Top 7 juicer mixers under 2500: Buyer's guide

Often referred to as a juice extractor, a juicer is a device used to extract juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens, and other types of vegetables. This process is achieved by crushing, grinding and/or pressing the pulp in order to extract the desired liquid. Some juicer mixers also have additional functions such as doubling as food processors.
The majority of twin gear and horizontal masticating juicers come with attachments designed for crushing herbs and spices, grinding coffee beans, producing nut milk, extruding pasta, noodles and bread sticks - allowing them to fulfill numerous tasks.
1. NutriPro Juicer Mixer
The NutriPro Juicer Mixer your key to a healthier lifestyle. Featuring a powerful 500 watt motor, this juicer mixer is designed to make it fast and easy for you to extract juice from your favorite fruits and vegetables. With a 1L capacity pitcher, you can now make enough juice for the whole family in one go.This juicer mixer priceis available at an affordable price on Amazon.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|Affordable
|None
|Easily Available
2) Farberware Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer
Discover the amazing convenience and power of the Farberware Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer. Thisjuicer mixer for kitchen appliance is perfect for quickly making fresh smoothies or juices for you or your entire family. With its sleek stainless steel design, thisjuicer mixer will look great on any kitchen countertop. This juicer mixer works with a powerful 350-watt motor that can easily cut through fruits and vegetables, turning them into delicious drinks in mere seconds.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|Easy to use and maintain
|Material Is Plastic
|User-Friendly Design
3)ACTIVA JuicoMatic Powerful 600 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jar comes with 2 Years Warranty
Make fresh and delicious juices, smoothies, shakes, and other homemade drinks with the ACTIVA JuicoMatic Powerful 600 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder. Enjoy healthy beverages conveniently made with thebest juicer mixeron the market. This multi-purpose tool consists of two years warranty along with three separate jars for multipurpose grinding and blending.
Specifications-
Pros
Cons
|ANTI DRIP SPOUT
|None
|Affordable
4) SANSHAM Electric Juicer Mixer 4 Blade Rechargeable Portable Juicer Mixer
The SANSHAM Electric Juicer Mixer is the perfect appliance for all your juice, smoothie, and puree needs. Our 4-blade design ensures superior extraction and blending of ingredients, blending to perfection each time. The rechargeable battery operated juicer mixer means you can enjoy delicious healthy drinks anytime, anywhere. The powerful motor and sharp blades make quick work of any ingredients, turning them into flavorful juices or creamy smoothies in seconds. This is a battery operated juicer mixer.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|Durable
|Material Used Is Plastic
|Ensures Flavour Consistency
5)VOLKES Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer Mixer
Experience the convenience of making healthy and delicious drinks with the VOLKES Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable ElectricJuicer Mixer. This compact blender is designed for any small kitchen, allowing you to make your favorite smoothies and shakes without taking up too much space. It features powerful blending technology that quickly chops and purees fruits, vegetables, ice and nuts into a variety of delicious drinks. Thisjuicer mixer for small kitchenpurposes.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|User-Friendly Design
|None
|Positive reviews
6) Mr. Brand Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer Mixer
This Mr. Brand Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine is the ultimate kitchen essential for any home chef! Thiselectric juicer mixer utilizes advanced motor technology to quickly and easily blend, mix and process fruits, vegetables and more into delicious juices, sauces and other healthy creations. It is lightweight and portable, making it the perfect tool for smoothly blending ingredients on-the-go.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|Easy to Use
|None
|Light weight
7) SIDDHARTH FASHION Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Mixer
Enjoy fresh, nutritious juice anytime with the SIDDHARTH FASHION Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer. This powerful electric juicer mixer is incredibly easy to use and provides you with delicious, nutrient-rich beverages in just seconds. Featuring an efficient motor that runs at up to 12000 RPMs, this juice maker will quickly break down fruits, vegetables, nuts and more into a deliciously drinkable concoction.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|Easy to use
|None
|This is a handy and portable juicer mixer
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|NutriPro Juicer Mixer
|Affordable
|Easy to use
|Saves on space
|Farberware Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer
|Postive review
|Great for the price
|Premium brand
|ACTIVA JuicoMatic Powerful 600 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jar comes with 2 Years Warranty
|Good quality
|Small and compact
|Easy to use
|SANSHAM Electric Juicer Mixer Grinder 4 Blade Rechargeable Portable
|Long term Use
|Unique design
|Lightweight
|VOLKES Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer
|Stylish
|Quick Cleaning
|Advanced features
|Mr. Brand Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer
|Durable
|Powerful Motor
|Affordably priced
|SIDDHARTH FASHION Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer
|Easily Installed
|Energy efficient
|Easy Extraction
Best value for money
NutriPro Juicer Mixer, the perfect addition to any kitchen. This multi-purpose appliance is designed to make everyday life easier. Our solid construction and state-of-the-art engineering ensures long lasting performance and optimal juicing results at an amazing value for money. Whether you need a juice, smoothie or even a nut butter, with its variable speed settings you can be sure that you will get the perfect blend.
Best overall product
SANSHAM Electric Juicer Mixer Grinder 4 Blade Rechargeable Portable - a powerful, versatile and efficient device for all your juicing and grinding needs. Crafted from high-grade stainless steel with a sleek modern aesthetic, this grinder boasts an impressive 4 blade system that quickly pulverizes fruits and vegetables into a smooth juice.
|Product
|Price
|Product
|Price
|NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (3 Jar, Silver)
|₹ 1,979
|Farberware Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer grinder Cup 380ML Personal Blender Smoothie Maker USB Rechargeable Fruit Juice Extractor and Mixer for Home Office (Multi)
|₹ 555
|ACTIVA JuicoMatic Powerful 600 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jar comes with 2 Years Warranty
|₹ 2,199
|SANSHAM Electric Juicer Mixer Grinder 4 Blade Rechargeable Portable USB Bottle Blender Shaker - 2000mah(1 Jar, Multicolor)
|₹ 699
|VOLKES Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer grinder Cup 380ML Juice Maker Juicer Bottle USB Rechargeable Fruit Juice Extractor and Mixer for Home Office Outdoor
|₹ 597
|Mr. Brand Mini Blender Fruit Mixer Machine Portable Electric Juicer grinder Cup 380ML Personal Blender Smoothie Maker USB Rechargeable Fruit Juice Extractor and Mixer for Home (MULTI COLOURS 6 BLED)
|₹ 699
|SIDDHARTH FASHION Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Bottle Blender Grinder Mixer,6 Blades Rechargeable Bottle with Plastic
|₹ 499
A juicer mixer grinder is a must-have kitchen appliance, especially in an Indian household. It's a multipurpose mixer that can grind not only spices but also fruits and vegetables. In one appliance, you can make pastes, batters, spices, purees, juices, and shakes.
Juicers extract the pulp, skin, and other parts of fruits and vegetables, leaving only the thin liquid behind. Blenders process and blend all ingredients, including pulp, for thicker drinks such as smoothies. Both are fantastic for various reasons.
The health benefits of juicing have long been touted, with proponents asserting that it can reduce one's risk of cancer, bolster the immune system, detoxify the body, facilitate digestion, and even help with weight loss. However, scientific research is lacking in terms of verifying these claims; in other words, there is no evidence that extracted juices are any more nutritious than consuming the fruit or vegetable itself. This may be due to the fact that many essential components of the produce are often lost during juicing processes. As such, it may be wise to opt for eating fresh fruits and vegetables over juicing as a means of maximizing one's intake of essential vitamins and minerals.
A comparative study of the effects of juicing and blending on the nutrient content of fruit juices revealed that, while blending whole fruits generally preserved more antioxidants and beneficial compounds, juicing some fruits was found to extract greater amounts of Vitamin C. This suggests that each method may be more appropriate for different types of fruits, depending on the desired outcome. For instance, blending may be preferable when aiming to preserve a wider range of nutrients, while juicing could be used to boost Vitamin C levels specifically.
-If you want more energy, better focus, mental clarity, and weight loss, it's time to start drinking juice on a daily basis. A juicing habit provides numerous health benefits by incorporating just one juice per day into your daily routine.