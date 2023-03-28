7 best ultra short throw projectors: Shopper's manual

Ultra short throw projector allows you to enjoy a movie on a big screen even when installed at a short distance.

Welcome to The Buyer's Guide to Ultra Short Throw Projectors of 2023! We will give you all the information you require in this guidance to help you choose an ultra short throw projector wisely. Everything will be covered, including the advantages of using an ultra short reach projector and the things to take into account when making your decision. This guide will assist you in selecting an ultra short throw projector that suits your requirements, whether you are a casual user or a professional looking for a high-end projector. To find out which ultra short throw projector is best for you, let's explore the universe of these devices. Product List 1. BenQ V6000 Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Projection TV 3000 ANSI lumens, Excellent Colors 98% DCI-P3, Upto 120 inches screen size, 5W x 2 TreVolo Speakers, eARC, 3D, Inbox Amazon 4K Fire Stick (White) Any home entertainment setup would benefit from the BenQ V6000 Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Projection TV's impressive addition. This projector offers a stunning image quality that is ideal for watching movies, playing video games, or watching sports, with 3000 ANSI lumens and excellent colors at 98% DCI-P3. The projector offers a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own house with screen sizes up to 120 inches. The projector's integrated 5W x 2 TreVolo speakers provide excellent sound clarity, and it also supports eARC and 3D, making it a flexible option for any entertainment setup. Your favored streaming services are easily accessible with the projector's included Amazon 4K Fire Stick in white. Specifications: Brand: BenQ

Recommended Uses For Product: Home Cinema, Gaming

Special Feature: Built-In Speaker, Built-In 3d, Ultra Short Throw

Connector Type: HDMI

Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pros Cons

Ultra Short Throw Technology Price

2. LG HF65LG 1000 Lumen Full HD (1920 x 1080) Ultra Short Throw Projectors with Wi-Fi, Web OS – White Compact and adaptable, the LG HF65LG Ultra Short Throw Projector provides Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and 1000 lumens of brightness. The projector is an excellent option for small spaces because of its ultra short throw capability, which allows it to produce a big screen display of up to 100 inches from just 15 inches away. The LG HF65LG is a fantastic choice for those looking for a portable, simple-to-use projector that offers a sharp, clear picture because of its sleek, contemporary design. The LG HF65LG is a flexible and useful option that can be used for videos, games, or presentations. Specifications: Brand: LG

Recommended Uses For Product: Office

Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Display Resolution Maximum: 1920x1080 Pixels

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 12.8 x 13.2 x 31 Centimeters Pros Cons

Ultra Short Throw Technology Limited Brightness

3. XGIMI Aura 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector With a brightness of 2500 ANSI lumens, the XGIMI Aura 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector is a high-end projector that offers 4K Ultra HD quality. The projector is an excellent option for tiny places thanks to its extreme short throw feature, which allows it to produce a large screen image up to 100 inches from just 7.2 inches away. The XGIMI Aura 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector is a high-end projector with features that improve user experience and offer exceptional picture quality. The XGIMI Aura is a fantastic option for anyone seeking for a high-end projector, regardless of whether you want to use it for movies, video games, or presentations. Specifications: Brand: XGIMI

Recommended Uses For Product: Home Cinema

Special Feature: Ultra Short Throw

Connector Type: HDMI

Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD Resolution Price

4. Epson – EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Ultra Short Throw Projection TV with 4K PRO-UHD and HDR – White With a brightness of up to 4000 lumens, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Ultra Short Throw Projection TV is a remarkable and potent projector that offers 4K PRO-UHD resolution. The projector is an excellent option for tiny places because of its extreme short throw capability, which allows it to produce a large screen image up to 120 inches from only a few inches away. The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Ultra Short Throw Projection TV is a flexible and cutting-edge projector that offers features that improve the user experience as well as superb picture quality. The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 is an excellent option for anyone searching for a high-end projector, whether you want to use it for movies, video games, or presentations. Specifications: Brand: Epson

Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming

Connector Type: Bluetooth, HDMI

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Display Resolution Maximum: 4096 x 2160 Inches Pros Cons 4K PRO-UHD Resolution Price

5. Optoma GT5600 Ultra Short Throw 3600 Lumens 1080p Gaming Projector An ultra-short-throw gaming projector with a 1080p resolution and a brightness of 3600 lumens is the Optoma GT5600. The projector is perfect for compact places because of its ultra-short throw capacity, which allows it to project an image of 100 inches from just a few inches away. With HDMI, VGA, and USB among its many connectivity choices, the Optoma GT5600 makes it simple to connect to a variety of devices, including gaming consoles and computers. The projector also has an integrated speaker system that produces clean, sharp sound, making it ideal for playing games and viewing movies. Specifications: Brand: Optoma

Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Gaming

Connector Type: VGA;WiFi;USB;HDMI

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Item Dimensions: LxWxH Pros Cons High Brightness Limited Speaker System

6. BenQ TK700STi 4K UHD HDR Smart Home Cinema Short Throw Projector 3000 ANSI lumens, Excellent Colors 96% REC 709, Upto 200 inches screen,Sports Mode,Android TV,16ms Low Input Lag,Google Cast,3D Keystone A high-end short-throw projector with many outstanding features is the BenQ TK700STi 4K UHD HDR Smart Home Cinema Projector. It provides outstanding image quality with accurate color representation with 3000 ANSI lumens and a 96% REC 709 color range. With its 4K UHD resolution and ability to project images up to 200 inches in size, it guarantees consistently clear picture quality. Additionally, the projector has a Sports Mode that enables you to watch sports in an immersive manner. It also has Google Cast and Android TV, which make it simple to stream your preferred video straight from your projector. Additionally, the BenQ TK700STi features a 16ms reduced input lag, making it the perfect option for gamers who need quick gameplay. Additionally, the projector has 3D Keystone, which enables you to correct the image to account for uneven surfaces. Overall, the BenQ TK700STi is a high-end, adaptable projector that is ideal for any gaming or home entertainment setup. Specifications: Brand: BenQ

Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming

Special Feature: Speakers, Internet Ready, Short Throw, 3d-Ready

Connector Type: HDMI

Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pros Cons High image quality Limited lens shift

7. LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater Cinebeam Projector with Alexa built-in, Thinq AI, and webOS Lite Smart TV (Netflix, and VUDU) A high-end home theater projector that uses ultra-short-throw laser technology to project breathtaking 4K UHD pictures with remarkable clarity and color accuracy is the LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater Cinebeam Projector. The advanced features of this projector, including built-in Alexa, LG's Thinq AI, and webOS Lite Smart TV, make it a perfect option for streaming movies, TV shows, and other content. Additionally, it may be positioned close to the screen or wall thanks to its ultra-short throw design, giving users a large screen experience without the use of an additional projector mount. Specifications: Brand: LG

Recommended Uses For Product: Home

Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 68.1 x 34.8 x 12.7 Centimeters

Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount Pros Cons Ultra short throw capability Expensive

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 BenQ V6000 Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Projection TV 3000 ANSI lumens, Excellent Colors 98% DCI-P3, Upto 120 inches screen size, 5W x 2 TreVolo Speakers, eARC, 3D, Inbox Amazon 4K Fire Stick (White) 4K UHD Resolution Ultra Short Throw Technology TreVolo Speakers LG HF65LG 1000 Lumen Full HD (1920 x 1080) Ultra Short Throw Projectors with Wi-Fi, Web OS – White Ultra Short Throw WebOS and Wi-Fi Full HD Resolution XGIMI Aura 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector Ultra Short Throw Design 4K UHD Resolution Smart Features Epson – EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Ultra Short Throw Projection TV with 4K PRO-UHD and HDR – White Laser Technology Ultra-Short Throw 4K PRO-UHD and HDR Optoma GT5600 Ultra Short Throw 3600 Lumens 1080p Gaming Projector 4K PRO-UHD resolution Ultra Short Throw Technology Built-in Soundbar BenQ TK700STi 4K UHD HDR Smart Home Cinema Short Throw Projector 3000 ANSI lumens, Excellent Colors 96% REC 709, Upto 200inches screen,Sports Mode,Android TV,16ms Low Input Lag,Google Cast,3D Keystone 4K UHD resolution Sports Mode Smart connectivity LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater Cinebeam Projector with Alexa built-in, Thinq AI, and webOS Lite Smart TV (Netflix, and VUDU) Ultra Short Throw Laser Projection Smart Features High-Quality Image

Best overall product LG HF65LG Ultra Short Throw Projector is a great choice for those who are looking for a projector with a compact design, easy setup, and good picture quality. Here are some reasons why it is a great product: Ultra Short Throw

High Picture Quality

Easy Setup and Portability Overall, the LG HF65LG is a great choice for those who want a high-quality projector that is easy to use and has a compact design. Its ultra-short throw feature, high picture quality, and easy setup and portability make it a great product to consider. Best value for money A number of features make the BenQ TK700STi 4K UHD HDR Smart Home Cinema Short Throw Projector an outstanding buy, including: UHD 4K Resolution

Excellent Color Accuracy and High Brightness

Athletic Mode and Minimal Input Lag

Google Cast and Android TV

