Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 speakers under 8000: Complete buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 04, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

Looking for the perfect speakers to buy? Here’s a buying guide that will give you details like price, features, pros & cons, and specifications of the top 10 speakers under 8000

Speakers under 8000 meet two important criteria of price and quality.

The market is loaded with plenty of speaker options from different brands. However, choosing the right speaker that suits your needs and budget needs can be confusing. Don’t worry, we are here to help you pick the best speaker. Let's first understand the purpose of your speaker.

There are different speakers for different needs. Are you willing to use your speaker to listen to music or television and movies, or both? Or for jamming sessions and parties? You need to understand your need first to make a perfect choice. Understanding the sole purpose of a speaker is the key to filtering out all the irrelevant options from your list, and getting one step ahead in your speaker’s buying journey. And the second most important thing you need to decide is your budget. Once, you have decided on both these factors you are all set to choose the right speaker for you.

Here are top 10 speakers under 8000:

1. Portronics Dash 40W TWS Bluetooth Portable Speaker

If you are a party-lover and are looking to fire up your gatherings, jamming sessions, and parties, Portromics Dssh 40W TWS can be a perfect choice. This speaker comes with a Wireless Karaoke Mic. with an audio recording function that can record your audio. Not just this, this speaker features an amazing bass quality which grabs the attention of the majority of music lovers Another great characteristic of this speaker is that you can connect two speakers with the help of the TWS feature for double sound output.

Specifications:

Brand: Portronics

Model Number: POR-1339

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 40 Watts

Connector Type: Wireless

Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, and 3.5MM Aux Connectivity

Battery Life: 5-6 Hours of Playtime (4400 mAh Lithium-ion battery)

Material: Metal Grill & Plastic

Mounting Type: Tabletop

Rechargeable Battery: Yes

ProsCons
Good wireless micNo FM antenna available
Digital display 
Good connectivity 
Nice sound quality with deep bass 

2. Obage DT-2605 100 Watt Home Theatre Tower Speaker

If you are someone who loves to move and groove to the rhythm of deep bass then this speaker is for you. The speaker offers excellent quality with clear music and loud bass. It is a perfect home audio system for a soothing music experience. Also, it offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity along with a noise cancellation feature. This speaker is a big thumbs up for someone who loves melodious, relaxing music with deep bass and clarity.

Specifications:

Brand: ‎OBAGE

Model Name: DT-2605

Speaker Maximum Output Power: ‎100 Watts

Connector Type: Bluetooth

Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, Optical, and Micro USB

Mounting Type: ‎Floor Standing

ProsCons
Good connectivityGood only for indoor use
Excellent sound quality with deep bass 

3. JBL Flip 4

This wireless Bluetooth speaker is compact, rugged and powered by a 3000mAh Li-ion battery that gives you 12 hours of nonstop, high-quality audio playtime. Wipe off all your fears of water spills and rains, as this speaker is IPX7 Waterproof rated. Using JBL Connect+ technology, you can connect 100+ JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to boost your music experience. Apple Siri and Google Now are at your assistance with just one simple button press.

Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Model Name: Flip 4

Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth

Battery: 3000mAh Li-ion battery

Charging time: 3.5 hrs

Maximum Music Playing Time: 12 hrs

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 16 Watts

Compatible Devices: Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops

Mounting Type: Tabletop

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
WaterproofButtons are hard to press
12 hrs nonstop audio playing timeAverage quality USB charging point
Noise and echo cancelling 

4. boAt Aavante Bar 1250

You can experience the solid boAt signature sound performance and deep bass response with this 40W RMS soundbar and its powerful 40W wired Subwoofer. The sleek design of the soundbar gives a premium touch to your home. The 2.1 Channel Surround Sound powers up your audio-visual experience. You can enjoy music seamlessly and experience hassle-free pairing with Bluetooth v5.0.

Specifications:

Brand: boAt

Model Name: Aavante Bar 1250

Power Source: Corded Electric

Components: 40W RMS soundbar and 40W wired Subwoofer

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 80 Watts RMS

Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth v5.0, USB, AUX

Bluetooth Range: 10 meters

EQ Modes: Music, Movies, News and 3D

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Sleek ergonomic designBluetooth range is average
Superior sound quality 
Multiple EQ modes 
Value for money 

5. Philips MMS8085B/94

It is a superior product by Philips that offers ultimate audio quality with rich bass. This multimedia speaker comprises of convertible soundbar and subwoofer that combinedly outputs 80W powerful stereo sound. The soundbar features a sleek design and can be easily converted to a tower speaker system. The woofer is made up of premium quality material to provide high-quality sound and a rich bass experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Model Name: MMS8085B/94

Power Source: Corded Electric

Components: Convertible soundbar and Subwoofer

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 80 Watts RMS

Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, AUX, SD card, FM, 2RCA to 2RCA cable

Bluetooth Range: 10 meters

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Convertible soundbarCannot wall mount soundbar
Crystal clear soundWoofer too heavy
Awesome Bass 
Speaker-top controls 
Superb remote control 

6. Panasonic Sc-Ht260Gw-K

This powerful 80Watts speaker comes with a sturdy subwoofer and a convertible soundbar. The subwoofer is smartly designed with a touch panel for controls and a front duct for solid bass sound. The sleek designed soundbar adds a premium look to the speaker. The soundbar can be easily converted to a tower system or can be wall mounted. This elegant speaker offers multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and RCA cable.

Specifications:

Brand: Panasonic

Model Name: SC-HT260GW-K

Power Source: Corded Electric

Components:Convertible soundbar and Subwoofer with touch panel

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 80 Watts RMS

Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, AUX, RCA cable

Bluetooth Range: 10 meters

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Wall mountable soundbarLED display missing
Touch panel for controls 
Rapid Bluetooth connection 
Deep bass and good treble 

7. Creative SBS E2900

The SBS E2900 is a high-performance speaker offered by Creative. It’s a perfect option for party loveRs The front-firing MDF subwoofer produces a thundering and heavy bass. The subwoofer is featured with hues of purple, red and blue backlit-LED that make the party mood going on. The stylish control buttons and volume knob gives it a smart look. Speaking of convenience, the infra remote control is equipped with EQ and music playback settings.

Specifications:

Brand: Creative

Model Name: SBS E2900

Power Source: Corded Electric

Components: 1 Subwoofer and 2 satellite speaker1

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 120 Watts

Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, SD card, AUX, FM

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Backlit-LEDSatellite speaker build quality is average
120 Watts output power 
Deep and rumbling bass 
Perfect speaker for indoor/outdoor parties 

8. Philips SPA4040B/94

This sturdy multimedia speaker is made of durable material with a matte finish. The sound quality is impressive, with solid bass. The 5.1 speaker channel gives the ultimate theatre experience. The subwoofer boasts a 3-inch-wide LED display, control buttons, and front-firing bass. The 5 satellite speakers are compact, lightweight and wall-mountable.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Model Name: SPA4040B/94

Power Source: Corded Electric

Components: 1 Subwoofer and 5 satellite speaker

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 45 Watts

Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, SD card, AUX.

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Theatre sound experienceSatellite speakers wire length too small
Light-weight satellite speaker 
Strong Bluetooth connectivity 

9. Zebronics ZEB-Sonata

ZEB-Sonata is a powerful home theatre system with 4 satellite speakers and 1 powerful subwoofer. The subwoofer features side-firing bass and multicolour LED light, LED Indicator and intuitive control buttons. This multimedia speaker outputs a combined 105 Watts of pure sound with thumping bass.

Specifications:

Brand: Zebronics

Model Name: ZEB-Sonata

Power Source: Corded Electric

Components: 1 Subwoofer, 4 satellite speakers, 1 remote control

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 105 Watts

Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, SD card, AUX, FM

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Clear and good soundLED light not up to the mark
Light-weight satellite speakerLow-quality plastic
Multiple connectivity options 

10. Blaupunkt SBW100

Blaupunkt, the Iconic German brand of the audio industry is known for its precision, quality, rugged build, sophisticated designs and durability. This powerful speaker outputs 120 Watts of pure and clean sound along with deep and heavy bass from the side-firing subwoofer. The sleek and smartly designed soundbar is lightweight and can be easily wall-mounted to give a classy look to your living room.

Specifications:

Brand: Blaupunkt

Model Name: SBW100

Power Source: Corded Electric

Components: 1 soundbar,1 subwoofer, 1 remote control

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 120 Watts

Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Great quality soundHDMI connection is tedious
Heavy and deep bass 
Strong Bluetooth connectivity 
Four sound modes. 

Price of speakers under 8000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Portronics Dash 40W TWS Bluetooth Portable Speaker 6,499
Obage DT-2605 100 Watt Home Theatre Tower Speaker 7,999
JBL Flip 4 6,999
boAt Aavante Bar 1250 6,499
Philips MMS8085B/94 7,422
Panasonic Sc-Ht260Gw 7,371
Creative SBS E2900 7,749
Philips SPA4040B/94 5,190
Zebronics ZEB-Sonata 7,299
Blaupunkt SBW100 6,999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Portronics Dash 40W TWS Bluetooth Portable SpeakerGood wireless audio recordingDecent digital displayGood connectivity
Obage DT-2605 100 Watt Home Theatre Tower SpeakerExcellent BassSeamless connectivityNoise cancellation
JBL Flip 4Excellent battery lifeExcellent noise cancellationCan connect 2 mobile devices simultaneously
boAt Aavante Bar 1250Excellent sound & bass qualityGood Bluetooth connectivityStylish Design
Philips MMS8085B/94Good compatibilityExcellent stereo & bass qualityConvertible soundbar
Panasonic Sc-Ht260Gw-KGood Bluetooth connectivityExcellent sound & bass qualitConvertible and wall mount feature
Creative SBS E2900Excellent output PowerMultiple connectivity optionsFront-firing subwoofer
Philips SPA4040B/94Excellent sound qualityGood Bluetooth connectivityWallmount feature
Zebronics ZEB-SonataExcellent & clear sound qualityLED Indicator and intuitive control buttonsMultiple connectivity
Blaupunkt SBW100Excellent sound & bass qualityWallmount featureExcellent Bluetooth connectivity

Best value for money

Blaupunkt SBW100 speaker offers the best value for money, as it possesses wonderful features like excellent sound and bass quality, 120 Watts output power, a wall-mount feature, and strong Bluetooth connectivity. And its four sound modes – Movies, Music, News, and 3D are the cherry on the cake at this price range. If you wish to buy a super cool and high-tech speaker under 8000, then Blaupunkt SBW100 is a perfect choice.

Best overall

When it comes to choosing the best speaker considering the overall features, the Panasonic Sc-Ht260Gw-K is a perfect choice. It has striking, sleek looks as well as the most desirable features. It offers amazing sound and bass, easy convertibility features, as well as good compatibility with different devices. Talking about its cost, it is worth buying at this price.

The key to find the perfect speaker

Firstly, make a list of all the features and specifications you are looking for in a speaker and check if or not it comes in the above-mentioned speakers that fall under your budget. Another point you should take note of is that an excellent speaker is the key component of a good sound system, but the room in which you place the speaker is also highly important.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Buying guide for 10 best trimmers for men
Earbuds under 1,500: Our top 10 picks
Best earbuds under 800: Buying guide
Top 10 best speakers under 3,000
Try these incredible OnePlus HD phones to enjoy an immersive viewing experience

Speakers under 8000

Which are the top 5 Speaker brands in India?

JBL, Sony, Philips, boat, and Intex are the leading speaker brands in India. These brands have given us some awfully exciting speakers that have turned users crazy with their astonishing features.

Which one to choose, Bluetooth speaker or soundbar?

Usually, Bluetooth speakers are better than Bluetooth soundbars with regard to sound, size, and cost. Speakers are likely to deliver better acoustics while using less area than soundbars.
 

What are the main features to consider while buying a speaker

The main factors that should be considered while buying a speaker are sound & bass quality, compatibility with several devices, power output, and Bluetooth connectivity.

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS