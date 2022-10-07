Top 10 Infinix phones under 20,000

Infinix phones under ₹ 20,000 have sleek and stylish appearance.

Infinix is a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of smartphones that manufactures Android-powered smartphones, founded in the year 2013. The company has regional affiliates in more than 60 nations. It offers low-budget mobile phones that can be used for multiple purposes. Here is a comprehensive list of the best Infinix phones under ₹20,000. 1. Infinix Zero 5 G (skylight orange, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Bring home the potent Infinix Zero 5 G mobile phone to enjoy a lightning-fast performance and sophisticated appearance. You can enjoy the quick and fluid performance of this smartphone thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 900 6 nm Octa-core Processor and 8 GB of RAM.Additionally, this smartphone has 5 G internet access, making it possible to download games, movies, and other content more quickly. It also offers brilliant and rich images on its 17.22 cm Punch Hole display. Specifications RAM: 8 GB OS: Android 11 ROM: 128 GB Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP Portrait Lens + 2 MP Bokeh Lens | 16MP Front Camera Display: 6.78-inch full HD Display Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

Pros Cons Powerful Processor No stereo speakers Solid Battery Life Plastic Frame Well-Priced No Ultra Wide Lens

2. Infinix Hot 11 2022 (aurora green, 4 GB RAM 64 GB storage) With a stunning display on the Infinix Hot 11 smartphone, turn your gaming experience into one you will enjoy. This mobile phone has a 17.01 cm (6.7) wide display with FHD resolution and a Punch Hole screen. This mobile device also uses a UniSoc T610 Octa-core processor with a 12 nm FinFET and a 1.82 GHz CPU clock to provide consistent performance. Additionally, it has a 5000 mAh battery with Power Marathon technology, so you can use your phone for as long as you want without having to worry about the battery running out. Specifications RAM: 4 GB OS: Android 11 ROM: 64 GB Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP Depth Lens | 8 MP Front Camera Display: 6.7-inch full HD Display Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

Pros Cons Good Battery Backup No Fast Charging Support OTG Support No NFC enabled Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor Without 5 G Connectivity Budget-Friendly Smartphone Not for gaming and Multitasking

3. Infinix Hot 11 S (green wave, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage) The 17.22 cm (6.78) FHD+ High-resolution Punch Hole display on the Infinix Hot 11S has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio that provides an uninterrupted viewing experience. It boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5% to improve aesthetics and the viewing experience. The NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass protection also ensures longevity, while the 500 NITS brightness provides crystal clear images. Smooth Display at 90 Hz. Furthermore, the 180 Hz touch sampling rate guarantees a quick screen reaction time. Therefore, this smartphone might be pretty exciting for gamers. Specifications RAM: 4 GB OS: Android 11 ROM: 64 GB Camera: 50MP + 2MP + AI Lens | 8MP Front Camera Display: 6.78-inch full HD Display Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

Pros Cons Long Lasting Battery Performance Average gaming experience 18 Watt Fast Charger No NFC Support Dual Speaker Support No image stabilization software Excellent Value for Money Missing Ultra Wide Camera Rear Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

4. Infinix Note 11 (graphite black, 6 GB RAM 128 GB storage) Large and Brilliant Display You can experience edge-to-edge viewing on a big screen with the Note 11, thanks to its immersive 17.18 cm (6.7) FHD+ AMOLED resolution display and 92% screen-to-body ratio. The screen's 750 NITS brightness, 100000:1 colour contrast ratio, and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut allow you to enjoy its breathtaking visuals. Additionally, the display has a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, so you can scroll through the screen without lag. Specifications RAM: 6 GB OS: Android ROM: 128 GB Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP Depth Lens + AI Lens | 16MP Front Camera Display: 6.7-inch full HD Display Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

Pros Cons Massive Battery Capacity Without gorilla glass protection. Amazing AMOLED Display Colours Not for low light photography Dedicated micro SD card slot

5. Infinix Smart 6 plus (tranquil sea blue, 3 GB RAM 64 GB storage) With the cutting-edge Infinix Smart 6 Plus smartphone's unique capabilities, you can operate it smoothly and produce stunning works of art. Additionally, you may have a fantastic visual experience thanks to the phone's 17.32 cm (6.82) HD+ drop notch display with a fine 20:5:9 aspect ratio and a narrow bezel. Additionally, this phone has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, enabling you to take beautiful pictures with captivating graphics. Specifications RAM: 3 GB OS: Android 12 ROM: 64 GB Camera: 8 MP + Depth Lens | 5MP Front Camera Display: 6.82-inch full HD Display Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

Pros Cons Rear Mounted fingerprint sensor No 5 G Connectivity Panda glass protection No Custom UI Support Good battery life

6. Infinix Smart 5 A (ocean wave, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage) (X657C) The 16.5 cm (6.52) HD+ screen on the Infinix Smart 5A features a Drop-notch display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. This smartphone boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%, thanks to its thin bezels. Additionally, it has a contrast ratio of 1200:1, which enhances your overall visual experience and brightness levels of up to 500 nits. With a 5000 mAh battery, this smartphone can operate for up to 19 hours when watching videos, 121 hours while listening to music, 33 hours while talking on 4G, 16 hours while surfing the web, 13 hours while playing a game, and 35 days while on standby. Specifications RAM: 2 GB OS: Android ROM: 32 GB Camera: 8MP + Depth Sensor | 8MP Front Camera Display: 6.52-inch full HD Display Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

Pros Cons Good Battery Life Bulky Device Decent Camera Performance Average Looks and Designs Affordable Pricing

7. Infinix Note 11s With the Infinix Note 11S, you can enjoy seamless gaming, video calling with your loved ones, and more, thanks to its immersive 17.6 cm (6.95) FHD+ display and 120 Hz smooth refresh rate. Additionally, this phone has an Helio G96 Octa-core processor and Dark-link 2.0 Game Boost Technology for lightning-fast performance when streaming videos, playing games, and more. Specifications RAM: 2 GB OS: Android ROM: 32 GB Camera: 8MP + Depth Sensor | 8MP Front Camera Display: 6.52-inch full HD Display Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

Pros Cons Clean and minimalistic design Camera Performance Decent Performance Not so good software experience Capable stereo speakers

8. Infinix Smart 6 (starry purple, 2 GB RAM 64 GB storage) The feature-rich Infinix SMART 6 smartphone is made to blow your mind with its excellent performance, so experience a fluid interaction with it. To provide a fuss-free user experience, this phone has a 12 nm Helio A22 2.0 GHz Quad-core processor and up to 4 GB of RAM, of which 2 GB is virtual. Additionally, it has 64 GB of internal storage, so you may keep your priceless memories and favourite music easily accessible. Specifications RAM: 2 GB OS: Android 11 ROM: 64 GB Camera: 8 MP + Depth Lens | 5MP Front Camera Display: 6.6-inch full HD Display Battery: 5000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

Pros Cons Good Display and Design No AMOLED Display 512 GB Expandable Battery No USB Type-C Port 5000 mAh battery and fast charging

9. Infinix Smart 4 (quetzal cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) If you're looking for a smartphone with a good camera, then the Infinix Smart 4 smartphone is the best option best Infinix phone under 20000 for you because it has an 8 MP selfie camera and a 13 MP AI dual camera. A 6000 mAh battery is another feature that will keep you functional for a long time. Specifications RAM: 2 GB OS: Android 10.0 ROM: 32 GB Camera: 13MP + Depth Sensor, Front Display: 6.82-inch full HD Display Battery: 6000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

Pros Cons Amazing Battery Life The sound quality is not good Decent Daylight Camera Shots Poor camera quality LED Camera flash for the front camera

10. Infinix HOT 12 play (daylight green, 4 GB RAM 64 GB storage) With the HOT 12, which is stuffed with features to keep you entertained all day, you can take advantage of easy operation and intuitive performance. With a small bezel advantage, the stunning 17.32 cm (6.82) HD+ Punch Hole display offers a compelling visual experience. This phone also has a powerful 6000 mAh battery, contributing to its long battery life and increased productivity. In addition, HOT 12 Play has a 12 nm UniSOC T610 1.8GHz Octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, with up to 3 GB of virtual RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and other features to improve your user experience and improve performance. Specifications RAM: 2 GB OS: Android 11 ROM: 32 GB Camera: 13MP + 8 MP Selfie Camera Display: 6.82-inch full HD Display Battery: 6000 mAH Li-ion Polymer Battery

Pros Cons Long Battery Life Poor camera quality Good Performance Bloatware 90 Hz panel on a budget

Best 3 features for consumers

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Infinix Zero 5 G Mediatek Dimensity 900 Processor Lightweight Handset Best Camera Quality Infinix Hot 11 2022 Enhanced Dual Camera with Flash Improved Battery Life Improved Gaming Experience Infinix Hot 11 S Super Night Mode Triple Rear Camera Improved Battery Life Infinix Note 11 Helio- G 88 Octa Core Processor True Gaming Experience Amoled Display Infinix Smart 6 Plus Mediatek Helio G25 Processor Fingerprint Sensor Improved Battery Backup Infinix Smart 5A Dual VoLTe Calling Fingerprint Sensor Improved Battery backup Infinix Note 11 S Fingerprint and Face Unlocking System MediaTek Helio G96 Processor Gyroscope Infinix Smart 6 Drop Notch Display Mediatek Helio A22 Processor Fingerprint Sensor Infinix Smart 4 Fingerprint Sensor Improved Battery Backup FHD+ Screen Display Infinix Hot 12 Play Punch Hole Display Improved Battery Backup Improved Speakers

Best value for money The best value for money Android phone under the Infinix brand is Infinix Smart 5A. It offers various features such as a Fingerprint Sensor, Android 11 OS, and Improved Battery Backup. This phone is a budget phone for people who do not wish to invest a lot of money in a mobile phone. Best overall The best overall Infinix phone under 20,000 is Infinix Zero 5G. It provides you with the best features and better battery backup with a 5000 mAH Li-ion battery. It gives you a great display along with better voice and camera quality. How to find top Infinix phones under ₹20,000? Finding yourself a perfect Infinix Phone under 2000 is not at all tough. You just have to know your requirements, and then you can search for the ideal phone according to your requirements. One major thing to take care of is your budget so that you don't end up spending too much money. Price of Infinix phones under ₹20,000 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Infinix Zero 5G (Skylight Orange, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) 17,999 Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Aurora Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) 9,000 Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 10,499 Infinix Note 11 (Graphite Black, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage) 13,490 Infinix Smart 6 Plus (Tranquil Sea Blue, 3GB RAM 64GB Storage) 8,685 Infinix Smart 5A (Ocean Wave, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) (X657C) 7,699 Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 12,999 Infinix Smart 6 (Starry Purple, 2GB RAM 64GB Storage) 7,890 Infinix Smart 4 (Quetzal Cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) 8,490 Infinix HOT 12 Play (Daylight Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) 9,740