Top 10 Microsoft laptops for business and professional use

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 25, 2023 20:20 IST

Explore the top 10 Microsoft laptops for business and professional use. Learn about the latest models and features, such as powerful processors, ample storage and memory and long battery life. Find the perfect device to meet your needs and keep your data safe with security features.

Microsoft laptops offer excellent performance.

When it comes to finding the right laptop for business and professional use, Microsoft offers a wide range of options. From the sleek and powerful Surface Laptop to the versatile Surface Book, these laptops are designed with professionals in mind. With the latest processors, ample storage and memory, and long battery life, these laptops can handle demanding tasks such as graphic design, video editing, and programming. In addition, they come equipped with security features to keep your data safe. Below is the list of the top 10 Microsoft laptops for business and professional use to help you find the perfect device to meet your needs.

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a powerful and sleek laptop with a 15-inch touch screen and an AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor. It has 8GB of memory and a 256GB solid-state drive. It is two times faster than the Surface Laptop 2 and has improved speed, performance, typing comfort, and battery life. It also features Omnisonic Speakers that are louder with a more natural sound and has a choice of a rich, warm Alcantara or cool, new metal finish.

Specifications:

Brand: Microsoft

Product Dimensions: 10.16 x 7.62 x 7.62 cm

Colour: Matte black

Special Features: Premium look, Good battery life

Touch screen featurePoor value for money
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 15" Touch-Screen – AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition - 8GB Memory - 256GB Solid State Drive (Platinum) (Matte Black)
4.3 (70)
57% off
71,990 167,290
Buy now

2. Microsoft Surface Go Intel Core i5

The Microsoft Surface Go is a versatile and lightweight business and gaming laptop with a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display and a resolution of 2880x1920. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor and has 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. It has convenient security features such as Windows Hello sign-in and Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models. The built-in 720p HD camera allows for clear video calls, meetings, and virtual get-togethers. Microsoft 365 can be added to access essential apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Specifications:

Brand: Microsoft

Product Dimensions: 23.55 x 30.96 x 4.9 cm

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: Lightweight

Fingerprint reader is convenient 
Microsoft Surface Go Intel Core i5 12.4 inches Business, Gaming Laptop (Touchscreen, 2880x1920, 8GB Memory, Windows 10 S, 256GB SSD, Platinum, 1.11 kg)
4.6 (636)
34% off
69,900 105,990
Buy now

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop GO2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop GO2 is a lightweight, portable laptop with a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It has an improved HD camera and built-in Studio Mics for clear video calls and recordings. It has a long battery life of up to 13.5 hours and can be charged up to 80% in just over an hour with Fast Charging. It also has convenient security features such as a Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models. It also has built-in USB-C and USB-A ports, Surface Connect and a headphone jack for easy connectivity.

Specifications:

Brand: Microsoft

Product Dimensions: 27.7 x 20.6 x 1.5 cm

Colour: Platinum

Special Feature: Lightweight

Portable and convenientPoor display
Microsoft Surface Laptop GO2 Touch Screen 12.4" inches, 11th Gen Intel ® Core  i5/8GB RAM /256 GB SSD, Windows Hello, Platinum - (8QF-00046)
2.7 (18)
7% off
78,000 83,999
Buy now

4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 AMD Ryzen 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a powerful and sleek laptop with a 13.5-inch touchscreen display and an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor. It has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It comes with Windows 10 Home and a Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial and will be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. The device comes with a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 PixelSense display, touchscreen and Surface Pen enabled. It is powered by AMD Radeon Graphics and has a thin, light design with an average battery life of 19 hours. The package includes the Surface Laptop 4, Power Supply, Quick Start Guide, and Safety and warranty documents.

Specifications:

Brand: Microsoft

Product Dimensions: 30.7 x 22.4 x 1.5 cm

Colour: Platinum

Special Feature: Large battery life

Excellent battery lifeNot good for gaming
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 13.5 inches Touchscreen Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home /Radeon Graphics/Platinum/1.265 kg) - 5PB-00023
4.2 (33)
18% off
83,990 102,999
Buy now

5. Microsoft Surface Book 3

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is a powerful and versatile laptop with a 15-inch touch screen and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It has 32GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. It is the most powerful Surface laptop yet, with a quad-core processor that is 30% faster than the Surface Book 2 15-inch. It also features the fastest graphics on Surface, powered by an NVIDIA GTX GeForce GPU. The device has a long battery life of up to 17.5 hours and improved standby that extends battery life when you’re away. It can be used as a robust laptop, powerful tablet, and portable studio in one.

Specifications:

Brand: Microsoft

Product Dimensions: 34.29 x 2.29 x 25.07 cm

Colour: Platinum

Special Feature: Portable

Value for money 
Microsoft Surface Book 3 10th Gen Intel Core i7 15 inches Touch-Screen Laptop (32GB Memory, Windows 10 Home, 512GB SSD, Latest Model, Platinum), 2.13kg
4.2 (231)
34% off
250,000 378,900
Buy now

6. Microsoft Surface Studio

The Microsoft Surface Studio is a powerful and versatile laptop with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display and an Intel Core i7 processor. It has 32GB of memory and a 2TB SSD. It is the most powerful Surface Laptop, equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core H Series processors that can handle complex workloads. It also features the award-winning Ampere, NVIDIA's 2nd gen RTX architecture, which enables ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. Its boundary-pushing design has a sleek 14.4-inch touchscreen that seamlessly transitions from laptop to entertainment-ready stage to portable creative canvas. It comes with Surface Slim Pen 2* which provides the best digital pen experience yet, featuring the feeling of pen on paper.

Specifications:

Brand: Microsoft

Product Dimensions: 24.99 x 34.62 x 6.1 cm

Colour: Platinum

Special Feature: Touch screen

PortableOverpriced
Microsoft Surface Studio 14.4 inches Touchscreen Intel ® Core i7 Laptop (32GB Memory, Windows 11 Home, 2TB SSD - Platinum, 2.664Kg)
4.3 (186)
9% off
355,000 388,999
Buy now

7. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Plus

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Plus is a powerful and versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a 12.3-inch touch screen and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It has 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD. It is faster than ever and has improved all-day battery life, making it perfect for business and keeping you productive on the go. It allows you to work your way with professional-grade software and the essential apps you rely on. Its ultra-light and portable design makes it easy to take with you wherever you go.

Specifications:

Brand: Microsoft

Product Dimensions: 38 x 26.8 x 6.2 cm

Colour: Platinum

Special Feature: Prolonged battery life

Excellent for productivityLow value for money
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Plus 12.3 inches Touch-Screen -11th Gen Intel Core i5-8GB Memory -128GB SSD (Latest Model) Platinum
3.5 (5)
5% off
105,900 110,900
Buy now

8. Microsoft Surface Pro 7

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a powerful and versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a 12.3-inch Pixelsense touchscreen display and a resolution of 2736 x 1824. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and Intel Iris Plus Graphics, and has a storage of 128GB SSD. It has a thin, light design and an average battery life of 10.5 hours. This genuine Microsoft Surface laptop comes with a 1-year limited hardware warranty from Microsoft covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. It comes with preinstalled Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity and Microsoft Office 365 30-day trial.

Specifications:

Brand: Microsoft

Product Dimensions: 29.2 x 20.1 x 9 cm

Colour: Platinum

Special Feature: Thin and sleek design

Best 2 in 1 devicePoor battery performance
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 VDV-00015 12.3" (31.24 cms) Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop (10th Gen Intel Core i5/8GB/128GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Intel Iris Plus Graphics), Platinum
4.1 (245)
3% off
115,900 118,900
Buy now

9. Microsoft Surface Pro X

The Microsoft Surface Pro X 1876 is a powerful and versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen display and a resolution of 2880 x 1920. A Qualcomm SQ1 processor powers it, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU Graphics, and has a storage of 128GB SSD. It comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. It has a thin and light design and has an average battery life of up to 13 hours. It also has built-in LTE Advanced Pro for connectivity and 2 USB-C, 1 Surface Connect port, and 1 nano SIM.

Specifications:

Brand: Microsoft

Product Dimensions: 28.7 x 20.8 x 7 cm

Colour: Matte black

Special Feature: Excellent performance

Excellent performanceValue for money
Microsoft Surface Pro X 1876 13 Inches Laptop (Qualcomm Sq1/8Gb/128Gb Ssd/Windows 10 Home Sq1 Adreno 685 Gpu Graphics, Wi-Fi), Matte Black
3.7 (67)
104,999
Buy now

10. Microsoft Surface AMD Ryzen 5

The Microsoft Surface AMD Ryzen 5 3580U is a powerful and versatile laptop with a 15-inch touch screen, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and 128GB SSD. It has a PixelSense display resolution of 2496 x 1664. The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3580U processor and has Radeon Vega 9 Graphics. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface Connect, and USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports for connectivity. It has a long battery life of 11.5 hours and runs on Windows 10 Home. It also has Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

Specifications:

Brand: Microsoft

Product Dimensions: 34.04 x 24.38 x 1.45 cm

Colour: Platinum

Special Feature: Two Types of USB

Graphics are excellentUnusual cord connection
Microsoft Surface AMD Ryzen 5 3580U 15 inches Laptop 3 128GB (Touch Screen, Windows 10, 8GB RAM, Radeon Vega 9 Graphics, Wi-Fi) Platinum, 1.54 kg
4.1 (44)
58% off
102,000 245,000
Buy now

Price of Microsoft laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3Rs. 71,990
Microsoft Surface Go Intel Core i5Rs. 68,900
Microsoft Surface Laptop GO2Rs. 78,000
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4Rs. 84,990
Microsoft Surface Book 3 10th GenRs. 2,50,000
Microsoft Surface StudioRs. 3,45,000
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+Rs. 1,05,900
Microsoft Surface Pro 7Rs. 1,15,900
Microsoft Surface Pro XRs. 81,990
Microsoft Surface AMD Ryzen 5Rs. 1,02,000

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3touch screengood battery lifepremium look
Microsoft Surface Gofingerprint readerlightweightclassy design
Microsoft Surface Laptop GO2strong batterylifesleek designtouch screen
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4touchscreenlarge battery lifescreen quality
Microsoft Surface Book 3 10th Genportablevalue for moneypremium display
Microsoft Surface Studioportablethintouch screen
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+improved battery lifeportablesleek design
Microsoft Surface Pro 7iris scannersgreat displaylight weight
Microsoft Surface Pro Xexcellent performancetouchscreengood display
Microsoft Surface AMDtouchscreentwo types of USBgreat graphics

Best overall product

The Surface Book 3 is a versatile and powerful laptop with a 15-inch touch screen, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. Its quad-core processor and NVIDIA GTX GPU offer the fastest performance on the Surface line. With long battery life and improved standby, it is ideal for professionals and power users.

Best value for money

The Microsoft Surface Go is a great option for those looking for a versatile and lightweight business and gaming laptop at an affordable price. Its 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880x1920 and its lightweight design make it easy to carry around and use throughout the day. The built-in 720p HD camera allows for clear video calls, meetings, and virtual get-togethers. All these features make it a great value for money.

How to find the best Microsoft laptop for yourself?

When looking for the best Microsoft laptop for yourself, consider your specific needs and usage scenarios. Think about what tasks you will use the laptop for, such as work, gaming, or entertainment. Look at the processor, memory, storage, and graphics card to ensure they meet your requirements. Pay attention to the design, portability, and battery life to ensure the laptop is suitable for your lifestyle. Additionally, consider features such as a touch screen and pen support if you plan to use the laptop for creative work.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

