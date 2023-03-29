Sign out
Top 10 laser projectors for a 4K dynamic experience: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 29, 2023 17:41 IST

Summary:

Looking for a 4K laser projector to elevate your home theatre experience? Check out these top 10 4K laser projectors.

4K laser projectors can enrich your viewing experience.

With the development of technology, the quality of home theatre experiences has also been upgraded. One of the latest advancements is the laser projector, which offers a 4K dynamic experience that is simply unbeatable. Whether you're a movie buff, a gamer, or love immersive experiences, a 4K laser projector is an investment that will pay dividends in your entertainment. To help you make the right choice, we have compiled a list of the top 10 laser projectors available on Amazon India. So without further ado, let's explore these projectors and find the perfect fit for you.

1. XGIMI Aura Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector

The Xgimi AURA is a laser projector that boasts a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It has a brightness of 2400 ANSI Lumens and comes with Harman Kardon speakers that deliver exceptional sound quality. The projector runs on Android TV 10.0 and comes with intelligent screen adaptation features such as auto focus, auto keystone correction, and auto obstacle avoidance.

Specifications

  • Display Chip: 0.47'' DMD
  • Operating System: Android TV 10.0
  • Ports: HDMI 2.0 x 3, DC x 1, Mini USB(Debug) x 1, Headphone x 1, Optical x 1, LAN x 1, USB 2.0 x 3
  • Size/Weight: 23.85 x 15.78 x 5.5 inches / 32.91 pounds
  • Throw Ratio: 0.233:1

Pros

Cons

High-quality 4K resolution

Expensive

Advanced intelligent screen adaptation features

 

Multiple ports for connectivity

 

2. LG HF65LG 1000 Lumen Full HD

The LG HF65LG Ultra Short Throw Projector is a compact and versatile device that can easily fit into any space. With a brightness of 1000 lumens and Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), this projector delivers sharp and clear images even in brightly lit rooms. The ultra-short throw lens can project a large image (up to 100 inches) from a short distance, making it ideal for small spaces. It features built-in WiFi and WebOS for easy streaming from popular apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The projector also has a built-in speaker for clear audio.

Specifications

  • Display Technology: DLP
  • Contrast Ratio: 150,000:1
  • Connectivity: HDMI, USB, WiFi
  • Dimensions: 12.6 x 6.8 x 3.7 inches
  • Weight: 1.9 kg

Pros

Cons

Ultra-short throw lens for projecting large images from a short distance

The projector does not have a zoom function, so the image size must be adjusted manually by moving the projector closer or farther away from the screen.

Full HD resolution and 1000 lumens for bright and clear images

 

Compact and lightweight design for easy portability

 

3. XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector

The Xgimi Horizon Pro is a DLP projector with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It has a brightness of 2200 ANSI Lumens and comes with dual 8W Harman/Kardon speakers that provide exceptional sound quality. The projector runs on Android TV 10.0 and features intelligent screen adaptation features such as auto focus, auto keystone correction, and auto obstacle avoidance.

Specifications

  • Display Chip: DLP 0.47" DMD
  • Operating System: Android TV 10.0
  • Ports: HDMI x 2 (ARC Supported), USB 2.0 x 2, Audio x 1, Optical x 1, LAN x 1, DC x 1
  • Size/Weight: 8.2 x 8.6 x 5.36 inches / 6.39 pounds
  • Throw Ratio: 1.2:1

Pros

Cons

High-quality 4K resolution

Limited connectivity options

Compact and lightweight design

 

4. LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD

The LG HU85LA is a high-end ultra-short throw projector designed for home theatre use. It features 4K UHD resolution, a powerful laser light source, and intelligent features such as Alexa built-in, Thinq AI, and webOS Lite Smart TV with access to popular streaming services like Netflix and VUDU. With its ultra-short throw design, this projector can be placed just inches away from the screen and still produce a large, vibrant image.

Specifications

  • Contrast Ratio: 2,000,000:1
  • Throw Ratio: 0.19:1
  • Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth
  • Dimensions: 26.8 x 5.0 x 13.7 inches
  • Weight: 26.5 pounds

Pros

Cons

Ultra, short throw design, allows for easy placement and installation

Some users may prefer a larger screen size than the maximum 120-inch image produced by this projector

High 4K UHD resolution has crisp and clear images

 

Alexa built-in, Thinq AI, and webOS Lite Smart TV offer convenient, innovative features

 

Powerful laser light source provides long-lasting performance.

 

Large contrast ratio and brightness ensure a vivid and immersive viewing experience.

 

5. SAMSUNG 120" The Premiere Projector

The SAMSUNG 120" The Premiere Projector is an ultra-bright laser projector that delivers stunning 4K UHD picture quality and contrast with 2200 lumens. With multiple voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby, you can easily control your projector and do so much more. Powered by Tizen, this projector offers next-gen apps and super easy control that elevate the projector-watching experience. The ultra-short throw and compact minimal design allow you to place it within inches of any wall and seamlessly blend into your space. Elevate your home theatre experience with a 2.2-channel sound system, which includes a powerful subwoofer and 30W speakers that deliver a room-filling sound.

Specifications

  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 34.3 x 53.1 x 13.2 Centimeters
  • Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount
  • Wattage: 5 Watts
  • Voice Assistants: Built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
  • Resolution: 4K UHD
  • Lumens: 2200
  • Smart TV: Powered by Tizen
  • Ultra-Short Throw: Yes
  • Sound System: 2.2 channel system with subwoofer and 30W speakers

Pros

Cons

Ultra-bright laser technology and 4K resolution deliver stunning picture quality and contrast

High price point compared to other projectors in the market

Multiple voice assistants let you easily control the projector with your voice

 

6. Mijia Mi MIJIA Real 4K Global Ver. Laser Projector

The Mijia Mi MIJIA Real 4K Global Ver. Laser Projector is a high-performance projector that delivers 4K resolution with 5000 lumens of brightness. This projector has a laser light source that provides up to 25,000 hours of lamp life. It comes with Android 9.0 TV and has a built-in WiFi and Bluetooth module for easy connectivity. The projector has an English interface and can project up to 150 inches.

Specifications

  • Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth
  • Maximum Screen Size: 150 inches
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Pros

Cons

High resolution and brightness for an immersive viewing experience

Heavier than some other portable projectors

Long-lasting laser light source

 

Can project up to 150 inches for a larger screen size

 

7. XGIMI Halo+ 1080p FHD Portable projector

The Xgimi Halo is a small and portable projector that delivers clear and vibrant images with its DLP 0.33" DMD display chip and 1920 x 1080 (1080P) resolution. It has dual 5W Harman/Kardon speakers that provide excellent sound quality and supports Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity. The projector runs on Android TV 9.0 operating system and has auto focus and keystone correction features.

Specifications

  • Display Chip: DLP 0.33" DMD
  • Brightness: 800 ANSI Lumens
  • Operating System: Android TV 9.0
  • Intelligent Screen Adaption: Auto Focus/Keystone Correction
  • Ports: HDMI x 1 (ARC Supported), USB2.0 x 1, Audio x 1, DC x 1
  • Size/Weight: 4.4 X 5.7 X 6.7 inches / 3.5 pounds

Pros

Cons

Small and portable design

Lower brightness compared to other Xgimi projectors.

Clear and vibrant images

 

Dual 5W Harman/Kardon speakers for excellent sound quality

 

Autofocus and keystone correction for ease of use

 

Runs on Android TV 9.0

 

8. Xgimi Horizon 1080p FHD Projector 4K

The Xgimi Horizon FHD is a compact projector with a 1080P resolution and a brightness of 2200 ANSI Lumens. It features autofocus, auto keystone correction, and auto obstacle avoidance for easy setup and use. The device comes with dual 8W Harman / Kardon speakers for immersive sound quality. It runs on Android TV 10.0 and has several connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, audio, optical, and LAN ports.

Specifications

  • Display Chip: DLP 0.47" DMD
  • Operating System: Android TV 10.0
  • Size/Weight: 8.2 x 8.6 x 5.36 inches / 6.39 pounds
  • Throw Ratio: 1.2: 1

Pros

Cons

Compact size and lightweight

It lacks the anti-reflective feature.

Auto focus, auto keystone correction, and auto obstacle avoidance for easy setup and use

 

Multiple connectivity options for a wide range of devices

 

9. ViewSonic M2e 1080p Portable Projector

The ViewSonic M2e is an ultra-portable Full HD 1080p LED projector that delivers convenient entertainment in nearly any room. With a shorter throw lens, it can project up to 100 inches from 8 feet 9 inches away, making it perfect for smaller spaces. It features built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers that deliver room-filling audio, 125% Rec. 709 colour accuracy, and HDR content support, which produces lifelike colours for a fuller, more immersive viewing experience. The M2e also has an easy setup with auto-focus and horizontal/vertical keystone correction.

Specifications

  • Connector Type: HDMI
  • LED Lumens: 1000
  • Throw Ratio: 1.23
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Built-in Storage: 16GB

Pros

Cons

Ultra-portable and easy to set up

Limited built-in storage may require external storage options for some users

A shorter throw lens allows for larger projection in smaller spaces

 

10. Xgimi Elfin Mini Projector

The Xgimi Elfin is a portable projector that delivers sharp and bright images with its DLP 0.33" DMD display chip and 1920 x 1080 (1080P) resolution. It has dual 3W Harman/Kardon speakers that deliver excellent sound quality, and it also supports Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity. The projector runs on Android TV 10.0 operating system and has auto focus and keystone correction features for ease of use.

Specifications

  • Brightness: 800 ANSI Lumens
  • Operating System: Android TV 10.0
  • Intelligent Screen Adaption: Auto Focus/Auto Keystone Correction
  • Ports: HDMI x 1 (ARC Supported), USB2.0 x 1, Audio x 1, DC x 1
  • Size/Weight: 7.5 x 7.6 x 1.8 inches / 2.18 pounds

Pros

Cons

Portable and lightweight design

A limited number of ports

Sharp and bright images

 

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
XGIMI Aura 4K Ultra Short ThrowUltra-short throw distance4K resolutionBuilt-in Android TV
LG HF65LG 1000 Lumen Full HDFull HD resolutionPortable and lightweightWireless mirroring
XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector4K resolution2,200 ANSI lumensBuilt-in Android TV
LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4KUltra-short throw distance4K resolutionBuilt-in LG Smart TV
SAMSUNG 120" The PremiereUltra-short throw distance4K resolutionBuilt-in Alexa
Mijia Mi MIJIA Real 4K Laser4K resolutionHigh brightness of 5000 lumensBuilt-in Android TV
XGIMI Halo+ 1080p FHD PortablePortable and lightweightFull HD resolutionHarman Kardon audio
Xgimi Horizon 1080p FHD ProjectorFull HD resolution4K upscaling capabilitiesBuilt-in Harman Kardon audio
ViewSonic M2e 1080p PortableFull HD resolutionUltra-portable designBuilt-in dual Harman Kardon speakers
Xgimi Elfin Mini ProjectorPortable and lightweightFull HD resolutionBuilt-in Harman Kardon audio

Best overall product among all

Based on the features, performance, and user reviews, the best overall product among all the laser projectors for a 4K dynamic experience mentioned in the article is the LG HU85LA. It has an ultra-short throw, which means it can be placed close to the wall and still project a large image, making it an excellent option for those with limited space. It also has a built-in WebOS smart TV platform, allowing you to access your favourite streaming services and apps quickly. Additionally, the TruMotion technology helps to reduce motion blur and enhance the overall picture quality.

Best value for money

Perfectly suited for movies, gaming and android TV, the XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector is an excellent value for money. It has got powerful speakers along with autofocus and Auto keystone features. What's more, are a superb throw ratio and screen adaptation technology, all at a reasonable listed price of Rs. 1,20,000.

How to find the perfect laser Projector

Finding the perfect laser projector depends on a variety of factors and your personal preferences. First, set the parameters you want, like high brightness or more flexibility in terms of connectivity. Then, research the various brands and models. We recommend you take the help of this present article because we focused it only on the best of the models currently available. Finally, set your budget. You can opt for the EMI option on Amazon to buy the product if you want to take it easy in your pocket. Best of luck moving ahead!

Product Price

How do I choose the right Laser projector?

To choose the right laser projector, consider factors such as your intended use, room size, ambient lighting, required resolution and brightness, and budget. Select a projector with a suitable throw distance, contrast ratio, and colour gamut. Also, consider additional features such as built-in speakers, innovative TV capabilities, and connectivity options.

How should I pick a laser projector?

You can consider the following factors:

  • Intended use
  • Room size and ambient lighting
  • Resolution and image quality
  • Budget
  • Additional features
  • Reviews and ratings

Can a laser projector be used in daylight?

Yes, laser projectors can be used in daylight, but you'll need to choose a model with high brightness levels to compensate for the ambient light. Look for a projector with a minimum of 3000 lumens for use in daylight conditions.

