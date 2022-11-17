Sign out
Top 7 electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances to check out!

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 17, 2022 22:40 IST

Summary:

The best electric tandoor and grill barbeque is essential to enjoy grilled and tandoori foods. Choose from this list of the best electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances with the best features for tasty cooking. If you’re looking for the best electric tandoor and grill barbeque for your home, then this list will help you out. Here is a list of the best electric tandoor and grill barbeque with specifications, price list, and pros and cons for you to check out.

Best electric tandoor and grill barbeque

An electric tandoor and grill is the perfect choice to cook tasty grilled and tandoor dishes quickly. It’s an excellent choice for parties, picnics, get-togethers and even home weekend dinners. Electric tandoor and grills are becoming popular appliances in most homes, as they offer an efficient and convenient way to prepare delicious foods with that perfect charred and smoky taste. Best electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances are very easy to use. These appliances can be operated with a single push of a button, making them an ideal choice. Additionally, these appliances are designed to heat up fast and evenly to ensure the food is cooked perfectly.

Here we’ve listed the best electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances that you can check out before you pick the right one for your home.

Best electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances

1. Orbit Electric Barbeque Grill Tandoori Maker

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use and versatile electric tandoor, the Orbit Electric Barbeque Grill is a perfect choice. This appliance comes with five skewers and is great for making barbeque and tandoor dishes. It’s perfect for home, picnics, parties, and get-togethers. It’s a combination broiler, and griller used to grill, brown, broil, warm or toast various foods. It comes with a non-stick stainless-steel grill and a detachable cool-touch handle. You can easily adjust the height of the grill according to your cooking needs, making it an excellent choice for easy and quick cooking.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 1,899
  • Colour: Black
  • Wattage: 2000
  • Item dimensions:19.1 x 10.2 x 8.8 cm
  • Material: Stainless steel

ProsCons
Non-stick stainless-steel grillBuild quality needs improvement
Combination broiler and grill 
Adjustable height 
Indicator lights 
Cool touch handles 
Auto-shut off feature 
Orbit Electric Barbeque Grill 2000w Tandoori Maker Model -7001 with 5 Skewers (Black)
33% off
1,999 3,000
Buy now

2. Bright Berg Heavy Weight Medium Electric Tandoor

Another efficient griller is the Bright Berg Heavy Weight Medium Electric Tandoor, that’s excellent for your home. A durable and shockproof appliance, it is ideal for making grilled and tandoori items like chicken, paneer, fish, potatoes, mushrooms and vegetables. It can also be used to defrost and reheat food quickly as well. This versatile griller comes with a pizza cutter, four skewers, a non-stick sheet, a handle, and gloves for safe and easy cooking.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 2,990
  • Colour: Black
  • Wattage: 2000
  • Item dimensions: 35.5 x 29 x 15 cm
  • Material: Iron

ProsCons
No-preheating requiredHeavy
Oil-free faster cookingNot suitable for picnics or travelling purposes
Great for home cooking, restaurants and business purposes 
Shockproof 
Extra safe heating 
Bright Berg Heavy Weight Medium Electric Tandoor For Home and Medium Families Fitted With Stainless Steel Element and Cement Sheet for Plywood Protection with all Freebies Accessories(Pizza Cutter, Recipe Book, Grill, Handle, Glove, 4 Skewers, 4 Legs, Magic Paper(Non Stick Sheet)) /Electric Tandoor and Grill Barbecue/Electric tandoor Grill/Electric tandoor for naan and roti/Electric tandoor for home kitchen/for Business and Restaurant purpose
34% off
2,990 4,500
Buy now

3. TOMdoxx Electric Smokeless Portable Barbeque Grill

A powerful and smartly designed appliance, this TOMdoxx Electric Smokeless Portable Barbeque Grill is one of the best electric tandoor and grill barbequeappliances on the market. It’s a multi-functional grill suitable for indoor and outdoor cooking purposes. It comes with an adjustable temperature control feature for easy use. The materials used are chrome, iron and stainless steel, making it the perfect choice for quick and easy cooking. Designed in the right size, it’s perfect for carrying for picnics, camping or other outdoor activities.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 1,799
  • Colour: Black
  • Wattage: 2000
  • Item dimensions: 33 x 48 x 6 cm
  • Material: Iron

ProsCons
ConvenientBuild quality needs improvement
Powerful 
Easy to use 
Adjustable temperature control 
Auto-shut off 
Removable Drip Tray 
Perfect for outdoor and indoor purposes 
TOMdoxx 2000W Electric Smokeless Portable Adjustable Temperature Control Indoor and Outdoor barbeque grill set for home Removable Water Filled Drip Tray With 12 Skewers ( Pack of 1 -Black)
40% off
1,799 2,999
Buy now

4. Mini Chef Electric Tandoor

Try this Mini Chef Electric Tandoor that is lightweight and compact. It is one of the best tandoor and grill barbeques you can get for your home. Ideal for preparing a variety of dishes, this tandoor is made with the right materials for easy travelling purposes. It is designed with a warming top for heating food instantly. With this tandoor, you can cook chicken tandoor, pizza, grilled fish, kebabs, and other dishes without hassle.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 3,990
  • Colour: Black
  • Wattage:2000
  • Material: Cast Iron

ProsCons
LightweightHeating may not be even on top and down
PowerfulBulky
Easy to use 
Suitable for a variety of dishes 
Food warming top 
Mini Chef Electric Tandoor (Big Size) with Food Warming Top & 1Pc Magic Cloth + Recipe Book, Black
5% off
3,990 4,190
Buy now

5. Greeva Electric Barbeque Grill

If you’re looking for a portable and lightweight grill to carry around for your camping trips or picnics, then you must consider Greeva Electric Barbeque Grill. It’s an intelligent design with a smokeless non-stick steel grill suitable for cooking various dishes like fish, vegetables, chicken, etc. It’s one of the best electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances for home and outdoor use. With six levels of temperature control, you can easily and quickly cook your favourite dishes without hassle. This multi-functional electric grill is suitable for seafood, meat, vegetables, etc. It also has an adjustable knob for changing the temperature according to your cooking needs.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 1,489
  • Colour: Black
  • Wattage: 2000
  • Item dimensions: 47 x 10 x 30 cm
  • Material: Iron chrome-plated

ProsCons
LightweightBuild quality can be better
Convenient 
Easy to use 
Easy to carry 
5-speed temperature control 
Cool touch handles 
Anti-slip feet 
Removable grease tray 
GREEVA Electric Barbeque Stove with Chrome Steel Smokeless Electric Barbecue Grill and Oven, 2000w, 47 X 30 X 10 cm, with BBQ Sticks- 12
43% off
1,488 2,599
Buy now

6. American MICRONIC Barbeque Griller

The American MICRONIC Barbeque Griller is a high-quality tandoor and griller that is an excellent addition to your home. It is an energy-efficient appliance that cooks various dishes for the entire family. The toughened glass lid ensures that the grill is sturdy and protected when not used. With the adjustable temperature control feature, you can easily give your favourite food the right effect, texture and taste. The non-stick grill and pull-out oil box are designed to make cooking easy. Lightweight and portable, this griller is a travel-friendly option for cookouts and parties.

Specifications

  • Price:Rs. 3,257
  • Colour: Black
  • Wattage:1500
  • Item dimensions: 49 x 32.5 x 12.3 cm
  • Material: Metal

ProsCons
Lightweight and portableHeat may be too low
Toughened glass lidBuild quality could be better, especially the lid
Adjustable temperature control 
Non-stick grill plate 
Easy to clean 
Pull out oil box 
American MICRONIC-Imported Barbeque Griller, 1500 Watt with Variable temprature Control and Toughened Glass lid (Black)-AMI-BBQ-150Dx
24% off
3,457 4,550
Buy now

7. Diamond World Electric Barbeque Smokeless Grill

Another popular tandoor and grill barbeque you can purchase for your home is the Diamond World Electric Barbeque Grill. One of the best electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances, it comes with an adjustable knob for changing the temperature range according to your cooking requirements. The grill is designed to work with infrared technology while the reflectors spread the heat evenly to give you delicious food every time. This multi-functional griller is suitable for cooking a variety of foods like meat, vegetables, fish, etc. with ease.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs.1,789
  • Colour: Black
  • Wattage: 2000
  • Item dimensions: 14.5 x 13.8 x 11.5 cm
  • Material: Iron

ProsCons
Multi-functional smokeless grillMay seem a bit bulky on the countertop
Lightweight and portable 
Adjustable temperature knob 
5-levels temperature adjustment 
Smokeless 
Iron plate grill 
Easy cleaning 
Powerful heating 
Diamond World 2000W Electric Barbeque Smokeless Grill Portable With 12Pcs Skewers, 2Pcs Brush & 2Pcs Meat Claws Tabletop Adjustable Temperature Control Tandoors BBQ for Home Restaurant Hotel picnic Outdoor Indoor
46% off
1,789 3,299
Buy now

Three best features of all the electric tandoor and grill on this list

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Orbit Electric Barbeque Grill Tandoor MakerCombination broiler and grillerNon-stick Stainless SteelDetachable Cool Touch Handle
Bright Berg Heavy Weight Medium Electric TandoorShockproof ApplianceNo Preheating RequiredDefrost and Reheat Food
TOMdoxx Electric Smokeless Portable Barbeque GrillMulti-functionalAdjustable Temperature ControlPortable
Mini Chef Electric TandoorLightweight and CompactWarming TopEasy to Use
Greeva Electric Barbeque GrillPortable and LightweightSmokeless, Multi-functional Grill6 Levels of Temperature Control
American MICRONIC Barbeque GrillerHigh QualityEnergy-EfficientAdjustable Temperature Control
Diamond World Electric Barbeque Smokeless GrillMulti-functional5 Levels of Temperature AdjustmentLightweight and Portable

Best value for money electric tandoor and grill

The tandoor and grill that offers the best value for money are the Greeva Electric Barbeque Grill. Priced at Rs. 1,489, this griller is a lightweight and portable appliance you can carry for all your outdoor activities. Greeva is a smokeless, multi-functional griller with six temperature control levels to cook various dishes without hassle.

Best overall electric tandoor and grill

The best overall electric tandoor and grill is the Mini Chef Electric Tandoor which is powerful and high-quality. It’s the perfect energy-efficient appliance that you can use for all your cooking needs. Lightweight and portable, this griller has a warming top to warm your food instantly. This easy-to-use appliance is designed to give your food the best texture and flavour.

How to find the best electric tandoor and grill?

With the wide range of electric tandoor and grills available in the market, choosing the right one for your needs is confusing. Hence, you must consider a few things before picking the best electric tandoor and grill barbeque for your home. Make sure that the griller you choose fits your requirement – this would be a portable griller or one that is perfect for your home or restaurant needs etc. Wattage, power consumption, travel-friendly, ease of use, maintenance, and budget. When compared on all these parameters, Mini Chef Electric Tandoor emerges as the best option.

Best electric tandoor and grill price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Orbit Electric Barbeque Grill Tandoor MakerRs. 1,899
2.Bright Berg Heavy Weight Medium Electric TandoorRs. 2,990
3.TOMdoxx Electric Smokeless Portable Barbeque GrillRs. 1,799
4.Mini Chef Electric TandoorRs. 3,990
5.Greeva Electric Barbeque GrillRs. 1,489
6.American MICRONIC Barbeque GrillerRs. 3,257
7.Diamond World Electric Barbeque Smokeless GrillRs. 1,789

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

