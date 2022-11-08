Top 10 mobile power banks to buy in India

Summary:
We all love watching movies, favourite shows, playing games and listening to music on our smartphones. The only issue that bothers us is the battery. Using a phone continuously for a long time runs out of battery. Sometimes it becomes a discomfort to look for a plug. Thus, the power bank is your only solution. Multiple brands provide the best mobile power banks in India.
Owning a power bank has become a necessity. It helps you charge your smartphones when you are running out of battery. Many portable power banks are available that you can carry while travelling. They give you quick charging to your phone. We have listed the top 10 mobile power banks you could use to help you figure out the best model.
Top 10 Mobile Power Banks
1. Mi Power Bank 3i
The Mi power bank 3i has a triple port output connecting three mobile phones simultaneously. It is a 20000 mAh power bank with dual input port - type C and Micro USB. The power bank comes with fast charging with a maximum time of 6.9 hours. This means you could charge your power bank in multiple ways.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Lithium Polymer Batteries
|A bit pricey.
|Triple port output
|Dual input with type c and micro USB
|12 layers of advanced circuit protection.
2. URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer
The power bank by URBN shows a decent performance when charging. It comes with lithium polymer batteries and has a fast charge feature. The dual port ensures that you charge two devices at the same time. Plus, the compact design ensures that the power bank becomes travel friendly.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Safe Charge
|Battery capacity is less.
|Budget-friendly power bank
|Compact and durable body
|Fast Charge
3. Ambrane 15000 mAh Lithium Polymer
The Ambrane 15000 mAh power battery is your go-to choice for performance. The power bank looks great with its U-shaped design. The nine layers of chipset protection boost the power bank's performance. Moreover, it comes with a dual USB output port that lets you charge two devices at the same time.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual USB inputs
|Takes time to charge two devices at same time.
|Compact and stylish design
|High-density polymer battery
4. Syska 20000 mAh Li-Polymer
The Syska power bank has a double USB output. It charges multiple devices simultaneously and never runs out of power. The compact design makes the product light in weight, and the battery capacity is 20000 mAh. That means your power bank would never run out of battery.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual USB ports
|Performance could have been better.
|Very high battery capacity
|Durable and sturdy body
5. OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank
The 10000 mAh power bank by OnePlus is a fast-charging dual USB port device. The device is fast, compact and convenient to carry anywhere. It comes with 12 layers of circuit protection, making this product a perfect choice.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive design with a premium build
|Battery capacity could have been more.
|Simultaneously charges two devices
|Enabled with fast charging feature
6. Amazon Basics 10000 mAh
The Amazon basics 10000 mAh power bank charges four devices simultaneously. The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry anywhere. The power bank has three in-built cables - Type C, iPhone charging cable and Micro USB. Moreover, it comes with layers of device protection to protect from short circuits, over-voltage and over-current.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with three in-built cables.
|The power bank is heavy.
|Portable and lightweight, easy to fit in a pocket.
|Device protection.
7. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer
The Redmi 20000 mAh power bank comes with 18W fast charging to ensure your device charges quickly. The power bank has 12 layers of advanced circuit protection to enhance charging efficiency. Plus, the Li-polymer battery provides better efficiency than the Li-ion battery. The stylish and compact design makes it easy and portable to carry.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-slip edge texture and stylish design.
|Supports only USB charging cable
|Dual ports
|Fast charging
8. Portronics Power PRO
Portronics power bank ensures that your devices stay fully charged for the entire day. The power bank is compatible with all devices - smartphones, cameras, headphones and other devices. It comes with type -C dual inputs and ensures fast charging. The high-speed power bank is super fast and lightweight.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High Texture Finish
|Performance could be better
|Type-C Input
|Lightweight and easy to carry
|Overcurrent protection
9. Croma 20000 mAh Power Bank
If you are looking to buy a power-hungry power bank, then Croma 20000 mAh is the perfect choice for you. The fast charging capability saves time and ensures the device is used for urgent purposes. It comes with fast charging type-C and micro USB ports. The durable and elegant case gives the power bank an attractive look.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High battery capacity.
|Performance could be better.
|Dual USB ports with shared power output.
|Fast charging
|Durable and attractive body
10. PHILIPS 10000mAh
The powerful power bank from Philips ensures that your smartphone never runs out of charge. The 10000 mAh power battery ensures that your mobile phone does charge fast and safely. The matte finish body gives the power bank a stylish look and makes it comfortable to carry. Moreover, it has an LED light that indicates the energy status of the power bank.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast Charging
|A bit expensive
|Good performance
|Stylish and durable design
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Mi Power Bank 3i
|15.1 x 7.2 x 2.6 cm; 434 Grams
|USB and Micro USB
|20000 mAh
|URBN 10000 mAh
|2.2 x 6.3 x 9 cm; 180 Grams
|USB and Micro USB
|10000 mAh
|Ambrane 15000 mAh
|13.7 x 7.7 x 2.2 cm; 310 Grams
|USB
|15000 mAh
|Syska 20000 mAh
|15 x 8 x 2.4 cm; 403 Grams
|USB and Micro USB
|20000 mAh
|OnePlus 10000 mAh
|15 x 7.2 x 1.5 cm; 226 Grams
|USB and Micro USB
|10000 mAh
|Amazon Basics 10000 mAh
|14.4 x 6.9 x 2.1 cm; 234 Grams
|USB and Micro USB
|10000 mAh
|Redmi 20000mAh
|15.4 x 7.4 x 2.7 cm; 447 Grams
|USB and Micro USB
|20000 mAh
|Portronics Power PRO
|13.9 x 6.4 x 1.7 cm; 210 Grams
|USB and Micro USB
|10000 mAh
|Croma 20000 mAh
|7.3 x 1.45 x 14.1 cm; 425 Grams
|USB and Micro USB
|20000 mAh
|PHILIPS 10000mAh
|134 x 6.8 x 1.5 cm; 400 Grams
|USB and Micro USB
|10000 mAh
The best overall power bank is Mi Power Bank 3i. It is loaded with features like fast charging, triple port output and advanced 12-layer chip protection. The battery capacity is pretty good, and that gives long-lasting performance.
The best value for money is Ambrane 15000 mAh power bank. It has dual output ports that give great charging options and remarkable results. The power bank also has protection layers to protect from any mishappening. Moreover, the decent battery capacity at an affordable price makes it the best buy.
Power banks are handy devices that help you keep your smartphone charged. These portable devices meet your emergency charging requirements. The product comes with high battery capacity for multiple devices.
A good power bank would have multiple charging ports, and battery capacity, and be budget and travel-friendly. The compact size makes it easy to carry anywhere. So, before buying any power bank, remember the features you want in mobile power banks. Our list of products will help you in choosing the right one!
|S.No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Mi Power Bank 3i
|Rs. 2,199
|2.
|URBN 10000 mAh
|Rs. 2,999
|3.
|Ambrane 15000 mAh
|Rs. 1,999
|4.
|Syska 20000 mAh
|Rs. 1,799
|5.
|OnePlus 10000 mAh
|Rs. 1,299
|6.
|Amazon Basics 10000 mAh
|Rs. 1,999
|7.
|Redmi 20000mAh
|Rs. 2,999
|8.
|Portronics Power PRO
|Rs. 1,999
|9.
|Croma 20000 mAh
|Rs. 3,000
|10.
|PHILIPS 10000mAh
|Rs. 2,499
The difference between 10000 mAh and 20000 mAh power banks is the capacity. If the 10000 mAh charges a smartphone approximately three times, then 20000 charges six-time. Thus, 20000 mAh lasts longer than other power banks.
When buying a power bank then, you should look for features like:
Power banks with a battery capacity between 6000 mAh to 15000 mAh are considered decent. Depending on your usage, they provide sufficient charge to your device.
The more the mAh, the longer the battery life or capacity. Thus, the high mAh power bank is better as it can store more energy and charge the battery for a long time.
Power bank uses a type of battery- Lithium Ion and Lithium Polymer. Ion batteries are cylindrical shaped plastic cases that require low maintenance. Ion batteries are better as they are cheaper and have high energy density.