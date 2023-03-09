Story Saved
Top 10 deals from Oppo during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 20, 2023 11:39 IST
Summary:

The latest mobile phones from Oppo are popular these days and during this Amazon Republic Day Sale, we can get some exciting discounts on them as well. This is the perfect time for you to grab exciting deals from Oppo.

product info
Oppo smartphones are a great option if one is price sensitive.

Every year, during Amazon's Republic Day Sale, a wide range of products—including smartphones, tablets, televisions, laptops, headphones and other accessories—are given at incredibly cheap prices. This year’s Amazon Great Republic Sale began on January 15 and ends on January 20. So if you want to buy a new or upgrade your current smartphone, this sale would be a perfect time to grab the best deals on Oppo phones. The deals on these smartphones are very thrilling. So in this article, we talk about some of the must-have phones that are available at great discounts on Amazon.

Product details

1. OPPO A74 5G (6GB RAM,128GB Storage)

This is one of Oppo's best-selling smartphones. It features a 6.49" FHD+ Punch-hole LCD Display's 2400x1080 pixel resolution. It is built on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Chipset that supports dual 5G SIM, and the newest UFS 2.1 storage. It has an 8MP front camera and 48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Camera setup.

Specifications

6.49 inches FHD+ LCD Display

Snapdragon 480 5G chipset

6 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage

5000 mAH battery

48+2+2 MP Triple Camera

ProsCons
5G smartphone under 16,000The fingerprint sensor is slow
cellpic 29% off
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.2 (33,255)
4.2 (33,255)
29% off
14,990 20,990
Buy now

2. Oppo F21s Pro 5G Smartphone (8GB RAM, 128 Storage)

This smartphone consists of a 6.43 inch (16.33 cm) HD+ AMOLED Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels is one of its characteristics. It is built on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 with 5G support. This phone has a 4500 mAh battery and a 33W SUPERVOOC charger. It has a 16MP front camera and a 64MP Triple Camera.

6.43 inches FHD+ AMOLED Display

Snapdragon 695 5G chipset

8 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage

4500 mAH battery

64+2+2 MP Triple Camera

ProsCons
In display Fingerprint and Amoled DisplayThe price is not justified
cellpic 21% off
Oppo F21s Pro (Dawnlight Gold, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4 (138)
4 (138)
21% off
21,999 27,999
Buy now

3. OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Phone (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

This is one of the best phones and comes with 8 GB of Ram and 128 GB of storage. This device is equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 800U 5G processor and can handle dual 5G sim. This model also has a 4310 mAh battery and 50W rapid charging technology. It contains a 16MP front camera as well as a 48MP Quad Camera. It has a vibrant 6.43" (16.3cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED Punch-hole Display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

6.43 inches FHD+ AMOLED Display

Mediatek 800U 5G chipset

8 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage

4310 mAH battery

48+2+2 MP Triple Camera

ProsCons
Good for gaming processorThe camera performance is average
cellpic 34% off
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
4.2 (4,426)
4.2 (4,426)
34% off
19,925 29,990
Buy now

4. Oppo F21 Pro (8GB RAM, 128 Storage):

This smartphone has an Ultra-slim Retro Design with an Industry First Fiberglass-leather texture, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. This smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU and can support 4G sim cards. This phone includes a 4500 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging. It has an AI Triple Camera (64MP + 2MP + 2MP) as well as a 16MP front camera. It has an FHD+ AMOLED Punch-hole Display measuring 6.43" (16.33cm).

6.43 inches FHD+ AMOLED Display

Snapdragon 680 4G chipset

8 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage

4500 mAH battery

64+2+2 MP Triple Camera

ProsCons
Elegant slim design with the leather back finishNot a 5G smartphone at this price
cellpic 25% off
Oppo F21 Pro (Sunset Orange, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.1 (2,053)
4.1 (2,053)
25% off
20,999 27,999
Buy now

5. Oppo A77s (8GB RAM, 128 Storage)

This smartphone includes a Fiberglass-Leather design on the back. This phone has a snapdragon 680 CPU. This phone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC Charging technology. It has an AI Dual Camera configuration of 50MP + 2MP and an 8 MP front camera. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a water drop notch.

6.56 inches HD+ LCD Display

Snapdragon 680 4G chipset

8 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage

5000 mAH battery

50+2 MP Camera

ProsCons
50 MP camera and leather back finishNot a 5G smartphone at this price
cellpic 22% off
Oppo A77s (Sunset Orange, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
3.4 (14)
3.4 (14)
22% off
17,999 22,999
Buy now

6. Oppo A57 (4GB RAM, 64 Storage)

This smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a water drop notch design, as well as a Side Fingerprint Scanner and AI Face Unlock. It looks stylish and has a MediaTek Helio G35 CPU. This phone also has a 33W SUPERVOOC Charging with a 5000 mAH battery. It has a Dual Camera setup of 13 MP + 2 MP, and an 8 MP front camera.

6.56 inches HD+ LCD Display

Mediatek Helio G35 Cpu

8 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage

5000 mAH battery

13+2 MP AI Dual Camera

ProsCons
Slim design with IPX4 water resistantCamera performance is average
cellpic 18% off
Oppo A57 (Glowing Gold, 4GB RAM, 64 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
3 (11)
3 (11)
18% off
13,999 16,990
Buy now

7. OPPO A31 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Oppo A31 has a triple camera setup with Portrait bokeh, macro lens, dazzling colour mode, AI beautification, and an 8MP front camera. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop display. It comprises a 4230mAH battery. It is powered by a Mediatek P35 CPU and supports dual 4G sim cards.

6.43 inches HD+ 720p Display

Mediatek P35 4G chipset

6 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage

4230 mAH battery

12+2+2 MP Triple Camera

ProsCons
6 GB RAM & 128 GB at this priceAndroid Pie v9.0 based on ColorOS 6.1
cellpic 25% off
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.2 (58,696)
4.2 (58,696)
25% off
11,990 15,990
Buy now

8. Oppo A17 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The Oppo A17 has a dual camera (50 + 2MP) and a 5MP front camera. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ Color Rich Display. It features a 5000 mAH battery that lasts a long time. A Mediatek G35 CPU powers it. The back has a premium leather-feel design and is IPX4 water resistant, with a side fingerprint sensor.

6.56 inches HD+ 720p Display

Mediatek G35 4G chipset

4 GB Ram and 64 GB Storage

5000 mAH battery

50+2 MP Triple Camera

ProsCons
50 MP Camera at this priceAverage camera quality
cellpic
Oppo A17 (Sunlight Orange, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
3.6 (19)
3.6 (19)
Get Price

9. OPPO A15s (4GB, 128GB Storage)

The Oppo A15s features a triple camera configuration of 13+2+2 MP and an 8MP front camera. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ 720p display with a waterdrop notch. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has a 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery that gives 29 hours of backup talk time. It has a Mediatek Helio P35 CPU and supports twin 4G sim cards. In addition, it features a sleek design, a fingerprint sensor on the back, and an AI face unlock on Android 10.

6.5 inches HD+ 720p Display

Mediatek P35 4G chipset

4 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage

5000 mAH battery

13+2+2 MP Triple Camera

ProsCons
Sleek design and 128 GB StorageBattery backup is average
cellpic 25% off
OPPO A15s (Fancy White, 4GB, 128GB Storage) AI Triple Camera | 6.52" HD+ Screen | 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio P35 Octa Core Processor
4.2 (10,176)
4.2 (10,176)
25% off
11,240 14,990
Buy now

10. Oppo A17k (3GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The Oppo A17k smartphone has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. It has a waterdrop notch and a 6.5-inch HD+ 720p colourful display. It has 3 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. It comes with a 5000mAH lithium-polymer battery that provides 29 hours of backup talk time. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 CPU and supports dual 4G sim cards. It also includes a fingerprint scanner on the side and is water resistant to IPX4.

6.5 inches HD+ 720p Display

Mediatek P35 4G chipset

3 GB Ram and 64 GB Storage

5000 mAH battery

8 MP Triple Camera

ProsCons
Best phone on a budgetSingle rear camera.

Price of Oppo phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
OPPO A74 5G (6GB RAM,128GB Storage) 15490
Oppo F21s Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) 21999
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 19989
Oppo F21 Pro (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) 20999
Oppo A77s (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) 17999
Oppo A57 (4GB RAM, 64 Storage) 13999
OPPO A31 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 12490
Oppo A17 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 12420
OPPO A15s (4GB, 128GB Storage) 11490
Oppo A17k (3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 9499

Best Value for Money

The best value for money among these Oppo smartphones would be OPPO A74 5G. It comes in our Best value for money choice as it has a lot of features at a price tag of 15490. Under this price, it is a 5G smartphone with the snapdragon 480 chipset, a very new processor with good performance. It also comes with a 5000 mAH battery which gives great battery backup with a beautiful corner punch-hole display making it look premium.

Best Overall Product

The Best Phones from this Oppo Smartphone list is OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone. Under a price tag of under 20k, this smartphone is a 5G smartphone with a Snapdragon 695 CPU, a very efficient processor. This phone also has a beautiful Corner punch hole AMOLED display which has vibrant colours. It also has fast charging of 50w. This is the best smartphone in this list with all the features loaded into it.

How to find the perfect smartphone?

To find the perfect smartphone, you will have to think about what are you looking for in your smartphone.

If you are a gamer, you should go for expensive smartphones with good CPU and higher RAM of 6GB or 8GB along with bigger battery capacity.

If you are a photo enthusiast, You should look for smartphones with great cameras with higher megapixels along with good processors for processing and editing photos.

If you are getting a smartphone for your parents, Go for a good and balanced smartphone with performance, storage, camera and battery life.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

