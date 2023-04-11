Top 10 laptops for video editing in 2023: Bring your vision to life By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Are you interested in editing videos but need a laptop to do so? This article has detailed information on such laptops.

Laptops are used for editing videos but not all laptops offer the latest technology to do so. Working with video files will require a laptop with strong performance capabilities. To handle large video files, you will need a laptop that has a graphics card and CPU that can handle multiple streams of data. An effective graphics card is necessary if you want a quick, easy process and a generally pleasant video editing experience. For video editing on laptop, 8 gigabytes of RAM will be more than enough. Keeping these points in mind, we have shortlisted the laptops for video editing. You can read all the details regarding the products here and choose the one that suits you the best! 1. HP 14s, 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3-8GB RAM/512GB SSD 14 inches (35cm) Laptop This laptop for video editing has AMD Radeon Graphics as a GPU. It has a hard disk size of 512 GB and has 8 GB RAM installed in it. It has a 1080p resolution and a USB-C type interface hard disk. It also has a Windows 11 Home Microsoft Office already pre-installed in it. High-quality and eco-friendly materials are used to build or construct this remarkable laptop. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 and charges the battery quickly in less than 1.5 hours. Specifications Brand: HP Model Name: HP 14s Screen Size: 14 Inches Colour: Natural Silver

Pros Cons It has pre-installed Microsoft Office. The audio quality is not good enough. It boasts Windows 11 Home.

2. Fujitsu UH-X 11th Gen Intel Core i7 13.3" FHD IPS 400 Nits 2-in1 Touch Convertible Laptop This laptop for video editing is effortlessly light in weight which makes it the best option to carry while travelling. It gets charged real quick and its battery lasts up to 10 hours. The shock-resistant design ensures reliable performance in any situation. You can experience rich visuals with clear visibility along with easy navigation. It has an anti-glare screen and can be used even as a touch-screen pad. Experience high-quality audio with amazing in-built speakers. Additionally, it offers Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics. Specifications Brand: Fujitsu Model Name: UH-X 2in1 (convertible) Screen Size: 13.3 Inches Colour: Black

Pros Cons It has an anti-glare screen. Once we touch it, the surface of the laptop gets finger marks. It is very light in weight.

3. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (2021) AMD Ryzen 5 14 Inches Fhd IPS Thin and Light 4-Side Narrow Bezel Laptop This laptop for video editing has an AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, so it can easily meet your requirements. Additionally, it has built-in AMD Radeon graphics to guarantee a top-notch user experience. It also has Lenovo Eye Care and Noise Cancelling features, which add to the enjoyment and excitement of the experience. With AI-driven software design, you can surmount the difficulties you face at work. It boasts a fingerprint reader and has a well back-lit keyboard. It also offers 300 nits brightness with a full HD screen. Specifications Brand: Lenovo Series: IdeaPad 3 Screen Size: 14 Inches Colour: Arctic Grey

Pros Cons It has an in-built microphone and speakers. Only 7 GB RAM is usable. It boasts a back-lit keyboard.

4. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i3 10th Gen 35.56 cm (14-inch) Full HD Thin and Light Laptop This laptop for video editing has a 180-degree hinge that makes it easier to open and carry around. It boasts Intel UHD Graphics which is considered a mediocre integrated graphics engine. Microsoft 365's revising and writing recommendations from Microsoft Office can help you be more inventive or creative. With OneDrive backup folders, you can now store your work safely as it is also quite easily accessible. Additionally, a lifelong permit for Windows 10 Home comes pre-installed. Specifications Brand: Lenovo Series: E14 Screen Size: 14 Inches Colour: Black

Pros Cons The speed of this laptop is remarkable. It does not have a back-lit keyboard. It can be folded 180 degrees.

5. Dell Inspiron 5502 39.62 cm (15.6 Inches) Fhd 11th Gen Laptop This laptop for video editing has up to 8GB of GDDR4 RAM and offers seamless application switching. Open the cover to turn the device on, and then check in solely with your fingerprint. The system cleverly adjusts its heat settings for quality performance when it senses where it is placed! This laptop is extremely resilient and has a great deal of potential to make your tasks quick, simple, and easy. It has a multifunctional USB Type-C port and is charged quickly. Specifications Brand: Dell Series: Inspiron 5502 Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Colour: Silver

Pros Cons The screen is anti-reflective. The speaker quality is not good enough. It has an 11th Generation Intel Core-i5 Processor

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Processor i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop This laptop for video editing has a full HD display with an anti-glare screen. It provides you with a broader view thanks to its narrow 2-sided bezels. With a thickness of 19.9 mm and a sleek design, this laptop is guaranteed to draw attention wherever you take it. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and has efficient WiFi connectivity. The in-built stereo speakers produce quality sound as it features Dolby audio. Specifications Brand: Lenovo Model Name: IdeaPad 3 Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Colour: Platinum Grey

Pros Cons It features a camera with a privacy shutter. The battery is not efficient. It provides around 220 nits of brightness.

7. ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), 16-inch (40.64 cms) WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop Thanks to its IPS-level display, this laptop for video editing has vibrant hues and great viewing angles. This laptop boasts Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics. The ASUS IceCool thermo system employs enhanced thermal pipes and a high-quality turbine that effectively speeds up heat transmission while keeping it cool in all conditions. It also provides a wide variety of connectivity options at a decent pace. Specifications Brand: ASUS Model Name: Vivobook 16X Screen Size: 16 Inches Colour: Quiet Blue

Pros Cons It features fingerprint recognition. Sometimes it overheats and gets turned off. It provides an aspect ratio of 16:10.

8. Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop Intel Core Processor i5 11th Gen Processor Due to its ability to complete tasks swiftly and effectively, this laptop for video editing is perfect for both students and professional workers. This laptop has an elevated design with a narrow bezel. It has a full high-definition screen with incredible display quality. The graphic coprocessor included here is the Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It works with Bluetooth 5.1, the most recent version. Specifications Brand: Acer Model Name: Extensa Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Colour: Black

Pros Cons It includes a high-quality webcam. It is not user-friendly. It supports ‎Bluetooth 5.1 technology.

9. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 with AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop This laptop for video editing boasts powerful and clear Dolby audio speakers that provide an outstanding hearing experience. You can take the assistance of the in-built Alexa for your searches and other works. You can also easily connect your laptop to your smartphone and thus can easily share or transfer files. With a very powerful battery that lasts up to 10 hours, you can operate it anytime and anywhere. Specifications Brand: Lenovo Model Name: IdeaPad Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Colour: Cloud Grey

Pros Cons It includes a 720p HD camera. The touchpad quality is not good enough. It has Windows 11 Home 64 software.

10. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core Processor i3 1215U with 8GB/ 512 GB SSD; Windows 11 Home/MS Office This laptop for video editing has a 1080p Full HD monitor and is ideal for browsing the web, streaming, and movie screening. It has a Blue light shielding feature that restricts the blue light exposure. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core processor that provides high performance and productivity. Thanks to its incredible display, you can work and video call even under dim light settings. Specifications Brand: Acer Model Name: A315-59 Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Colour: Silver

Pros Cons It includes Intel UHD Graphics. The battery drains fast after several months of use. Additional memory space can be upgraded.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP 14s, 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3-8GB RAM/512GB SSD 14 inches(35cm) Laptop The screen quality is good. The performance rate is good. It has a good battery life. Fujitsu UH-X 11th Gen Intel Core i7 13.3" FHD IPS 400 Nits 2-in1 Touch Convertible Laptop It comes with a pen. The response rate is good. The webcam quality is good. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (2021) AMD Ryzen 5 14 Inches Fhd IPS Thin and Light 4-Side Narrow Bezel Laptop The working speed is remarkable. It has a good battery backup. It has a good build quality. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i3 10th Gen 35.56 cm (14-inch) Full HD Thin and Light Laptop It is quite durable. It has a quick charge feature. It boots quickly. Dell Inspiron 5502 39.62 cm (15.6 Inches) Fhd 11Th Gen Laptop The quality of the display is good. It is light in weight. The performance rate is good. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Processor i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop The display quality is good. It is worth the money. It comes with a 2 years warranty. ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), 16-inch (40.64 cms) WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop The quality of the keyboard is better. The overall speed is good. The display quality is good. Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop Intel Core Processor i5 11th Gen Processor It runs without any disturbances. The build quality is good. The performance rate is fine. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 with AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop The configuration is good. It is easy to operate. It is light in weight. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core Processor i3 1215U Processor; 8GB/ 512 GB SSD with Windows 11 Home/MS Office The screen quality is good. The build quality is good. The keyboard works fine.

Best overall product Fujitsu UH-X 11th Gen Intel Core i7 13.3" FHD IPS 400Nits 2-in1 Touch Convertible Laptop - This laptop is made with magnesium alloy casting and thus is lightweight and portable. It is quite flexible and durable. It provides 400 nits brightness and thus you can experience the richness of colours. It also offers a touchscreen and comes with a digital pen which makes video editing on a laptop easier. The audio quality is also incredible which enhances the quality of the videos. Best value for money ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), 16-inch (40.64 cms) WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop - This laptop has a 178-degree viewing angle with a full HD resolution display. It has all the latest features and technologies installed in it. It includes amplification and signal processing that are used to refine minute details and filter out noise, resulting in more accurate audio. This product is worth all the money and even the price offered is reasonable. How to find the perfect laptop for video editing? For video editing on a laptop effectively, it is more important to choose the right components for your workflow than the brand name of the laptop. Look for features concerning RAM or memory space, the latest processor and Graphics Processing Unit. The speed of the CPU must be good, that is it should be above 2.8 GHz.

