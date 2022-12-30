Sign out
Top 10 speakers under 8000 – A complete buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 31, 2022 00:21 IST

Have a great auditory experience with the songs and movies you love. It’s time to buy that speaker you always wanted to. Here’s a guide that will give you the prices, ratings, pros, and cons to help you make the correct decision.

Top 10 speakers under 8000

A good speaker is a must if you are a music lover or a movie maniac. Putting on an occasional song to watching a movie with a theatre experience, speakers play a crucial role. There are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to buying them. But the first thing to take under consideration is the purpose. Prioritise your purposes. What are you planning to use it for? As a mini home theatre or a music player? Or is it going to be for the choreography or beach parties? Do you want it be reverberating with bass or is it the crystal-clear stereo sound that you are looking for? Finalising on a speaker fit for the right need will help you narrow down your options and focus on your required specs. Combine this with the right budget and purchase the speaker you wish. Below is a guide to budget-friendly speakers which features 10 Bluetooth speakers. Their salient features with the pros and cons are also listed to help you make the shopping easier.

Speakers under 8000: Top picks

1. JBL Flip 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Our top pick is JBL Flip 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with mic. From the house of Harman, this model comes with a design that is compact, rugged. It comes in an array of 14 colours. The impressive stereo sound with bass radiator can give you the feel of bass live. The JBL connect feature enables the speakers to connect to amplify the sound. It can be connected wirelessly to 2 smartphones or tablets. It has a 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery inside the device, allowing up to 12 hours of playtime. The JBL Flip 4 features voice assistant integration with a simple press of button.

Specifications

  • Speaker Name: JBL Flip 4
  • Speaker Type: Portable Bluetooth Speaker
  • Battery: 300mAh rechargeable Li-ion
  • Playtime: 12 hours
  • Voice assistant integration
  • Compatible devices: Phones, Tablets, Laptops
  • Special feature: Waterproof

ProsCons
12 hours non-stop playtimeConnectivity issues
Waterproo 
Noise and echo cancellation 
2. Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers

If it is booming bass with the clarity you need, then Tribit Stombox is the one speaker you should get. The innovative Xbass technology enables you to take the music to another level. With a 360-degree immersive sound, it gives an auditory experience like none other. It comes with the feature of wireless dual pairing to pair two speakers and enjoy the amplified sound. Its 2600mAh battery gives you uninterrupted music for 20 hours.

Specifications

  • Speaker name: Tribit Stormbox
  • Speaker type: Bluetooth, outdoor
  • Innovative Xbass technology
  • 360 degree immersion sound
  • Battery: (3.7V 2600mah) * 2 Li-ion batteries
  • Playtime: 20 hours
  • Compatible with: laptops, phones, tablets
  • Waterproof

ProsCons
Quality sound design indoorsSound quality outdoors is poor
Fast and accurate connectivityColor variants are different when compared to product photos
Long battery life and performance. 
3. Cambridge Sound works Oontz Angle

Throw a dorm party with Cambridge Soundworks Oontz angle. A compact model with portable features, it is highly recommended for its superior sound quality. It provides high-quality crystal-clear stereo sound that keeps it apart from its peers. Bass distortion-free at higher volume. It has a powerful 10 W of output voltage. This feature makes it suitable for indoor and outdoor use. The IPX5 feature makes it water resistant. The design is also very attractive.

Specifications

  • Speaker name: Cambridge Soundworks Oontz
  • Speaker type: Outdoor bluetooth
  • Battery: rechargeable 2200mAh
  • Playtime: up to 7 hours
  • IPX5 rated speaker with water, dust resistance
  • Portable

ProsCons
Great sound design for outdoorsSound quality and range is less as stated
Faster pairingPlay time is only 7 hours
4. BoAt Stone 1000 14W Speaker Bluetooth Speaker

This model from BoAt is rugged in design and comes with onboard controls. The sound quality is amazing. It can be used as a travel and party booster. It comes with IPX5 feature, which makes it water and dust-resistant. It boasts a playtime of 8 hours with superior sound quality.

Specifications

  • Speaker name: BoAt Stone 1000
  • Speaker type: Bluetooth outdoor
  • Battery: 3000mAh
  • Playtime: up to 8 hours
  • IPX5 rated speaker with water, dust resistance.

ProsCons
3000mAh battery capacityBattery drains faster
Integrated controls 
Water resistant 
5. Zebronics ZEB-Astra 20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Zebronics Zeb- Astra is a lightweight portable speaker that comes with multiple connectivity options like USB/ AUX/ SD card. It has a premium matte finish with frontal metal grill design. It has a built-in FM radio and call functions. It has dual passive radiators for deep bass.

Specifications

  • Speaker name: Zebronics Zeb- Astra Wireless Bluetooth
  • Speaker type: Bluetooth.
  • Battery: Built-in rechargeable battery.
  • Playtime: 10 hours
  • Matte finish body with front metallic grill
  • Volume control with button interface

ProsCons
Great battery backupCrackling sound in full volume
Good sound qualityNot an outdoor speaker
Value for money 
6. Infinity (JBL Fuze Pint) Wireless speaker

This is a super small, pocket size speaker. It is a product from the house or Harman. They have incorporated their signature sound design in this model. The size does not compromise the quality of sound. Quirky and aesthetic in design, it has normal and deep bass output.

Specifications

  • Speaker name: Infinity Fuze
  • Speaker Type: Outdoor
  • Battery: 480mAH
  • Playtime: 5 hours
  • Voice Assistant integration
  • Dual equalizer mode

ProsCons
Pocket sizeDisruptive Bluetooth connection
Good sound qualityLow battery capacity
 No volume control buttons
7. BoAt Stone 135

BoAt Stone 135 is equipped with 5W RMS sound. This gives an immersive sound experience. It comes in a portable design which makes it an easy accessory to carry around. The playback time is 11 hours in 80% volume at single charge. It is the top choice in amazon in terms of blue tooth speakers.

Specifications

  • Speaker name: BoAt 135
  • Speaker type: Monitor
  • Battery: Lithium polymer battery
  • Playtime: 11 hours
  • Truly wireless with IPX4 water resistant speakers

ProsCons
PortableBluetooth connectivity is disruptive
Great sound quality 
8. JBL Go 2

JBL offers its signature sound design at a very affordable price through this range of speakers. Portable, it has an in-built noise cancelling speakerphone. Though its playback time is less than average, it does not compromise in the sound quality. It comes with a water proof feature which makes it perfect for outdoor music.

Specifications

  • Speaker name: JBL Go2
  • Speaker Type: Portable Bluetooth speaker
  • Battery: 3.7v, 730 mAH Lithium ion
  • Playtime: 5 hours
  • IPX7 waterproof design.
  • Built in speakerphone.

ProsCons
Portable Sound quality is not consistent
Fast connectivityBattery level indicator is unavailable
9. MiVi play Bluetooth speaker

This is a wireless speaker made in India by the Make in India Initiative. It has great sound design which gives you crisp sound at the maximum volume. It has got a playback time of 12 hours from single charge. Portable and quirky in look, the sound output is louder than most of its counterparts.

Specifications

  • Speaker name: Mivi play
  • Speaker Type: Full range
  • Battery: 1000mAH rechargeable battery
  • Playtime: 12 hours
  • Studio grade sound.
  • Portable
  • Advanced Bluetooth 5.0

ProsCons
Great sound quality in vocalsBelow average bass
Portable 
10. Zebronics ZEB- County

Zebronics ZEB-County speaker is portable and trendy in style. Made in the shape inspired by radio, it comes with multiple connectivity options. It has a built in FM radio and a call function. Shaped like a radio, it is one of the fast-selling model due to its value for money. The sound output is of good quality.

Specifications

  • Speaker name: Zebronics ZEb-County 3 W wireless speaker
  • Speaker type: Satellite
  • Playtime: approx.10 hours
  • Multiple connectivity options like BT, AUX, SD card
  • In-built FM radio

ProsCons
Portable FM radio is not up to point
Good sound qualityBattery backup is lesser
Best features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
JBL Flip 4Powerful stereo sound12 hours of playbackWaterproof
Tribit Stormbox 24 WXbass technology360 degree immersive sound20 hours of playback
Cambridge Soundworks Oontz AngleCrystal clear stereo soundMax volume with zero distortion14 hours of playback
BoAt Stone 1000 14 WOn board controls for easy access10 hours of playbackGreat sound system
Zebronics Zeb Astra 20Premium lookDeep bassMulti connectivity
Infinity FuzeDual equalizerWaterproofVirtual assistant access
BoAt stone 135Portable and lightweightImmersive sound technology11 hours playback
JBL Go2Audio cable input5 hours of playbackWaterproof 
MiVi PlayHD stereo sound12 hours of playbackPortable
Zebronics ZEB- CountyIn built FM radioMulti connectivityCompact and portable

Best value for money

The BoAt Stone 1000 14 is the best option when it comes to value for money. Its superior sound design with extended playback time makes it an impressive product. Customer reviews are great with emphasis on its sound quality and bass output. It’s rugged design and portable feature makes it a travel and party booster.

Best overall product

The Tribit Stormbox 24 Watt can be concluded as the best overall product. Its playtime is a whopping 20 hours with a 4.3 rating. The Innovative Xbass technology maintains the sound quality even at higher volumes. It also has immersive sound technology gives you a 3D auditory experience like no other. The waterproof feature makes it the best one to use indoors and outdoors with no compromise on sound.

How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker for you

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, it must be decided between the first of your requirements. Do you want an outdoor one or a normal one? If you want to enjoy a movie with great sound, you can go with the speakers that offer you great audio features. But if you are planning for that pool party better buy one that offer waterproof features with great playback and sound. The choice really comes down on deciding your requirements.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

Can we connect the BoAt 1000 via AUX?

Yes it can be connected via AUX if Bluetooth is unavailable.

What comes with Cambridge Soundworks Oontz angle box?

Your speaker, a 32-inch AUX wire, a 6-inch USB to micro USB charging cable, and a quick start guide with detailed instructions are all included in the packing.

Can the Tribit Stormbox be used horizontally? Will it affect the sound?

Yes. It delivers 360 degree all around sound.  If used horizontally the sound should not be affected.

