Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 Vivo 3G mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 09, 2022 14:35 IST

Summary:

As the leading manufacturer of mobile phones in China, Vivo has become a powerful brand for global consumers. From waterproof phones to beautifully designed smartphones with cameras, Vivo offers a variety of options for tech-savvy consumers who want the best in technology.

Vivo 3G mobile phones

Vivo is a leading manufacturer of mobiles, tablets, and other electronic gadgets. The 3G network from Vivo allows you to access a wide range of information and enjoy online entertainment at its best. With so many different mobile phones available today, it can sometimes be hard to find the right one for you. That's why we'll give you a top 10 Vivo 3G Mobile Phones list,to help you narrow down the search. If you are looking to buy an affordable phone bundled with ample features, try Vivo. This article lists some of the top-rated Vivo 3G Mobile Phones to buy on Amazon.

Best Vivo 3G mobile phones in India

1.Vivo Y21

The Vivo Y21 is a powerful phone with a big screen and long-lasting battery life. In addition, it has features like dual cameras, a fingerprint sensor, and a processor that supports gaming. The Y21 is backed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB.

Specifications:

●Display: 6.51-inches

●Battery: 5000 mAh

●OS: Android 11.1

●Front camera: 8 MP

●RAM: 4 GB

●Storage: 64 GB

●Rear camera:13 + 2 MP

●Processor: Mediatek helio P35 - Octa-core

●Refresh rate: 60Hz

ProsCons
Seamless fingerprint sensor and face wakeNo NFC support
Upgradable memory up to 1TBAverage camera quality
Great battery life 
Vivo Y21 (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offers
28% off
12,885 17,990
Buy now

2.Vivo Y15s

Vivo Y15s is a mid-range smartphone, ideal for heavy daily usage. The Y15s has a 6.15-inch display, a 32GB memory, and a battery capacity of 5000 mAh. It features a single 8MP front camera and a dual rear camera arrangement with 13+2 MP resolution. Moreover, the side fingerprint sensor ensures secure authentication.

Specifications

●Display: 6.51-inches

●Battery: 5000 mAh

●OS: Funtouch 10

●Front camera: 8 MP

●RAM: 3 GB

●Storage: 32 GB

●Rear camera: 13 + 2 MP

●Processor: Mediatek helio P35

●Refresh rate: 60Hz

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryAverage camera quality
Side-fingerprint sensorLow ROM and RAM
Vivo Y15s Wave Green (3GB RAM & 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off
9,499 13,990
Buy now

3. Vivo Y21T

The Y21T model provides you with a realistic gaming experience. Moreover, the device comes with an FHD 6.58-inch display that features a 90Hz refresh rate, giving you greater detail and smooth screen movements.

In addition, the 18W fast charging is powered by a 5000mAh battery. With a powerful CPU, the Vivo Y21T is ideal for intensive gaming and managing multiple apps, simultaneously.

Specifications

●Display: 6.58-inches

●Battery: 5000 mAh

●OS: Android 12

●Front camera: 8 MP

●RAM: 4 GB

●Storage: 128 GB

●Rear camera: 50 + 2 + 2 MP

●Processor: Snapdragon 680 Octa-core

●Refresh rate: 90Hz

ProsCons
Excellent battery capacityNo NFC support
Side-mounted fingerprint 
Great rear camera 
Vivo Y21T (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
22% off
15,499 19,990
Buy now

4. Vivo Y21G

The Vivo Y21G is an affordable smartphone that delivers a powerful performance backed by superior features. The phone offers a dynamic battery, ample storage, and a stunning design. The fingerprint sensor, dual camera, and 4GB RAM give it a premium feel and help keep your experience seamless.

Specifications

●Display: 6.51-inches.

●Battery: 5000 mAh.

●OS: Funtouch 12.0.

●Front camera: 8 MP

●RAM: 4 GB.

●Storage: 64 GB.

●Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP

●Processor: MTK 6769.

●Refresh rate: 60Hz.

ProsCons
Fingerprint sensorLow-quality camera
Huge battery backup 
Elegant design 
Vivo Y21G (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) Without Offers
28% off
13,010 17,990
Buy now

5. Vivo Y35

With its innovative looks, unrivalled performance, and great camera, this phone promises a memorable user experience. The Vivo Y35 features a 16.72 cm FHD LCD, offering a pixel density of 401ppi. It also has a sophisticated triple-back camera setup.

Specifications

●Display: 6.58-inches.

●Battery: 5000 mAh.

●OS: Android 12.

●Front camera: 16 MP.

●RAM: 8 GB.

●Storage: 128 GB

●Rear camera: 50 + 2 + 2 MP.

●Processor: Snapdragon 680.

●Refresh rate: 90Hz.

ProsCons
Side-mounted fingerprint sensorNo NFC support
Huge battery performance 
44W fast charging 
Face wake 
vivo Y35 (Dawn Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
20% off
18,499 22,999
Buy now

6. Vivo V23

The Vivo V23 is a great choice for those looking for a large display. It has a large 6.44-inch Full HD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the latest Mediatek chipset, while the Android 12 OS ensures superior performance.

Specifications

●Display: 6.44-inches.

●Battery: 4200 mAh.

●OS: Android 12.

●Front camera: 50 + 8 MP.

●RAM: 8 GB.

●Storage: 128 GB.

●Rear camera: 64 + 8 + 2 MP.

●Processor: Mediatek dimensity 920.

●Refresh rate: 90Hz

ProsCons
Outstanding camera performanceNo SD card slot
Decent storageMediocre battery performance
AMOLED display 
44W fast charging 
Vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
20% off
27,950 34,990
Buy now

7. Vivo T1

The Vivo T1 is a flagship device with a full HD+ display and a powerful processor. It packs a range of smart features like a fingerprint sensor, fast charging support and triple cameras. Moreover, the device also comes equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, making it easy for you to manage multiple apps.

Specifications

●Display: 6.58-inches.

●Battery: 5000 mAh.

●OS: Android 12.

●Front camera: 16 MP.

●RAM: 6 GB.

●Storage:128 GB.

●Rear camera: 50 + 2 + 2 MP.

●Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695.

●Refresh rate: 120Hz.

ProsCons
ROM expandable up to 1TB18W charging only
Fingerprint sensorNo ultrawide sensor
Excellent processor 
120Hz refresh rate 
vivo T1 5G (Starlight Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)#JustHere
3% off
16,990 17,490
Buy now

8. Vivo Y75

Vivo Y75 is a flip phone with an AMOLED 6.44-inch FHD+ display and a triple rear camera. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor and face unlock that make it user-friendly. In addition, the octa-core processor enhances the device's performance, and you can stream media effortlessly by hooking it up to your 5G network.

Specifications

●Display: 6.44-inches.

●Battery: 4050 mAh.

●OS: Funtouch 12.

●Front camera: 44 MP.

●RAM: 8 GB.

●Storage: 128 GB.

●Rear camera: 50 + 8 + 2 MP.

●Processor: Mediatek G96 Octa-Core.

●Refresh rate: 60Hz.

ProsCons
Great selfie camera60Hz refresh rate only
Fingerprint sensor and face unlock 
AMOLED display 
Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) Without Offers
16% off
21,790 25,990
Buy now

9. Vivo Y93

Vivo Y93 is a mid-range smartphone equipped with a 6.22-inch touchscreen and offering a 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. The full-view display with the halo effect makes media viewing easy. Moreover, it features an Helio P22 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM for better performance.

Specifications

●Display: 6.22-inches.

●Battery: 4030 mAh.

●OS: Android 8.1 - Oreo.

●Front camera: 8 MP.

●RAM: 4 GB.

●Storage: 32 GB.

●Rear camera: 13 + 2 MP.

●Processor: Helio P22 octa-core.

ProsCons
Water Drop Notch displayAverage battery capacity
Dedicated memory card Slot 
Fingerprint sensor 
Vivo Y93 1815 (Nebula Purple, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
18% off
18,000 22,000
Buy now

10. Vivo Y71

Vivo Y71 is equipped with a 6-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) display and packs a quad-core processor for performing multiple tasks on the go. It has 16GB of internal memory expandable up to 256 GB by using a microSD card, along with 3 GB of RAM. It supports 3G and 4G LTE connectivity for faster download speeds.

Specifications

●Display: 6-inches.

●Battery: 2260 mAh.

●OS: Android 8.1 - Oreo.

●Front camera: 5 MP

●RAM: 3 GB.

●Storage:16 GB.

●Rear camera:13 MP.

●Processor: Snapdragon 425 quad-core.

ProsCons
AI face accessNo fingerprint sensor
Storage expandable to 256GBLow battery backup
Quad-core processor 

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo Y21Dual camera setup5000 mAh batteryMediatek Helio - P35 - Octa-core
Vivo Y15sDual camera setup5000 mAh batteryMediatek Helio P35
Vivo Y21TTriple camera setup5000 mAh batterySnapdragon 680 Octa-core
Vivo Y21GDual camera setup5000 mAh batteryMTK 6769
Vivo Y35Triple camera setup5000 mAh batterySnapdragon 680
Vivo V23Triple camera setup4200 mAh batteryMediatek Dimensity 920
Vivo T1Triple camera setup5000 mAh batteryQualcomm Snapdragon 695
Vivo Y75Triple camera setup4050 mAh batteryMediatek G96 Octa-core
Vivo Y93Dual camera setup4030 mAh batteryHelio P22 octa-core
Vivo Y71Single camera setup2260 mAh batterySnapdragon 425 quad-core

Best value for money Vivo 3G mobile phones

The Vivo T1 is the most affordable out of the list displayed above. The high-quality display and excellent battery support are unbeatable in this price range. Moreover, the phone offers an impressive 6.58-inch Full HD display & 50MP + 2MP + 2MP camera for stunning images, and videos. Running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor alongside 6 GB RAM, this phone is efficient and completely justifies its price.

Best overall Vivo 3G mobile phones

The Vivo Y21T might be the right choice if you seek a cheap phone with good specs. It is a smartphone with spectacular performance, exquisite details, and fantastic durability. The phone has a huge 6.58" screen and three cameras at the back. It also features a powerful battery, 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Overall, the Vivo Y21T has everything you need at an affordable range.

How to find the perfect Vivo 3G mobile phones?

Shopping for a new mobile phone can be an exciting and enjoyable experience – until you have to deal with the pain of choosing from hundreds of models in a retail store. After all, buying a mobile phone is not just about finding the best phone. It's about choosing the right features for your needs and budget.

Each mobile phone has a different RAM, processor, battery backup, internal storage, screen size, and more. You must check out each feature to choose the one that suits your pocket size and requirements.

Price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Vivo Y21 12,500
2.Vivo Y15s 9,499
3.Vivo Y21T 15,490
4.Vivo Y21G 12, 600
5.Vivo Y35 18,499
6.Vivo V23 27,749
7.Vivo T1 18,599
8.Vivo Y75 21,999
9.Vivo Y93 18,000
10.Vivo Y71 25,00

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get Neutrogena products at up to 25% off
10 affordable Windows 11 laptops to buy online
Buy the best Vivo mobile phones with 4GB RAM this 2022!
OPPO 6 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks
Here are some amazing Realme 2 GHz processor phones you shouldn’t miss

Top 10 Vivo 3G mobile phones

1. Is the Vivo Y21 suitable for gaming?

No, the Helio P35 CPU of the Vivo Y21 makes it not such an ideal choice for gaming.

2. Is the MediaTek chipset superior to the Snapdragon?

As per research, the Snapdragon chipset is a more robust and stable processor than MediaTek. However, MediaTek is significantly less expensive.

3. Which Vivo 3G smartphone has a great camera?

Among the 3G smartphones from the Vivo range, the V23 and Y75 models both feature decent cameras.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS