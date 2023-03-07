Sign out
Top 10 Fitbit watches for women: Now track your fitness with style

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 07, 2023 21:00 IST

Summary:

Discover the top Fitbit watches for women. Check out our top 10 picks for the most recent models that combine functionality and style, allowing you to achieve your fitness goals while looking great.

Fitbit watches ensure fitness goals and style are met seamlessly.

In recent years, Fitbit has risen to prominence as a market leader in the fitness technology industry, owing to its extensive line of smartwatches created to help users monitor their health and fitness levels, make positive changes to their lives, and live more ideally balanced lives. The company's products are known for their innovative technology and stylish, modern looks.In this article, we look at the best Fitbit watches for women and rank them from best to worst. You can look your best while still keeping track of your fitness progress with one of our top-quality Fitbit watches, perfect for the fashion-conscious fitness fanatic, the multitasking parent, or the hardworking businessperson.

Product List

1. Fitbit Versa 2

When it comes to monitoring your fitness and keeping you on top of your daily schedule, the Fitbit Versa 2 wristwatch is unrivaled. These are the best Fitbit watches for ladies. In-built Amazon Alexa makes it simple to get timely information like the latest headlines, weather forecasts, and more. Also, managing your smart home gadgets is a breeze.

The Sleep Score function on the Fitbit Versa 2 helps you evaluate the quality of your nightly sleep. You may learn more about your sleeping patterns and enhance the quality of your rest by using the watch's data on your heart rate, amount of time spent asleep, levels of arousal, and the depth and frequency of your breaths to determine how long you spend in each of the three phases of sleep.

Specifications

Model Name - Versa 2

Style - Modern

Colour - Copper Rose

Screen Size - 1.34 Inches

ProsCons
Decent Battery LifeIcons could be improved
50 Metres Water Resistance 
Fitbit FB507RGPK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Petal/Copper Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Petal/Copper Rose)
4.1 (143,347)
21% off
11,880 14,999
Buy now

2. Fitbit Inspire 2

If you're serious about improving your health and fitness, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is the best fitness tracker you can buy. It comes with a Premium subscription for one year, which gives you access to all of the features and perks (including guided programmes, sophisticated statistics, and personalised recommendations) that will help you get the most out of your exercises and stay motivated throughout the process. With continuous heart rate monitoring and a daily Readiness Score, you can optimise your exercises and accumulate Active Zone Minutes towards your weekly goal of doing enough heart-pumping activity.

Specifications

Model Name - Inspire 2

Style - Modern

Colour - Black

Screen Size - 2 Inches

ProsCons
Can monitor you sleepStrap could be better
Premium subscription 
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
4.4 (26,236)
32% off
12,869 18,869
Buy now

3. Fitbit Versa 3

Seeking a high-tech and stylish wrist watch to assist you in your pursuit of a healthier and more active lifestyle? With GPS tracking, you can leave your phone at home and keep tabs on your speed and distance during outside runs and rides. With continuous heart rate tracking, you can observe your resting heart rate trends and cardio fitness level in the Fitbit app, as well as optimise your exercise efforts and keep better tabs on your calorie burn.

Specifications

Model Name - Versa 3

Style - Modern

Colour - Pink

Screen Size - 1.58 Inches

ProsCons
Call FeatureBattery life could be better
Voice support 
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Pink/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
4.1 (41,572)
16% off
15,959 18,999
Buy now

4. Fitbit Inspire

The Fitbit Inspire is a wearable fitness tracker that monitors your activity levels every minute of every day. With quiet alarms and automated sleep monitoring, you may be gently woken up with a wrist vibration. The battery has a potential lifespan of 5 days. SmartTrack will automatically log your exercises and notify you of incoming calls, texts, calendar invites, and app updates on your wrist. It can withstand water pressure up to 50 meters, making it suitable for use in the shower and the swimming pool. The gadget stores daily totals for the last 30 days and seven days' worth of comprehensive information on movements. You will be rewarded visually on-screen as you go through your adventure and accomplish certain tasks.

Specifications

Model Name - Inspire

Style - Modern

Colour - Black

Screen Size - 4 Inches

ProsCons
Store details for 30 daysBattery life could be improved
50 metres water resistance 
Fitbit Inspire Health and Fitness Tracker (Black)
4 (28,158)
30% off
21,050 30,079
Buy now

5. Fitbit Charge 5

With its cutting-edge capabilities, the Fitbit Charge 5 is an intelligent fitness tracker that can boost your workouts and general well-being. Your Daily Readiness Score will tell you if you're ready to work out or whether you need to spend more time recovering (coming soon). Tracking SpO2, heart rate variability, and skin temperature change may provide vital information about your general health. The mindfulness session using the on-wrist EDA sensor helps you manage stress levels. In addition, Charge 5 can tell whether your heart rate is over or below your threshold so that you may alter your exercises accordingly.

Specifications

Model Name - Charge 5

Style - Modern

Colour - White

Screen Size - 1.5 Inches

 ProsCons
Daily readiness scoreBattery life could be better
Temperature monitor 
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management, Sleep Tools, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 & More, Lunar White/Soft Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
3.9 (5,337)
23% off
11,500 14,999
Buy now

6. Fitbit Charge 4

The Fitbit Charge 4 notifies you whether you're in, near, or out of your target heart rate zone during exercise. Outdoor sports like jogging, cycling, and hiking may all benefit from the device's built-in GPS functionality, which displays real-time data as pace and distance traveled. Also, the gadget keeps tabs on your slumbering patterns and gives you a Sleep Score to reflect your level of rest. A full charge of the seven-day battery can power the device for seven days, but just five hours of GPS use will deplete it. 24/7 heart rate monitoring allows you to keep tabs on your calorie burn and to rest your heart rate.

Specifications

Model Name - Charge 4

Style - Modern

Colour - Black

Screen Size - 1.5 Inches

ProsCons
Fitbit Premium SupportSome users are experiencing connectivity issues
Decent Battery Life 
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracking, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Black)
4.2 (85,493)
19,372
Buy now

7. Fitbit Charge 3

The Fitbit Charge 3's heart rate monitoring feature makes it possible to keep tabs on your health at all times, from caloric expenditure to your resting heart rate. The 7-day battery life means you can take your smart device and all of its wisdom and creativity everywhere. The gadget can measure your progress in real-time, tell you how you're doing compared to your goals, and teach you how to improve as you use it. Light, deep, and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep may all be automatically monitored, and helpful hints for improving your sleep can be sent to you. Waterproof to a depth of 50 metres, the Charge 3 may be worn while swimming or taking a shower for convenient tracking. Use commonplace applications to remain in touch with calls, texts, and app alerts on your wrist.

Specifications

Model Name - Charge 3

Style - Modern

Colour - Lavender Woven

Screen Size - 1.57 Inches

ProsCons
24*7 heart rate monitoringExpensive
Lightweight 
Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker Special Edition (Lavender Woven) with Offer on Accessory
3.6 (1,022)
65% off
6,999 19,999
Buy now

8. Fitbit Sense

If you're looking for a smartwatch with health and wellness features, go no further than the Fitbit Sense. Stress may be managed with the use of the included EDA Scan app, which measures electrodermal activity. Its sophisticated design includes a skin temperature sensor for tracking nighttime temperature fluctuations. If your heart rate goes over or below the usual range, the Sense will send you an alarm, so you know anything is wrong.

Fast charging the battery to full capacity takes 12 minutes, and once fully charged, the battery will last for up to 6 days. During outdoor activities like runs, hikes, and bike rides, the built-in GPS may record your speed and distance travelled. You can use voice commands to obtain the latest news, make reminders, manage smart home devices, and more with Fitbit Sense, which has both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Specifications

Model Name - Sense

Style - Modern

Colour - Carbon

Screen Size - 1.58 Inches

ProsCons
Built in GPSShould include premium subscription for that price
Temperature monitor 
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Alexa Built-in, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
4 (9,809)
19% off
18,530 22,999
Buy now

9. Fitbit Sense 2

Fitbit Sense 2 tracks your body's reaction to everyday exercise and stress. A new sensor measures your body's reaction throughout the day and breaks down your sleep phases to help you sleep better. ECG and SpO2 characteristics can evaluate heart health. Call, text, and app notifications keep you connected. The Fitbit Sense 2 is a reliable health and wellness companion with a six-month Premium membership and a six-day battery life.

Specifications

Model Name - Sense 2

Style - Modern

Colour - Grey Graphite

Screen Size - 1.58 Inches

ProsCons
All body response trackingIssues while performing workouts
6 months premium subscription 
Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Shadow Grey/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership
3.6 (595)
10% off
22,499 24,999
Buy now

10. Fitbit Luxe

Fitbit Luxe, a stylish fitness tracker, may enhance your health. Fitbit's sleep monitoring and score may help you sleep better. The Luxe measures breathing rate, heart rate variability, and more to help you tune in to your body. The gadget can measure speed and distance in real-time using your phone's GPS, lasting 5 days on a charge. Stay healthy and stylish with the Fitbit Luxe.

Specifications

Model Name - Luxe

Style - Modern

Colour - Black

Screen Size - 0.96 Inches

ProsCons
24*7 Heart rate monitoringOnly 5 days battery
Accurate results 
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker with Stress Management, Sleep Tracking and 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
4.4 (5,887)
9% off
9,990 10,999
Buy now

Top 3 Features For You

ProductsFeature 1Features  2Features 3
Fitbit Versa 26 days battery lifeSPo2 TrackerAmazon Alexa Support
Fitbit Inspire 2Accurate activity tracking10 days battery lifeSmartphone connectivity
Fitbit Versa 3Active zone minutes24*7 heart rate monitoringREM sleep support
Fitbit Inspire5 days battery lifeVibration alarmCan be used with both IOS and Android
Fitbit Charge 5EDA sensorSpo2 measurementAdvanced health and fitness trackers
Fitbit Charge 4Temperature trackingLive GPS sharingNumerous exercise modes
Fitbit Charge 350 metres water resistancePrecise exercise modesHealth insights support
Fitbit SenseTemperature sensorBuilt in GPSGoogle Assistant and Alexa Support
Fitbit Sense 26 months premium membershipSpo2 measurement6 days battery life
Fitbit Luxe5 days battery lifeTracks all day activitiesColourful display

Best overall product

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the best overall smartwatch. Because it is equipped with Amazon Alexa, you can use it to do things like check the forecast, set the alarm, and manage your smart home devices. The watch may monitor your fitness, heart rate, and sleep patterns. You'll get app, text, and call alerts and can use all your favourite applications. The Versa 2 may be worn for up to six days because of its long battery life and waterproof design. In addition to operating your Spotify app from the watch, you also have the option of downloading any of a wide variety of watch faces to further personalise the gadget.

Best value for money

The Fitbit Inspire 2 offers the most bang for the buck because of its variety of useful features at such a low cost. It aids with maintaining a healthy lifestyle by continuously monitoring heart rate, recording steps taken during the day, and keeping tabs on how long and how well you sleep at night. It also includes a free year of Fitbit Premium, which provides access to expert advice, data analysis, and more. With a battery life of up to 10 days, you may keep wearing it throughout the week without worrying about plugging it in. Inspire 2 is an attractive and functional accessory because of its minimalist appearance, portability, and customisable bands.

How to find the perfect fitbit smartwatches for women?

Consider these aspects while choosing the Fitbit smartwatch for women:

Size and Fit: Choose a comfortable timepiece that suits your wrist.

Design and Style: Pick a style and colour that matches your style.

Features: Prioritise heart rate monitoring, GPS, sleep tracking, and mobile payments.

Battery Life: Choose a smartwatch that matches your everyday demands.

Compatibility: Make sure the smartwatch works with your smartphone OS (iOS or Android).

Price: Set a budget and get the best Fitbit smartwatch.

Consider these factors to pick the best women’s Fitbit smartwatches.

Top 10 Fitbit Watches For Women

Is Fitbit For Women Worth Buying?

The majority of people in modern society are dealing with some kind of health problem. There are several reasons why a fitness watch should be your go-to everyday accessory.

The precise measuring sensors in these gadgets ensure you always have accurate health data at your fingertips. To this end, a Fitbit is among the most crucial gadgets one may own

Do Fitbit Watches Work With IOS?

Fitbits are convenient since they are easy to pair with many phones. A Bluetooth connection is the simplest way to sync your smart device.

Any of your gadgets will be compatible with Fitbit. The Fitbit app is a great way to monitor your health. Any iPhone can run this application with no problems.

Do Fitbit Women Smartwatches Track Blood Pressure?

Fitbit's many advantages and special features make it an excellent tool for tracking important metrics and statistics. Thanks to some of these high-tech additions, you can get the most accurate readings possible for your heart rate and pulse.

There are no blood pressure monitors available on Fitbit at this time. The possibility exists, nonetheless, that it will emerge within the next several years

 View More
