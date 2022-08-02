Top 5G mobile phones to check out this season By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 02, 2022





Summary: India is gearing up for 5G rollouts, and the time is right for upgrading to a 5G-ready smartphone. Here is a list of the top 5G mobile phones in the Indian market.

5G smartphones will make a user future ready.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently announced that 5G services would be launched in India in 2022. This makes it a perfect time to upgrade your smartphone to a 5G mobile phone. 5G mobile phones will support ultrafast downloads, lower latency, better network reliability, massive network capacity, and better performance and efficiency offered by the 5G network. Moreover, until 5G is rolled out, the 5G mobile phones would work very efficiently even on your 4G sims. Check out our list of the top 10 5G phones in India. 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is one of the latest 5G phones from the renowned brand OnePlus. It offers a sharp processor, great camera performance, amazing battery life, and a lot more. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is another brilliant 5G mobile phone in the OnePlus Nord range that has quickly become quite a favourite phone for everybody, as it offers flagship level performance on a budget. This is definitely one 5G mobile phone we will recommend for you. Features: · Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 · OS: Android 12 · Battery: 5000 mAH · RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB · Internal storage: 128 GB · Front camera: 16 MP · Rear camera: 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP · Display: 6.59 inch

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Average low-light camera results 120 Hz refresh rate display Lacks ultra-wide camera 33W fast charging Good performance

2. Google Pixel 6 Powered by the top notch Google Tensor processor, Google Pixel 6 packs a sharp processor performance with best-in-class camera, along with super fast charging and speed, in a cool handset. Google keeps dropping newer handsets with outstanding upgrades and features. The Google Pixel 6 is no different, as it offers the best of everything at a very competitive price in the 5G mobile phone segment, be it the processor, the speed, the camera, or the overall performance. Features: · Processor: Google Tensor · OS: Android 12 · Battery: 4614 mAH · RAM: 8 GB · Internal Storage: 128 GB and 256 GB · Front Camera: 8 MP · Rear Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP · Display: 6.40 inch

Pros Cons Great camera results 90 HZ refresh rate display IP68 rating for dust and water resistance 4614 mAH battery Supports wireless charging

3. Moto G82 5G The all new Moto G82 5G is the perfect 5G mobile phone to fit into your budget, offering you superb premium performance with great picture quality, the latest Android, a powerful battery, and several other cool features. The Moto G82 is in great demand in the 5G mobile phone segment right now, and user feedback is showing positive experiences. The biggest highlight would definitely be the powerful speaker that gives some great sound quality and experience. So, it is definitely a phone you must check out. Features: · Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 · OS: Android 12 · Battery: 5000 mAH · RAM: 6 and 8 GB · Internal storage: 128 GB · Front camera: 16 MP · Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP · Display: 6.60 inch

Pros Cons 5000 mAH battery Average camera results 120 Hz refresh rate display No 256 GB version Excellent speaker quality

4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G An affordable 5G mobile phone from the Samsung brand, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is exactly what you need when you are on a budget, but want the best possible battery, a decent camera, and a powerful processor. The Samsung M series has launched some powerful handsets in the recent past. There are hardly any 5G mobile phones that can beat the Samsung M33 in its battery performance, which stands super powerful at 6000 mAH. Features: · Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280 octa-core · OS: Android 12 · Battery: 6000 mAH · RAM: 8 GB · Internal Storage: 128 GB · Front Camera: 8 MP · Rear Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP · Display: 6.60 inch

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Average front camera quality 120 Hz refresh rate display Bloatware on One UI 4.1 Powerful octa-core processor

5. Xiaomi 11T Pro Xiaomi 11T Pro is the phone you would want to go for when you are looking for a flagship-level performance phone with a powerful processor, amazing camera, large storage, and a crisp display, all making for the perfect 5G mobile phone. With a powerful battery and a sharp snappy processor, this flagship 5G mobile phone from Xiaomi has it all. While offering snappy 8GB and 12 GB RAM, this phone also has a very sharp 108 MP rear camera, so you can imagine the brilliant images you can capture using this 5G mobile phone.



Features: · Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 · OS: Android 11 · Battery: 5000 mAH · RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB · Internal Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB · Front Camera: 16 MP · Rear Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP · Display: 6.67 inch

Pros Cons Crisp display with Dolby Vision support Average ultra-wide camera Excellent stereo speakers No IP rating 120 W fast charging Loaded with bloatware Good camera for stills and videos Android 11 Useful macro camera

6. iQOO Neo 6 Powered by the latest 7nm technology, iQOO Neo 6 has the fastest possible charging. In addition, it functions on the latest Android and has a really great camera. Besides, it also offers guaranteed system updates and security features for its 5G mobile phone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor ensures this 5G mobile phone can keep up with the fast 5G network speeds, while the 8GB RAM supports its snappy performance. The display is brilliant and this 5G mobile phone is quite a smooth device to use daily. · Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 · OS: Android 12 · Battery: 4700 mAH · RAM: 8 GB · Internal Storage: 128 GB · Front Camera: 16 MP · Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP · Display: 6.62 inch

Pros Cons Guaranteed system updates and security patches Loaded with bloatware Good battery life Average low-light camera quality Supports fast charging

7. Realme GT 5G Realme phones have been the talk of the town for some time now, and the Realme GT 5G (Master edition) is one of the coolest 5G mobile phones on our list. It has a very sharp Snapdragon 778 processor, and offers large RAM capacities at 8GB and 12 GB. With a neat 6.43 inch display, spacious internal storage, and a powerful 4300 mAH battery, you can't go wrong with the Realme GT 5G. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor adds to the overall performance, making it a great 5G mobile phone to choose. · Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 · OS: Android 11 · Battery: 4300 mAH · RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB · Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB · Front camera: 16 MP · Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP · Display: 6.43 inch

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display Loaded with bloatware Clear stereo speakers No IP rating Offers 3.5 mm headphone jack Android 11

8. Oppo Reno 7 5G When it comes to Oppo’s 5G mobile phones, you already know you are getting the best camera there could be. The Oppo Reno 7 5G also has a powerful battery, a dedicated microSD slot, and a 12 GB RAM to keep you going. The Reno series has been Oppo’s most popular range, and has hardcore loyalists around the world who swear by the device's performance, especially its camera and speed. It is also one of the few handsets in the 5G mobile phone segment that currently offer a dedicated microSD slot for expandable storage capacity. · Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900 · OS: Android 11 · Battery: 4500 mAH · RAM: 12 GB · Internal Storage: 256 GB · Front Camera: 32 MP · Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP · Display: 6.40 inch

Pros Cons Dedicated microSD slot Android 11 Decent camera performance No stereo speakers Vibrant display Plastic body Supports fast charging

9. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Another top notch 5G mobile phone from the house of Realme, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is a superb flagship performance phone. With a powerful battery, an outstanding camera, and lots of storage, this 5G mobile phone offers you all. The latest Android, with amazing powerfully loud stereo speakers, ensures you can get your party started anywhere, anytime. And if the phone runs out of juice, there's always the super fast changing to get it back up in no time at all. What's more, you can even capture some amazing low light pictures with this 5G mobile phone, making it the perfect companion for your 5G lifestyle. · Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920 · OS: Android 12 · Battery: 4500 mAH · RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB · Internal Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB · Front Camera: 16 MP · Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP · Display: 6.40 inch

Pros Cons Crisp AMOLED screen Loaded with bloatware Loud stereo speakers Battery life could be better Good low-light camera performance

10. OnePlus 10R 5G The OnePlus 10R would be the best possible 5G mobile phone you can get in this segment. With the best-in-class flagship performance, this handset is the most powerful one on our list with features that one expects from their 5G mobile phone. The fast charging for the OnePlus 10R 5G is the best you can find in the current 5G mobile phone market. The 120 Hz refresh rate gives you amazing performance each time you unlock the handset, no matter the task you choose to do with this 5G mobile phone. The processor is also outstanding, and the OnePlus 10R 5G is hands down the best 5G mobile phone you can find in the segment. · Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G · OS: Android 12 · Battery: 5000 mAH · RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB · Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB · Front camera: 16 MP · Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP · Display: 6.70 inch

Pros Cons 120 Hz refresh rate display No 3.5mm audio jack Super VOOC fast charging No 3.5mm audio jack Great camera performance Excellent processor performance

Price of 5G mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Rs. 19,999 Google Pixel 6 – Save Rs. 41,540 Rs. 45,460 Moto G82 5G – Save Rs. 2,500 Rs. 21,499 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G – Save Rs. 7,000 Rs. 17,999 Xiaomi 11T Pro – Save Rs. 13,000 Rs. 41,999 iQOO Neo 6 – Save Rs. 5,000 Rs. 29,999 Realme GT 5G – Save Rs. 6,804 Rs. 24,195 Oppo Reno 7 5G – Save Rs. 10,873 Rs. 27,117 Realme 9 Pro+ 5G – save Rs. 3,799 Rs. 26,200 OnePlus 10R 5G Rs. 38,999

Top Three Features for 5G Mobile Phones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Superb battery life 33W fast charging 120 Hz refresh rate display Google Pixel 6 Excellent camera results IP68 dust and water resistance Supports wireless charging Moto G82 5G Superb battery life 120 Hz refresh rate display Excellent speaker quality Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Superb battery life 120 Hz refresh rate display Powerful octa-core processor Xiaomi 11T Pro Dolby vision support 120W fast charging Good camera IQOO Neo 6 Good battery life Fast charging Guaranteed updates & security patches Realme GT 5G Super AMOLED display Excellent stereo speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Oppo Reno 7 5G Dedicated microSD slot Superb vibrant display Good camera Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Crisp AMOLED display Loud stereo speakers Good low-light camera performance OnePlus 10R 5G Super VOOC fast charging Excellent processor performance Outstanding camera