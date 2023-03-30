Top 6 Redmi smart TVs of 2023: Buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 30, 2023 19:01 IST





Summary: Are you on the lookout for a good Redmi smart TV and need to know which one to buy? This article will list 6 of the best ones for you.

Redmi smart TVs bridge the gap between affordability and performance.

With the advent of many streaming platforms providing content catered to the Indian audience, a smart TV is becoming necessary for most. Hence, an excellent affordable smart TV is a much-needed and frequently bought product. With many intelligent TVs supporting an ALLM HDR port, gamers can also connect their PlayStations or Xbox to the TV for a better gaming experience. Also, with many connectivity options on most smart TVs, it is easy to connect different existing devices for a better experience. Whether watching something with your family or playing games with friends, an excellent smart TV makes the experience much more enjoyable. Redmi Smart TV is one such option, which comes with many features to cater to most needs. Be it streaming videos, gaming or watching sports, the Redmi smart TV does support all these conveniently. Another advantage of a Redmi TV is that it comes with Xiaomi’s unique PatchWall customization layer, making accessing all your content hassle-free. Nowadays, with lots of content streaming at 4K resolution, internet speed is a significant concern. Hence Redmi smart TV comes with Dual Bandwidth (2.4GHz/5GHz) WiFi support to enable faster streaming. In this article, 6 of the top Redmi smart TVs have been listed based on size, price or video resolution. Do read it to make a sound decision before making a purchase. Product list 1. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV This is one of the most affordable smart TVs on amazon with attractive features. A 32-inch, A+ grade LED screen with HD-ready resolution is adequate for most streaming needs. A vivid picture engine with 16 million colours makes for a high-quality viewing experience. In addition, a Dolby Audio 20W speaker enhances your viewing experience with a good-quality sound. With a PatchWall 4 IMDB, it is easy to navigate through more than 30 content providers like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and many more. With 8GB storage, it is convenient to download all your needed apps. It also has ample connectivity options to support most devices, be it gaming consoles, set-top boxes, headphones and many more. Additional Google Assistance support makes using this smart TV super simple and hands-free. To summarise, this TV is one of the most affordable options for first-timers or those on a budget. Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎73 x 8.7 x 47.6 cm; 3.92 Kilograms

Memory Storage Capacity: 8 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1 GB

Hardware Interface: AV Port, Ethernet, 2 x HDMI, Headphone, 2 x USB 2.0, Antenna

Screen Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels Pros Cons Pocket-Friendly Storage is less Newer Androidtv 11 version Supports a wide variety of apps HDMI has ARC and ALLM support

2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV If you are looking for a moderately large-screen smart TV, this 43 inches television with the latest Android 11 is the best option. The image quality significantly increases with a combination of Full-HD LED A+ displace and a vivid picture engine. A 20W Dolby Audio stereo speaker enhances the audio quality as well. With PatchWall’s 75+ free live channels, you won’t miss out on any of your TV programs. It also has Google Assistant, Chromecast and Play Store support to enhance your viewing experience. With ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) enabled HDMI port, connect to a gaming console, Dolby Atmos sound bar, or home theatre without hassle. All in all, this is an excellent feature-packed affordable large-screen smart TV. Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎ 96.7 x 8.4 x 56 cm; 6.52 Kilograms

Memory Storage Capacity: 8 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1 GB

Hardware Interface: AV Port, Ethernet, 2 x HDMI, Headphone, 2 x USB 2.0, Antenna

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels Pros Cons Pocket-Friendly The voice recognition feature could be improved Full HD resolution Newer Androidtv 11 version HDMI supports ALLM and ARC

3. Redmi 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV This is one of the most affordable high quality, feature-packed android innovative TV options available at the moment. A 43 inches 4K Ultra HD screen offers 8 million pixels of Ultra HD viewing. With the added Dolby Vision technology, all the Dolby Vision contents can be seen as they were intended. A powerful 30W speaker along with DTS-HD and DTS Virtual: X technology makes you easily experience surround sound at home. An added Dolby Audio technology makes for high-quality listening. A 16 GB storage is more than enough to install most apps and some games too. With 2 GB RAM, playing installed games is also not an issue. With a sleek, quick-wave-wake remote, operating the TV is also hassle-free. This redmi x43 TV is best suited for those looking for a larger and higher quality visuals smart TV in an affordable price range. Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎ 96.7 x 21.5 x 61.3 cm; 7.1 Kilograms

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB

Hardware Interface: AV Port, Ethernet, 3 x HDMI 2.1, Headphone, 2 x USB 2.0, Antenna, Optical Port

Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pixels Pros Cons Pocket-Friendly Not very convenient for high-end gaming Ultra 4K high resolution Dolby Vision Support HDMI supports ALLM and eARC

4. Redmi 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV This redmi x50 smart TV comes with a 50 inches Ultra HD display which supports Dolby Vision. With its HLG and HDR10+ technologies, the video is more realistic looking with a significant increase in its dynamic range and colour gamut. It also comes with a 30W speaker that supports Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for a theatre-like surround sound audio experience. Its pre-installed Mi Home App makes it easy to control and synchronise all your smart devices at home. A 16 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM makes it capable of handling many apps, including some games. This Product is a fantastic buy for a good quality audio and visual experience based on redmi x50 TV reviews on Amazon. Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎ 112.3 x 8.1 x 65.3 cm; 10.3 Kilograms

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB

Hardware Interface: AV Port, Ethernet, 3 x HDMI 2.1, Headphone, 2 x USB 2.0, Antenna, Optical Port

Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pixels Pros Cons Faster 5 milliseconds response time Sound quality could be improved Ultra 4K high resolution HLG, HDR10+ Support HDMI supports ALLM and eARC

5. Redmi 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV This redmi x55 TV has a large 55-inch 4K high-resolution display along with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG technologies. This makes for a more life-like and realistic spectacle. With reality flow's intelligent frame insertion technology, the visuals are blur-free; hence, watching a game is more enjoyable. A 30W Dolby Audio speaker with DTS Virtual: X technology makes for a great listening experience. It also comes with Google Assistance and Alexa support to have a time-saving and simplistic control operation. A Quad Core A55 flagship processor provides unmatched performance with its 16 GB storage and 2 GB RAM. For those of you looking for a good performance large screen smart TV, this redmi TV x55 is one of the budget-friendly options. Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎ 124 x 8.1 x 71.5 cm; 11.7 Kilograms

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB

Hardware Interface: AV Port, Ethernet, 3 x HDMI 2.1, Headphone, 2 x USB 2.0, Antenna, Optical Port

Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pixels Pros Cons Faster 5 milliseconds response time The refresh rate could be improved Bigger 55-inch screen size HLG, HDR10+ Support HDMI supports ALLM and eARC

6. Redmi 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV If you are searching for a smart TV for a home theatre experience, this sizeable 65-inch TV is for you. With its advanced Dolby vision, HDR10+, HLG and Reality Flow technology, the visuals are more realistic and clear. 30 W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X provides a powerful audio experience. Built-in Google Assistance and additional Alexa support make accessing different apps effortlessly. Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎145.8 x 8.6 x 83.7 cm; 18.02 Kilograms

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB

Hardware Interface: AV Port, Ethernet, 3 x HDMI 2.1, Headphone, 2 x USB 2.0, Antenna, Optical Port

Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pixels Pros Cons Faster 5 milliseconds response time A bit pricey Huge 65-inch screen size HLG, HDR10+ Support HDMI supports ALLM and eARC

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 80 cm (32 inches), 2K Android tv 11 HDMI with ALLM support Budget Friendly Redmi 108 cm (43 inches), 2K Android tv 11 ALLM Supported HDMI Full HD Redmi 108 cm (43 inches), 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLC Display HDMI with ALLM and eARC support Redmi 126 cm (50 inches), 4K Alexa Support 5 millisecond response time Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLC Display Redmi 139 cm (55 inches), 4K 5 millisecond response time Alexa Support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLC Display Redmi 164 cm (65 inches), 4K Alexa Support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLC Display 5 millisecond response time

Best overall product After considering different criteria, the best overall Product is Redmi 108 cm (43 inches), 4K version. It is relatively large for most households, and its 4K resolution and other high-performance visual and audio features make it one of the best choices. Best value for money At just Rs. 24,999, Redmi 80 cm (32 inches), 2K is hands down the cheapest and budget-friendly choice. With so many exciting features, such as the newest android tv version, this is by far the most cost-effective option. How to choose the best redmi smart TV based on your requirements One of the things to consider is deciding whether you need an Ultra HD smart TV or an HD or Full HD. If you do not watch a lot of 4K Ultra HD content or do not have access to fast internet, you can skip those. The other thing to consider is the screen size, which plays a significant role in your choice. Based on the space availability or the purpose of the TV, this factor can be decided quickly. The final thing to look out for are the connectivity ports provided and if they are compatible with your existing devices. Once you know your requirements, choosing a smart TV is quite simple.