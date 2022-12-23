Top 10 Realme 8 GB RAM phones By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 24, 2022





Summary: The top 10 Realme 8 GB RAM phones, the best deals, and a comparison are listed in this post to assist you in selecting the model that will most serve your needs.

Realme

Realme is one of the leading mobile phone brands offering a wide range of phones with advanced features at an affordable price. This list is dedicated to the top 10 Realme phones that come with 8GB of RAM. These phones offer great performance, an immersive experience, and a long-lasting battery. They also come with a range of feavarious a powerful processor, large display, high-resolution cameras, and more. Whether you are a gaming enthusiast or just looking for an efficient phone, these Realme 8GB RAM phones are sure to provide you with the best performance. 1. Realme 8s 5G The phone has a 6.5-inch touchscreen HD display, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone also has a 16MP front camera and a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera for your photos and videos. A 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery powers the phone, providing you with that extra boost of energy when using it. The phone has a stunning and modern appearance. Specifications • Display: 6.5" FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G • RAM: 6GB • Storage: 128GB • Rear Cameras: 48MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP depth • Front Camera: 8MP

Pros Coon 5G enabled No water-resistance Long lasting battery Average display resolution Fast processor No wireless charging

2. Realme 9 With the realme 9 smartphone, you can overindulge your favourite shows, play games, and do more. This mobile phone has a sizable 5000 mAh battery that enables you to enjoy entertainment all day long. Additionally, this phone sports a potent Snapdragon 680 Processor for a fluid and simple multitasking experience. The realme UI 3.0 on this smartphone also allows for simple upgrades and optimised functionality. Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display Processor: Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB Storage: 64GB/128GB Rear Camera: 48MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth sensor

Pros Cons Powerful processor for multitasking and gaming No IP rating Big battery with fast charging support No wireless charging Affordable price point No expandable storage

3. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Even the most resource-demanding apps work smoothly on the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor, which powers the Realme 9 Pro+. It is also extremely energy-efficient because to the 6nm production technology. Specifications: Display: 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 2400x1080 resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Mobile Platform RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera: 16MP Operating System: Realme UI based on Android 10

Pros Cons Impressive display with a high refresh rate No IP rating for dust and water resistance 65W SuperDart charging technology for quick charging No headphone jack Generous battery capacity of 4500mAh

4. Realme 9 5G SE The realme 9 5G SE is a treat for tech enthusiasts thanks to its abundance of excellent features. This phone performs flawlessly because to the Snapdragon 778G 5G CPU and a 6 nm architecture. This phone's seamless operation along with its 144 Hz, adaptive gaming screen and 6-level changeable refresh rate make it impossible to refuse. The powerful 5000 mAh battery in the realme 9 5G SE is complemented by 30 W Rapid Charging technology, which improves the phone's use. Specifications: Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Display: 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Rear Cameras: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Front Camera: 16MP Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging

Pros Cons Fast and reliable processor No expandable storage Good camera setup with multiple cameras Low RAM Large battery with fast charging No wireless charging

5. Realme 7 Realme 7 is a budget-friendly phone launched by Realme recently. It has a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it perfect for watching videos and playing games. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB Storage: 64GB/128GB Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Battery: 5000 mAh with 30W fast charging Operating System: Android 10 with Realme UI

Pros Cons Large 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. No support for wireless charging. Big 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. No IP rating for dust and water resistance. Quad rear cameras for versatile photography. Non-removable battery.

6. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Utilize the Dimensity 920 5G processor for the segment's most potent performance. The resulting performance is unmatched because to the superior 6nm technology and an amazing AntuTu score of 505,839. You can instantly check your health with features like an in-display fingerprint scanner and heart rate detection. You may now unlock doors more quickly while staying safe. Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Rear Cameras: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera: 16MP Battery: 5000 mAh Operating System: Android 10

Pros Cons Powerful processor LCD Display Good camera setup Lack of expandable storage 5G Connectivity

7. Realme GT Neo 2 The phone has a 6.62-inch touchscreen HD display, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone also has an 8MP front camera and a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera for your photos and videos. A 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery powers the phone, providing you with that extra boost of energy when using it. The phone has a stunning and modern appearance. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor that is included with the phone powers its processing. Specifications: Operating System: Android 11 Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 CPU: Octa-Core (4x2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G77 MC9 RAM: 8GB/12GB Internal Storage: 128GB/256GB Expandable Memory: microSDXC (up to 256GB)

Pros Cons Powerful Hardware No wireless charging Impressive display Limited Storage Options Great camera setup No IP rating for water

8. Realme narzo 30 5G Realme Nazro 305G is a combination of domain of fast internet, fluid gameplay, and breathtaking pictures. This smartphone has a 5000 mAh Massive Battery for hours of nonstop use, 5G Technology for quick online browsing, and a Dimensity 700 5G Processor for fluid gaming. Specifications: Display: 6.5 inch FHD+ LCD Display with 2400×1080 resolution Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core Processor RAM: 6GB/8GB RAM Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage Rear Camera: 64MP Primary Sensor + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle + 2MP Macro Lens + 2MP Depth Sensor

Pros Cons High Performance processor No Headphone jack Good camera setup No IP rating for water and dust resistance Smooth performance with Realme UI No wireless charging

9. Realme GT Neo 3T 5G The Snapdragon 870 5G CPU in this phone allows for smooth operation and optimised performance so you can keep up your competitive edge in productivity. This phone's 64 MP AI Triple camera configuration makes it simple and quick to capture all of life's wonderful events. Additionally, the AMOLED E4 display on this smartphone offers a seamless and immersive spectator experience. Specifications: Operating System: Android 11 Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G RAM: 8GB/12GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Display: 6.43 inch AMOLED, FHD+ Rear Camera: Triple Camera: 64MP Main + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Macro

Pros Cons Fast processor for smooth performance No headphone jack 5G network support No IP rating for water High resolution display and cameras No wireless charging

10. Realme GT 2 Pro Realme GT 2 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from Realme. It is powered by a cutting-edge Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with a powerful 6800 mAh battery. It has a 6.43" Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The GT 2 Pro also features a 64MP triple camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. It runs on the custom Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, offering users a powerful and optimised user experience. With its sleek design, powerful specs and affordable price, the Realme GT 2 Pro is a great choice for those who want a powerful device at a budget-friendly price. Specifications: Display: 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage Camera: 64MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth lens Front Camera: 16MP selfie camera

Pros Cons High end performance with 5G processor No expandable storage options Bright and vivid display No water resistance Ample storage options No headphone jack

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme 8s 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G High resolution cameras Fast charging Realme 9 MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Quick charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Realme 9 Pro+ 5G 64 MP camera MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G 65W SuperDart charging Realme 9 5G SE MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G 5G supported 64 MP camera Realme 7 64 MP camera MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Different storage variance available MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Realme GT Neo 2 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Android 11 5G supported Realme narzo 30 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Good Camera setup 5G supported Realme GT Neo 3T Fast processor for smooth performance 5G supported MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Realme GT 2 Pro MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Fast charging

Best value for money The best value for money phone among the ones listed is the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. This phone offers great features such as a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 48MP quad-camera setup, and 5G connectivity. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. All of these features come at an affordable price, making it the best value for money phone among the ones listed. The phone is priced at Rs. 21950. Best overall product The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is the best overall product among the ones listed. This phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, making it one of the fastest phones in the Realme lineup. It also features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 resolution, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a quad-camera setup with 64MP, 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP lenses. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 5G connectivity, making it a great choice for gaming and streaming. How to find the perfect Realme 8 GB phone? Finding the perfect Realme 8 GB phone requires some research and planning. Firstly, consider your budget and the features you need. Secondly, compare the features of the phones in that budget range. Thirdly, read customer reviews and ratings to get an idea of the phone’s overall performance. Finally, test the phone before purchasing to ensure it meets your expectations. With a little research, you can easily find the perfect Realme 8 GB phone for your needs. Products price list

Product Price Realme 8s 5G Rs. 19,470 Realme 9 Rs. 16,999 Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Rs. 29,999 Realme 9 5G SE Rs. 21,490 Realme 7 Rs. 12,999 Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Rs. 21,980 Realme GT Neo 2 Rs. 31,190 Realme narzo 30 5G Rs. 16,999 Realme GT Neo 3T 5G Rs. 30,890 Realme GT 2 Pro Rs. 49,959