Top 7 Samsung ACs for bigger spaces in home: Buying guide

Summary: Say goodbye to hot and stuffy rooms and enjoy cool, fresh air all day long with our top 7 Samsung ACs. This article has all the details.

Samsung ACs come with an assurance of quality and durability.

Still feeling hot in summer with your small AC and need to cover up some space in your room? Then Samsung is going to blow you away with its chilly air and with bigger size comes the biggest comfort. Upgrade or get advanced Samsung AC units for a better quality of living and a more cooling home environment. In this blog, we will help you find the Samsung AC that is big enough to fulfill all your requirements. Discover the best Samsung AC to meet all of your cooling needs and stay comfortable all year long. We've researched to bring you the latest and best models, complete with detailed features, specifications, pros, and cons. So, let’s cool your nest with the fastest and chilliest breeze! Product list 1. Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (2023 Model, AR18CYLZABE, White) This Samsung AC got me thinking, how advanced ACs have become. The digital inverter technology releases up to 40% of noise and saves up to 73% of electricity. The Samsung AC has 5 in 1 convertible cooling where you can select 5 different modes for cooling. The AC fan is big with wider wings which flow till 15 meters of range with its fast cooling. The copper anti-bacterial filter prevents up to 99% of bacteria ensuring healthy living. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 21.5 x 88.9 x 29.9 Centimeters

Noise Level: ‎45 dB

Special Feature: ‎ ‎Easy Filter Plus (Anti-Bacteria), Auto Clean (Self Cleaning) Pros Cons Fast Cooling Too much noise Easy to clean

2. Samsung 1 Ton Split AC (2023 Model, AR12CY5ZAGD, White) Samsung AC has 5 stars which will save 481.43 units every year as mentioned by the ISEER. This big Samsung AC has a maximum cooling capacity of up to 4000W. The auto clean feature will clean the AC easily in just 3 steps. This Samsung AC has a durafin ultra layer which protects from rust and corrosion. Voltage fluctuation protector will protect the AC from heavy fluctuation changes ensuring its long-lasting duration. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 21.5 x 82 x 29.9 Centimeters

Noise Level: ‎ ‎42 dB

Special Feature: ‎ Copper Anti-bacterial Filter, Auto Clean (Self Cleaning) Pros Cons Easy-to-clean filter The initial cost may be higher compared to some other models in the market. Good customer support

3. Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (2023 Model, AR18CYNANWK, White) This model of Samsung AC has Wi-Fi enabled with digital inverter technology. The AC swings in 4 directions ensuring fast cooling in no time. It has a maximum cooling capacity of 6600W suitable for 111 to 150 square feet. This smart Samsung AC has AI auto cooling and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Its welcome cooling feature enables a geofencing function that automatically locates your presence in the room when you turn it on. The Samsung AC for big spaces offers WindFree Good Sleep feature that helps you to get a deep goodnight sleep. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 21.5 x 105.5 x 29.9 Centimeters

Noise Level: ‎ ‎46 dB

Special Feature: ‎ ‎4-in-1 Care Filter, Copper Anti-bacterial Filter, Auto Clean (Self Cleaning) Pros Cons WindFree Good Sleep Feature Wi-Fi Enabled

4. Samsung 1 Ton Split AC (2023 Model, AR12CYLZABE, White) This split Samsung AC is made to keep your air healthy by preventing it from 99% of harmful bacteria. The copper tubes ensure long-lasting performance with 7.5% corrosion resistance. Reliable cooling with R32 refrigerant results in a low impact on the ozone layer and global warming. The 3 stars rating saves up to 624.48 units per year. The easy-to-clean filter makes it easier to clean. This Samsung AC in India has a 2-way swing for smoother cooling. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 21.5 x 82 x 29.9 Centimeters

Noise Level: ‎ 40 dB

Special Feature: ‎ ‎Easy Filter Plus (Anti-Bacteria), Auto Clean (Self Cleaning) Pros Cons R32 Refrigerant A minimum of 5 minutes is required for the inverter to run Fast Cooling

5. Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (2022 Model, AR18BY3AQWK, White) This Samsung AC has a sleek and aesthetic design in white adds up to the room décor. With a cooling capacity of 1.5 tons, it can easily cool rooms up to 150-200 sq. ft. This Samsung AC has a 3-star energy rating which saves up to 977.8 Units annually. It has multiple special features which make it the best Samsung AC online. WindFree cooling technology cools the room efficiently eliminating any grating of cold wind. The Samsung AC has Durafin Ultra and Triple Protector Plus resulting in longer-lasting performance protecting it from rust, corrosion, and power surges. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: 48 x 160.9 x 84.7 Centimeters

Noise Level: ‎ ‎45 dB

Special Feature: ‎ ‎

Convenience features: Filter Cleaning Indicator, Indoor Temperature Display, Display On/Off, Beep On/Off, 24-Hour Timer, Auto Restart

Air Purification: Tricare Filter, Auto Clean (Self Cleaning), Anti-Corrosion Outdoor Fin

Operating Modes: Auto Mode, Fast Cool, Windfree Good Sleep mode, 5 Step Convertible Cooling Mode, Dehumidification, Fan Mode, Quiet Pros Cons Super Silent 2022 Model Easy Filter Plus

6. Samsung 2 Ton Split AC (2023 Model, AR24CYLZABE, White) This big Samsung AC has 2 tons of capacity ensuring maximum airflow for a bigger room of 151 – 200 sq. ft. The AC has Wi-Fi enabled with a voice assistant. This Samsung AC has an ergonomically designed easy-to-clean filter minimizing all airborne diseases. The smart Samsung AC has AI Auto Cooling that adjusts according to your room conditions and usage. This Samsung AC has also the option of connecting your mobile to the AC at home for easy control. The 5 in 1 convertible AC mode suits your needs and moods. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 21.5 x 105.5 x 29.9 Centimeters

Noise Level: ‎ ‎45 dB

Special Feature: ‎ ‎Copper Anti-bacterial Filter, Auto Clean (Self Cleaning) Pros Cons Fast Cooling and WindFree Technology Fan sound can be easily heard Easy to clean

7. Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (AR18NV3HLTR Star Flower, White) This Samsung AC is powered by a digital inverter which comes with a triple inverter for quick cooling and low electricity consumption. The 2-step cooling mode makes it easier and more comfortable for you to enjoy the cool air conveniently. This Samsung AC has automatic temperature control that sets the temperature accordingly without you having to change it. The Triple Protector Plus stabilizes the Samsung AC in performance and protects it from overloads without any separate voltage stabilizer. The flower design on the AC gives an aesthetic touch to the room. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 29 x 89 x 25.1 Centimeters

Noise Level: ‎‎109 dB

Special Feature: ‎ Inverter Pros Cons Durafin Protection Old model Turbo Cooling

Three best features for consumers: Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (2023 Model, AR18CYLZABE, White) 5 -1 Convertible cooling Voltage Fluctuation Protector 10 years of compressor warranty Samsung 1 Ton Split AC (2023 Model, AR12CY5ZAGD, White) 3-Step Auto Clean Digital Inverter Technology 10 years of compressor warranty Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (2023 Model, AR18CYNANWK, White) 4-way swing Wi-Fi Enabled 10 years of compressor warranty Samsung 1 Ton Split Ac (2023 Model, AR12CYLZABE, White) Copper Anti-bacterial filter 5 -1 Convertible cooling 10 years of compressor warranty Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (2022 Model, AR18BY3AQWK, White) Home-Alone Mode WindFree Good Sleep 10 years of compressor warranty Samsung 2 Ton Split AC (2023 Model, AR24CYLZABE, White) Works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa R32 Refrigerant 10 years of compressor warranty Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (AR18NV3HLTR Star Flower, White) Triple Inverter Turbo Cooling Mode 10 years warranty Best overall product This overwhelming heat has brought me the pick of Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (2023 Model, AR18CYNANWK, White) as the best overall AC in the run. The 5 in 1 mode for your every mood and cooling. The smart Samsung AC is powered with AI Auto Cooling for maximum comfort. It has WindFree technology with 23,000 micro holes for perfect cooling. It has a Durafin and Voltage Fluctuation Protector for better performance in the long run. The Samsung AC has low noise ensuring a peaceful sleep. The WindFree Good Sleep mode helps you with the comfortable sleep you deserve! Best value for money The best value for money AC is Samsung 2 Ton Split AC (2023 Model, AR24CYLZABE, White) due to its fast cooling and WI-FI feature. With the WiFi option, you can connect your mobile to the Samsung AC and control the settings from just your device. The Welcome Cooling feature automatically addresses your presence and cools the room before you reach home. 43% faster cooling with a 2-way swing ensures its cold air calms you. With many other features and the Samsung AC price this split AC is a blast of chilly air in your home. How to find the perfect air conditioner? Here are few steps you could follow to look for the perfect air conditioner for your needs: Determine the size of your space: The ACs are usually big. The room will determine the capacity of the air conditioner you need. Measure the room's square footage and ask the brand customer care service.

Consider your cooling needs: Think about how often you will be using the air conditioner and what temperature you prefer. This will help you determine the appropriate features to look for, such as adjustable thermostats, multiple fan speeds, and energy-saving modes.

Set a budget: Air conditioners can vary in price, so it's important to set a budget that works for you. Keep in mind that a more expensive AC may offer more advanced features or be more energy-efficient, which could save you money in the long run.

Choose a type of air conditioner: There are various types of air conditioners available, including window units, portable units, and split systems. Pick according to your needs!

Stars for energy efficiency: When shopping for an air conditioner, it's a good idea to look for models with a higher number of stars to ensure maximum savings on energy bills.

Product Price

