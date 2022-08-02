Top 5G mobile phones to check out this season

Summary:
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently announced that 5G services would be launched in India in 2022. This makes it a perfect time to upgrade your smartphone to a 5G mobile phone. 5G mobile phones will support ultrafast downloads, lower latency, better network reliability, massive network capacity, and better performance and efficiency offered by the 5G network. Moreover, until 5G is rolled out, the 5G mobile phones would work very efficiently even on your 4G sims. Check out our list of the top 10 5G phones in India.
1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is one of the latest 5G phones from the renowned brand OnePlus. It offers a sharp processor, great camera performance, amazing battery life, and a lot more. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is another brilliant 5G mobile phone in the OnePlus Nord range that has quickly become quite a favourite phone for everybody, as it offers flagship level performance on a budget. This is definitely one 5G mobile phone we will recommend for you.
Features:
· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
· OS: Android 12
· Battery: 5000 mAH
· RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB
· Internal storage: 128 GB
· Front camera: 16 MP
· Rear camera: 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
· Display: 6.59 inch
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent battery life
|Average low-light camera results
|120 Hz refresh rate display
|Lacks ultra-wide camera
|33W fast charging
|Good performance
2. Google Pixel 6
Powered by the top notch Google Tensor processor, Google Pixel 6 packs a sharp processor performance with best-in-class camera, along with super fast charging and speed, in a cool handset. Google keeps dropping newer handsets with outstanding upgrades and features. The Google Pixel 6 is no different, as it offers the best of everything at a very competitive price in the 5G mobile phone segment, be it the processor, the speed, the camera, or the overall performance.
Features:
· Processor: Google Tensor
· OS: Android 12
· Battery: 4614 mAH
· RAM: 8 GB
· Internal Storage: 128 GB and 256 GB
· Front Camera: 8 MP
· Rear Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP
· Display: 6.40 inch
|Pros
|Cons
|Great camera results
|90 HZ refresh rate display
|IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
|4614 mAH battery
|Supports wireless charging
3. Moto G82 5G
The all new Moto G82 5G is the perfect 5G mobile phone to fit into your budget, offering you superb premium performance with great picture quality, the latest Android, a powerful battery, and several other cool features. The Moto G82 is in great demand in the 5G mobile phone segment right now, and user feedback is showing positive experiences. The biggest highlight would definitely be the powerful speaker that gives some great sound quality and experience. So, it is definitely a phone you must check out.
Features:
· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
· OS: Android 12
· Battery: 5000 mAH
· RAM: 6 and 8 GB
· Internal storage: 128 GB
· Front camera: 16 MP
· Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
· Display: 6.60 inch
|Pros
|Cons
|5000 mAH battery
|Average camera results
|120 Hz refresh rate display
|No 256 GB version
|Excellent speaker quality
4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
An affordable 5G mobile phone from the Samsung brand, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is exactly what you need when you are on a budget, but want the best possible battery, a decent camera, and a powerful processor. The Samsung M series has launched some powerful handsets in the recent past. There are hardly any 5G mobile phones that can beat the Samsung M33 in its battery performance, which stands super powerful at 6000 mAH.
Features:
· Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280 octa-core
· OS: Android 12
· Battery: 6000 mAH
· RAM: 8 GB
· Internal Storage: 128 GB
· Front Camera: 8 MP
· Rear Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
· Display: 6.60 inch
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent battery life
|Average front camera quality
|120 Hz refresh rate display
|Bloatware on One UI 4.1
|Powerful octa-core processor
5. Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11T Pro is the phone you would want to go for when you are looking for a flagship-level performance phone with a powerful processor, amazing camera, large storage, and a crisp display, all making for the perfect 5G mobile phone. With a powerful battery and a sharp snappy processor, this flagship 5G mobile phone from Xiaomi has it all. While offering snappy 8GB and 12 GB RAM, this phone also has a very sharp 108 MP rear camera, so you can imagine the brilliant images you can capture using this 5G mobile phone.
Features:
· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
· OS: Android 11
· Battery: 5000 mAH
· RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
· Internal Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB
· Front Camera: 16 MP
· Rear Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
· Display: 6.67 inch
|Pros
|Cons
|Crisp display with Dolby Vision support
|Average ultra-wide camera
|Excellent stereo speakers
|No IP rating
|120 W fast charging
|Loaded with bloatware
|Good camera for stills and videos
|Android 11
|Useful macro camera
6. iQOO Neo 6
Powered by the latest 7nm technology, iQOO Neo 6 has the fastest possible charging. In addition, it functions on the latest Android and has a really great camera. Besides, it also offers guaranteed system updates and security features for its 5G mobile phone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor ensures this 5G mobile phone can keep up with the fast 5G network speeds, while the 8GB RAM supports its snappy performance. The display is brilliant and this 5G mobile phone is quite a smooth device to use daily.
· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
· OS: Android 12
· Battery: 4700 mAH
· RAM: 8 GB
· Internal Storage: 128 GB
· Front Camera: 16 MP
· Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
· Display: 6.62 inch
|Pros
|Cons
|Guaranteed system updates and security patches
|Loaded with bloatware
|Good battery life
|Average low-light camera quality
|Supports fast charging
7. Realme GT 5G
Realme phones have been the talk of the town for some time now, and the Realme GT 5G (Master edition) is one of the coolest 5G mobile phones on our list. It has a very sharp Snapdragon 778 processor, and offers large RAM capacities at 8GB and 12 GB. With a neat 6.43 inch display, spacious internal storage, and a powerful 4300 mAH battery, you can't go wrong with the Realme GT 5G. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor adds to the overall performance, making it a great 5G mobile phone to choose.
· Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778
· OS: Android 11
· Battery: 4300 mAH
· RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
· Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB
· Front camera: 16 MP
· Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
· Display: 6.43 inch
|Pros
|Cons
|Super AMOLED display
|Loaded with bloatware
|Clear stereo speakers
|No IP rating
|Offers 3.5 mm headphone jack
|Android 11
8. Oppo Reno 7 5G
When it comes to Oppo’s 5G mobile phones, you already know you are getting the best camera there could be. The Oppo Reno 7 5G also has a powerful battery, a dedicated microSD slot, and a 12 GB RAM to keep you going. The Reno series has been Oppo’s most popular range, and has hardcore loyalists around the world who swear by the device's performance, especially its camera and speed. It is also one of the few handsets in the 5G mobile phone segment that currently offer a dedicated microSD slot for expandable storage capacity.
· Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900
· OS: Android 11
· Battery: 4500 mAH
· RAM: 12 GB
· Internal Storage: 256 GB
· Front Camera: 32 MP
· Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
· Display: 6.40 inch
|Pros
|Cons
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Android 11
|Decent camera performance
|No stereo speakers
|Vibrant display
|Plastic body
|Supports fast charging
9. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
Another top notch 5G mobile phone from the house of Realme, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is a superb flagship performance phone. With a powerful battery, an outstanding camera, and lots of storage, this 5G mobile phone offers you all. The latest Android, with amazing powerfully loud stereo speakers, ensures you can get your party started anywhere, anytime. And if the phone runs out of juice, there's always the super fast changing to get it back up in no time at all. What's more, you can even capture some amazing low light pictures with this 5G mobile phone, making it the perfect companion for your 5G lifestyle.
· Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920
· OS: Android 12
· Battery: 4500 mAH
· RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB
· Internal Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB
· Front Camera: 16 MP
· Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
· Display: 6.40 inch
|Pros
|Cons
|Crisp AMOLED screen
|Loaded with bloatware
|Loud stereo speakers
|Battery life could be better
|Good low-light camera performance
10. OnePlus 10R 5G
The OnePlus 10R would be the best possible 5G mobile phone you can get in this segment. With the best-in-class flagship performance, this handset is the most powerful one on our list with features that one expects from their 5G mobile phone. The fast charging for the OnePlus 10R 5G is the best you can find in the current 5G mobile phone market. The 120 Hz refresh rate gives you amazing performance each time you unlock the handset, no matter the task you choose to do with this 5G mobile phone. The processor is also outstanding, and the OnePlus 10R 5G is hands down the best 5G mobile phone you can find in the segment.
· Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
· OS: Android 12
· Battery: 5000 mAH
· RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
· Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB
· Front camera: 16 MP
· Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
· Display: 6.70 inch
|Pros
|Cons
|120 Hz refresh rate display
|No 3.5mm audio jack
|Super VOOC fast charging
|No 3.5mm audio jack
|Great camera performance
|Excellent processor performance
|Product
|Price
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|Rs. 19,999
|Google Pixel 6 – Save Rs. 41,540
|Rs. 45,460
|Moto G82 5G – Save Rs. 2,500
|Rs. 21,499
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G – Save Rs. 7,000
|Rs. 17,999
|Xiaomi 11T Pro – Save Rs. 13,000
|Rs. 41,999
|iQOO Neo 6 – Save Rs. 5,000
|Rs. 29,999
|Realme GT 5G – Save Rs. 6,804
|Rs. 24,195
|Oppo Reno 7 5G – Save Rs. 10,873
|Rs. 27,117
|Realme 9 Pro+ 5G – save Rs. 3,799
|Rs. 26,200
|OnePlus 10R 5G
|Rs. 38,999
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|Superb battery life
|33W fast charging
|120 Hz refresh rate display
|Google Pixel 6
|Excellent camera results
|IP68 dust and water resistance
|Supports wireless charging
|Moto G82 5G
|Superb battery life
|120 Hz refresh rate display
|Excellent speaker quality
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|Superb battery life
|120 Hz refresh rate display
|Powerful octa-core processor
|Xiaomi 11T Pro
|Dolby vision support
|120W fast charging
|Good camera
|IQOO Neo 6
|Good battery life
|Fast charging
|Guaranteed updates & security patches
|Realme GT 5G
|Super AMOLED display
|Excellent stereo speakers
|3.5mm headphone jack
|Oppo Reno 7 5G
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Superb vibrant display
|Good camera
|Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
|Crisp AMOLED display
|Loud stereo speakers
|Good low-light camera performance
|OnePlus 10R 5G
|Super VOOC fast charging
|Excellent processor performance
|Outstanding camera
Best value for money
The best value-for-money 5G mobile phone would be the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It offers the best-in-class 120 Hz refresh rate display, a powerful Qualcomm processor, excellent battery life supported by a 33W fast charging, and the latest Android with promised system updates and security patches. When all these features come for a very competitive price of ₹19,999, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a steal deal for a 5G mobile phone.
Best overall
The best 5G mobile phone in this segment would be the OnePlus 10R. It offers everything you need from your 5G mobile phone – from excellent camera quality to a super powerful 5G supporting processor, from a top-notch display unit to a powerful 5000 mAH battery. And at a premium flagship price point of ₹38,999, the OnePlus 10R 5G is a handset you should consider when upgrading to a 5G mobile phone.
How to find the perfect 5G mobile phone?
Finding and buying the perfect 5G mobile phone that would suit your needs can be daunting, as there are several options available in the market these days. We would recommend doing thorough research to completely understand the 5G mobile phone you have in mind. The first step would be to decide what you are looking for in a 5G smartphone and what are your most used functions and features on the phone. This will give you the direction you need to go looking for a 5G mobile phone. Based on this, you can look for the features that will help you meet your requirements.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1 Should I buy a 5G mobile phone?
Yes, you should. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has already announced that the 5G rollout will happen in 2022, beginning with select circles and expanding through the country. So, it is the perfect time to upgrade to a 5G mobile phone and be prepared for the upcoming 5G network. Moreover, while you wait for that, the 5G mobile phone will offer you top-notch performance, with great speed and many other useful enhancements over your current smartphone.
Q2 What is the price range for 5G mobile phones?
The 5G mobile phone segment offers a wide range of smartphones, so you will find something good for every budget. From something available for less than the ₹20,000 segment to a premium ₹60,000+ segment, there is a 5G mobile phone for every budget and requirement. Just identify your requirements and budget, and we are sure there is a perfect 5G mobile phone in the market.
Q3 What is the ideal battery power for a 5G mobile phone?
We recommend looking for a 5G mobile phone with a battery power of around 5000 mAH. A good battery is essential for a 5G mobile phone, as the smartphone would need the power for the high speed, low latency, and all the other features. While ensuring a powerful battery, also make sure you choose a 5G mobile phone with powerful, fast charging capabilities to ensure you can charge up quickly, even when you are moving.
Q4 Do 5G mobile phones support 4G sim cards?
Yes, 5G mobile phones in the market support 4G sim cards. So, even while 5G will be rolled out later this year, you can continue using your current 4G sim cards in the 5G mobile phone, and when 5G is rolled out, you can upgrade seamlessly without looking for a 5G mobile phone at that time. This way, you are prepared for the future.
Q 5 What is the 120 Hz refresh rate display in 5G mobile phones?
The refresh rate of a 5G mobile phone is the number of times the display would fully refresh per second, measured in Hertz. So, a 120 Hz refresh rate means the screen refreshes 120 times per second, updating the content displayed on your screen with what is being relayed by the phone’s processor 120 times per second. This helps the display keep up with the powerful processor while giving you a great user experience. However, it will also consume more battery power than a slower refresh rate.
