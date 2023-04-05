Top 10 laptops with best battery backup in 2023

Summary:
In today’s time, everyone needs a laptop. A laptop is just a portable computer consisting of every component of a PC (personal computer). The primary components are the keyboard, trackpoint, display, trackpad, and battery. For enhanced use, you can also add a mouse to one of the laptop’s ports. If you want to play games, you can use a laptop. Professionals use them to store, send, and receive data by connecting to the internet. Even though there are so many features available for laptops, the demand for the best battery backup laptop with long battery life surpasses them. Now, if you are looking for the top 10 laptops with long-lasting batteries, follow this blog.
1.Dell Latitude E5470
Now is the time for Dell. Hundreds of laptop models are created by this brand alone. For people doing business, the Dell Latitude E5470 is a great choice. The Dell Latitude E5470 is thebest battery backup laptop with 2-in-1 form factor. This laptop from Dell, the greatest laptop company in the world, comes with a 14-inch display. The Dell Latitude E5470 should be your friend if you go to the office because it has a battery backup of 10 hours. If you are in search of a laptop that can survive some physical damage, choose this laptop because it is made up of carbon fibres. Another important feature of Dell Latitude E5470 is the touch display composed of Gorilla glass. This laptop has a USB 3.0 port with HDMI as well as VGA ports.
Specifications
Brand: Dell
Product Dimensions: 338 x 231.5 x 22.45 mm
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Carbon fibres
Finish Type: Black
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery backup of 10 hours.
|Low graphics.
|Strong Design.
2.Acer Aspire Vero AV15
The Acer Aspire Vero AV15 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core CPU, which delivers excellent performance for a variety of applications. This laptop has a 15.6-inch display with full HD capability. If you are looking for an extensive RAM of 8 GB, you can choose this laptop. It has plenty of room for data and apps. As per Acer's published specs, this particular piece has a battery life of 9 hours, making it to the list ofbest battery backup laptops with these features. In short, this laptop from Acer is midrange, having a nice balance of portability and performance. It has good battery quality and size.
Specifications
Brand: Acer
Product Dimensions: 363.4 x 250 x 19.9 mm
Colour: Grey
Special Feature: 11th Generation Intel Core CPU
Finish Type: Grey
|Pros
|Cons
|11th generation Intel Core CPU.
|Battery life of 9 hours.
3. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5
An affordable notebook called the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 is made for people who need a mix between speed, flexibility, and cost. The battery life of this well-made innovative notebook is close to 8 hours, and it slips readily into many bags that you can put on your shoulders. The feel of the keyboard is fantastic for prolonged typing hours. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 is rich in characteristics. A style that remains light and thin is always in demand. It is thebest battery backup laptop with lightweight design. Excellent performance is offered by this laptop from Lenovo because of the presence of AMD Ryzen CPUs, which deliver quick and responsive performance for common activities like web surfing, normal office tasks, and online meetups.
Specifications
Brand: Lenovo
Product Dimensions: 356.67 x 233.3 x 15.9 mm
Colour: Graphite Grey
Special Feature: AMD Ryzen CPUs
Finish Type: Graphite Grey
|Pros
|Cons
|AMD Ryzen CPUs.
|Low graphics.
|Battery life of 8 hours.
4. HP 250 G8 Laptop
Again, we are back with an affordable laptop from HP, the HP 250 G8 laptop. It is a budget-friendly laptop made for regular usage if you are looking for a Pentium CPU and 8GB RAM. This offers adequate performance for common computing operations like email, internet surfing, and software for productivity. You get an HD display at 1366 x 768 screen, which offers enough colour fidelity and viewing angles for daily usage. Many ports, notably USB-A, HDMI, and USB-C as well as a headphone jack, are included on the HP 250 G8 laptop. It is also simple to transfer files from this laptop to other devices thanks to its high-quality SD card reader. Its battery life is 8.5 hours. HP 250 G8 is thebest battery backup laptop with fast charging support.
Specifications
Brand: HP
Product Dimensions: 376 x 246 x 22.5 mm
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Pentium CPU
Finish Type: Black
|Pros
|Cons
|HD display.
|Pentium CPU.
5. Acer Extensa 15
An affordable notebook for basic computer duties, including surfing the internet, typing, and participating in video conferences is this one. The Acer Extensa 15 has an AMD Ryzen CPU, which offers enough capability for simple computer activities. The connectivity is fine. USB-A, a headphone jack on the Acer Extensa 15 makes it simple to link to external devices as well as peripherals. The laptop has a great HD display that delivers good visual quality. It is a wonderful option for those looking for a plain and simple laptop at a reasonable price because of its low cost. By having a 7-hour battery life that is suitable for those who must work for long hours, the Acer Extensa 15 deserves to be a part of this list ofbest battery backup laptops.
Specifications
Brand: Acer
Product Dimensions: 363.4 x 250 x 19.9 mm
Colour: Silver
Special Feature: Full HD
Finish Type: Silver
|Pros
|Cons
|AMD Ryzen CPUs.
|Great HD display.
6. ASUS ROG STRIX
This is a good choice for you if you are looking for a perfect for multitasking, gaming, and video streaming. Considering all the crucial variables prior to making an investment is advisable because the Asus ROG Strix is not an affordable laptop. Asus ROG Strix is thebest battery backup laptop with dedicated graphics card. It combines excellent specifications with a striking style in addition to an eccentric look. The most recent GPU of the Nvidia RTX series has been installed by ASUS in order to improve the experience of gaming. A notable characteristic of this laptop is the pre-installed application, Asus Armoury Crate. This application helps in tweaking the overall performance of the laptop. The Asus ROG Strix has a battery backup of 6 hours.
Specifications
Brand: Dell
Product Dimensions: 360 x 275 x 26 mm
Colour: Eclipse Grey
Special Feature: Carbon fibres
Finish Type: Eclipse Grey
|Pros
|Cons
|Nvidia RTX.
|ASUS Armoury Crate.
7. Lenovo V14-IGL Laptop
This laptop from Lenovo is an entry-level laptop with basic specifications. Pentium CPU and RAM of 8GB are the common features in the Lenovo V14-IGL laptop. These two features offer enough performance for common computing operations, including email, online surfing, and office software. Lenovo's V14-IGL has a 14-inch HD display screen that offers adequate colour fidelity and viewing angles for daily usage. This is a laptop that is composed of plastic and possesses a simple design. It is comparatively light. A touchpad supporting multiple gestures, a webcam, and a full-sized keyboard are all included in Lenovo V14-IGL. Lenovo V14-IGL battery life is 6 hours.
Specifications
Brand: Lenovo
Product Dimensions: 327.1 x 241 x 19.9 mm
Colour: Silver
Special Feature: Touchpad supporting multiple gestures
Finish Type: Silver
|Pros
|Cons
|Pentium CPU.
|HD display.
8. Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron
Lenovo provides a cost-effective laptop to its customer in the form of Lenovo V15. Even during warm days, this laptop's chassis barely warms up thanks to its consistent thermoplastic construction. Although the surface has been roughened, it scarcely makes fingerprints less visible. In comparison to the light grey of the predecessor, the hue is noticeably deeper. The important feature of this laptop is the Intel Celeron processor. The keyboard is extremely decent, as is normal for Lenovo. Because there are full-sized keys, the number pad is adjustable. Typing accuracy is guaranteed because of the space between keys. The battery backup of the Lenovo V15 is 6 hours.
Specifications
Brand: Lenovo
Product Dimensions: 327.1 x 241 x 19.9 mm
Colour: Iron Grey
Special Feature: Intel Celeron processor
Finish Type: Iron Grey
Pros
Cons
|Intel Celeron processor.
|Thermoplastic construction.
9. Lenovo Thinkbook 15
Lenovo Thinkbook 15 is a solid laptop for employees. Comparing ThinkBook's transfer rates to those of its rivals, they are respectable. The webcam of this laptop has a complete HD resolution, and it leaves a good first impression. The camera provides a sharp image with strong contrasts in good lighting situations. This laptop consists of a variety of ports. Two USB Type C connectors are included and both of these are useful for charging and picture output. Lenovo Thinkbook 15 has a battery backup of 5.5 hours. Still, it is a regular laptop to carry in the office.
Specifications
Brand: Lenovo
Product Dimensions:364mm x 245mm x 18.9mm
Colour: Mineral Grey
Special Feature: Webcam with HD resolution
Finish Type: Mineral Grey
Pros
Cons
|HD resolution webcam.
|Caters to basic users, not professionals.
|Better transfer rates.
10. HP 15s
The HP 15s is a great laptop for students. The comprehensive numeric keyboard is present. The HP 15s earns a point for that, which is simple to do. The 1.5mm key travel allows for extremely accurate and precise typing. The trackpad on the HP 15s is quite smooth and this is a feature available on many laptops from this brand. It is always a true pleasure to use the trackpad of this laptop. It has a battery backup of only 4 hours. It is thebest battery backup laptop with backlit keyboard. The screen is normal, but the audio quality is good. Also, a webcam in 720p is available.
Specifications
Brand: HP
Product Dimensions: 358.5 x 242 x 18mm
Colour: Natural Silver
Special Feature: Intel Celeron processor
Finish Type: Natural Silver
Pros
Cons
|Comprehensive numeric keyboard.
|Comparatively less battery backup.
|720 p webcam.
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Acer Aspire Vero AV15
|11th generation Intel Core CPU
|8 GB RAM
|9 hours of battery backup
|Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5
|AMD Ryzen CPUs
|Keyboard with prolonged typing hours
|8 hours of battery backup
|Acer Extensa 15
|Great HD display
|Comfortable linking of external devices
|7 hours of battery backup
|Dell Latitude E5470
|Carbon fibres
|Gorilla glass
|10 hours of battery backup
|HP 250 G8
|Pentium CPU
|8 GB RAM
|8.5 hours of battery backup
|ASUS ROG STRIX
|Nvidia RTX
|ASUS Armoury Crate
|Eccentric look and feel
|Lenovo V14-IGL
|Pentium CPU
|Adequate colour fidelity
|Touchpad supporting multiple gestures
|Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron
|Consistent thermoplastic construction
|Full-sized keys
|Celeron Processor
|HP 15s
|1.5mm key travel
|720p webcam
|Better audio quality
|Lenovo Thinkbook 15
|HD resolution
|Better transfer rates
|Strong contrasts
Best value for money
If you are someone looking for a consistent laptop with the best value for money, choose HP 250 G8 laptop because it is providing all the reliable features at an affordable price. Normally, this laptop is useful for both office and casual tasks. Anyone who plays normal games can buy the HP 250 G8 laptop. It is also among thebest battery backup laptops with 8 hours of battery once fully charged. This laptop from HP has all the useful ports, and the display is good.
Best overall product
The best overall laptop on this list is the Asus ROG Strix. Most of the time, people love to play HD games in order to release stress. The Asus ROG Strix can be a great laptop for anyone spending his or her weekend playing high-quality games. The laptop is also good for office work and other day-to-day tasks.
How to find the perfect Laptop?
You'll need a heavier processing capability than others if you are compiling software, editing videos, or working with really huge databases. Ryzen or Intel processors are recommended in this case. 8 GB of RAM is available with most laptops. If you play video games or edit videos frequently, you will desire a laptop with the best graphics card. The majority of graphics cards found in laptops are manufactured by Nvidia and AMD. So, choose a laptop having any one of them. The warranty period for all laptops can be between one to two years. Finally, choose the laptop according to your needs.
|Product
|Price
|(Renewed) Dell Latitude E5470 Intel Core i5 6th Gen.6200u Processor 14.1 Inches HD Screen Notebook Computer (8 GB Ram & 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro, 1.71Kg)
|₹ 18,850
|Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51-5155 Green Laptop | 15.6" FHD IPS Display | 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | Wi-Fi 6 | PCR Materials | Windows 11 Home | Fingerprint Reader | MS Office
|₹ 54,490
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/FPR/3months Game Pass/Graphite Grey/1.66Kg), 82FG01B5IN
|₹ 57,878
|HP Intel Business Laptop 250 G8 Core i5 11th Gen 8GB RAM 512GB SSD DOS OS 15.6 inches Screen Grey Color 42V69PA
|₹ 49,600
|Acer Extensa 15 Intel Core i3 8-core Processor (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/MS Office Home and Student/Intel UHD Graphics/1.7 KG/Silver) EX215-33 FHD Display Laptop
|₹ 36,999
|ASUS ROG Strix G15, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, 4GB RTX 3050 Ti Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Gray/2.3 kg), G513IE-HN088WS
|₹ 82,990
|Lenovo V14-IGL Laptop Intel Celeron N4020/4GB DDR4 RAM/256GB SSD/DOS/14.0 HD/ Intel UHD Graphics 600/1 Year Warranty
|₹ 19,999
|Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4020 15.6 inches FHD Thin & Light Business Laptop (4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Iron Grey/1.85Kg), 82C30053IH
|₹ 28,390
|Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G3 Ryzen 3 15.6" FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Fingerprint Reader/Mineral Grey/1.7 kg), 21A4A08WIH
|₹ 35,990
|HP 15s,11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6"(39.6 cm) FHD/Alexa Built-in/Win 11/Intel UHD Graphics/MSO 2021/1.69 Kg, 15s-fq2673TU, 5% Instant Off on APay ICICI CreditCard (Prime only)
|₹ 39,990
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
It is usually easy to choose the right laptop size. Most laptops on the list have a screen size of 14 inches. You can also go for a laptop having a 16-inch screen size to get a bigger look and feel. The height and width of the laptop overall depend on the size of the screen. A smaller laptop will not be as good as a tablet. On the other hand, a laptop with a bigger screen will not be portable. So, choose a medium-sized laptop.
When purchasing a laptop, consider the following specifications:
RAM
Processor
Size
OS Supported
Graphic Card
HDD
Quite frequently, the graphic card of a laptop matters for gamers and video editors because these features give the most out of a visual experience. If you are a professional who has nothing to do with visuals, you can choose a laptop with normal graphic cards. Laptops with AMD graphic cards are not for you in this case.
The processing requirements depend on the task at hand. If you are a gamer, you need a powerful processor like Intel Core I7. These processors will also handle your graphics card effectively. On the other hand, if you are a programmer, you need to upgrade. Programming laptops generally have Intel Core i9 processors. Intel processors are excellent but you can choose equivalent ones.
Ports are important for any laptop because they provide a connection between the laptop and other external devices. Different ports serve different purposes. A laptop can get expensive if it supports some of the most advanced ports. On the other hand, if the laptop does not have advanced ports, it can be affordable.