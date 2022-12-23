Top 10 Realme 8 GB RAM phones

Summary:
Realme is one of the leading mobile phone brands offering a wide range of phones with advanced features at an affordable price. This list is dedicated to the top 10 Realme phones that come with 8GB of RAM. These phones offer great performance, an immersive experience, and a long-lasting battery. They also come with a range of feavarious a powerful processor, large display, high-resolution cameras, and more. Whether you are a gaming enthusiast or just looking for an efficient phone, these Realme 8GB RAM phones are sure to provide you with the best performance.
1. Realme 8s 5G
The phone has a 6.5-inch touchscreen HD display, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone also has a 16MP front camera and a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera for your photos and videos. A 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery powers the phone, providing you with that extra boost of energy when using it. The phone has a stunning and modern appearance.
Specifications
• Display: 6.5" FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate
• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
• RAM: 6GB
• Storage: 128GB
• Rear Cameras: 48MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
• Front Camera: 8MP
|Pros
|Coon
|5G enabled
|No water-resistance
|Long lasting battery
|Average display resolution
|Fast processor
|No wireless charging
2. Realme 9
With the realme 9 smartphone, you can overindulge your favourite shows, play games, and do more. This mobile phone has a sizable 5000 mAh battery that enables you to enjoy entertainment all day long. Additionally, this phone sports a potent Snapdragon 680 Processor for a fluid and simple multitasking experience. The realme UI 3.0 on this smartphone also allows for simple upgrades and optimised functionality.
Specifications:
Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display
Processor: Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor
RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB
Storage: 64GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 48MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth sensor
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor for multitasking and gaming
|No IP rating
|Big battery with fast charging support
|No wireless charging
|Affordable price point
|No expandable storage
3. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
Even the most resource-demanding apps work smoothly on the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor, which powers the Realme 9 Pro+. It is also extremely energy-efficient because to the 6nm production technology.
Specifications:
Display: 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 2400x1080 resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Mobile Platform
RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM
Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera: 16MP
Operating System: Realme UI based on Android 10
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive display with a high refresh rate
|No IP rating for dust and water resistance
|65W SuperDart charging technology for quick charging
|No headphone jack
|Generous battery capacity of 4500mAh
4. Realme 9 5G SE
The realme 9 5G SE is a treat for tech enthusiasts thanks to its abundance of excellent features. This phone performs flawlessly because to the Snapdragon 778G 5G CPU and a 6 nm architecture. This phone's seamless operation along with its 144 Hz, adaptive gaming screen and 6-level changeable refresh rate make it impossible to refuse. The powerful 5000 mAh battery in the realme 9 5G SE is complemented by 30 W Rapid Charging technology, which improves the phone's use.
Specifications:
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB
Display: 6.5-inch HD+ LCD
Rear Cameras: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast and reliable processor
|No expandable storage
|Good camera setup with multiple cameras
|Low RAM
|Large battery with fast charging
|No wireless charging
5. Realme 7
Realme 7 is a budget-friendly phone launched by Realme recently. It has a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it perfect for watching videos and playing games. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB.
Specifications:
Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core
RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB
Storage: 64GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera: 16 MP
Battery: 5000 mAh with 30W fast charging
Operating System: Android 10 with Realme UI
|Pros
|Cons
|Large 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
|No support for wireless charging.
|Big 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
|No IP rating for dust and water resistance.
|Quad rear cameras for versatile photography.
|Non-removable battery.
6. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
Utilize the Dimensity 920 5G processor for the segment's most potent performance. The resulting performance is unmatched because to the superior 6nm technology and an amazing AntuTu score of 505,839. You can instantly check your health with features like an in-display fingerprint scanner and heart rate detection. You may now unlock doors more quickly while staying safe.
Specifications:
Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Rear Cameras: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000 mAh
Operating System: Android 10
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor
|LCD Display
|Good camera setup
|Lack of expandable storage
|5G Connectivity
7. Realme GT Neo 2
The phone has a 6.62-inch touchscreen HD display, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone also has an 8MP front camera and a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera for your photos and videos. A 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery powers the phone, providing you with that extra boost of energy when using it. The phone has a stunning and modern appearance. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor that is included with the phone powers its processing.
Specifications:
Operating System: Android 11
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1200
CPU: Octa-Core (4x2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G77 MC9
RAM: 8GB/12GB
Internal Storage: 128GB/256GB
Expandable Memory: microSDXC (up to 256GB)
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful Hardware
|No wireless charging
|Impressive display
|Limited Storage Options
|Great camera setup
|No IP rating for water
8. Realme narzo 30 5G
Realme Nazro 305G is a combination of domain of fast internet, fluid gameplay, and breathtaking pictures. This smartphone has a 5000 mAh Massive Battery for hours of nonstop use, 5G Technology for quick online browsing, and a Dimensity 700 5G Processor for fluid gaming.
Specifications:
Display: 6.5 inch FHD+ LCD Display with 2400×1080 resolution
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core Processor
RAM: 6GB/8GB RAM
Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage
Rear Camera: 64MP Primary Sensor + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle + 2MP Macro Lens + 2MP Depth Sensor
|Pros
|Cons
|High Performance processor
|No Headphone jack
|Good camera setup
|No IP rating for water and dust resistance
|Smooth performance with Realme UI
|No wireless charging
9. Realme GT Neo 3T 5G
The Snapdragon 870 5G CPU in this phone allows for smooth operation and optimised performance so you can keep up your competitive edge in productivity. This phone's 64 MP AI Triple camera configuration makes it simple and quick to capture all of life's wonderful events. Additionally, the AMOLED E4 display on this smartphone offers a seamless and immersive spectator experience.
Specifications:
Operating System: Android 11
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
RAM: 8GB/12GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB
Display: 6.43 inch AMOLED, FHD+
Rear Camera: Triple Camera: 64MP Main + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Macro
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast processor for smooth performance
|No headphone jack
|5G network support
|No IP rating for water
|High resolution display and cameras
|No wireless charging
10. Realme GT 2 Pro
Realme GT 2 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from Realme. It is powered by a cutting-edge Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with a powerful 6800 mAh battery. It has a 6.43" Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The GT 2 Pro also features a 64MP triple camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. It runs on the custom Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, offering users a powerful and optimised user experience. With its sleek design, powerful specs and affordable price, the Realme GT 2 Pro is a great choice for those who want a powerful device at a budget-friendly price.
Specifications:
Display: 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor
RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage
Camera: 64MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth lens
Front Camera: 16MP selfie camera
|Pros
|Cons
|High end performance with 5G processor
|No expandable storage options
|Bright and vivid display
|No water resistance
|Ample storage options
|No headphone jack
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Realme 8s 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|High resolution cameras
|Fast charging
|Realme 9
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|Quick charging
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
|64 MP camera
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|65W SuperDart charging
|Realme 9 5G SE
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|5G supported
|64 MP camera
|Realme 7
|64 MP camera
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core
|Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Different storage variance available
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|Realme GT Neo 2
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Android 11
|5G supported
|Realme narzo 30 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Good Camera setup
|5G supported
|Realme GT Neo 3T
|Fast processor for smooth performance
|5G supported
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Realme GT 2 Pro
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Fast charging
Best value for money
The best value for money phone among the ones listed is the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. This phone offers great features such as a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 48MP quad-camera setup, and 5G connectivity. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. All of these features come at an affordable price, making it the best value for money phone among the ones listed. The phone is priced at Rs. 21950.
Best overall product
The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is the best overall product among the ones listed. This phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, making it one of the fastest phones in the Realme lineup. It also features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 resolution, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a quad-camera setup with 64MP, 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP lenses. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 5G connectivity, making it a great choice for gaming and streaming.
How to find the perfect Realme 8 GB phone?
Finding the perfect Realme 8 GB phone requires some research and planning. Firstly, consider your budget and the features you need. Secondly, compare the features of the phones in that budget range. Thirdly, read customer reviews and ratings to get an idea of the phone’s overall performance. Finally, test the phone before purchasing to ensure it meets your expectations. With a little research, you can easily find the perfect Realme 8 GB phone for your needs.
Products price list
|Product
|Price
|Realme 8s 5G
|Rs. 19,470
|Realme 9
|Rs. 16,999
|Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
|Rs. 29,999
|Realme 9 5G SE
|Rs. 21,490
|Realme 7
|Rs. 12,999
|Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
|Rs. 21,980
|Realme GT Neo 2
|Rs. 31,190
|Realme narzo 30 5G
|Rs. 16,999
|Realme GT Neo 3T 5G
|Rs. 30,890
|Realme GT 2 Pro
|Rs. 49,959
The cost of a Realme 8 GB phone depends on the model and features of the phone you are looking for. Generally, Realme 8 GB phones range from $200 to $400.
The battery life of a Realme 8 GB phone can vary depending on the model and features. Generally, Realme 8 GB phones offer battery life of up to 8-10 hours of normal usage.
Yes, Realme 8 GB phones come with a one-year warranty.
Realme 8 GB phones come with features such as a large 8 inch display, 8 GB of RAM, a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery, and an advanced camer
Payment options for buying a Realme 8 GB phone include cash, credit/debit cards, online banking, and various online payment services such as PayPal and Google Pay.