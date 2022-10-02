Top 5 Best Motorola 4G mobile phones available in the market

Summary:
This guide considers multiple variants of Motorola 4G mobile phones, including the buyer's price range in a way that is friendly to wallets while offering a variety of features. It is a perfect buy for tech-savvy buyers who don't want to compromise on the overall experience that smartphones deliver.
The Motorola 4G mobile phones are regarded as one of the most well-known smartphones in the market. These phones have gained the trust and immense popularity over the years because of their excellent quality and durable designs.
Best Motorola 4G Mobile Phones
1. MOTOROLA G60
Among the few low-cost smartphones featuring a 108MP camera is the Moto G60. The camera's ability to capture precise details and excellent colour reproductive capacity denotes notable improvements from the products launched. Despite being composed of plastic, the Moto G60 has an elevated appearance and feel. The phone's glossy, fingerprint-attracting back is pleasant to handle.
The Snapdragon 732G CPU comes with the Moto G60. For games such as Call of Duty Mobile and Asphalt 9, slight lagging can be noticed even though usual usage is seamless. It takes more than 2 hours to 2 hours and 20 minutes to fully charge the gadget because it only has a 20W fast charging port and a large battery.
2. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion
The clean UI allows this phone to perform exceptionally well in most settings. The real-world performance is excellent as it handles gaming and everyday work smoothly. The camera operates even well in plenty of sunlight. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, the display is incredibly smooth and supports HDR 10.
Everything else, including network reception, call quality, outside visibility, battery life, and speaker output, is impressive. This phone comes in various colours and hues, including Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne.
3. MOTOROLA e40
This smartphone has a price range of around ₹10,000 and is uncomplicated, smart and economical. It appears upscale and modern with a wavy pattern design that comes in several colour variations. The 270 PPI pixel density offers the screen a reasonably bright and vibrant appearance.
The experience of watching content on YouTube and surfing through social media is seamless and satisfying. A 5000 mAh battery powers the Motorola Moto E40, which features Android 11 as its operating system.
4. MOTOROLA e32s
With the 16MP rear camera's depth sensors and macro vision lens, you can take stunning pictures and exquisite portraits effectively. Furthermore, capturing beautiful selfies is a breeze because of the front-facing 8MP camera's live filters and night vision capabilities. The octa-core processor's consistent performance allows you to enjoy quick refresh rates, smooth operation, and increased power efficiency. It is one of the most economical products available in the market that are below ₹10,000.
5. MOTOROLA MotoG31
This Motorola smartphone has a triple camera system, a dazzling display, and a long battery life. The best quality of this phone is its beautiful, fluid display, which is unmatched in this price range. The G30 Model offers improved practical solutions, such as a higher display resolution AMOLED panel, that, combined with the simple software, makes this a fantastic phone. The Motorola Moto G31 is an impressive mid-range phone with an excellent OLED display that is both modest and lightweight. The body is water-resistant and has a very sleek design.
Best 3 Features For You
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Motorola G60
|Top-notch camera quality
|Longer battery life
|NFC sensor
|Motorola G40
|Easy to use UI
|Best built-in video editor
|Good camera quality
|Motorola e40
|Water repellent
|LED notification light
|Good assistant button available
|Motorola e32s
|6000 mAh battery
|Easy UI
|Good clarity camera
|Motorola G31
|Fast charging
|Water resistant body
|Excellent OLED display
Best Value for Money
All of the variations above offer good value for the money. Still, the Motorola e32sis the one that offers the best value for money. This model's price-to-performance ratio is quite impressive because a wide variety of features are provided at a very affordable price. This specific design has received very favourable market reviews, making it the best value for money phone.
Best Overall Product
The Motorola Moto G31is the device that can be ranked highest out of all the phones on this list. Its strong processor, durable make, and portability make it an ideal purchase. The cost is around ₹13,999. However, following discounts, it will only cost ₹11,500. It combines all the essential components needed in a modern smartphone or tablet without causing a hole in the pocket.
How to Find the Perfect Smartphones?
Choosing your top reason for the purchase is the ideal strategy for discovering the smartphone you're looking for.
Respond to these questions to determine what your main goal might be.
What are you attempting to find?
Once you have determined what you are most interested in, consider the other crucial factors among the accessible options. Decision-making will inevitably become more straightforward as a result.
What factors must you consider?
Products Price List
|S.No
|Product Name
|Price of the Product
|1.
|Motorola G60
|Currently unavailable on amazon
|2.
|Motorola G40 Fusion
|Rs. 19,870
|3.
|Motorola e40
|Rs. 10,098
|4.
|Motorola e32s
|Rs. 11,790
|5.
|Motorola G31
|Currently unavailable on Amazon
All the Motorola smartphone variants are available on Amazon’s website. The links for all the products are also provided for convenience and reference.
All Motorola smartphones support a 4G network. In addition to 4G functionality, smartphones also provide robust connectivity features, appropriate efficiency, and good performance. (3G and 2G network connectivity are also available).
All Motorola smartphones include a high-quality, transparent back cover that allows users to admire the device's aesthetics.
Motorola India Private Limited manufactures Motorola smartphones locally. And hence, they are all mostly made-in-India gadgets.
The Motorola smartphones precisely come with a charger, a USB cable, SIM tool, and user guides.
As soon as a new software update is available, your phone will immediately download it. Check your phone's Motorola Android upgrade schedule before moving forward. If an update is available, download and install it by adhering to the directions that appear on your device's screen. Your device will reboot when the update has been completed.