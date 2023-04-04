Top 10 selfie camera phones in 2023: Buyer’s guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Apr 04, 2023 18:24 IST





Summary: If you're looking to capture stunning selfies, then HT's list of 10 smartphones can serve as a point of reference for you.

For gram-worthy pictures, get your hands on to a smartphone that has a good front camera.

In 2023, with advancements in technology,selfie camera phones are getting more advanced including all the latest features while clicking selfies. Portrait, Single take, Panorama, Macro, Pro, and more are the features available while taking selfies. Along with these features, some more additional ones are AI featured. Sharper Lenses for picture clarity, Fast Processors, and, of course, more megapixels than ever. In the latest mobile phones, there are models forpop-up selfie camerasanddual selfie cameras. We offer everything you need if you are seeking thebest selfie camera phone! Here is a comprehensive list of thetop 10 selfie camera phonesavailable in 2023. 1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Phone The Samsung Galaxy S23 Pro-grade Camera packs the biggest sensor and light-absorbing pixels of any Galaxy model, along with advanced video stabilization technology. Together, these features create the ultimate selfie experience. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Mobile comes with a 12 MP Selfie Camera and 12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 200 MP Wide angle Camera, 10 MP Optical Zoom Camera. With the help of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Mobile cutting-edge camera sensor, you can capture perfect selfies. The other amazing feature of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Camera Phone is the quick Processor. The Quick Processor eliminates noise and generates high-quality images even in dull lighting. The selfie camera lens also helps eliminate flare, always resulting in crisp and clear pictures. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra mobile phone is one of thebest selfie camera phones. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Dimensions of the product: 0.9 *7.5 *16.5 cm; 233 Grams

Item Model Number: SM-S918B

GPS: GLONASS

Selfie Camera: 12 MP

Pros Cons Best Selfie Camera Performance can be improved

2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max's primary camera comes with 48MP for up to 4x higher resolution. The Selfie Camera comes with 12 MP True Depth with outstanding picture clarity. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has fantastic processing. The Pro Max Mobile phone from iPhone has better improvement in the camera compared to the previous version. This Mobile Phone comes with a feature that sports an additional 3rd camera lens which means a 3x optical zoom facility. The pixel clarity is outstanding in the apple iPhone. Even in the dark areas, you can take a selfie with the help of new sensors and more focus pixels. Specifications Brand: iPhone

Product Dimensions:77.6 inches (width), 0.31 inches (depth);240 grams

Selfie Camera:12 MP True Depth

Pros Cons Best Selfie Camera No major design changes from the 13 version

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Mobile Phone The Samsung Galaxy S22 Phone is also one of the bestselfie camera Phones availablein the market. It has the feature of 8K video recording. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Mobile Phone comes with an excellent zoom lens. In the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the photos are very clear, and the zoom lens is sharper. The Pro Photography Mode is also available in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Mobile Phone. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra mobile phone comes with a peak brightness of up to 1750 nits, and the Dynamic AMOLED 2x display enhances outdoor visibility. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Dimensions of the Product: 0.9 *7.8 * 16.3 cm; 228 Grams

Model Number: SM-S908EDRGINU

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Excellent Zoom Lens Battery Life can be improved

4. Google Pixel 7 Pro Mobile Phone The Google Pixel 7 Pro Mobile Phone offers a wide range of features. The rear camera system offers a 5x telephoto lens. The Pixel 7 Pro captures stunning images in various scenarios and focal lengths. The photos are highly detailed and have a wide dynamic range. In the Google Pixel Mobile Phone, there is a mode called portrait mode to take selfie pictures. The Portrait Mode offers two magnifications labelled 1x and 2x viewfinder. Both the 1x and 2x modes offer a great range of picture quality. Specifications Brand: Google

Dimensions of the product: 16.3 * 7.66 * 0.87 cm; 210.5 Grams

OS: Android

RAM: 12 GB

Camera: Dual LED Flash Camera

Front Camera: 10.8 MP

Pros Cons Even in night mode, the quality of the pictures is excellent. Pixels need more editing

5. Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5G Sony Xperia mobile phone is one of the mobile phones that offer good cameras. The mobile phone comes with a physical shutter button, which can be partially pressed in case of focusing, and if you want to take a picture, press it fully. This shutter button provides a camera-like experience. The Sony Xperia 1 II provides a real-time experience and a feature available to track the object for photos and video. There are creative apps in the Sony Mobile called Photography Pro and Cinema Pro for taking pictures and videos. For bloggers, this mobile with the front cameras helps a lot in taking pictures or videos. Specifications Brand: Sony

Product Dimensions: 16.5 *7.1 * 0.82 cm; 185 Grams

Front Camera: 12 MP

RAM: 12 GB

Rear Camera: 12 MP

Pros Cons Useful Shutter Camera Angular Design can be improved

6. One Plus 10 Pro In the OnePlus 10 Pro Mobile Phone, there are three cameras called a trio of rear cameras. In the One Plus 10 Pro, some unique modes are available that help to take photos in better picture quality. One of the features called XPan takes wide Panorama pictures. The 150-degree mode uses the ultra-wide camera to create the fish-eye effect. Nightscape mode, smart scene recognition, and long feature modes are also available in the One Plus 10 Pro. Specifications Brand: OnePlus

Dimensions of the product: 7.4 * 0.9 * 16.3 cm; 200 Grams

Display Technology: AMOLED

OS: Oxygen OS

RAM: 12 GB

Pros Cons Impressive Cameras No Official Water Resistance

7. One Plus 11 R 5G Mobile One Plus 11 R 5G Mobile has the best camera and sound features. There is a triple Camera system included in this mobile. The advanced camera has a 50 MP IMx890 system by which you can take amazing photos. The Advanced Camera clicks the beautiful photos. The sharp-edge camera features result in the best outcomes. 4 cm Macro lens and 120 degrees ultra wide-angle camera capture clear and high-detail images. The updated sensor gives stability, and performance-wise, it also gives excellent results for group images. Even in low light, the details in the images are clear with the help of low-light settings. Specifications Brand: Oppo

Dimensions of the product: 7.4 * 0.9 *16.3 cm; 205 Grams

Cellular Technology: 5 G

Model Name: OnePlus 11R

OS: Oxygen OS

RAM: 16 GB

Pros Cons Very Good Front Camera, Best features including Sony Flagship Sensor Enabled Camera The Processor can be improved

8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mobile Phone The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mobile Phone has a 50 MP camera that captures photos with crystal clear clarity and more depth. The front camera has 13 MP, which captures awesome moments. There is a triple rear camera available with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mobile. This camera helps in taking brighter photos and clearer photos. There is a large display for cinematic viewing. Specifications Brand: Samsung Galaxy

Product Dimensions: 0.9 * 7.8 *16.8 cm;202 Grams

OS: Android 13

Cellular Technology: 5 G

Camera: 50 MP

Front Camera: 13 MP

Pros Cons Very Good Front Camera Slow Motion Video Making is Missing

9. Realme GT 2 Pro Realme GT 2 Pro camera comes with a microscope camera. Even in low light, this Realme GT 2 Pro works very well. The Realme GT 2 Pro captures loads of light in daylight, and night mode is available. The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 50 MP camera, and the mobile also has ultra-wide cameras. The wide cameras are great. There is a magnification microscopic camera that captures the minimal details. Specifications Brand: Realme

Product Dimensions: 0.8 * 7.5 * 16.3 cm;199 Grams

OS: Android 12

GPS: GLONASS

Item Model Number: RMx3301

Pros Cons Camera is good Bloated Software

10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features five cameras in total. 3 of the cameras are on the back side, a selfie camera is in the front display, and the other is in the inner display. The selfie camera on the cover display is also 10 MP, and the inner display camera has 4 MP. The phone has a foldable design and you can use it as a tripod. With the pro-grade camera, you can zoom more, and night mode helps you click pictures at night. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Dimensions of the product: 15.5 *13 * 0.6 cm; 263 Grams

OS: Android 12

Item Model Number: SM-F936BZAGINU

Pros Cons Good Quality Camera Folds depreciate too fast

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Phone Best Selfie Camera Stylus Pen is also available Big and Beautiful Display Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Perfect camera for selfies Elegant Design Very Nice Display Samsung Galaxy S22 Mobile Phone Excellent Zoom Lens Stylus Pen is also available 8K Video Recording Google Pixel 7 Pro Mobile Phone Night mode is very good Portrait picture quality is also very good Battery life is also good Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5G Useful Shutter Button Loads of Creative Apps Good Picture Quality One Plus 10 Pro Stylish Design Impressive Cameras More Affordable One Plus 11 R 5 G Mobile The best features include Sony Flagship Sensor Enabled Camera Very Good Front Camera Catchy Design Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mobile Phone Good Picture Quality Excellent touch sensor Overall product is good Realme GT 2 Pro Camera is good Super Slim Design Pretty Affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G The Quality of the camera is good E-sim is also available Thin Screen is available

Best overall product It might be difficult to pick aselfie camera phone from many such possibilities. Samsung Products have the features of single-take food. The food type feature enables the capture great looking photos without no effort. Meanwhile, Oppo and OnePlus have filters that look stunning. However, if we want to choose theSelfie Camera Phone, then Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Phone is the best choice. ThisSelfie Camera Phone pricecomes under Rs. 1,24,999. In addition to these, there is a great raw power that converts the raw snap to a featured snap. Best value for money After a reduction, the price of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mobile Phone is Rs. 20,999. This makes it an affordable choice. This mobile phone also includes several fascinating features that make it worthwhile to purchase. Choose Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mobile Phone if you want the bestselfie camera phone,which is value for money. How to buy the best camera phone? To purchase the best camera phone, you need to compare the other camera phones and their pixels. The budget should be your topmost consideration while purchasing anything. When you purchase a phone, you don't just purchase it for its camera. Therefore, ensure that you evaluate all its features before making a final decision.

Topics Mobiles