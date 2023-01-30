Sign out
Top 10 tablets for price-performance balance: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:09 IST

Summary:

Find the perfect tablet for your needs and budget with our list of the top 10 tablets for price-performance balance. From the Apple iPad to the Samsung Galaxy Tab, these options offer great features and affordability for gaming, streaming and work.

The tablets are a fine blend of great features at affordable pricing.

Tablets have become a versatile and convenient devices for both work and entertainment. If you're in the market for a new tablet, there are many options to choose from. To help narrow down your search, we've compiled a list of the top 10 tablets for price-performance balance. These tablets offer a great combination of features and affordability, making them a great choice for anyone looking for a new tablet. From the Apple iPad to the Samsung Galaxy Tab, there's something for everyone on this list. These tablets are all suitable for a variety of uses, including gaming, streaming, and work.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers a symmetric bezel design for an uninterrupted visual experience while gaming, watching videos, and multitasking. It also features Quad Stereo Sound for a more lively audio experience. The 7,040 mAH battery provides long-lasting power and fast adaptive charging. The device has 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory (expandable to 1 TB) for a seamless apps and gaming experience with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor (4X2.0 GHz+4X1.8 GHz) . The device also features an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera, and it offers WiFi and LTE connectivity. The device also features Dedicated Graphics and a Snapdragon 600 series processor.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: 0.7 x 24.8 x 15.7 cm

Colour: Grey

Special Features: Powerful Snapdragon 662 Processor, Long Lasting 7,040mAH Battery

ProsCons
Economical and Powerful Good Battery LifeCharging Not so Gaming Friendly
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), Slim Metal Body, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Grey
4.4 (14,267)
33% off
17,500 25,999
Buy now

2. Apple 2021 iPad Pro M1 chip

The 2021 Apple iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance. The device boasts a stunning 27.96 cm (11-inch) Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide P3 colour. The TrueDepth camera system includes an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 12MP Wide camera, a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and a LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR experiences. Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi and 4G LTE and enjoy all-day battery life, so you can go further without having to worry about running out of power.

Specifications:

Brand: Apple

Product Dimensions: ‎29.7 x 8.2 x 22.6 cm

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: Liquid Retina Display, Powerful M1 Chipset

ProsCons
Powerful M1 Chipset, Great Camera QualityPrice range
High-Performance Device 
Apple 2021 iPad Pro M1 chip (11-inch/27.96 cm, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB) - Silver (3rd Generation)
4.7 (2,337)
3% off
143,900 148,900
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a high-performing tablet with a 60Hz refresh rate, providing a cinematic viewing experience in a 16:10 screen ratio. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory (expandable to 1 TB) and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The device runs on Android 11.0 and supports Wi-Fi calling. The 10,090 mAH battery provides up to 13 hours of video playback and is equipped with 45 W super-fast charging. The device features an 8MP rear camera and a 5.0MP front camera. The device also has 2D face recognition and a built-in Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light and Hall sensor. The device does not have a fingerprint sensor or headphone jack. The device is equipped with Dolby Atmos speakers.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: 28.5 x 18.5 x 0.6 cm

Colour: Mystic Silver

Special Feature: Samsung Pen, Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor

ProsCons
Samsung Pen S NoteNo Fingerprint Reader
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Large Display, S-Pen in Box, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Mystic Silver
4.5 (2,368)
16% off
41,999 49,999
Buy now

4. Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip

The 2022 Apple iPad Air with M1 chip features a stunning Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide colour, and an anti-reflective coating. It is powered by the Apple M1 chip with a Neural Engine, making it incredibly fast and efficient. The device features a 12MP Wide camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, allowing you to take stunning photos and videos. It has up to 256GB of storage, available in blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space grey. It also has stereo landscape speakers and Touch ID for secure authentication. With all-day battery life, you can stay connected and productive all day long.

Specifications:

Brand: Apple

Product Dimensions: ‎6.1 x 178.5 x 247.6 mm

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: Powerful M1 Chip, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera

ProsCons
Great Performance with M1 ChipBuild Quality
Great Camera 
Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (5th Generation)
4.7 (858)
Get Price

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a versatile tablet that supports calling, making it a great device for staying connected while on the go. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 1 TB. The device runs on the Android 11.0 operating system and is powered by a UniSOC T618 processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz) that delivers a smooth and seamless performance. The tablet has a long-lasting 7,040 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities and features an 8MP rear camera and a 5.0MP front camera for capturing memories. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: ‎0.7 x 24.7 x 16.2 cm

Colour: Grey

Special Feature: Samsung Knox, Auto Sync

ProsCons
Budget TabletSlow Charging
Good Performance 
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 26.69cm (10.5 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray, (SM-X200NZAEINU)
4.3 (2,913)
29% off
16,999 23,999
Buy now

6. Xiaomi Pad 5

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a high-performance tablet with a WQHD+ (2560x1600) Dolby Vision display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a max display brightness of 650 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 and supports DCI-P3 with over 1 billion colours. The battery has a capacity of 8720mAh and a charger wattage of 22.5W. The front camera is 8MP, and the rear camera is 13MP with 4K recording. It has an ultra-slim design, and it is compatible with external HDDs. It features Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Xiaomi

Product Dimensions: ‎25.5 x 16.6 x 0.7 cm

Colour: Grey

Special Feature: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, 2.5K Resolution Full HD

ProsCons
Good Android TabletUI needs Improvement
Good Refresh Rate  
Xiaomi Pad 5| Qualcomm Snapdragon 860| 120Hz Refresh Rate| 6GB, 128GB| 2.5K+ Display (10.95-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
4.6 (3,024)
29% off
26,999 37,999
Buy now

7. Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus

The Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus is a tablet with a 10.3-inch Full HD Plus display powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T Tab processor. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB with a micro SD card. The device has an 8MP AF rear camera and 5MP front camera but no flash. It does not feature a fingerprint sensor, but has GPS and a headphone jack. The speakers have a wattage of 2W.

Specifications:

Brand: Lenovo

Product Dimensions: ‎24.4 x 15.3 x 0.8 cm

Colour: Platinum Grey

Special Feature: Long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, Kids Mode 4.0, Fast Charging

ProsCons
Good DisplayNot for Gaming
Good Sound Quality 
Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2Nd Gen) (10.3 Inch, 4Gb, 128 Gb, Wi-Fi + LTE, Volte Calling, Platinum Grey) with Earphone, Kids Mode with Parental Control, Posture Alert,Dolby Atmos Speakers
4.1 (9,004)
54% off
15,999 35,000
Buy now

8. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet

The Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet is a versatile device with a 2K FHD IPS display, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 64 GB. It runs on Android Pie v9.0 and has a 7700 mAH battery with a 10W charger, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. It does not have a fingerprint sensor or GPS, but it is stylus compatible and has a headphone jack. It comes with a 4W speaker and a single nano SIM.

Specifications:

Brand: Lenovo

Product Dimensions: 24.2 x 0.6 x 16.6 cm

Colour: Iron Grey

Special Feature: Smart Mode, 10.1’’FHD IPS Display, Dual JBL Hi-FI Speakers

ProsCons
Great Sound QualitySlow Charging
Screen Quality 
Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet with The Google Assistant (10.1 inch/25.65 cm, 4GB, 64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Calling), Iron Grey
4.4 (5,673)
44% off
19,999 35,500
Buy now

9. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet is equipped with a 2K FHD IPS display and a 60Hz screen refresh rate. It comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM that is expandable up to 256GB, Mediatek Helio G90T octa-core processor and Android 11 OS. Boasts a 7700mAh battery with 15 hours of playback time and a 20W charger. Features 13MP AF rear camera, 8MP front camera, GPS, Stylus support, headphone jack, and quad speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos. Other features include a dual microphone array, smart voice DSP, face unlock technology, dual-tone metal body, and 7.5 mm thin.

Specifications:

Brand: Lenovo

Product Dimensions: 25.8 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm

Colour: Slate Grey

Special Feature: Google Kids Space, Mediatek Processor, Android 11

ProsCons
Good Battery LifeSlow Charging
Good video clarity 
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet (11 inch (27.94 cm), 6 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi+LTE, Voice Calling), Slate Grey with 2K Display, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 7700 mAH Battery and TUV Certified Eye Protection
4.3 (316)
36% off
24,999 39,000
Buy now

10. Realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet

The Realme Pad is a sleek and powerful tablet featuring a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage expandable up to 1TB. The device runs on Android 11 and is powered by a 7100mAh Lithium Ion battery. It also features dual sim, GSM support and a MediaTek Helio G80 processor for smooth performance. The tablet is equipped with 8MP primary and front cameras for high-quality photos and videos. The Realme Pad is great for productivity, entertainment, and communication.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Product Dimensions: 24.6 x 15.5 x 0.7 cm

Colour: Grey

Special Feature: Efficient Helio G80 Processor, Android 11, Dolby Atmos Audio

ProsCons
Good Sound QualityGhost Touch Problem
Low Price Charging
realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet | 4GB RAM 64GB ROM (Expandable) | 26.4cm (10.4 inch) WUXGA+ Display | 7100 mAh Battery | Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker | Grey Colour
4.2 (1,116)
44% off
16,799 29,999
Buy now

Price of tablets at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Rs.17,500
Apple 2021 iPad Pro M1 chipRs. 1,43,900
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Rs. 41,999
Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip Rs. 53,900
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Rs. 15,999
Xiaomi Pad 5Rs. 26,999
Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus Rs.15,999
Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet Rs.22,500
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus TabletRs.24,999
realme Pad WiFi+4G TabletRs.16,840

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7  Powerful Snapdragon 662 Processor Seamless Apps and Gaming Experience Long Lasting 7,040mAH Battery
 Apple 2021 iPad Pro M1 chip  Powerful M1 Chipset Liquid Retina Display Applecare+
 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE  Samsung Pen Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor 10090 mAH Battery
 Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip  Powerful OS 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera Powerful M1 Chip
 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8  Samsung Knox System AutoSwitch Feature Dolby Atmos Audio
 Xiaomi Pad 5 Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 2.5K Resolution Full HD Dolby Atmos Audio
 Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus  Kids Mode 4.0 8 MP autofocus rear camera long-lasting 5000 mAh battery
 Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet  Smart Mode Google Assistant Android Pie OS
 Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet Google Kids Space Mediatek Processor Android 11
realme Pad WiFi+4G TabletEfficient Helio G80 Processor‎Phone Call FunctionalityDolby Atmos Audio

Best overall product

The 2022 Apple iPad Air with M1 chip features a stunning Liquid Retina display, powerful M1 chip, 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide camera, up to 256GB storage, stereo landscape speakers, Touch ID and all-day battery life making it a versatile and efficient device for all your needs.

Best value for money

The Xiaomi Pad 5 provides exceptional value for money as it combines high-performance hardware with a premium display. The WQHD+ Dolby Vision display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 650 nits offers an immersive visual experience, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, and creative work. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor, which ensures speedy performance and smooth multitasking. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage further enhance the device's capabilities.

How to find the best tablet for yourself?

When searching for your best tablet, consider your specific needs and budget. Start by identifying what you will primarily be using the tablet for, such as work, entertainment, or gaming. Take into account the operating system, screen size, resolution, and refresh rate. Look for a powerful processor and enough RAM to handle multitasking and running multiple apps. Check the battery life and charging capabilities.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Gadgets Tablets
Tablets for price-performance balance

How do I find the best tablet for myself?

Consider your specific needs and usage, such as gaming, productivity, or media consumption. Also, look into the specs, such as display resolution, processor, RAM, storage, and battery life. Compare prices and read reviews to determine the best value for your budget.

What is the difference between an Android tablet and an iPad?

Android tablets run on the Android operating system, while iPads run on iOS. Android tablets typically have more customization options and a wider range of apps, while iPads have a more streamlined user experience and exclusive apps.

Do I need to purchase a separate keyboard for a tablet?

It depends on your usage, as some tablets come with a built-in keyboard or offer a keyboard case as an accessory. However, many tablets can also be used with a Bluetooth keyboard for added convenience.

