Top 7 smartphones under 10,000 for a budget-friendly 2023

Summary: This article discusses the features of the best smartphones under ₹ 10,000 in India along with the best overall product and the best value for money.

Smartphones under ₹ 10,000 are cost effective.

In the present era, smartphones have become an essential part of our daily lives. With the increasing demand for affordable smartphones, several brands have launched budget-friendly smartphones that cater to the Indian market. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 7 best smartphones under Rs. 10,000 in India. These smartphones offer excellent features like good battery life, decent cameras, and powerful processors that provide a smooth user experience. Whether you are a student or a working professional, these smartphones can cater to your daily needs without burning a hole in your pocket. So, let's dive into the list and find out which smartphone is the best for you. Product list 1. Realme Narzo 50i Prime The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a useful set of features. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Further, it runs on the Android 11 operating system and is powered by an octa-core processor. This phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card so that the users can rely upon the storage system without worrying. Additionally, this device also packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Specifications: Processor: Octa-core

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 256GB)

Camera: Dual rear camera (13MP + 2MP) and 8MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh with reverse charging support Pros Cons Comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack Only HD+ resolution display Large battery capacity with reverse charging

2. Realme Narzo 50A Prime The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is a smartphone with a 6.6-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core G57 processor and runs on Android 11 with the realme UI 2.0. Also, this phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Specifications: Display: 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels)

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 256GB)

Battery: 5000mAh Pros Cons Decent display size Only HD+ resolution display Dual rear camera setup

3. Redmi 9A Sport The Redmi 9A Sport is an affordable smartphone with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor and runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12. Further, it has a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. Additionally, this device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and has 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Specifications: Display: 6.53-inch IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB (expandable up to 512GB)

Camera: 13MP primary, 5MP front-facing Pros Cons Decent battery life Only supports a 4G network. Expandable storage

4. Realme Narzo 50i The Realme Narzo 50i is an efficient smartphone that offers a wide range of features at an affordable price. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor. Also, this phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB internal, expandable up to 256GB

Battery: 5000mAh Pros Cons Expandable storage Limited camera capabilities Decent battery life

5. Redmi A1 The Redmi A1 is a smartphone that offers powerful performance, long-lasting battery life, and an impressive camera setup. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a 2.0GHz Helio G25 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. Further, this phone comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery that offers up to 2 days of usage on a single charge. Additionally, it features an 8MP AI primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera that supports AI beauty mode. Specifications: Display: 6.53-inch HD+ display

Processor: 2.0GHz Helio G25 octa-core

RAM: 4GB RAM

Storage: 64GB internal storage

Camera: 8MP AI primary camera, 5MP front-facing camera

Battery: 5000mAh battery Pros Cons Decent performance for everyday use Limited availability of software updates Good camera performance

6. Redmi 10A The Redmi 10A is a budget smartphone from Xiaomi that features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. It comes with a 5000mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera for providing multiple new-age features in one device. Specifications: Display: 6.53-inch HD+

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 5000mAh Pros Cons Supports Dual-SIM and microSD cards No NFC or infrared sensor. Expandable storage

7. Realme C11 2021 The Realme C11 2021 is an entry-level smartphone with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and an octa-core processor. It has a dual rear camera setup consisting of an 8MP primary camera, along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Additionally, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch HD+

Processor: octa-core processor

Rear Camera: 8MP

Front Camera: 5MP

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 256GB) Pros Cons Dual rear camera setup No fingerprint sensor. Large display

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme Narzo 50i Prime The state light design Immersive display Powerful octa-core processor Realme Narzo 50A Prime Big on power Speed texture design Fullscreen vivid details Redmi 9A Sport Big screen AI face unlock Splash proof design Realme Narzo 50i Pictures are crystal clear Powerful octa-core processor The Street-style diagonal stripe design Redmi A1 Leather texture design Power efficient processor Clean android experience Redmi 10A Massive display for cinematic viewing Huge battery for uninterrupted usage Textured back for smudge- free look Realme C11 2021 Beautiful and sleek design Better shuffling among applications Seamless pictures

Best overall product Out of the options provided, the best overall product is the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. This smartphone offers a 6.6-inch HD+ display, a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and 4GB of RAM, making it a solid performer for daily use. Further, it has a dual rear camera setup, expandable storage of up to 256GB, and a 5000mAh battery. Overall, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is an excellent choice for those looking for a budget-friendly smartphone that offers great value for money. Best value for money The best value for money out of the options provided is the Redmi 9A Sport. It is an affordable smartphone that comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, and 2GB of RAM. Further, it has a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies, and its 5000mAh battery provides a long battery life. Additionally, the Redmi 9A Sport also offers expandable storage of up to 512GB, making it a great choice for those looking for an affordable smartphone with new-age features. How to find a perfect smartphone on a budget? Finding the perfect smartphone on a budget can be a bit challenging as there are many options available in the market. Here are some steps you can follow to help you find the right smartphone within your budget: Set a budget: First, determine how much you can afford to spend on a smartphone. Determine your needs: Consider what you will use the smartphone for, and prioritize the features that are important to you. For example, if you like taking photos, look for a smartphone with a good camera. Do some research: Look up reviews and comparisons of smartphones that fit your budget. Consider factors such as the operating system, processor, storage, camera quality, battery life, and screen size. Consider older models: If you do not need the latest and most efficient smartphone, consider purchasing an older model. These models can often be found at a lower price range and also offer great features. Look for deals: Keep a track of the latest deals or any ongoing sales. You may be able to find a better deal on a smartphone if you wait for an upcoming sale. Test the smartphone: If possible, try out the smartphone in person before making a purchase.