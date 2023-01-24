Top 10 Microsoft laptops for business and professional use By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Explore the top 10 Microsoft laptops for business and professional use. Learn about the latest models and features, such as powerful processors, ample storage and memory and long battery life. Find the perfect device to meet your needs and keep your data safe with security features.

Microsoft laptops offer excellent performance.

When it comes to finding the right laptop for business and professional use, Microsoft offers a wide range of options. From the sleek and powerful Surface Laptop to the versatile Surface Book, these laptops are designed with professionals in mind. With the latest processors, ample storage and memory, and long battery life, these laptops can handle demanding tasks such as graphic design, video editing, and programming. In addition, they come equipped with security features to keep your data safe. Below is the list of the top 10 Microsoft laptops for business and professional use to help you find the perfect device to meet your needs. 1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a powerful and sleek laptop with a 15-inch touch screen and an AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor. It has 8GB of memory and a 256GB solid-state drive. It is two times faster than the Surface Laptop 2 and has improved speed, performance, typing comfort, and battery life. It also features Omnisonic Speakers that are louder with a more natural sound and has a choice of a rich, warm Alcantara or cool, new metal finish. Specifications: Brand: Microsoft Product Dimensions: 10.16 x 7.62 x 7.62 cm Colour: Matte black Special Features: Premium look, Good battery life

2. Microsoft Surface Go Intel Core i5 The Microsoft Surface Go is a versatile and lightweight business and gaming laptop with a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display and a resolution of 2880x1920. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor and has 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. It has convenient security features such as Windows Hello sign-in and Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models. The built-in 720p HD camera allows for clear video calls, meetings, and virtual get-togethers. Microsoft 365 can be added to access essential apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Specifications: Brand: Microsoft Product Dimensions: 23.55 x 30.96 x 4.9 cm Colour: Silver Special Feature: Lightweight

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop GO2 The Microsoft Surface Laptop GO2 is a lightweight, portable laptop with a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It has an improved HD camera and built-in Studio Mics for clear video calls and recordings. It has a long battery life of up to 13.5 hours and can be charged up to 80% in just over an hour with Fast Charging. It also has convenient security features such as a Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models. It also has built-in USB-C and USB-A ports, Surface Connect and a headphone jack for easy connectivity. Specifications: Brand: Microsoft Product Dimensions: 27.7 x 20.6 x 1.5 cm Colour: Platinum Special Feature: Lightweight

4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 AMD Ryzen 5 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a powerful and sleek laptop with a 13.5-inch touchscreen display and an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor. It has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It comes with Windows 10 Home and a Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial and will be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. The device comes with a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 PixelSense display, touchscreen and Surface Pen enabled. It is powered by AMD Radeon Graphics and has a thin, light design with an average battery life of 19 hours. The package includes the Surface Laptop 4, Power Supply, Quick Start Guide, and Safety and warranty documents. Specifications: Brand: Microsoft Product Dimensions: 30.7 x 22.4 x 1.5 cm Colour: Platinum Special Feature: Large battery life

5. Microsoft Surface Book 3 The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is a powerful and versatile laptop with a 15-inch touch screen and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It has 32GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. It is the most powerful Surface laptop yet, with a quad-core processor that is 30% faster than the Surface Book 2 15-inch. It also features the fastest graphics on Surface, powered by an NVIDIA GTX GeForce GPU. The device has a long battery life of up to 17.5 hours and improved standby that extends battery life when you’re away. It can be used as a robust laptop, powerful tablet, and portable studio in one. Specifications: Brand: Microsoft Product Dimensions: 34.29 x 2.29 x 25.07 cm Colour: Platinum Special Feature: Portable

6. Microsoft Surface Studio The Microsoft Surface Studio is a powerful and versatile laptop with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display and an Intel Core i7 processor. It has 32GB of memory and a 2TB SSD. It is the most powerful Surface Laptop, equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core H Series processors that can handle complex workloads. It also features the award-winning Ampere, NVIDIA's 2nd gen RTX architecture, which enables ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. Its boundary-pushing design has a sleek 14.4-inch touchscreen that seamlessly transitions from laptop to entertainment-ready stage to portable creative canvas. It comes with Surface Slim Pen 2* which provides the best digital pen experience yet, featuring the feeling of pen on paper. Specifications: Brand: Microsoft Product Dimensions: 24.99 x 34.62 x 6.1 cm Colour: Platinum Special Feature: Touch screen

7. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Plus The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Plus is a powerful and versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a 12.3-inch touch screen and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It has 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD. It is faster than ever and has improved all-day battery life, making it perfect for business and keeping you productive on the go. It allows you to work your way with professional-grade software and the essential apps you rely on. Its ultra-light and portable design makes it easy to take with you wherever you go. Specifications: Brand: Microsoft Product Dimensions: 38 x 26.8 x 6.2 cm Colour: Platinum Special Feature: Prolonged battery life

8. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a powerful and versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a 12.3-inch Pixelsense touchscreen display and a resolution of 2736 x 1824. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and Intel Iris Plus Graphics, and has a storage of 128GB SSD. It has a thin, light design and an average battery life of 10.5 hours. This genuine Microsoft Surface laptop comes with a 1-year limited hardware warranty from Microsoft covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. It comes with preinstalled Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity and Microsoft Office 365 30-day trial. Specifications: Brand: Microsoft Product Dimensions: 29.2 x 20.1 x 9 cm Colour: Platinum Special Feature: Thin and sleek design

9. Microsoft Surface Pro X The Microsoft Surface Pro X 1876 is a powerful and versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen display and a resolution of 2880 x 1920. A Qualcomm SQ1 processor powers it, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU Graphics, and has a storage of 128GB SSD. It comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. It has a thin and light design and has an average battery life of up to 13 hours. It also has built-in LTE Advanced Pro for connectivity and 2 USB-C, 1 Surface Connect port, and 1 nano SIM. Specifications: Brand: Microsoft Product Dimensions: 28.7 x 20.8 x 7 cm Colour: Matte black Special Feature: Excellent performance

10. Microsoft Surface AMD Ryzen 5 The Microsoft Surface AMD Ryzen 5 3580U is a powerful and versatile laptop with a 15-inch touch screen, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and 128GB SSD. It has a PixelSense display resolution of 2496 x 1664. The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3580U processor and has Radeon Vega 9 Graphics. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface Connect, and USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports for connectivity. It has a long battery life of 11.5 hours and runs on Windows 10 Home. It also has Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. Specifications: Brand: Microsoft Product Dimensions: 34.04 x 24.38 x 1.45 cm Colour: Platinum Special Feature: Two Types of USB

Price of Microsoft laptops at a glance:

Product Price Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Rs. 71,990 Microsoft Surface Go Intel Core i5 Rs. 68,900 Microsoft Surface Laptop GO2 Rs. 78,000 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Rs. 84,990 Microsoft Surface Book 3 10th Gen Rs. 2,50,000 Microsoft Surface Studio Rs. 3,45,000 Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Rs. 1,05,900 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Rs. 1,15,900 Microsoft Surface Pro X Rs. 81,990 Microsoft Surface AMD Ryzen 5 Rs. 1,02,000

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 touch screen good battery life premium look Microsoft Surface Go fingerprint reader lightweight classy design Microsoft Surface Laptop GO2 strong batterylife sleek design touch screen Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 touchscreen large battery life screen quality Microsoft Surface Book 3 10th Gen portable value for money premium display Microsoft Surface Studio portable thin touch screen Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ improved battery life portable sleek design Microsoft Surface Pro 7 iris scanners great display light weight Microsoft Surface Pro X excellent performance touchscreen good display Microsoft Surface AMD touchscreen two types of USB great graphics

Best overall product The Surface Book 3 is a versatile and powerful laptop with a 15-inch touch screen, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. Its quad-core processor and NVIDIA GTX GPU offer the fastest performance on the Surface line. With long battery life and improved standby, it is ideal for professionals and power users. Best value for money The Microsoft Surface Go is a great option for those looking for a versatile and lightweight business and gaming laptop at an affordable price. Its 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880x1920 and its lightweight design make it easy to carry around and use throughout the day. The built-in 720p HD camera allows for clear video calls, meetings, and virtual get-togethers. All these features make it a great value for money. How to find the best Microsoft laptop for yourself? When looking for the best Microsoft laptop for yourself, consider your specific needs and usage scenarios. Think about what tasks you will use the laptop for, such as work, gaming, or entertainment. Look at the processor, memory, storage, and graphics card to ensure they meet your requirements. Pay attention to the design, portability, and battery life to ensure the laptop is suitable for your lifestyle. Additionally, consider features such as a touch screen and pen support if you plan to use the laptop for creative work.

