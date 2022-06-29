Top 12-inch laptops with high efficiency

12-inch laptops are slim, lightweight and portable. Despite their small size, they provide excellent performance and make working remotely comfortable.
Laptops with 12 inch screen size come with sleek and attractive display screen.
In comparison to standard laptops, 12-inch laptops are sleek and lightweight. It's no surprise that they quickly overtook bulky laptops on the market. Given its size, some are sceptical about its effectiveness. In fact, several premium 12-inch laptops on the market provide the best performance and productivity and each possesses unique features. If you want to buy one, check out our carefully curated list of the best 12-inch laptops. Make an informed choice according to your budget and needs.
Best 12-Inch Laptops to Buy
Here is a list of high-end 12-inch laptops, each with essential features, pros and cons and other relevant details.
1. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 This 12-inch laptop is Microsoft's greatest product in terms of performance, build and features. Its high-quality display offers an interactive viewing experience, while its huge storage can handle all computing activities.
Specifications
Price – 84,000
Display – 12.3 inches
Resolution – 2736 x 1824
Battery – 1 Lithium-Ion
Processor – Intel Core i5 1.1 GHz
Graphics Card – Intel UHD Graphics 620
SSD Operating System – Windows 10 Home RAM & Storage – 8GB, 256GB PCIe SSD
Pros
Cons
Light and Portable
Outdated Processor
Good Performance
Small Keyboard
Great Screen
Good Battery Life
Best Features
3-in-1 Mode – The laptop has a removable Kickstand that allows you to switch between laptop, studio and tablet modes.
Best Video Playback – The laptop can play video for up to 13.5 hours on a single battery.
Excellent Performance – It has a strong 8th generation Intel core CPU providing excellent performance.
2. HP Elite X2
The HP Elite X2 is made of high-quality hardware. This 12-inch laptop performs smoothly and effectively. If you have a limited budget, want a high-performance laptop with a robust build and are willing to compromise on laptop weight, you may consider purchasing this device.
Specifications
Price – 1,17,000
Display – 12 inches
Resolution – 1920 x 1080, FHD, Touchscreen Convertible
The market's most lightweight and compact laptop features a wide-angle lens, allowing you to communicate with people even in low-light settings. The laptop is simple to operate, but do purchase a keyboard and a stylus for a more immersive experience.
High-End Audio Video – With a screen that has 6 million pixels and dual front speakers with excellent audio quality, the laptop is intended to provide the best entertainment experience imaginable.
Amazing Performance – The laptop features exceptional multitasking tools, including split-screen, app collaboration programs, and multi-window browsing.
Auto Updates – The laptop updates automatically whenever a new version is available.
7.VAIO SX12
Best suitable for both personal and business use, this laptop offers the highest level of productivity. The high-performance display and 1080p resolution provide an excellent viewing and gaming experience. Finally, its massive storage enables speedier application boot-up and smooth multitasking.
Extremely Lightweight – Made of aluminium, carbon fibre, and magnesium alloy. The VAIO SX12 is the lightest foldable laptop on the market, weighing only 2 pounds.
Crazy Range of Ports – There is a VGA cable, ethernet port, an HDMI input, a USB 3.1 Type-C jack, 3 USB 3.0 ports, a headphone/mic jack and a lock slot.
Ergonomic Keyboard – SX12’s inclined island-style keyboard with illuminated keys make it one of the best keyboards to type on. The keys are light, with 63 grams of pressing force and provide a pleasing feel as you type.
8.CF-33 Panasonic Toughbook
Thanks to its tough build, this 12-inch laptop can survive accidental drops and water splashes. It’s best for people working at industrial units and construction sites. It’s impressive in terms of performance and camera quality too.
Bright Display –The 12-inch screen is bright and boasts a resolution of 2,560x1,440p, as well as excellent viewing angles.
Impressive Battery Backup – The dual batteries can provide 9 to 10 hours of continuous backup on a single charge.
Multiple Ports – The notebook includes separate HDMI, USB 3.0, LAN, and memory card slots on both the keyboard and the tablet for anytime access.
9. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11IGL05
This laptop weighs just 1.2 kg; hence, it is incredibly portable. It is best suitable for students whose requirements are basic such as writing reports and doing internet research. It is not suitable for heavy users and multi-tasking.
Specifications
Price – 24,878.51
Display – 11.6 inches
Resolution – 1366 x 768
Battery – 1 Lithium-Ion
Processor – 2 Intel Celeron N4000 2.6 GHz
Graphics Card – Intel Integrated
RAM & Storage – 4 GB, LPDDR4, 2400 MHz
Operating System – Chrome OS
Pros
Cons
Pretty Affordable
Sub-Standard Touchpad
Spill-Resistant
Bulky
Plenty Ports
Missing MicroSD Card Slot Reader
Compact
Best Features
Highly Durable – The Dell Chromebook 3100 can handle the full school day. It has been proven to withstand 5,000 free fall micro-drops and 30-inch drops into steel, while rubbery edges reduce impacts from drops and bumps.
Protected Ports – Ports are protected and fastened with robust brackets, and they are tested to guarantee that students can connect them as many times as they require.
Kid-Proof Keyboard – Its spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard can endure liquids up to 12 ounces. Moreover, its top-mounted construction eliminates the need to replace the complete palm rest in the event of keyboard damage.
Best Value for Money
If on a tight budget, the Huawei MateBook Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC is perfect. It has a stunning display, intelligent noise reduction and world-class camera quality. Its high-performance antenna systems and Wi-Fi 6 link your laptop to the public internet with maximum connectivity of 39,000.
Best Overall
The HP Elite X2 is undoubtedly the best 12-inch laptop compared to others. The only drawback is that it's a little heavy, and the stylus is positioned improperly. However, the positives outweigh the negatives. The battery life is quite long and lasts for 10 hours. The laptop outperforms all others in terms of performance and security. You do not need to be concerned about cyber-attacks. Its sturdy design ensures durability, and its high-end audio-video capabilities are ideal for business meetings and professional photoshoots. This laptop is perfect in every way.
How to Find the Perfect 12-inch Laptop?
Finding the best 12-inch laptop is a challenging task. You must be clear about what you want and your requirements. You must pick one with specifications that appeal to you. The laptop you wish to buy must have incredible features, like a high-quality battery, sound, and video.
Also, laptops with fewer than 8 hours of battery life are not recommended. You should also look at customer reviews to discover if there are any concerns. Finally, look over the warranty terms and conditions; after all, you don't want to make large purchases anytime soon, do you?