag-free experience. The device has a 6.65-inch IPS LCD that offers high-resolution picture quality. You can secure your mobile phone with a fingerprint sensor.

Operating system: Android

Android RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Product dimensions: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 90 grams

16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 90 grams Battery: 5000 mAh lithium ion battery

5000 mAh lithium ion battery Display: 16.56 cm (6.52 inch) HD+ display

16.56 cm (6.52 inch) HD+ display Camera: 13MP + 2MP | 5MP front camera

13MP + 2MP | 5MP front camera Processor: ARM Cortex A75 octa core processor

Pros Cons Decent display size Display touch could have been better Good battery life It comes with an ARM Cortex A75 Octa Core Processor Comes with a dual camera

3. Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200 If you are interested in buying a budget-friendly smartphone, Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200 is worth checking. The phone features a powerful processor and gives a new world of connectivity at a reasonable price. The phone is incorporated with a smart and striking IPS screen.

Operating system: Jellybean, Android

Jellybean, Android RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Dimensions: 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 350 grams

15 x 8 x 5 cm; 350 grams Battery: 1800mAH lithium battery

1800mAH lithium battery Display : 4.69-inch HD IPS

: 4.69-inch HD IPS Camera : 8MP rear | 5MP front

: 8MP rear | 5MP front Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core processor

Pros Cons Decent Performance Camera quality could be better Slim and lightweight phone 1.3GHz quad-core processor

4. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216 The smartphone by Micromax is durable and has a sleek design. The Micromax Infinity N11 has a display size of 6.19 inches and is terrific for watching videos. The phone features a 13MP camera that helps you in capturing quality pictures. The mobile phone supports both 3G and 2G cellular technologies.

Operating system: Android 8.1

Android 8.1 RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Product dimensions: 18.4 x 9.6 x 5 cm; 350 grams

18.4 x 9.6 x 5 cm; 350 grams Battery: 4000mAh lithium polymer battery

4000mAh lithium polymer battery Camera: 13MP rear| 8MP front

13MP rear| 8MP front Battery power rating: 4000 Milliamp hours

4000 Milliamp hours Processor: 2GHz octa-core processor

Pros Cons Great display quality Picture quality could be better Decent performance Long battery life

5. Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 The Micromax Canvas Turbo 12.7 cm HD display complements your entertainment. The phone lets you capture 360-degree panorama images. Moreover, full HD resolution gives you the clarity you need to watch videos, movies and more. This smartphone by Micromax is durable and has a rigid aluminium body. Operating system: Android v4.2.1 jelly bean

Android v4.2.1 jelly bean RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Product dimensions: 12.8 x 0.9 x 7.1 cm; 350 grams

12.8 x 0.9 x 7.1 cm; 350 grams Battery: 2000 mAh lithium-ion battery

2000 mAh lithium-ion battery Camera: 13MP rear | 5MP front

13MP rear | 5MP front Display: 5-inch IPS capacitive touchscreen (1920 x 1080 pixels)

5-inch IPS capacitive touchscreen (1920 x 1080 pixels) Processor: 1.5GHz MT6589T Quad-core processor

Pros Cons Tough and durable body Less storage Decent performance Good display size

6. Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 The Micromax offers you excellent performance with all advanced features in your budget. Experience unlimited entertainment and excellent connectivity with the Micromax Canvas Selfie. The high-speed processor offers glitch-free transitions between apps. It has 1 GB RAM and internal memory of 8 GB that is expandable up to 32 GB.

Operating system: Android OS, v5.0 (Lollipop)

Android OS, v5.0 (Lollipop) RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Product dimensions: 48.3 x 8.9 x 38.1 cm; 441 grams

48.3 x 8.9 x 38.1 cm; 441 grams Camera : 8MP rear | 5MP front

: 8MP rear | 5MP front Display: 5-inch (12.7 centimetres) IPS capacitive touchscreen

5-inch (12.7 centimetres) IPS capacitive touchscreen Battery: 2800mAH lithium-ion battery

2800mAH lithium-ion battery Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core processor

Pros Cons Decent display size Camera quality could be better Lightweight and sleek design Feature-loaded and budget-friendly phone

7. Micromax Canvas Play Q355 Feel leisure like never before with the Micromax Canvas smartphone. The dual SIM phone has a 1.3GHz quad processor to meet basic needs. It comes with a 5.5-inch screen that lets you enjoy binge-watching.

Operating system: Android OS, v5.0 (Lollipop)

Android OS, v5.0 (Lollipop) RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Product dimensions: 13.8 x 0.9 x 7.1 cm; 120 grams

13.8 x 0.9 x 7.1 cm; 120 grams Camera: 5MP rear | 0.3MP front

5MP rear | 0.3MP front Display: 5.5-inch (13.97 centimetres) FWVGA capacitive touchscreen

5.5-inch (13.97 centimetres) FWVGA capacitive touchscreen Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core processor

1.3GHz Quad-core processor Battery: 2820mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Good performance Camera quality could be better Durable and tough phone Low screen resolution Dual SIM. Comes with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor

8. Micromax Unite 3 Q372 Are you looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with great features? Micromax Unite 3 Q372 has a great viewing experience and a 4.7 large IPS LCD screen. You can click beautiful pictures with the 8 GB rear camera. Moreover, the 8 GB memory lets you store your favourite data. The phone comes in both 2G and 3G cellular connectivity.

Operating system: Android lollipop

Android lollipop RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Product dimensions: 13.9 x 0.9 x 7.2 cm; 115 grams

13.9 x 0.9 x 7.2 cm; 115 grams Battery: 2000mAH lithium-ion battery

2000mAH lithium-ion battery Display: 4.7-inch (11.93 centimetres) WVGA

4.7-inch (11.93 centimetres) WVGA Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core processor

1.3GHz quad-core processor Camera: 8MP rear | 2MP front

Pros Cons Comes with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor Camera quality could be better Decent large screen Good battery life Pocket friendly

9. Micromax X743 Dual Sim The mobile phone comes with a 2.4-inch display, 0.03MP rear camera and 32 MB RAM. The phone does not have a touch screen and comes with keypad technology. It has a decent 1000mAh battery for daily use. If you are looking for a mobile phone with a calling and messaging option, Micromax X743 is for you!

Operating system: Spreadtrum

Spreadtrum RAM: 32 MB

32 MB Product dimensions: 15 x 8 x 2.7 cm; 250 grams

15 x 8 x 2.7 cm; 250 grams Display: 6.1 cm (2.4 inch)

6.1 cm (2.4 inch) Camera: 0.03MP rear camera

0.03MP rear camera Battery: 1000 mAh battery

1000 mAh battery Audio jack: 3.5 mm

Pros Cons Good customer service Display is not a touchscreen Good for calling and messaging

10. Micromax X702 One of the economical mobile phones by Micromax is X702. If you wish to use it for calling and messaging, it is a durable phone. It has a 6.1 cm (2.4”) screen that helps you see phone data. It has an FM radio, digital camera and auto call recording function.

Operating system: Spreadtrum

Spreadtrum RAM: 32 MB

32 MB Product dimensions: 14 x 8.5 x 5 cm; 250 grams

14 x 8.5 x 5 cm; 250 grams Battery: 1000 mAh battery with power saving mode

1000 mAh battery with power saving mode Display: 6.1 cm (2.4”) screen

6.1 cm (2.4”) screen Audio jack: 3.5 mm

3.5 mm Battery power rating: 1000

Pros Cons Decent display quality Display is not a touchscreen Good battery life It does not support 3G or 4G Radio and auto call recording feature

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 IN 2C 16.56 cm (6.52") HD+ 5000 mAh Lithium Ion 8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front IN 2B 16.56 cm (6.52") HD+ 5000 mAh Lithium Ion 13MP + 2MP | 5MP Front Canvas Turbo Mini A200 4.69-inch HD IPS 1800mAH Lithium 8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Infinity N11 N8216 6.19 inches touchscreen display 4000mAh Lithium Polymer 13MP rear| 8MP front Canvas Turbo A250 5-inch IPS Capacitive 2000 mAh Lithium-ion 13MP rear | 5MP front Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 5-inch (12.7 centimetres) IPS capacitive 2800mAH lithium-ion 8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Canvas Play Q355 5.5-inch (13.97 centimetres) FWVGA capacitive 2820mAH lithium-ion 5MP rear | 0.3MP front Unite 3 Q372 4.7-inch (11.93 centimetres) WVGA 2000 mAh Lithium ion 8MP rear | 2MP front X743 6.1 cm (2.4") 1000 mAh 0.03MP rear X702 6.1 cm (2.4”) screen 1000 mAh Digital Camera

Best value for money The Micromax IN 2C is the best mobile phone for money with 2G connectivity. It comes with UNISOC T610 Processor and a 6.52-inch display that allows you to use the phone effortlessly. Moreover, the mobile phone's battery is excellent, giving a balanced performance. Best overall Micromax IN 2B is the best budgeted and feature-loaded mobile phone. The phone has a smooth user interface that allows you to stream videos or play games without interference. Also, the dual rear camera lets you capture a high-resolution picture. How to find the perfect Micromax 2G smartphone? Are you looking to purchase a budget-friendly and feature-packed mobile phone? When planning to buy a mobile phone, you should look for a display, connectivity, price, battery life, sufficient ROM and RAM and a powerful processor. Micromax is popularly known for creating pocket-friendly smartphones. The mobile phones come with a great user interface with excellent streaming quality. All the 2G mobile phones are designed using advanced technology. Thus, make a list of features you are looking for in a Micromax mobile phone before making a purchase! Product price list

S.no Micromax Phones Price (Starts from) 1. Micromax IN 2C Rs 7,333 2. Micromax IN 2B Rs 8,074 3. Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200 ₹ 14,999 4. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216 ₹ 12,999 5. Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 ₹ 17,490 6. Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 ₹ 9,249 7. Micromax Canvas Play Q355 NA 8. Micromax Unite 3 Q372 ₹ 7,599 9. Micromax X743 ₹ 1,102 10. Micromax X702 ₹ 1,112

