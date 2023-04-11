Top 7 desert coolers for your office spaces

Summary:
Do you dread the thought of another summer spent indoors with the air conditioning blasting? If yes, a desert cooler might be just what you are looking for to beat the heat. In hot and dry locations, desert coolers, often called evaporative coolers, are a common approach to cooling down homes and other indoor spaces. They function by forcing hot, dry air through a damp pad or filter using a fan. The moisture that is carried by the air as it moves through the pad is evaporated, cooling the air before it is released into the space. Because they consume less energy and are better for the environment, desert coolers are frequently preferred to conventional air conditioners. Also, they are less expensive and simpler to maintain.
Desert coolers can be a very effective and efficient way to stay cool and comfortable during the hot summer months in places with minimal humidity. If you are considering bringing one home, do check out our top 7 picks.
Product list
1. Crompton Optimus 65-Litre Inverter Compatible and Portable Desert Air Cooler with Wide Angle Air Throw (White)
For hot and arid conditions, the Crompton Optimus 65-Litre Inverter Compatible and Portable Desert Air Cooler is an excellent cooling option. It is perfect for cooling large indoor spaces thanks to its enormous 65-liter water tank capacity and a strong motor that produces a broad angle air throw. Additionally, the cooler has an inverter compatibility feature that enables it to operate on both AC and DC power, giving it a flexible choice for use in homes, offices, and even outdoor settings. The Crompton Optimus cooler's portable design makes it simple to move and place wherever it is required, and the chic white finish gives any space a fashionable finishing touch.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Inverter compatibility is available
|A little noise during operations
2. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 55L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; White & Teal
In order to provide respite from hot and humid weather, the Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is a strong and effective air chilling equipment. This cooler can provide cool, refreshing air for a long time because to its huge 55-liter water tank capacity and high-density honeycomb pads. This cooler has an Everlast pump and an auto-fill mechanism so it may run continuously without needing to be frequently refilled and requires little maintenance. The 4-way air deflection system makes sure that cool air is dispersed uniformly throughout the space to maximise user comfort. The cooler's elegant design is enhanced by the use of the colours white and teal, which also make it a fashionable addition to any home or business environment.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Not appropriate for inverters
|Containing an Everlast pump
3. Cello Smart+ 22 Ltrs Mini Desert Air Cooler (White) - with Remote Control
For small to medium-sized spaces, the Cello Smart+ 22 Ltrs Small Desert Air Cooler is a portable and effective air conditioning option. This air cooler's 22-litre capacity is made to give you a strong, cooling airflow that keeps you cool and comfortable in hot, muggy weather. It has an elegant and contemporary style that blends in with any interior decor. Advanced features, including a remote control, three-speed settings, an ice chamber, and a honeycomb cooling pad that offers effective and uniform cooling, are included in this little desert air cooler. A cost-effective and environmentally friendly cooling option, the Cello Smart+ 22 Ltrs Small Desert Air Cooler can help you fight the heat without breaking the bank.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Size is compact
|Limited coverage
4. Havells Celia 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Air-Delivery, Collapsible Louvers (55L, White & Grey)
For your home or workplace, the Havells Celia 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads is a potent and effective cooling option. This air cooler can swiftly and efficiently chill big spaces thanks to its enormous 55-liter water tank capacity and honeycomb cooling pads. A strong air delivery system, adjustable humidity control, and collapsible louvres for simple cleaning and maintenance are further advantages of the cooler. The cooler is simple to transfer from one area to another because to the caster wheels and sleek white and grey design, which provides a contemporary touch to any space.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Air delivery is very powerful
|Desing is a little bulky
5. Bajaj DC2015 43L Desert Air Cooler for Home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Maxcool & TurboFan Technology, 50-Feet Air Throw, 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for Room
With a capacity of 43 litres and advanced features like a DuraMarine pump, an ice chamber, Maxcool, and TurboFan technology to deliver quick and efficient cooling, the Bajaj DC2015 is a strong and effective desert air cooler that is designed to provide the best cooling for larger rooms and living spaces. It also comes with a 2-year warranty from Bajaj, guaranteeing its dependability and durability over time.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|DuraMarine pumps provide enduring performance and toughness.
|A bit noisy
6. YETI Koway Personal Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads and Touch Panel-Remote Controlled-60 L Capacity-3 Level Speed-Grey and White-Desert Air Cooler-Portable-Ideal for Home and Office-16*25*45 Inches
A portable desert air cooler called the YETI Koway Personal Air Cooler provides effective cooling for tiny places like homes and offices. It has a touch panel-remote control and honeycomb pads, which make it simple to use and regulate the airflow. This air cooler has a 60-litre capacity, and three-speed settings and is made to provide the most effective cooling possible. Also, it is portable and lightweight, making it perfect for an individual's use in various circumstances. The cooler comes in grey and white and has a modern appearance.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Large capacity of 70L
|Bulky in design
7. Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler 70-litres, with Trolley, Powerful Fan, 3-Side Cooling Pads, Whisper-Quiet Performance & Low Power Consumption (Light grey)
The Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler is a high-performance air cooler that can swiftly and effectively cool big rooms thanks to its large 70-litre water tank and a strong fan. This air cooler offers even and efficient cooling in all directions thanks to its three-side cooling pads. Due to its whisper-silent operation, it won't interfere with your peace and quiet while it's running. For individuals who wish to stay cool without worrying about their electricity bills, the air cooler is also made to use less power, making it an energy-efficient solution. Also, the cooler includes a cart for simple transportation, making it simple to transfer from room to room. Its light grey hue gives any space a sense of refinement.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ideal for large sized rooms
|Water Management
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Crompton Optimus 65-Litre Inverter Compatible and Portable Desert Air Cooler
|Wattage- 200 Watts
|Air Flow Capacity is 6470 Cubic Feet Per Minute
|Reservoir Capacity is 65 litres
|Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 55L
|Item Weight 5300 Grams
|Package dimensions : 114.2 x 68.3 x 46.3 cm
|Reservoir Capacity is 65 litres
|Cello Smart+ 22 Ltrs Mini Desert Air Cooler (White) - with Remote Control
|Compact and Portable
|Wattage is 150 Watts
|Reservoir Capacity is 22 litres
|Havells Celia 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler
|Adjustable Speed
|Silent Operationand Portable
|Air Flow Capacity is 2060 Cubic Feet Per Minute
|Bajaj DC2015 43L Desert Air Cooler for Home
|Wattage is 200 Watts
|TurboFan and Maxcool Technology and Air Throw of 50 feet
|Reservoir Capacity is 43 litres
|YETI Koway Personal Air Cooler
|Honeycomb pads
|Remote management
|Portable style
|Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler 70-litres,
|Air Flow Capacity is 35 CMPH
|Reservoir Capacity is 70 litres
|3-Side Cooling Pads
Best overall product
For those searching for a dependable and effective cooling solution for their space, the Bajaj DC2015 43L Desert Air Cooler for Home is a great option. It can effectively chill big regions thanks to its robust DuraMarine pump and Ice Chamber. The cold air is spread uniformly around the room thanks to its Maxcool and TurboFan Technologies. Plus, it offers a personalised cooling experience with its 3-speed control and 50-foot air throw. Also, the cooler has a 2-year Bajaj guarantee, which raises its overall value. All in all, it delivers outstanding performance, dependability, and value for the money.
Best value for money
Customers frequently choose the Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler because it offers great value for the money. Large rooms are a wonderful fit for its 70-litre capacity, and the room's cool air is uniformly dispersed thanks to the unit's strong fan. Also, the cooler has three side cooling pads, which improve its cooling performance. The cooler's quiet operation makes it ideal for use in bedrooms and other locations where noise pollution is a problem. Also, it uses less power, which lowers energy costs. Moreover, the cooler has a cart that makes it simple to move about as needed.
How can you find the perfect desert cooler for your office?
There are a few measures you can do to make the process of finding the ideal desert cooler for businesses on Amazon less difficult. Then, take into account the size of the office space and select a cooler that can efficiently cool the entire space. For optimal cooling effectiveness, look for characteristics like a strong motor, a sizable water tank, and a long air throw distance. Consider the cooler's noise level as well because loud coolers can be disruptive in an office setting. Look for coolers with features like timer settings and automated shut-off capabilities, and quiet operation. To learn more about the performance, dependability, and durability of the cooler, read user reviews and ratings. These steps will help you find the perfect desert cooler for your office on Amazon.
|Product
|Price
|Crompton Optimus 65-Litre Inverter Compatible and Portable Desert Air Cooler with Wide Angle Air Throw (White)
|₹ 13,899
|Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 55L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; White & Teal
|₹ 10,650
|Cello Smart+ 22 Ltrs Mini Desert Air Cooler (White) - with Remote Control
|Havells Celia 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Air-Delivery, Collapsible Louvers (55L, White & Grey)
|Bajaj DC2015 43L Desert Air Cooler for Home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Maxcool & TurboFan Technology, 50-Feet Air Throw, 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for Room
|YETI Koway Personal Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads and Touch Panel-Remote Controlled-60 L Capacity-3 Level Speed-Grey and White-Desert Air Cooler-Portable-Ideal for Home and Office-16*25*45 Inches
|₹ 9,990
|Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler 70-litres, with Trolley, Powerful Fan, 3-Side Cooling Pads, Whisper-Quiet Performance & Low Power Consumption (Light grey)
|₹ 12,690
A desert cooler, often called an evaporative air cooler, is a cooling device that reduces air temperature through evaporation. The cooler's blower draws in warm air and then circulated via wet cooling pads. Cool air is blown into the room as a result of the water in the pads evaporating.
First, unplug your desert cooler from the power source before cleaning it. Empty the tank's water, then wash it with a water solution and mild detergent. The cooling pads should be taken off and thoroughly washed with water. A cleaning solution created specially for cleaning is another option. Reassemble the cooler and refill the tank with clean water.
Changing your desert cooler's cooling pads once a year is advised. But, you should replace the pads more quickly if you find that the cooler's cooling capacity has diminished or they appear worn out.
As desert coolers rely on evaporation to cool the air, they are ineffective in humid settings. When it is humid outside, the air is already moist, making it difficult for cooling pads to evaporate the water, which lowers cooling effectiveness effectively.
A desert cooler's size and features will determine how much power it uses. Generally speaking, desert coolers are a more energy-efficient solution than air conditioners since they use less power. A 200-watt cooler that runs continuously for 8 hours uses about 1.6 units of electricity.