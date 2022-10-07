Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 Infinix phones under 20,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 07, 2022 18:24 IST

Summary:

Infinix mobile phones under 20,000 are value for money and provide great user experience.

Infinix phones under 20,000 have sleek and stylish appearance.

Infinix is a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of smartphones that manufactures Android-powered smartphones, founded in the year 2013. The company has regional affiliates in more than 60 nations. It offers low-budget mobile phones that can be used for multiple purposes. Here is a comprehensive list of the best Infinix phones under 20,000.

1. Infinix Zero 5 G (skylight orange, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Bring home the potent Infinix Zero 5 G mobile phone to enjoy a lightning-fast performance and sophisticated appearance. You can enjoy the quick and fluid performance of this smartphone thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 900 6 nm Octa-core Processor and 8 GB of RAM.Additionally, this smartphone has 5 G internet access, making it possible to download games, movies, and other content more quickly. It also offers brilliant and rich images on its 17.22 cm Punch Hole display.

Specifications

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Android 11

ROM: 128 GB

Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP Portrait Lens + 2 MP Bokeh Lens | 16MP Front Camera

Display: 6.78-inch full HD Display

Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

ProsCons
Powerful ProcessorNo stereo speakers
Solid Battery LifePlastic Frame
Well-PricedNo Ultra Wide Lens

2. Infinix Hot 11 2022 (aurora green, 4 GB RAM 64 GB storage)

With a stunning display on the Infinix Hot 11 smartphone, turn your gaming experience into one you will enjoy. This mobile phone has a 17.01 cm (6.7) wide display with FHD resolution and a Punch Hole screen. This mobile device also uses a UniSoc T610 Octa-core processor with a 12 nm FinFET and a 1.82 GHz CPU clock to provide consistent performance. Additionally, it has a 5000 mAh battery with Power Marathon technology, so you can use your phone for as long as you want without having to worry about the battery running out.

Specifications

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Android 11

ROM: 64 GB

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP Depth Lens | 8 MP Front Camera

Display: 6.7-inch full HD Display

Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

ProsCons
Good Battery BackupNo Fast Charging Support
OTG SupportNo NFC enabled
Side Mounted Fingerprint SensorWithout 5 G Connectivity
Budget-Friendly SmartphoneNot for gaming and Multitasking

3. Infinix Hot 11 S (green wave, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)

The 17.22 cm (6.78) FHD+ High-resolution Punch Hole display on the Infinix Hot 11S has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio that provides an uninterrupted viewing experience. It boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5% to improve aesthetics and the viewing experience. The NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass protection also ensures longevity, while the 500 NITS brightness provides crystal clear images. Smooth Display at 90 Hz. Furthermore, the 180 Hz touch sampling rate guarantees a quick screen reaction time. Therefore, this smartphone might be pretty exciting for gamers.

Specifications

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Android 11

ROM: 64 GB

Camera: 50MP + 2MP + AI Lens | 8MP Front Camera

Display: 6.78-inch full HD Display

Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

ProsCons
Long Lasting Battery PerformanceAverage gaming experience
18 Watt Fast ChargerNo NFC Support
Dual Speaker SupportNo image stabilization software
Excellent Value for MoneyMissing Ultra Wide Camera
Rear Mounted Fingerprint Sensor 

4. Infinix Note 11 (graphite black, 6 GB RAM 128 GB storage)

Large and Brilliant Display You can experience edge-to-edge viewing on a big screen with the Note 11, thanks to its immersive 17.18 cm (6.7) FHD+ AMOLED resolution display and 92% screen-to-body ratio. The screen's 750 NITS brightness, 100000:1 colour contrast ratio, and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut allow you to enjoy its breathtaking visuals. Additionally, the display has a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, so you can scroll through the screen without lag.

Specifications

RAM: 6 GB

OS: Android

ROM: 128 GB

Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP Depth Lens + AI Lens | 16MP Front Camera

Display: 6.7-inch full HD Display

Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

ProsCons
Massive Battery CapacityWithout gorilla glass protection.
Amazing AMOLED Display ColoursNot for low light photography
Dedicated micro SD card slot 

5. Infinix Smart 6 plus (tranquil sea blue, 3 GB RAM 64 GB storage)

With the cutting-edge Infinix Smart 6 Plus smartphone's unique capabilities, you can operate it smoothly and produce stunning works of art. Additionally, you may have a fantastic visual experience thanks to the phone's 17.32 cm (6.82) HD+ drop notch display with a fine 20:5:9 aspect ratio and a narrow bezel. Additionally, this phone has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, enabling you to take beautiful pictures with captivating graphics.

Specifications

RAM: 3 GB

OS: Android 12

ROM: 64 GB

Camera: 8 MP + Depth Lens | 5MP Front Camera

Display: 6.82-inch full HD Display

Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

ProsCons
Rear Mounted fingerprint sensorNo 5 G Connectivity
Panda glass protectionNo Custom UI Support
Good battery life 

6. Infinix Smart 5 A (ocean wave, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage) (X657C)

The 16.5 cm (6.52) HD+ screen on the Infinix Smart 5A features a Drop-notch display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. This smartphone boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%, thanks to its thin bezels. Additionally, it has a contrast ratio of 1200:1, which enhances your overall visual experience and brightness levels of up to 500 nits. With a 5000 mAh battery, this smartphone can operate for up to 19 hours when watching videos, 121 hours while listening to music, 33 hours while talking on 4G, 16 hours while surfing the web, 13 hours while playing a game, and 35 days while on standby.

Specifications

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Android

ROM: 32 GB

Camera: 8MP + Depth Sensor | 8MP Front Camera

Display: 6.52-inch full HD Display

Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

ProsCons
Good Battery LifeBulky Device
Decent Camera PerformanceAverage Looks and Designs
Affordable Pricing 

7. Infinix Note 11s

With the Infinix Note 11S, you can enjoy seamless gaming, video calling with your loved ones, and more, thanks to its immersive 17.6 cm (6.95) FHD+ display and 120 Hz smooth refresh rate. Additionally, this phone has an Helio G96 Octa-core processor and Dark-link 2.0 Game Boost Technology for lightning-fast performance when streaming videos, playing games, and more.

Specifications

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Android

ROM: 32 GB

Camera: 8MP + Depth Sensor | 8MP Front Camera

Display: 6.52-inch full HD Display

Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

ProsCons
Clean and minimalistic designCamera Performance
Decent PerformanceNot so good software experience 
Capable stereo speakers 

8. Infinix Smart 6 (starry purple, 2 GB RAM 64 GB storage)

The feature-rich Infinix SMART 6 smartphone is made to blow your mind with its excellent performance, so experience a fluid interaction with it. To provide a fuss-free user experience, this phone has a 12 nm Helio A22 2.0 GHz Quad-core processor and up to 4 GB of RAM, of which 2 GB is virtual. Additionally, it has 64 GB of internal storage, so you may keep your priceless memories and favourite music easily accessible.

Specifications

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Android 11

ROM: 64 GB

Camera: 8 MP + Depth Lens | 5MP Front Camera

Display: 6.6-inch full HD Display

Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

ProsCons
Good Display and DesignNo AMOLED Display
512 GB Expandable BatteryNo USB Type-C Port
5000 mAh battery and fast charging 

9. Infinix Smart 4 (quetzal cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

If you're looking for a smartphone with a good camera, then the Infinix Smart 4 smartphone is the best option best Infinix phone under 20000 for you because it has an 8 MP selfie camera and a 13 MP AI dual camera. A 6000 mAh battery is another feature that will keep you functional for a long time.

Specifications

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Android 10.0

ROM: 32 GB

Camera: 13MP + Depth Sensor, Front

Display: 6.82-inch full HD Display

Battery: 6000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

ProsCons
Amazing Battery LifeThe sound quality is not good
Decent Daylight Camera ShotsPoor camera quality
LED Camera flash for the front camera 

10. Infinix HOT 12 play (daylight green, 4 GB RAM 64 GB storage)

With the HOT 12, which is stuffed with features to keep you entertained all day, you can take advantage of easy operation and intuitive performance. With a small bezel advantage, the stunning 17.32 cm (6.82) HD+ Punch Hole display offers a compelling visual experience. This phone also has a powerful 6000 mAh battery, contributing to its long battery life and increased productivity. In addition, HOT 12 Play has a 12 nm UniSOC T610 1.8GHz Octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, with up to 3 GB of virtual RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and other features to improve your user experience and improve performance.

Specifications

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Android 11

ROM: 32 GB

Camera: 13MP + 8 MP Selfie Camera

Display: 6.82-inch full HD Display

Battery: 6000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

ProsCons
Long Battery LifePoor camera quality
Good PerformanceBloatware
90 Hz panel on a budget 

Best 3 features for consumers

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 Infinix Zero 5 G Mediatek Dimensity 900 Processor Lightweight Handset Best Camera Quality
 Infinix Hot 11 2022 Enhanced Dual Camera with Flash Improved Battery Life Improved Gaming Experience
Infinix Hot 11 S Super Night Mode Triple Rear Camera Improved Battery Life
 Infinix Note 11 Helio- G 88 Octa Core Processor True Gaming Experience Amoled Display
 Infinix Smart 6 Plus Mediatek Helio G25 Processor Fingerprint Sensor Improved Battery Backup
 Infinix Smart 5A Dual VoLTe Calling Fingerprint Sensor Improved Battery backup
 Infinix Note 11 S Fingerprint and Face Unlocking System MediaTek Helio G96 Processor Gyroscope
 Infinix Smart 6Drop Notch Display Mediatek Helio A22 Processor Fingerprint Sensor
 Infinix Smart 4 Fingerprint Sensor Improved Battery Backup FHD+ Screen Display
 Infinix Hot 12 Play Punch Hole Display Improved Battery Backup Improved Speakers

Best value for money

The best value for money Android phone under the Infinix brand is Infinix Smart 5A. It offers various features such as a Fingerprint Sensor, Android 11 OS, and Improved Battery Backup. This phone is a budget phone for people who do not wish to invest a lot of money in a mobile phone.

Best overall

The best overall Infinix phone under 20,000 is Infinix Zero 5G. It provides you with the best features and better battery backup with a 5000 mAH Li-ion battery. It gives you a great display along with better voice and camera quality.

How to find top Infinix phones under 20,000?

Finding yourself a perfect Infinix Phone under 2000 is not at all tough. You just have to know your requirements, and then you can search for the ideal phone according to your requirements. One major thing to take care of is your budget so that you don't end up spending too much money.

Price of Infinix phones under 20,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
 Infinix Zero 5G (Skylight Orange, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) 17,999
 Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Aurora Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) 9,000
 Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 10,499
 Infinix Note 11 (Graphite Black, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage) 13,490
 Infinix Smart 6 Plus (Tranquil Sea Blue, 3GB RAM 64GB Storage) 8,685
 Infinix Smart 5A (Ocean Wave, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) (X657C) 7,699
 Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 12,999
 Infinix Smart 6 (Starry Purple, 2GB RAM 64GB Storage) 7,890
 Infinix Smart 4 (Quetzal Cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) 8,490
 Infinix HOT 12 Play (Daylight Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) 9,740

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best OPPO phones in India: The ultimate guide
Vivo 4GB internal memory mobile phones
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Satrani sarees up for grabs at up to 78% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get as much as 43% off on Fastrack watches
Laptops under 80,000: Our top picks

Top infinix phones under 20,000

Is Infinix an Indian brand?

Transsion Holdings established the Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer Infinix Mobile in 2013.

 

Are Infinix phones Android-based?

Infinix mobile phones are Android-based smartphones.

Will Infinix receive Android 12?

The Infinix Zero 5G will begin receiving the Android 12 upgrade in August, according to an official announcement from Infinix.

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS