Top 12-inch laptops with high efficiency By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta

Published on Jul 01, 2022 12:26 IST





Summary: 12-inch laptops are slim, lightweight and portable. Despite their small size, they provide excellent performance and make working remotely comfortable.

Laptops with 12 inch screen size come with sleek and attractive display screen.

In comparison to standard laptops, 12-inch laptops are sleek and lightweight. It's no surprise that they quickly overtook bulky laptops on the market. Given its size, some are sceptical about its effectiveness. In fact, several premium 12-inch laptops on the market provide the best performance and productivity and each possesses unique features. If you want to buy one, check out our carefully curated list of the best 12-inch laptops. Make an informed choice according to your budget and needs. Best 12-Inch Laptops to Buy Here is a list of high-end 12-inch laptops, each with essential features, pros and cons and other relevant details. 1. Microsoft Surface Pro 7

This 12-inch laptop is Microsoft's greatest product in terms of performance, build and features. Its high-quality display offers an interactive viewing experience, while its huge storage can handle all computing activities. Specifications Price – 84,000

Display – 12.3 inches

Resolution – ‎2736 x 1824

Battery – 1 Lithium-Ion

Processor – Intel Core i5 1.1 GHz

Graphics Card – Intel UHD Graphics 620

SSD Operating System – Windows 10 Home RAM & Storage – 8GB, 256GB PCIe SSD

Pros Cons Light and Portable Outdated Processor Good Performance Small Keyboard Great Screen Good Battery Life

Best Features 3-in-1 Mode – The laptop has a removable Kickstand that allows you to switch between laptop, studio and tablet modes.

Best Video Playback – The laptop can play video for up to 13.5 hours on a single battery.

Excellent Performance – It has a strong 8th generation Intel core CPU providing excellent performance.

2. HP Elite X2 The HP Elite X2 is made of high-quality hardware. This 12-inch laptop performs smoothly and effectively. If you have a limited budget, want a high-performance laptop with a robust build and are willing to compromise on laptop weight, you may consider purchasing this device. Specifications Price – 1,17,000

Display – 12 inches

Resolution – 1920 x 1080, FHD, Touchscreen Convertible

Battery – 1 Lithium-Ion

Average Battery Life – Up to 10 Hours

Processor – Intel Core m7-6Y75, 1.20GHz, Dual-Core

Graphics Card – Intel HD Graphics 515

RAM & Storage – 8GB DDR3, 512 GB SSD

SSD Operating System - Windows 10

Pros Cons Vivid FHD Display Incorrect Stylus placement Comfortable to Use Inferior Hinge Quality Rich Features Bulky than most 12-inch laptops Amazingly Quick Performance

Best Features Highly Secure – With its extremely safe and controlled PCs4, this is the finest 12-inch laptop for surfing confidently and securely.

Premium Quality Audio Video Features – It has a noise cancellation technology that suppresses background noise and an exceptional camera quality.

Good Battery Life – With a battery life of up to 10 hours, you may browse the internet, listen to music and do a lot more all day.

3. Huawei MateBook Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC Tablet A superior audio-video interface is built inside a very portable laptop that easily converts to a tablet. Moreover, charging this 12-inch laptop takes only 90 minutes. Specifications Price – 39,000

Display – 12.6″

Resolution – 2160 X 1440, Ultra HD, IPS, Touch

Battery – 1 Lithium-Polymer

Average Battery Life – Up to 10 Hours

Processor – ‎2.7 GHz core_m_family

Graphics Card – Intel HD Graphics 515

RAM & Storage – 8GB, 256GB SSD

Operating System – Windows 11 Home 64 Bit, Windows 11 Home S Mode 64 Bit

Pros Cons Light and Portable 2 CPU Choices Amazing Display fewer Ports Good Performance Less Costly than Competitors

Best Features Maximum Wi-Fi Reception – The ideal combination of high-performance antenna systems with Wi-Fi 6 guarantees maximum Wi-Fi connectivity even in dynamic settings.

Intelligent Noise Reduction – AI-powered voice cancellation that cuts out background noise while enhancing the speaker's voice.

Powerful Camera – The 8 MP front and 13 MP back cameras give exceptional clarity for professional video sessions and cinematic photography.

4. Asus C302CA-AH74 Chromebook Flip This 12 inch laptop is stylish and long-lasting, inspired by the current MacBook Pro's frameless variants. Even with 15 or more tabs open and several activities running, it performs admirably. Specifications Price – 56,700

Display – 12 inches

Resolution – 1920 x 1080, FHD, Touchscreen Convertible

Battery – 1 Lithium-Polymer

Average Battery Life – 10 Hours

Processor - Intel Core m7-series, 3.1 GHz

Graphics Card - Intel HD Graphics 515

RAM & Storage - 8GB LPDDR3, 64 GB Embedded

SSD Operating System - ChromeOS Pros Cons Vivid 1080P Display No USB-A Port Sleek and Lightweight Expensive than Competitors Outstanding Performance Good Battery Life

Best Features Long-Lasting Battery – This is the ideal 12-inch laptop for those who demand a long-lasting battery with a life of 10 hours.

Google Play Store – It has a Google Play Store to allow utilising everyday tools from your smartphone on a bigger screen.

Offline Access – With additional storage across all Google applications it also allows access to important files even when offline.

5. Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Low-cost 12-inch system with an amazing display and outstanding performance. This laptop does not slow down when performing many tasks simultaneously. Specifications Price – 43,889

Display – 12.2″

Resolution – 1900 X 1200, Touchscreen, Convertible

Battery – 1 Lithium-Polymer

Average Battery Life – 10 Hours

Processor – ‎1.5 GHz Celeron

Graphics Card – Intel HD Graphics 615

RAM & Storage – 4GB LPDDR3, 64 GB Flash Memory Solid State

Operating System – ChromeOS Pros Cons Light and Portable Highly Irresponsive to Android Apps Amazing Display Cramped Keyboard Expandable Memory up to 400 GB Exceptional Performance Best Features Built-In Pen – It has a precise, ready-to-use built-in pen that does not require charging and allows taking notes, editing files, magnifying the display, etc.

Dual Camera – The groundbreaking 13MP world-facing camera with autofocus allows you to take photos from any angle and capture whiteboard images.

Chrome OS – Its easy and safe Chrome OS experience allows exploring everyday tools on a larger screen and downloading your favourite apps.

6. Google Pixel Slate The market's most lightweight and compact laptop features a wide-angle lens, allowing you to communicate with people even in low-light settings. The laptop is simple to operate, but do purchase a keyboard and a stylus for a more immersive experience. Specifications Price – 6,990

Display – 12Resolution – 3000 X 2000

Battery – 1 Lithium-Polymer

Average Battery Life – 12 Hours

Processor – Intel Celeron, or Core m3, i5, or i7

Graphics Card – Intel HD Graphics Integrated

RAM & Storage – 8 GB128 GB Flash Memory Solid State

Operating System – ChromeOS Pros Cons Highly Portable Software Bugs Good Battery Life Tricky Folio Keyboard Two USB-C Ports Best Features High-End Audio Video – With a screen that has 6 million pixels and dual front speakers with excellent audio quality, the laptop is intended to provide the best entertainment experience imaginable.

Amazing Performance – The laptop features exceptional multitasking tools, including split-screen, app collaboration programs, and multi-window browsing.

Auto Updates – The laptop updates automatically whenever a new version is available.

7.VAIO SX12 Best suitable for both personal and business use, this laptop offers the highest level of productivity. The high-performance display and 1080p resolution provide an excellent viewing and gaming experience. Finally, its massive storage enables speedier application boot-up and smooth multitasking. Specifications Price – 1,79,500

Display – 12.5″ FHD

Resolution – 1920 X 1080

Battery – 1 Lithium-Polymer

Processor – ‎Intel Core i7 4.6 GHz

Graphics Card – IntelDDR3 SDRAM Integrated

RAM & Storage – 16 GB‎LPDDR3 DDR3 SDRAM 512 Flash Memory Solid State

Operating System – Windows 10 Professional Pros Cons Incredibly Light and Portable Bit Expensive Good Build Quality Weak Sound Physical Ports Galore No Thunderbolt 3 Port Quick Performance Small Touchpad Best Features: Extremely Lightweight – Made of aluminium, carbon fibre, and magnesium alloy. The VAIO SX12 is the lightest foldable laptop on the market, weighing only 2 pounds.

Crazy Range of Ports – There is a VGA cable, ethernet port, an HDMI input, a USB 3.1 Type-C jack, 3 USB 3.0 ports, a headphone/mic jack and a lock slot.

Ergonomic Keyboard – SX12’s inclined island-style keyboard with illuminated keys make it one of the best keyboards to type on. The keys are light, with 63 grams of pressing force and provide a pleasing feel as you type. 8.CF-33 Panasonic Toughbook

Thanks to its tough build, this 12-inch laptop can survive accidental drops and water splashes. It’s best for people working at industrial units and construction sites. It’s impressive in terms of performance and camera quality too. Specifications Price – 2,41,371.24

Display – 12 inches

Resolution – 2160 X 1440

Battery – 1 Lithium-Ion

Processor – Intel Core i5-10310U

Graphics Card – Intel Integrated

RAM & Storage – 8 GB‎256 GB flash_memory_solid_state 256 GB ‎DDR4 SDRAM

Operating System – Windows 10 Pros Cons Premium Web-Cam Quite Expensive Plenty of Ports Bulky Amazingly Bright Touchscreen Tiny Touchpad Rugged Build Best Features Bright Display –The 12-inch screen is bright and boasts a resolution of 2,560x1,440p, as well as excellent viewing angles.

Impressive Battery Backup – The dual batteries can provide 9 to 10 hours of continuous backup on a single charge.

Multiple Ports – The notebook includes separate HDMI, USB 3.0, LAN, and memory card slots on both the keyboard and the tablet for anytime access.

9. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11IGL05 This laptop weighs just 1.2 kg; hence, it is incredibly portable. It is best suitable for students whose requirements are basic such as writing reports and doing internet research. It is not suitable for heavy users and multi-tasking. Specifications Price – 23,890

Display – 11.6" HD

Resolution – 1366 x 768

Battery – 1 Lithium-Polymer

Processor – Intel Celeron N4020 | 1.1 GHz (Base) - 2.8 GHz (Max) | 2 Cores | 4MB Cache

Graphics Card – Intel UHD Graphics 600

RAM & Storage – 4GB RAM DDR4 256GB SSD

Operating System – Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Lightweight and Portable Slow Multitasking 1 Year of MS 365 Personal for Free Relatively Small Screen Anti-Glare Screen

Best Features Good Battery Life – This laptop's up to 8-hour battery life allows you to discover and engage in your favourite activities without disruption.

Amazing Display – It has an 11.6-inch HD antiglare screen with 250 nits of brightness, optimised colour, enhanced clarity, and a 2-sided thin frame.

Wi-Fi Connectivity - Dual-band wifi5 ac protocol provides incredible speed and makes full use of 100 Mbps internet connection.

10. Dell Chromebook 11 3100 Thanks to its tough build this 12-inch laptop can survive accidental drops and water splashes. It’s best for people working at industrial units and construction sites. It’s impressive in terms of performance and camera quality too. Specifications Price – 24,878.51

Display – 11.6 inches

Resolution – ‎1366 x 768

Battery – 1 Lithium-Ion

Processor – ‎2 Intel Celeron N4000 2.6 GHz

Graphics Card – Intel Integrated

RAM & Storage – 4 GB, LPDDR4, 2400 MHz

Operating System – Chrome OS Pros Cons Pretty Affordable Sub-Standard Touchpad Spill-Resistant Bulky Plenty Ports Missing MicroSD Card Slot Reader Compact Best Features Highly Durable – The Dell Chromebook 3100 can handle the full school day. It has been proven to withstand 5,000 free fall micro-drops and 30-inch drops into steel, while rubbery edges reduce impacts from drops and bumps.

Protected Ports – Ports are protected and fastened with robust brackets, and they are tested to guarantee that students can connect them as many times as they require.

Kid-Proof Keyboard – Its spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard can endure liquids up to 12 ounces. Moreover, its top-mounted construction eliminates the need to replace the complete palm rest in the event of keyboard damage.