Story Saved
New Delhi 19oCC
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
New Delhi 19oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 5 haier washing machines for compact spaces

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 26, 2023 17:01 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Discover the best Haier washing machines for compact spaces. Our top 5 picks include portable and stackable options to fit any small apartment or home. Find the perfect washing machine for your needs and make laundry a breeze.

product info
Top 5 haier washing machines

Are you looking for a washing machine that fits in your compact space? Look no further! We will discuss the top 5 Haier washing machines that are perfect for small apartments or homes. These machines are designed to save space while providing efficient and effective cleaning. From portable units to stackable options, we have something for every need. Whether you're a busy college student or a city dweller, these washing machines will make doing laundry a breeze. Keep reading to find out which Haier washing machine best fits your space and needs.

Top 5 haier washing machines for you

1. Haier 7Kg Top Loading Washing Machine

The Haier fully-automatic top load washing machine is an affordable option that provides great wash quality and is easy to use. With a capacity of 7 kg, it is suitable for small families. The manufacturer offers a 2-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the motor. It has a high spin speed of 801 RPM, which helps in faster drying. The machine has 8 wash programs and easy control buttons for a complete wash program. It also has a Child Lock feature for added safety and a Magic Filter that captures all the lint. Additionally, the Balance Plate Pulsator feature makes cleaning heavy and large clothes easy and prevents load imbalances by redistributing garments evenly, reducing heavy vibrations.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Haier
  • Product Dimensions: 52 x 54 x 93 cm
  • Colour: Moonlight Grey
  • Special Features: Bionic Magic Filter, Child lock
ProsCons
  • Easy to Use
  • Noise Level
cellpic
Haier HWM70-AE 7Kg Top Loading Washing Machine (Moonlight Grey, Quick Wash)
3.9 (154)
3.9 (154)
Get Price

2. Haier 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic

The Haier 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an economical and energy-efficient option that involves manual effort. It has both washing and drying functions and a capacity of 6.5 kg, making it suitable for small families. The machine has a cross pulsator that creates a strong spin for stronger water flow for a better quality wash. The manufacturer offers a 5-year warranty on the wash motor and a 2-year warranty on the entire washing machine. With a high spin speed of 1300 RPM, it cleans clothes faster than contemporary washers. The machine is built and designed with anti-rust materials that are robust and sturdy, and the outer is made of plastic material. The package includes the washing machine, user manual, inlet hose, tapping screw, and warranty card. The Machine's Spray is designed to divide water into multiple water flows to remove foams and clean clothes.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Haier
  • Product Dimensions: 43.8 x 77.5 x 92 cm
  • Colour: Burgundy
  • Special Feature: Anti Rust Material
ProsCons
  • Economical
  • Low Water and Energy
 
  • Consumption
 
cellpic 35% off
Haier 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with 1300 RPM, Rust Free Cabinet (HTW65-187BO, Burgundy)
4 (81)
4 (81)
35% off
9,290 14,200
Buy now

3. Haier Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The Haier Fully Automatic Washing Machine with Inverter Motor, Super Drum, and Dual Spray is a fully-automatic front load washing machine that provides the best wash quality with the Super Drum and is energy and water efficient. With a capacity of 8 KG, it is suitable for large families, perfect for Indian joint families. The manufacturer offers a 3-year warranty on the product and a 12-year warranty on the motor. It has a high spin speed of 1200 RPM, which helps in faster drying. The machine comes with a Refresh feature that gives your clothes a deep and hygienic clean and also fights bacteria, minimising creases. The washing machine is built with Artificial Intelligence based on Dynamic Balance Technology that automatically adjusts WM unbalance and comes with 40 complex methods to ensure Balance & Stability. It also includes special features such as Puri Steam that helps to remove wrinkles, make detergent work more efficiently, and sanitise fabrics.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Haier
  • Product Dimensions: 58D x 55W x 85H
  • Colour: Ice White
  • Special Feature: Puri Steam helps to remove wrinkles,
ProsCons
  • Make detergent work more efficiently
  • Poor value for money
cellpic 32% off
Haier Fully Automatic Washing Machine with Inverter Motor, Super Drum, Dual Spray (HW80-IM12929C, Ice White)
5 (1)
5 (1)
32% off
36,490 53,500
Buy now

4. Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Rating Fully Automatic

The Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Rating Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is an affordable option that provides great wash quality and is easy to use. With a capacity of 8 kg, it is suitable for medium-sized families. The manufacturer offers a 5-year warranty on the product and a 12-year warranty on the motor. It comes with Haier's Two Bionic Magic Filter technology that quickly removes stubborn stains and dirt. The machine has 15 wash programs and easy control buttons for a complete wash program. The package includes the washing machine, user manual, components of the water inlet hose, tapping screw, and warranty card.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Haier
  • Product Dimensions: 57 x 52 x 97 cm
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Butterfly heater, Oceanus wave drum
ProsCons
  • Waterfall technology
  • Can get better value at same price
cellpic 31% off
Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Rating Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HWM80-H826S6, Black)
31% off
24,700 36,000
Buy now

5. Haier 707 Series 6.5 KG

The Haier 707 Series 6.5 KG 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is an affordable option that provides great wash quality and is easy to use. With a capacity of 6.5 kg, it is suitable for large families. The machine has a spin speed of 800 RPM and comes with 8 wash programs and an Oceanus Wave Drum. The package includes the washing machine, user manual and warranty card. The manufacturer offers a 24-month warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the motor.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Haier
  • Product Dimensions: 52.00 x 54.00 x 93.00 cm
  • Colour: Titanium Grey
  • Special Feature: 800 RPM, Oceanus Wave Drum
ProsCons
  • 8 Wash Programs
 
cellpic 32% off
Haier 707 Series 6.5 KG 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HWM65-707BKNZP, Titanium Grey)
4 (1)
4 (1)
32% off
16,410 24,000
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Haier HWM70-AEChild LockMagic Filter8 wash programs
Haier HTW65-187BOAnti Rat Mesh1300 rpm WasherCross Pulsator
Haier HW80-IM12929CSuper DrumInverter MotorSteam Cleaning
Haier HWM65-707BK NZPFully Automated8 Wash ProgramsPulsator Wave Technology
Haier HWM80-H826S615 Wash ProgramsButterfly Heater2 Bionic Magic Filter

Best overall product:

The Haier fully-automatic top load washing machine is the best overall product due to its affordability, great wash quality, and ease of use. With a capacity of 7 kg, it is perfect for small families. The manufacturer offers a 2-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the motor, providing peace of mind. The high spin speed of 801 RPM helps in faster drying, while the 8 wash programs and easy control buttons make for a complete wash program. The machine also includes safety features such as a Child Lock and a Magic Filter that captures all the lint.

Best value for money:

The Haier 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers the best value for money because it is an economical and energy-efficient option that involves manual effort. The machine has a cross pulsator that creates a strong spin for stronger water flow for a better quality wash. With a high spin speed of 1300 RPM, it cleans clothes faster than contemporary washers. Additionally, the machine is built and designed with anti-rust materials that are robust and sturdy; the outer is made of plastic material which is durable and long-lasting. All these features make it a perfect choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a high-performing washing machine.

How to find the best Haier washing machine for your home?

When looking for the best Haier washing machine for your home, consider the following factors: capacity, spin speed, wash programs, energy efficiency, and special features. Consider the size of your family and how many clothes you typically need to wash at one time to determine the appropriate capacity. Look for a machine with a high spin speed for faster drying, and consider the number and types of wash programs offered. Energy efficiency is also important; look for machines with high energy ratings. Additionally, consider any special features such as a child lock, magic filter, or balance plate pulsator that may be useful to you. Compare different models and read customer reviews to find the best option.

Product Price List:

S.noProductPrice
1.Haier HWM70-AERs. 16,790
2.Haier HTW65-187BORs. 9,290
3.Haier HW80-IM12929CRs. 36,090
4.Haier HWM65-707BK NZPRs. 16,750
5.Haier HWM80-H826S6Rs. 27,340

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Topics
Machine Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
Top 4 32-inch Mi TVs that you should buy
The top 10 entry-level photography cameras
Top 10 mobile phones for photography enthusiasts
Our top 10 picks for 2-ton split ACs
Top 10 Microsoft laptops for business and professional use

Top 5 haier washing machines for compact spaces

Are Haier washing machines suitable for small apartments?

Are Haier washing machines energy efficient?

Are Haier washing machines suitable for small families?

Are there Haier washing machines with special features like child lock or magic filter?

Can Haier washing machines be used for both top load and front load?

Do Haier washing machines come with a warranty?

Are Haier washing machines suitable for large families?

Are Haier washing machines equipped with spin speeds for faster drying?

View More
electronics FOR LESS