Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 12-inch laptops with high efficiency

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 01, 2022 12:26 IST

Summary:

12-inch laptops are slim, lightweight and portable. Despite their small size, they provide excellent performance and make working remotely comfortable.

Laptops with 12 inch screen size come with sleek and attractive display screen.

In comparison to standard laptops, 12-inch laptops are sleek and lightweight. It's no surprise that they quickly overtook bulky laptops on the market. Given its size, some are sceptical about its effectiveness. In fact, several premium 12-inch laptops on the market provide the best performance and productivity and each possesses unique features. If you want to buy one, check out our carefully curated list of the best 12-inch laptops. Make an informed choice according to your budget and needs.

Best 12-Inch Laptops to Buy

Here is a list of high-end 12-inch laptops, each with essential features, pros and cons and other relevant details.

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 7
This 12-inch laptop is Microsoft's greatest product in terms of performance, build and features. Its high-quality display offers an interactive viewing experience, while its huge storage can handle all computing activities.

Specifications

  • Price – 84,000
  • Display – 12.3 inches
  • Resolution – ‎2736 x 1824
  • Battery – 1 Lithium-Ion
  • Processor – Intel Core i5 1.1 GHz
  • Graphics Card – Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • SSD Operating System – Windows 10 Home RAM & Storage – 8GB, 256GB PCIe SSD

 Pros Cons
 Light and Portable Outdated Processor
 Good Performance Small Keyboard
 Great Screen 
 Good Battery Life 

Best Features

  • 3-in-1 Mode – The laptop has a removable Kickstand that allows you to switch between laptop, studio and tablet modes.
  • Best Video Playback – The laptop can play video for up to 13.5 hours on a single battery.
  • Excellent Performance – It has a strong 8th generation Intel core CPU providing excellent performance.

2. HP Elite X2

The HP Elite X2 is made of high-quality hardware. This 12-inch laptop performs smoothly and effectively. If you have a limited budget, want a high-performance laptop with a robust build and are willing to compromise on laptop weight, you may consider purchasing this device.

Specifications

  • Price – 1,17,000
  • Display – 12 inches
  • Resolution – 1920 x 1080, FHD, Touchscreen Convertible
  • Battery – 1 Lithium-Ion
  • Average Battery Life – Up to 10 Hours
  • Processor – Intel Core m7-6Y75, 1.20GHz, Dual-Core
  • Graphics Card – Intel HD Graphics 515
  • RAM & Storage – 8GB DDR3, 512 GB SSD
  • SSD Operating System - Windows 10

 Pros Cons
 Vivid FHD Display  Incorrect Stylus placement
 Comfortable to Use Inferior Hinge Quality
 Rich Features Bulky than most 12-inch laptops
 Amazingly Quick Performance 

Best Features

  • Highly Secure – With its extremely safe and controlled PCs4, this is the finest 12-inch laptop for surfing confidently and securely.
  • Premium Quality Audio Video Features – It has a noise cancellation technology that suppresses background noise and an exceptional camera quality.
  • Good Battery Life – With a battery life of up to 10 hours, you may browse the internet, listen to music and do a lot more all day.

3. Huawei MateBook Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC Tablet

A superior audio-video interface is built inside a very portable laptop that easily converts to a tablet. Moreover, charging this 12-inch laptop takes only 90 minutes.

Specifications

  • Price – 39,000
  • Display – 12.6″
  • Resolution – 2160 X 1440, Ultra HD, IPS, Touch
  • Battery – 1 Lithium-Polymer
  • Average Battery Life – Up to 10 Hours
  • Processor – ‎2.7 GHz core_m_family
  • Graphics Card – Intel HD Graphics 515
  • RAM & Storage – 8GB, 256GB SSD
  • Operating System – Windows 11 Home 64 Bit, Windows 11 Home S Mode 64 Bit

 Pros Cons
 Light and Portable 2 CPU Choices
 Amazing Display fewer Ports
 Good Performance 
 Less Costly than Competitors 

Best Features

  • Maximum Wi-Fi Reception – The ideal combination of high-performance antenna systems with Wi-Fi 6 guarantees maximum Wi-Fi connectivity even in dynamic settings.
  • Intelligent Noise Reduction – AI-powered voice cancellation that cuts out background noise while enhancing the speaker's voice.
  • Powerful Camera – The 8 MP front and 13 MP back cameras give exceptional clarity for professional video sessions and cinematic photography.

4. Asus C302CA-AH74 Chromebook Flip

This 12 inch laptop is stylish and long-lasting, inspired by the current MacBook Pro's frameless variants. Even with 15 or more tabs open and several activities running, it performs admirably.

Specifications

  • Price – 56,700
  • Display – 12 inches
  • Resolution – 1920 x 1080, FHD, Touchscreen Convertible
  • Battery – 1 Lithium-Polymer
  • Average Battery Life – 10 Hours
  • Processor - Intel Core m7-series, 3.1 GHz
  • Graphics Card - Intel HD Graphics 515
  • RAM & Storage - 8GB LPDDR3, 64 GB Embedded
  • SSD Operating System - ChromeOS
ProsCons
Vivid 1080P DisplayNo USB-A Port
Sleek and LightweightExpensive than Competitors
Outstanding Performance
Good Battery Life

Best Features

  • Long-Lasting Battery – This is the ideal 12-inch laptop for those who demand a long-lasting battery with a life of 10 hours.
  • Google Play Store – It has a Google Play Store to allow utilising everyday tools from your smartphone on a bigger screen.
  • Offline Access – With additional storage across all Google applications it also allows access to important files even when offline.

5. Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

Low-cost 12-inch system with an amazing display and outstanding performance. This laptop does not slow down when performing many tasks simultaneously.

Specifications

  • Price – 43,889
  • Display – 12.2″
  • Resolution – 1900 X 1200, Touchscreen, Convertible
  • Battery – 1 Lithium-Polymer
  • Average Battery Life – 10 Hours
  • Processor – ‎1.5 GHz Celeron
  • Graphics Card – Intel HD Graphics 615
  • RAM & Storage – 4GB LPDDR3, 64 GB Flash Memory Solid State
  • Operating System – ChromeOS
ProsCons
Light and PortableHighly Irresponsive to Android Apps
Amazing DisplayCramped Keyboard
Expandable Memory up to 400 GB
Exceptional Performance

Best Features

  • Built-In Pen – It has a precise, ready-to-use built-in pen that does not require charging and allows taking notes, editing files, magnifying the display, etc.
  • Dual Camera – The groundbreaking 13MP world-facing camera with autofocus allows you to take photos from any angle and capture whiteboard images.
  • Chrome OS – Its easy and safe Chrome OS experience allows exploring everyday tools on a larger screen and downloading your favourite apps.

Samsung Chromebook Plus, 2-in-1, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, 13MP Camera, Chrome OS, 12.2", 16:10 Aspect Ratio, Light Titan (XE520QAB-K01US)
20% off
38,034 47,542
Buy now

6. Google Pixel Slate

The market's most lightweight and compact laptop features a wide-angle lens, allowing you to communicate with people even in low-light settings. The laptop is simple to operate, but do purchase a keyboard and a stylus for a more immersive experience.

Specifications

  • Price – 6,990
  • Display – 12Resolution – 3000 X 2000
  • Battery – 1 Lithium-Polymer
  • Average Battery Life – 12 Hours
  • Processor – Intel Celeron, or Core m3, i5, or i7
  • Graphics Card – Intel HD Graphics Integrated
  • RAM & Storage – 8 GB128 GB Flash Memory Solid State
  • Operating System – ChromeOS
ProsCons
Highly PortableSoftware Bugs
Good Battery LifeTricky Folio Keyboard
Two USB-C Ports

Best Features

  • High-End Audio Video – With a screen that has 6 million pixels and dual front speakers with excellent audio quality, the laptop is intended to provide the best entertainment experience imaginable.
  • Amazing Performance – The laptop features exceptional multitasking tools, including split-screen, app collaboration programs, and multi-window browsing.
  • Auto Updates – The laptop updates automatically whenever a new version is available.

7.VAIO SX12

Best suitable for both personal and business use, this laptop offers the highest level of productivity. The high-performance display and 1080p resolution provide an excellent viewing and gaming experience. Finally, its massive storage enables speedier application boot-up and smooth multitasking.

Specifications

  • Price – 1,79,500
  • Display – 12.5″ FHD
  • Resolution – 1920 X 1080
  • Battery – 1 Lithium-Polymer
  • Processor – ‎Intel Core i7 4.6 GHz
  • Graphics Card – IntelDDR3 SDRAM Integrated
  • RAM & Storage – 16 GB‎LPDDR3 DDR3 SDRAM 512 Flash Memory Solid State
  • Operating System – Windows 10 Professional
ProsCons
Incredibly Light and PortableBit Expensive
Good Build QualityWeak Sound
Physical Ports GaloreNo Thunderbolt 3 Port
Quick PerformanceSmall Touchpad

Best Features:

  • Extremely Lightweight – Made of aluminium, carbon fibre, and magnesium alloy. The VAIO SX12 is the lightest foldable laptop on the market, weighing only 2 pounds.
  • Crazy Range of Ports – There is a VGA cable, ethernet port, an HDMI input, a USB 3.1 Type-C jack, 3 USB 3.0 ports, a headphone/mic jack and a lock slot.
  • Ergonomic Keyboard – SX12’s inclined island-style keyboard with illuminated keys make it one of the best keyboards to type on. The keys are light, with 63 grams of pressing force and provide a pleasing feel as you type.

8.CF-33 Panasonic Toughbook

Thanks to its tough build, this 12-inch laptop can survive accidental drops and water splashes. It’s best for people working at industrial units and construction sites. It’s impressive in terms of performance and camera quality too.

Specifications

  • Price – 2,41,371.24
  • Display – 12 inches
  • Resolution – 2160 X 1440
  • Battery – 1 Lithium-Ion
  • Processor – Intel Core i5-10310U
  • Graphics Card – Intel Integrated
  • RAM & Storage – 8 GB‎256 GB flash_memory_solid_state 256 GB ‎DDR4 SDRAM
  • Operating System – Windows 10
ProsCons
Premium Web-CamQuite Expensive
Plenty of PortsBulky
Amazingly Bright TouchscreenTiny Touchpad
Rugged Build

Best Features

  • Bright Display –The 12-inch screen is bright and boasts a resolution of 2,560x1,440p, as well as excellent viewing angles.
  • Impressive Battery Backup – The dual batteries can provide 9 to 10 hours of continuous backup on a single charge.
  • Multiple Ports – The notebook includes separate HDMI, USB 3.0, LAN, and memory card slots on both the keyboard and the tablet for anytime access.

9. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11IGL05

This laptop weighs just 1.2 kg; hence, it is incredibly portable. It is best suitable for students whose requirements are basic such as writing reports and doing internet research. It is not suitable for heavy users and multi-tasking.

Specifications

  • Price – 23,890
  • Display – 11.6" HD
  • Resolution – 1366 x 768
  • Battery – 1 Lithium-Polymer
  • Processor – Intel Celeron N4020 | 1.1 GHz (Base) - 2.8 GHz (Max) | 2 Cores | 4MB Cache
  • Graphics Card – Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • RAM & Storage – 4GB RAM DDR4 256GB SSD
  • Operating System – Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Lightweight and PortableSlow Multitasking
1 Year of MS 365 Personal for FreeRelatively Small Screen
Anti-Glare Screen 

Best Features

  • Good Battery Life – This laptop's up to 8-hour battery life allows you to discover and engage in your favourite activities without disruption.
  • Amazing Display – It has an 11.6-inch HD antiglare screen with 250 nits of brightness, optimised colour, enhanced clarity, and a 2-sided thin frame.
  • Wi-Fi Connectivity - Dual-band wifi5 ac protocol provides incredible speed and makes full use of 100 Mbps internet connection.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4020 11.6'' HD Laptop (4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Platinum Grey/1.2Kg), 81VT009UIN
32% off
23,890 34,890
Buy now

10. Dell Chromebook 11 3100

Thanks to its tough build this 12-inch laptop can survive accidental drops and water splashes. It’s best for people working at industrial units and construction sites. It’s impressive in terms of performance and camera quality too.

Specifications

  • Price – 24,878.51
  • Display – 11.6 inches
  • Resolution – ‎1366 x 768
  • Battery – 1 Lithium-Ion
  • Processor – ‎2 Intel Celeron N4000 2.6 GHz
  • Graphics Card – Intel Integrated
  • RAM & Storage – 4 GB, LPDDR4, 2400 MHz
  • Operating System – Chrome OS
ProsCons
Pretty AffordableSub-Standard Touchpad
Spill-ResistantBulky
Plenty PortsMissing MicroSD Card Slot Reader
Compact

Best Features

  • Highly Durable – The Dell Chromebook 3100 can handle the full school day. It has been proven to withstand 5,000 free fall micro-drops and 30-inch drops into steel, while rubbery edges reduce impacts from drops and bumps.
  • Protected Ports – Ports are protected and fastened with robust brackets, and they are tested to guarantee that students can connect them as many times as they require.
  • Kid-Proof Keyboard – Its spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard can endure liquids up to 12 ounces. Moreover, its top-mounted construction eliminates the need to replace the complete palm rest in the event of keyboard damage.

Best Value for Money

If on a tight budget, the Huawei MateBook Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC is perfect. It has a stunning display, intelligent noise reduction and world-class camera quality. Its high-performance antenna systems and Wi-Fi 6 link your laptop to the public internet with maximum connectivity of 39,000.

Best Overall

The HP Elite X2 is undoubtedly the best 12-inch laptop compared to others. The only drawback is that it's a little heavy, and the stylus is positioned improperly. However, the positives outweigh the negatives. The battery life is quite long and lasts for 10 hours. The laptop outperforms all others in terms of performance and security. You do not need to be concerned about cyber-attacks. Its sturdy design ensures durability, and its high-end audio-video capabilities are ideal for business meetings and professional photoshoots. This laptop is perfect in every way.

How to Find the Perfect 12-inch Laptop?

Finding the best 12-inch laptop is a challenging task. You must be clear about what you want and your requirements. You must pick one with specifications that appeal to you. The laptop you wish to buy must have incredible features, like a high-quality battery, sound, and video.

Also, laptops with fewer than 8 hours of battery life are not recommended. You should also look at customer reviews to discover if there are any concerns. Finally, look over the warranty terms and conditions; after all, you don't want to make large purchases anytime soon, do you?

Best 12-inch Laptop Price List

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 84,000
HP Elite X2 1,17,000
Huawei MateBook Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC Tablet 39,000
Asus C302CA-AH74 Chromebook Flip 56,700
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 43,889
Google Pixel Slate 69,990
VAIO SX12 1,79,500
CF-33 Panasonic Toughbook 2,41,371.24
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11IGL05 23,890
Dell Chromebook 3100 24,878.51

FAQs

1.Are Chromebooks worth it?

Chromebooks are unquestionably a bargain but not for everyone. If most of your work includes using a web browser and applications, you should consider investing in this.

2.Is it worth getting an SSD laptop?

SSD storage is superior to hard disc storage. It's light, silent and fast. So, purchasing an SSD laptop is the smartest decision you will make.

3.What should I look for while buying the best 12-inch laptop?

When purchasing a laptop, you must first evaluate the pricing. Choose one with long battery life, great performance, at least 8GB of RAM, SSD storage and a powerful CPU based on your budget.

4.Is it necessary to consider a USB port while buying a laptop?

Yes, they are handy for charging phones, connecting to other base stations and writing data to flash cards.

5.What is a convertible laptop?

Convertible laptops transform into tablets quickly. They combine the user experience of tablets with the computational capacity of traditional desktop computers.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top MacOS laptops in 2022: Other than gaming, excellent option for other uses 
Sony phones under 20000: Keen on creativity? Go for these smartphones
Smart TVs under 10,000: Enjoy latest releases from the comfort of your home
Frocks for girls make for an easy-breezy summer wear
Most resourceful Micromax phones under 15,000 in India
electronics FOR LESS