Top 7 juicer mixers under ₹ 2500: Buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Apr 04, 2023 16:57 IST





Summary: Stop wasting time chopping and blending kitchen ingredients. Get the perfect juicer mixer under ₹ 2500 and make delicious recipes quickly!

Juicer mixer is what you need to make your kitchen time fun and less stressful.

Often referred to as a juice extractor, a juicer is a device used to extract juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens, and other types of vegetables. This process is achieved by crushing, grinding and/or pressing the pulp in order to extract the desired liquid. Some juicer mixers also have additional functions such as doubling as food processors. The majority of twin gear and horizontal masticating juicers come with attachments designed for crushing herbs and spices, grinding coffee beans, producing nut milk, extruding pasta, noodles and bread sticks - allowing them to fulfill numerous tasks. Product List 1. NutriPro Juicer Mixer The NutriPro Juicer Mixer your key to a healthier lifestyle. Featuring a powerful 500 watt motor, this juicer mixer is designed to make it fast and easy for you to extract juice from your favorite fruits and vegetables. With a 1L capacity pitcher, you can now make enough juice for the whole family in one go.This juicer mixer priceis available at an affordable price on Amazon. Specifications: Brand -nutripro

Colour-Silver

Product Dimensions-30.3D x 13.3W x 22.4H Centimeters Pros Cons Affordable None Easily Available

2) Farberware Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer Discover the amazing convenience and power of the Farberware Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer. Thisjuicer mixer for kitchen appliance is perfect for quickly making fresh smoothies or juices for you or your entire family. With its sleek stainless steel design, thisjuicer mixer will look great on any kitchen countertop. This juicer mixer works with a powerful 350-watt motor that can easily cut through fruits and vegetables, turning them into delicious drinks in mere seconds. Specifications: Special Feature-Portable

Colour-Multicolour

Power Source-Battery Powered

Material-Plastic

Included Components-Mixers Pros Cons Easy to use and maintain Material Is Plastic User-Friendly Design

3)ACTIVA JuicoMatic Powerful 600 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jar comes with 2 Years Warranty Make fresh and delicious juices, smoothies, shakes, and other homemade drinks with the ACTIVA JuicoMatic Powerful 600 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder. Enjoy healthy beverages conveniently made with thebest juicer mixeron the market. This multi-purpose tool consists of two years warranty along with three separate jars for multipurpose grinding and blending. Specifications- Brand -Activa

Colour -Black & Blue

Product Dimensions-21D x 19W x 30H Centimeters

Material-ABS Shock Proof Plastic Body Pros Cons ANTI DRIP SPOUT None Affordable

4) SANSHAM Electric Juicer Mixer 4 Blade Rechargeable Portable Juicer Mixer The SANSHAM Electric Juicer Mixer is the perfect appliance for all your juice, smoothie, and puree needs. Our 4-blade design ensures superior extraction and blending of ingredients, blending to perfection each time. The rechargeable battery operated juicer mixer means you can enjoy delicious healthy drinks anytime, anywhere. The powerful motor and sharp blades make quick work of any ingredients, turning them into flavorful juices or creamy smoothies in seconds. This is a battery operated juicer mixer. Specifications: Brand -SANSHAM

Colour -Multicolour

Product Dimensions-8D x 8W x 23H Centimeters

Material-Plastic

Included Components-1 charging cable, 1 Usb Juicer Pros Cons Durable Material Used Is Plastic Ensures Flavour Consistency

5)VOLKES Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer Mixer Experience the convenience of making healthy and delicious drinks with the VOLKES Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable ElectricJuicer Mixer. This compact blender is designed for any small kitchen, allowing you to make your favorite smoothies and shakes without taking up too much space. It features powerful blending technology that quickly chops and purees fruits, vegetables, ice and nuts into a variety of delicious drinks. Thisjuicer mixer for small kitchenpurposes. Specifications: Brand- VOLKES

Special Feature-Cordless

Capacity-2 litres

Product Dimensions-12D x 8W x 6H Centimeters

Material-Plastic Pros Cons User-Friendly Design None Positive reviews

6) Mr. Brand Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer Mixer This Mr. Brand Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine is the ultimate kitchen essential for any home chef! Thiselectric juicer mixer utilizes advanced motor technology to quickly and easily blend, mix and process fruits, vegetables and more into delicious juices, sauces and other healthy creations. It is lightweight and portable, making it the perfect tool for smoothly blending ingredients on-the-go. Specifications: Brand -MR. BRAND

Colour -MULTI COLOURS 6 BLED

Product Dimensions-20D x 7W x 7H Centimeters

Material-Plastic

Included Components-Mixers Pros Cons Easy to Use None Light weight

7) SIDDHARTH FASHION Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Mixer Enjoy fresh, nutritious juice anytime with the SIDDHARTH FASHION Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer. This powerful electric juicer mixer is incredibly easy to use and provides you with delicious, nutrient-rich beverages in just seconds. Featuring an efficient motor that runs at up to 12000 RPMs, this juice maker will quickly break down fruits, vegetables, nuts and more into a deliciously drinkable concoction. Specifications: Brand- Blyss

Colour -Multicolour

Material-Plastic

Product Care Instructions-Hand Clean Pros Cons Easy to use None This is a handy and portable juicer mixer

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 NutriPro Juicer Mixer Affordable Easy to use Saves on space Farberware Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer Postive review Great for the price Premium brand ACTIVA JuicoMatic Powerful 600 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jar comes with 2 Years Warranty Good quality Small and compact Easy to use SANSHAM Electric Juicer Mixer Grinder 4 Blade Rechargeable Portable Long term Use Unique design Lightweight VOLKES Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer Stylish Quick Cleaning Advanced features Mr. Brand Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer Durable Powerful Motor Affordably priced SIDDHARTH FASHION Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Easily Installed Energy efficient Easy Extraction

Best value for money NutriPro Juicer Mixer, the perfect addition to any kitchen. This multi-purpose appliance is designed to make everyday life easier. Our solid construction and state-of-the-art engineering ensures long lasting performance and optimal juicing results at an amazing value for money. Whether you need a juice, smoothie or even a nut butter, with its variable speed settings you can be sure that you will get the perfect blend. Best overall product SANSHAM Electric Juicer Mixer Grinder 4 Blade Rechargeable Portable - a powerful, versatile and efficient device for all your juicing and grinding needs. Crafted from high-grade stainless steel with a sleek modern aesthetic, this grinder boasts an impressive 4 blade system that quickly pulverizes fruits and vegetables into a smooth juice. How to find the perfect juicer mixer? Consider your personal needs. Think about the types of ingredients you’ll be using most often and what features are essential for your use. The size of the mixing bowl, wattage, and pulse settings can all affect how well it will do at specific tasks.

Research different brands to find out which type fits best with your needs and budget. Websites like Consumer Reports provide helpful ratings on various models so you can make an informed decision before making a purchase.

Check online stores or local appliance shops for different prices on the model that best suits you. Compare both prices and warranties to find a value that is perfect for your home kitchen setup.

Make sure the juicer mixer has enough power to handle whatever job you need it to do, whether it's blending smoothies or grinding coffee beans in small batches. Check its wattage rating as well as its capacity (cup size). The power should always correspond with what type of task it will be used for most frequently; when in doubt always go up rather than down when considering the power requirements of a juicer mixer!

Examine the additional features included with each model such as detachable parts for easy cleaning, safety switches, overload protection systems, etc., These extra features may be something you'll appreciate once you start using your juicer mixer regularly so take time to look into them now before making a commitment.

Test out any potential purchases if possible by visiting stores that have demonstrations available or talking to knowledgeable staff members who can demonstrate products if necessary . This way,you'll get an idea of how natural operating feels and evaluate how powerful they really are compared to stated specifications outlined by manufacturers.

Topics Home Appliances