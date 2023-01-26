Top 5 haier washing machines for compact spaces

Top 5 haier washing machines

Are you looking for a washing machine that fits in your compact space? Look no further! We will discuss the top 5 Haier washing machines that are perfect for small apartments or homes. These machines are designed to save space while providing efficient and effective cleaning. From portable units to stackable options, we have something for every need. Whether you're a busy college student or a city dweller, these washing machines will make doing laundry a breeze. Keep reading to find out which Haier washing machine best fits your space and needs. Top 5 haier washing machines for you 1. Haier 7Kg Top Loading Washing Machine The Haier fully-automatic top load washing machine is an affordable option that provides great wash quality and is easy to use. With a capacity of 7 kg, it is suitable for small families. The manufacturer offers a 2-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the motor. It has a high spin speed of 801 RPM, which helps in faster drying. The machine has 8 wash programs and easy control buttons for a complete wash program. It also has a Child Lock feature for added safety and a Magic Filter that captures all the lint. Additionally, the Balance Plate Pulsator feature makes cleaning heavy and large clothes easy and prevents load imbalances by redistributing garments evenly, reducing heavy vibrations. Specifications: Brand: Haier

Product Dimensions: 52 x 54 x 93 cm

Colour: Moonlight Grey

Special Features: Bionic Magic Filter, Child lock

Pros Cons Easy to Use Noise Level

2. Haier 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic The Haier 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an economical and energy-efficient option that involves manual effort. It has both washing and drying functions and a capacity of 6.5 kg, making it suitable for small families. The machine has a cross pulsator that creates a strong spin for stronger water flow for a better quality wash. The manufacturer offers a 5-year warranty on the wash motor and a 2-year warranty on the entire washing machine. With a high spin speed of 1300 RPM, it cleans clothes faster than contemporary washers. The machine is built and designed with anti-rust materials that are robust and sturdy, and the outer is made of plastic material. The package includes the washing machine, user manual, inlet hose, tapping screw, and warranty card. The Machine's Spray is designed to divide water into multiple water flows to remove foams and clean clothes. Specifications: Brand: Haier

Product Dimensions: 43.8 x 77.5 x 92 cm

Colour: Burgundy

Special Feature: Anti Rust Material

Pros Cons Economical

Low Water and Energy Consumption

3. Haier Fully Automatic Washing Machine The Haier Fully Automatic Washing Machine with Inverter Motor, Super Drum, and Dual Spray is a fully-automatic front load washing machine that provides the best wash quality with the Super Drum and is energy and water efficient. With a capacity of 8 KG, it is suitable for large families, perfect for Indian joint families. The manufacturer offers a 3-year warranty on the product and a 12-year warranty on the motor. It has a high spin speed of 1200 RPM, which helps in faster drying. The machine comes with a Refresh feature that gives your clothes a deep and hygienic clean and also fights bacteria, minimising creases. The washing machine is built with Artificial Intelligence based on Dynamic Balance Technology that automatically adjusts WM unbalance and comes with 40 complex methods to ensure Balance & Stability. It also includes special features such as Puri Steam that helps to remove wrinkles, make detergent work more efficiently, and sanitise fabrics. Specifications: Brand: Haier

Product Dimensions: 58D x 55W x 85H

Colour: Ice White

Special Feature: Puri Steam helps to remove wrinkles,

Pros Cons Make detergent work more efficiently Poor value for money

4. Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Rating Fully Automatic The Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Rating Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is an affordable option that provides great wash quality and is easy to use. With a capacity of 8 kg, it is suitable for medium-sized families. The manufacturer offers a 5-year warranty on the product and a 12-year warranty on the motor. It comes with Haier's Two Bionic Magic Filter technology that quickly removes stubborn stains and dirt. The machine has 15 wash programs and easy control buttons for a complete wash program. The package includes the washing machine, user manual, components of the water inlet hose, tapping screw, and warranty card. Specifications: Brand: Haier

Product Dimensions: 57 x 52 x 97 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Butterfly heater, Oceanus wave drum

Pros Cons Waterfall technology Can get better value at same price

5. Haier 707 Series 6.5 KG The Haier 707 Series 6.5 KG 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is an affordable option that provides great wash quality and is easy to use. With a capacity of 6.5 kg, it is suitable for large families. The machine has a spin speed of 800 RPM and comes with 8 wash programs and an Oceanus Wave Drum. The package includes the washing machine, user manual and warranty card. The manufacturer offers a 24-month warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the motor. Specifications: Brand: Haier

Product Dimensions: 52.00 x 54.00 x 93.00 cm

Colour: Titanium Grey

Special Feature: 800 RPM, Oceanus Wave Drum

Pros Cons 8 Wash Programs

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Haier HWM70-AE Child Lock Magic Filter 8 wash programs Haier HTW65-187BO Anti Rat Mesh 1300 rpm Washer Cross Pulsator Haier HW80-IM12929C Super Drum Inverter Motor Steam Cleaning Haier HWM65-707BK NZP Fully Automated 8 Wash Programs Pulsator Wave Technology Haier HWM80-H826S6 15 Wash Programs Butterfly Heater 2 Bionic Magic Filter

Best overall product: The Haier fully-automatic top load washing machine is the best overall product due to its affordability, great wash quality, and ease of use. With a capacity of 7 kg, it is perfect for small families. The manufacturer offers a 2-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the motor, providing peace of mind. The high spin speed of 801 RPM helps in faster drying, while the 8 wash programs and easy control buttons make for a complete wash program. The machine also includes safety features such as a Child Lock and a Magic Filter that captures all the lint. Best value for money: The Haier 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers the best value for money because it is an economical and energy-efficient option that involves manual effort. The machine has a cross pulsator that creates a strong spin for stronger water flow for a better quality wash. With a high spin speed of 1300 RPM, it cleans clothes faster than contemporary washers. Additionally, the machine is built and designed with anti-rust materials that are robust and sturdy; the outer is made of plastic material which is durable and long-lasting. All these features make it a perfect choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a high-performing washing machine. How to find the best Haier washing machine for your home? When looking for the best Haier washing machine for your home, consider the following factors: capacity, spin speed, wash programs, energy efficiency, and special features. Consider the size of your family and how many clothes you typically need to wash at one time to determine the appropriate capacity. Look for a machine with a high spin speed for faster drying, and consider the number and types of wash programs offered. Energy efficiency is also important; look for machines with high energy ratings. Additionally, consider any special features such as a child lock, magic filter, or balance plate pulsator that may be useful to you. Compare different models and read customer reviews to find the best option. Product Price List:

S.no Product Price 1. Haier HWM70-AE Rs. 16,790 2. Haier HTW65-187BO Rs. 9,290 3. Haier HW80-IM12929C Rs. 36,090 4. Haier HWM65-707BK NZP Rs. 16,750 5. Haier HWM80-H826S6 Rs. 27,340