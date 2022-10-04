Top 10 speakers under 8000: Complete buying guide

Summary:
The market is loaded with plenty of speaker options from different brands. However, choosing the right speaker that suits your needs and budget needs can be confusing. Don’t worry, we are here to help you pick the best speaker. Let's first understand the purpose of your speaker.
There are different speakers for different needs. Are you willing to use your speaker to listen to music or television and movies, or both? Or for jamming sessions and parties? You need to understand your need first to make a perfect choice. Understanding the sole purpose of a speaker is the key to filtering out all the irrelevant options from your list, and getting one step ahead in your speaker’s buying journey. And the second most important thing you need to decide is your budget. Once, you have decided on both these factors you are all set to choose the right speaker for you.
Here are top 10 speakers under ₹8000:
1. Portronics Dash 40W TWS Bluetooth Portable Speaker
If you are a party-lover and are looking to fire up your gatherings, jamming sessions, and parties, Portromics Dssh 40W TWS can be a perfect choice. This speaker comes with a Wireless Karaoke Mic. with an audio recording function that can record your audio. Not just this, this speaker features an amazing bass quality which grabs the attention of the majority of music lovers Another great characteristic of this speaker is that you can connect two speakers with the help of the TWS feature for double sound output.
Specifications:
Brand: Portronics
Model Number: POR-1339
Speaker Maximum Output Power: 40 Watts
Connector Type: Wireless
Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, and 3.5MM Aux Connectivity
Battery Life: 5-6 Hours of Playtime (4400 mAh Lithium-ion battery)
Material: Metal Grill & Plastic
Mounting Type: Tabletop
Rechargeable Battery: Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Good wireless mic
|No FM antenna available
|Digital display
|Good connectivity
|Nice sound quality with deep bass
2. Obage DT-2605 100 Watt Home Theatre Tower Speaker
If you are someone who loves to move and groove to the rhythm of deep bass then this speaker is for you. The speaker offers excellent quality with clear music and loud bass. It is a perfect home audio system for a soothing music experience. Also, it offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity along with a noise cancellation feature. This speaker is a big thumbs up for someone who loves melodious, relaxing music with deep bass and clarity.
Specifications:
Brand: OBAGE
Model Name: DT-2605
Speaker Maximum Output Power: 100 Watts
Connector Type: Bluetooth
Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, Optical, and Micro USB
Mounting Type: Floor Standing
|Pros
|Cons
|Good connectivity
|Good only for indoor use
|Excellent sound quality with deep bass
3. JBL Flip 4
This wireless Bluetooth speaker is compact, rugged and powered by a 3000mAh Li-ion battery that gives you 12 hours of nonstop, high-quality audio playtime. Wipe off all your fears of water spills and rains, as this speaker is IPX7 Waterproof rated. Using JBL Connect+ technology, you can connect 100+ JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to boost your music experience. Apple Siri and Google Now are at your assistance with just one simple button press.
Specifications:
Brand: JBL
Model Name: Flip 4
Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth
Battery: 3000mAh Li-ion battery
Charging time: 3.5 hrs
Maximum Music Playing Time: 12 hrs
Speaker Maximum Output Power: 16 Watts
Compatible Devices: Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops
Mounting Type: Tabletop
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Waterproof
|Buttons are hard to press
|12 hrs nonstop audio playing time
|Average quality USB charging point
|Noise and echo cancelling
4. boAt Aavante Bar 1250
You can experience the solid boAt signature sound performance and deep bass response with this 40W RMS soundbar and its powerful 40W wired Subwoofer. The sleek design of the soundbar gives a premium touch to your home. The 2.1 Channel Surround Sound powers up your audio-visual experience. You can enjoy music seamlessly and experience hassle-free pairing with Bluetooth v5.0.
Specifications:
Brand: boAt
Model Name: Aavante Bar 1250
Power Source: Corded Electric
Components: 40W RMS soundbar and 40W wired Subwoofer
Speaker Maximum Output Power: 80 Watts RMS
Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth v5.0, USB, AUX
Bluetooth Range: 10 meters
EQ Modes: Music, Movies, News and 3D
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek ergonomic design
|Bluetooth range is average
|Superior sound quality
|Multiple EQ modes
|Value for money
5. Philips MMS8085B/94
It is a superior product by Philips that offers ultimate audio quality with rich bass. This multimedia speaker comprises of convertible soundbar and subwoofer that combinedly outputs 80W powerful stereo sound. The soundbar features a sleek design and can be easily converted to a tower speaker system. The woofer is made up of premium quality material to provide high-quality sound and a rich bass experience.
Specifications:
Brand: Philips
Model Name: MMS8085B/94
Power Source: Corded Electric
Components: Convertible soundbar and Subwoofer
Speaker Maximum Output Power: 80 Watts RMS
Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, AUX, SD card, FM, 2RCA to 2RCA cable
Bluetooth Range: 10 meters
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Convertible soundbar
|Cannot wall mount soundbar
|Crystal clear sound
|Woofer too heavy
|Awesome Bass
|Speaker-top controls
|Superb remote control
6. Panasonic Sc-Ht260Gw-K
This powerful 80Watts speaker comes with a sturdy subwoofer and a convertible soundbar. The subwoofer is smartly designed with a touch panel for controls and a front duct for solid bass sound. The sleek designed soundbar adds a premium look to the speaker. The soundbar can be easily converted to a tower system or can be wall mounted. This elegant speaker offers multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and RCA cable.
Specifications:
Brand: Panasonic
Model Name: SC-HT260GW-K
Power Source: Corded Electric
Components:Convertible soundbar and Subwoofer with touch panel
Speaker Maximum Output Power: 80 Watts RMS
Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, AUX, RCA cable
Bluetooth Range: 10 meters
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Wall mountable soundbar
|LED display missing
|Touch panel for controls
|Rapid Bluetooth connection
|Deep bass and good treble
7. Creative SBS E2900
The SBS E2900 is a high-performance speaker offered by Creative. It’s a perfect option for party loveRs The front-firing MDF subwoofer produces a thundering and heavy bass. The subwoofer is featured with hues of purple, red and blue backlit-LED that make the party mood going on. The stylish control buttons and volume knob gives it a smart look. Speaking of convenience, the infra remote control is equipped with EQ and music playback settings.
Specifications:
Brand: Creative
Model Name: SBS E2900
Power Source: Corded Electric
Components: 1 Subwoofer and 2 satellite speaker1
Speaker Maximum Output Power: 120 Watts
Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, SD card, AUX, FM
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Backlit-LED
|Satellite speaker build quality is average
|120 Watts output power
|Deep and rumbling bass
|Perfect speaker for indoor/outdoor parties
8. Philips SPA4040B/94
This sturdy multimedia speaker is made of durable material with a matte finish. The sound quality is impressive, with solid bass. The 5.1 speaker channel gives the ultimate theatre experience. The subwoofer boasts a 3-inch-wide LED display, control buttons, and front-firing bass. The 5 satellite speakers are compact, lightweight and wall-mountable.
Specifications:
Brand: Philips
Model Name: SPA4040B/94
Power Source: Corded Electric
Components: 1 Subwoofer and 5 satellite speaker
Speaker Maximum Output Power: 45 Watts
Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, SD card, AUX.
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Theatre sound experience
|Satellite speakers wire length too small
|Light-weight satellite speaker
|Strong Bluetooth connectivity
9. Zebronics ZEB-Sonata
ZEB-Sonata is a powerful home theatre system with 4 satellite speakers and 1 powerful subwoofer. The subwoofer features side-firing bass and multicolour LED light, LED Indicator and intuitive control buttons. This multimedia speaker outputs a combined 105 Watts of pure sound with thumping bass.
Specifications:
Brand: Zebronics
Model Name: ZEB-Sonata
Power Source: Corded Electric
Components: 1 Subwoofer, 4 satellite speakers, 1 remote control
Speaker Maximum Output Power: 105 Watts
Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, SD card, AUX, FM
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear and good sound
|LED light not up to the mark
|Light-weight satellite speaker
|Low-quality plastic
|Multiple connectivity options
10. Blaupunkt SBW100
Blaupunkt, the Iconic German brand of the audio industry is known for its precision, quality, rugged build, sophisticated designs and durability. This powerful speaker outputs 120 Watts of pure and clean sound along with deep and heavy bass from the side-firing subwoofer. The sleek and smartly designed soundbar is lightweight and can be easily wall-mounted to give a classy look to your living room.
Specifications:
Brand: Blaupunkt
Model Name: SBW100
Power Source: Corded Electric
Components: 1 soundbar,1 subwoofer, 1 remote control
Speaker Maximum Output Power: 120 Watts
Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Great quality sound
|HDMI connection is tedious
|Heavy and deep bass
|Strong Bluetooth connectivity
|Four sound modes.
|Product
|Price
|Portronics Dash 40W TWS Bluetooth Portable Speaker
|₹6,499
|Obage DT-2605 100 Watt Home Theatre Tower Speaker
|₹7,999
|JBL Flip 4
|₹6,999
|boAt Aavante Bar 1250
|₹6,499
|Philips MMS8085B/94
|₹7,422
|Panasonic Sc-Ht260Gw
|₹7,371
|Creative SBS E2900
|₹7,749
|Philips SPA4040B/94
|₹5,190
|Zebronics ZEB-Sonata
|₹7,299
|Blaupunkt SBW100
|₹6,999
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Portronics Dash 40W TWS Bluetooth Portable Speaker
|Good wireless audio recording
|Decent digital display
|Good connectivity
|Obage DT-2605 100 Watt Home Theatre Tower Speaker
|Excellent Bass
|Seamless connectivity
|Noise cancellation
|JBL Flip 4
|Excellent battery life
|Excellent noise cancellation
|Can connect 2 mobile devices simultaneously
|boAt Aavante Bar 1250
|Excellent sound & bass quality
|Good Bluetooth connectivity
|Stylish Design
|Philips MMS8085B/94
|Good compatibility
|Excellent stereo & bass quality
|Convertible soundbar
|Panasonic Sc-Ht260Gw-K
|Good Bluetooth connectivity
|Excellent sound & bass qualit
|Convertible and wall mount feature
|Creative SBS E2900
|Excellent output Power
|Multiple connectivity options
|Front-firing subwoofer
|Philips SPA4040B/94
|Excellent sound quality
|Good Bluetooth connectivity
|Wallmount feature
|Zebronics ZEB-Sonata
|Excellent & clear sound quality
|LED Indicator and intuitive control buttons
|Multiple connectivity
|Blaupunkt SBW100
|Excellent sound & bass quality
|Wallmount feature
|Excellent Bluetooth connectivity
Best value for money
Blaupunkt SBW100 speaker offers the best value for money, as it possesses wonderful features like excellent sound and bass quality, 120 Watts output power, a wall-mount feature, and strong Bluetooth connectivity. And its four sound modes – Movies, Music, News, and 3D are the cherry on the cake at this price range. If you wish to buy a super cool and high-tech speaker under ₹8000, then Blaupunkt SBW100 is a perfect choice.
Best overall
When it comes to choosing the best speaker considering the overall features, the Panasonic Sc-Ht260Gw-K is a perfect choice. It has striking, sleek looks as well as the most desirable features. It offers amazing sound and bass, easy convertibility features, as well as good compatibility with different devices. Talking about its cost, it is worth buying at this price.
The key to find the perfect speaker
Firstly, make a list of all the features and specifications you are looking for in a speaker and check if or not it comes in the above-mentioned speakers that fall under your budget. Another point you should take note of is that an excellent speaker is the key component of a good sound system, but the room in which you place the speaker is also highly important.
JBL, Sony, Philips, boat, and Intex are the leading speaker brands in India. These brands have given us some awfully exciting speakers that have turned users crazy with their astonishing features.
Usually, Bluetooth speakers are better than Bluetooth soundbars with regard to sound, size, and cost. Speakers are likely to deliver better acoustics while using less area than soundbars.
The main factors that should be considered while buying a speaker are sound & bass quality, compatibility with several devices, power output, and Bluetooth connectivity.
Usually, for medium-sized rooms, a speaker with a 40 - 60W power output is sufficient for a normal sound experience. On the other hand, a speaker having 150W power output is better for a huge room or for people who require a loud sound system.
Yes, a Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic can be used for hands-free calling.