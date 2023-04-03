Top 4 trendy Gionee smartwatches: Buyer’s guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Gionee smartwatches are popular, for they come packed with nice features. Read on to see our top selections.

Gionee smartwatches offer good set of features at budget-friendly prices.

Smart Watches are popular in recent times. Smart Watches are useful for receiving phone calls, reading messages and emails, and taking photos. Nowadays, people are more interested in smartwatches rather the old model watches. This Smart watches also track fitness, and many more fascinating features are available. We offer everything you need if you are seeking the Gionee smartwatch! Here is a comprehensive list of the top 4 smartwatch Gionee available in 2023. Product List: 1. Gionee STYLFIT GSW6 Smart Watch The Gionee STYLFIT Smart Watch comes with a full-touch display. The body of the Gionee smartwatch is made with a Zinc Alloy body. This Gionee Smartwatch 6 has a connectivity feature with Bluetooth for listening to music and taking calls. There are built-in mic and speakers with this Smartwatch. There are a lot of features available with this Gionee STYLFIT GSW6 Smart Watch. Some of them include a 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, multiple sports mode, health tracker, menstrual tracker, blood oxygen monitor, monitor of sleep mode, pedometer and calorie meter, remote camera, customized watch face, and also you will get notification alerts for WhatsApp messages, calls, emails, Facebook messages and many more. Specifications: Brand: Gionee

Model Name: STYLFIT GSW6

Screen Size: 1.7 inches

Dimensions of the Product: 3.8 x 4.4 x 1.1 cm; 48 Grams

Devices Compatible: Smart Phone

Type of Connector: Bluetooth Pros Cons Bluetooth calling facility is good No Search Option is Available

2. Gionee STYLFIT GSW5 Pro Smart Watch The Gionee STYLFIT Smart Watch comes with a curved capacitive screen. The system requirements met iOS 9.0 and above and came to Android version 5.1 and above. This Gionee Smartwatch 5 has a connectivity feature with Bluetooth for listening to music and taking calls. There are built-in mic and speakers with this Smartwatch. There are a lot of features available with this Gionee STYLFIT GSW5 Smart Watch. Some of them include a 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, multiple sports modes, health tracker, Spo2, pedometer and calorie meter, remote camera, customized watch face, and also you will get notification alerts for WhatsApp messages, calls, emails, Facebook messages and many more. This smartwatch comes with a waterproof IP 68. Also, this smartwatch comes with a 1-year warranty on the smartwatch and the strap, and the smartwatch comes with a 6-month warranty. Specifications: Brand: Gionee

Model Name: STYLFIT GSW5 Pro

Screen Size: 1.69 inches

Dimensions of the Product: 4.5 x 3.7 x 1.1 cm; 37 Grams

Devices Compatible: Smart Phone

Type of Wireless: Bluetooth Pros Cons The quality of the Smartwatch is good No Calling Feature is available

3. Gionee STYLFIT GSW7 Smart Watch The Gionee STYLFIT Smart Watch comes with a full-touch square screen in a round dial with an ultra-thin body. This Gionee Smartwatch 7 has a connectivity feature with Bluetooth for listening to music and taking calls. There are built-in mic and speakers with this Smartwatch. There are a lot of features available with this Gionee STYLFIT GSW7 Smart Watch. Some of them include a 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, multiple sports mode, health tracker, Spo2, pedometer, calorie meter, remote camera, and also you will get notification alerts for WhatsApp messages, calls, emails, Facebook messages and many more. This Gionee watch comes with a waterproof IP 68. Also, this smartwatch comes with a 1-year warranty on the smartwatch and the strap, and the smartwatch comes with a 6-month warranty. Specifications: Brand: Gionee

Model Name: STYLFIT GSW7

Screen Size: 1.3 inches

Dimensions of the Product: 4.5 x 5 x 1 cm; 35 Grams

Devices Compatible: Smart Phone

Type of Wireless: Bluetooth Pros Cons Light weight watch Less Battery Life

4. Gionee STYLFIT GSW8 Smart Watch The Gionee STYLFIT Smart Watch comes with a lot of modern features. The Gionee smartwatch is compatible with iOS and Android both. This Gionee Smartwatch 8 has a connectivity feature with Bluetooth for listening to music and taking calls. The available internal storage is up to 30 Songs. There are built-in mic and speakers with this Smartwatch. There are a lot of features available with this Gionee STYLFIT GSW8 Smart Watch. Some of them include a 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, multiple sports modes, remote camera, sleep monitor, menstrual tracker, pedometer, and calorie meter. Also, you will get notifications for WhatsApp messages, calls, emails, Facebook messages, and many more. This smartwatch comes with a waterproof IP 68. The battery run time is very long, lasting up to 7 days. Specifications: Brand: Gionee

Model Name: STYLFIT GSW8

Screen Size: 2.4 inches

Dimensions of the Product: 4.6 x 4.6 x 1.2 cm; 68 Grams

Devices Compatible: Smart Phone

Type of Wireless: Bluetooth

Operating System: Rtos Pros Cons Elegant and Stylish Smart Watch No SpO2 Monitor

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Gionee STYLFIT GSW6 Smart Watch Bluetooth calling facility is good Sensors work well All the modern features are available Gionee STYLFIT GSW5 Pro Smart Watch The quality of the Smartwatch is good Budget Friendly Watch Good looking Gionee STYLFIT GSW7 Smart Watch Light weight watch Good battery backup Easy to Connect Gionee STYLFIT GSW8 Smart Watch Elegant and Stylish Smart Watch Very accurate Pedometer, heartbeat readings Long battery life

Best overall product It might be not easy to pick a Gionee smartwatch from several possibilities. When all the specifications and characteristics are taken into account, Gionee STYLFIT GSW8 Smart Watch is good. It has all the best features, like accurate readings of all the available features and long-lasting battery life. This Gionee smartwatch supports both Android and iOS devices which is very advantageous for iOS Users. This smartwatch Gionee comes under the price of Rs. 3,499. Best value for money After the reduction, the Gionee STYLFIT GSW5 Pro Smart Watch comes for Rs. 1,299. Despite being inexpensive, it has a lot of fascinating features. The Gionee smart watch price, which costs Rs. 2950, is the best value for money in the trendy Gionee smartwatches. This Gionee smartwatch comes with a full-touch display, and the other interesting feature of this Gionee watch is it comes with 100+ watch faces. Also, this Gionee watches 5 comes with a warranty on both the watch and the strap. How to buy the perfect Gionee watch? To buy the perfect Gionee watch, you first need to list down all the features you want in your watch. Compare all the products offered by Gionee and select the one that either has all the features or is close to having all the features. You must also keep your budget and the performance of the watch while making a decision.

