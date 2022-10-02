Top 5 Best Motorola 4G mobile phones available in the market By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 02, 2022 11:09 IST





Summary: The Motorola 4G smartphones allow you to maintain your presence in the ever-changing technological environment. They provide budget-friendly yet high-quality devices that are designed to offer customers the most satisfactory Android experience.

Motorola 4G Mobile Phones

This guide considers multiple variants of Motorola 4G mobile phones, including the buyer's price range in a way that is friendly to wallets while offering a variety of features. It is a perfect buy for tech-savvy buyers who don't want to compromise on the overall experience that smartphones deliver. The Motorola 4G mobile phones are regarded as one of the most well-known smartphones in the market. These phones have gained the trust and immense popularity over the years because of their excellent quality and durable designs. Best Motorola 4G Mobile Phones 1. MOTOROLA G60 Among the few low-cost smartphones featuring a 108MP camera is the Moto G60. The camera's ability to capture precise details and excellent colour reproductive capacity denotes notable improvements from the products launched. Despite being composed of plastic, the Moto G60 has an elevated appearance and feel. The phone's glossy, fingerprint-attracting back is pleasant to handle. The Snapdragon 732G CPU comes with the Moto G60. For games such as Call of Duty Mobile and Asphalt 9, slight lagging can be noticed even though usual usage is seamless. It takes more than 2 hours to 2 hours and 20 minutes to fully charge the gadget because it only has a 20W fast charging port and a large battery. Specifications: OS: Android 11

RAM: ‎6 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎0.96 x 7.59 x 16.96 cm; 220 Grams

Batteries: 1 AAA battery

Item model number: ‎PANB0024IN

Display technology: ‎LED

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Other camera features: ‎Front 32 MP with flash

Form factor: BAR

Battery Power Rating: ‎6000 mAh

Item Weight: ‎220 grams

Pros Cons Effective and lasting battery The pictures are in a darker undertone There are four cameras for multiple settings The price is on a slightly higher end Soft touch display Hybrid Sim card tray Size is big yet comfortable and handy Google Assistant button specifically provided NFC sensor LED Notification light available

2. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion The clean UI allows this phone to perform exceptionally well in most settings. The real-world performance is excellent as it handles gaming and everyday work smoothly. The camera operates even well in plenty of sunlight. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, the display is incredibly smooth and supports HDR 10. Everything else, including network reception, call quality, outside visibility, battery life, and speaker output, is impressive. This phone comes in various colours and hues, including Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne. Specifications: OS -‎Android 11

RAM- 6 GB

Product Dimensions- 16.9 x 7.6 x 0.97 cm; 225 grams

Batteries-1 Lithium Ion battery

Item part number- ‎XT2147-1

Connectivity technologies- 4G

Special features- ‎Front camera and fast charging

Display technology- ‎LCD

Additional features-‎Wireless, front camera

Form factor: ‎Bar

Item Weight: ‎225 grams

Pros Cons Big 6000 mAh battery No upgrades are available after Android 12 Near-stock Android OS with the most recent update free of ads and bloatware Not handy due to its size Adaptive, user-friendly UI Non-scratch-resistant back covers Nice camera with good clarity No bloatware and clean software Good outdoor Visibility Video editing feels seamless

3. MOTOROLA e40 This smartphone has a price range of around ₹10,000 and is uncomplicated, smart and economical. It appears upscale and modern with a wavy pattern design that comes in several colour variations. The 270 PPI pixel density offers the screen a reasonably bright and vibrant appearance. The experience of watching content on YouTube and surfing through social media is seamless and satisfying. A 5000 mAh battery powers the Motorola Moto E40, which features Android 11 as its operating system.

Specifications: OS: ‎Android

RAM: ‎64 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎0.91 x 7.56 x 16.51 cm; 198 grams

Batteries: 1 A battery

Item model number: ‎MOTO E40

Additional features- Wireless, Touchscreen, Front Camera

Additional features- Wireless, Touchscreen, Front Camera Battery Power Rating: 5000 Milliamp Hours

Phone Talk Time: ‎14 Hours

Item Weight: 198 grams

Pros Cons LED Notification light available No screen protector Punch hole style camera 10 W charger No Ads notification Only 2.4 GHz wifi speed supported Camera UI is a bit complex The effectiveness of the camera in low light is subpar Extremely budget friendly Water repellent design Google Assistant button specifically provided

4. MOTOROLA e32s With the 16MP rear camera's depth sensors and macro vision lens, you can take stunning pictures and exquisite portraits effectively. Furthermore, capturing beautiful selfies is a breeze because of the front-facing 8MP camera's live filters and night vision capabilities. The octa-core processor's consistent performance allows you to enjoy quick refresh rates, smooth operation, and increased power efficiency. It is one of the most economical products available in the market that are below ₹10,000. Specifications: OS: Android 12

RAM: ‎4 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎0.85 x 7.49 x 16.39 cm; 185 grams

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery

Other display features: Wireless

Other camera features: ‎Rear, front

Form factor: Smartphone

Battery Power Rating: 5000 Milliamp Hours

Item Weight: 185 grams

Pros Cons Big 5000 mAh battery Only a 10 Watt charger was provided despite a 15 Watt support Near-stock Android OS with the most recent update View angles are below average Adaptive, user-friendly UI No FHD Display Efficient camera with good clarity The effectiveness of the camera in low light is subpar Free of ads and bloatware Premium finishing of the back Side Mounted Fingerprint sensor

5. MOTOROLA MotoG31 This Motorola smartphone has a triple camera system, a dazzling display, and a long battery life. The best quality of this phone is its beautiful, fluid display, which is unmatched in this price range. The G30 Model offers improved practical solutions, such as a higher display resolution AMOLED panel, that, combined with the simple software, makes this a fantastic phone. The Motorola Moto G31 is an impressive mid-range phone with an excellent OLED display that is both modest and lightweight. The body is water-resistant and has a very sleek design. Specifications: OS: Android 12

RAM: ‎4 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams

Batteries: 1 AAA battery.

Other camera features ‎Front, ‎Wireless

Form factor: ‎BAR

Battery Power Rating: 5000 mAh

Item Weight: 185 grams

Pros Cons Fast charging The camera shows over-saturated Clear call quality Slow charging Water-resistant body Poor in capturing wide-angle details 700 nit peak brightness Only 60 Hz refresh rate Small centre punch hole Hybrid Sim card slot Update up to Andriod 13 promised No UFS storage Offers noice cancellation Dual capture mode AMOLED FHD + Camera

Best 3 Features For You

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Motorola G60 Top-notch camera quality Longer battery life NFC sensor Motorola G40 Easy to use UI Best built-in video editor Good camera quality Motorola e40 Water repellent LED notification light Good assistant button available Motorola e32s 6000 mAh battery Easy UI Good clarity camera Motorola G31 Fast charging Water resistant body Excellent OLED display

Best Value for Money All of the variations above offer good value for the money. Still, the Motorola e32sis the one that offers the best value for money. This model's price-to-performance ratio is quite impressive because a wide variety of features are provided at a very affordable price. This specific design has received very favourable market reviews, making it the best value for money phone. Best Overall Product The Motorola Moto G31is the device that can be ranked highest out of all the phones on this list. Its strong processor, durable make, and portability make it an ideal purchase. The cost is around ₹13,999. However, following discounts, it will only cost ₹11,500. It combines all the essential components needed in a modern smartphone or tablet without causing a hole in the pocket. How to Find the Perfect Smartphones? Choosing your top reason for the purchase is the ideal strategy for discovering the smartphone you're looking for. Respond to these questions to determine what your main goal might be. What are you attempting to find? Improved gaming performance?

Enhanced camera option for capturing images and recording videos?

Robust structure and sophisticated appearance?

Is internal storage high?

Effortless and efficient performance?

All features mentioned above but within an allocated budget? Once you have determined what you are most interested in, consider the other crucial factors among the accessible options. Decision-making will inevitably become more straightforward as a result. What factors must you consider? Ensuring that you buy from a reputable and trusted vendor or merchant (e.g Amazon) Look up ratings and reviews available across the internet. Budget and financial planning Offers and various discounts on the product The build quality of the product Products Price List

S.No Product Name Price of the Product 1. Motorola G60 Currently unavailable on amazon 2. Motorola G40 Fusion Rs. 19,870 3. Motorola e40 Rs. 10,098 4. Motorola e32s Rs. 11,790 5. Motorola G31 Currently unavailable on Amazon

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase .”

'