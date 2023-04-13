Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 7 smartphones under 10,000 for a budget-friendly 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 13, 2023 13:20 IST

Summary:

This article discusses the features of the best smartphones under 10,000 in India along with the best overall product and the best value for money.

Smartphones under 10,000 are cost effective.

In the present era, smartphones have become an essential part of our daily lives. With the increasing demand for affordable smartphones, several brands have launched budget-friendly smartphones that cater to the Indian market.

In this article, we have curated a list of the top 7 best smartphones under Rs. 10,000 in India. These smartphones offer excellent features like good battery life, decent cameras, and powerful processors that provide a smooth user experience. Whether you are a student or a working professional, these smartphones can cater to your daily needs without burning a hole in your pocket. So, let's dive into the list and find out which smartphone is the best for you.

Product list

1. Realme Narzo 50i Prime

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a useful set of features. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Further, it runs on the Android 11 operating system and is powered by an octa-core processor. This phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card so that the users can rely upon the storage system without worrying. Additionally, this device also packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Octa-core
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 256GB)
  • Camera: Dual rear camera (13MP + 2MP) and 8MP front camera
  • Battery: 5000mAh with reverse charging support

Pros

Cons

Comes with a 3.5mm headphone jackOnly HD+ resolution display
Large battery capacity with reverse charging

realme narzo 50i Prime (Dark Blue 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Octa-core Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
4 (3,284)
25% off
7,499 9,999
Buy now

2. Realme Narzo 50A Prime

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is a smartphone with a 6.6-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core G57 processor and runs on Android 11 with the realme UI 2.0. Also, this phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels)
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 256GB)
  • Battery: 5000mAh

Pros

Cons

Decent display sizeOnly HD+ resolution display
Dual rear camera setup

realme narzo 50A Prime (Flash Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Full High Definition+ Display |50MP AI Triple Camera| Charger Included
4 (8,903)
15% off
11,499 13,499
Buy now

3. Redmi 9A Sport

The Redmi 9A Sport is an affordable smartphone with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor and runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12. Further, it has a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. Additionally, this device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and has 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.53-inch IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 32GB (expandable up to 512GB)
  • Camera: 13MP primary, 5MP front-facing

Pros

Cons

Decent battery lifeOnly supports a 4G network.
Expandable storage

Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
4.1 (321,368)
21% off
7,499 9,499
Buy now

4. Realme Narzo 50i

The Realme Narzo 50i is an efficient smartphone that offers a wide range of features at an affordable price. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor. Also, this phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB internal, expandable up to 256GB
  • Battery: 5000mAh

Pros

Cons

Expandable storageLimited camera capabilities
Decent battery life

realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM+32GB Storage) Octa Core Processor | 6.5" inch Large Display
4 (33,325)
6% off
7,499 7,999
Buy now

5. Redmi A1

The Redmi A1 is a smartphone that offers powerful performance, long-lasting battery life, and an impressive camera setup. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a 2.0GHz Helio G25 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. Further, this phone comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery that offers up to 2 days of usage on a single charge. Additionally, it features an 8MP AI primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera that supports AI beauty mode.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.53-inch HD+ display
  • Processor: 2.0GHz Helio G25 octa-core
  • RAM: 4GB RAM
  • Storage: 64GB internal storage
  • Camera: 8MP AI primary camera, 5MP front-facing camera
  • Battery: 5000mAh battery

Pros

Cons

Decent performance for everyday useLimited availability of software updates
Good camera performance

Redmi A1 (Light Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | Segment Best AI Dual Cam | 5000mAh Battery | Leather Texture Design | Android 12
4 (12,799)
28% off
6,499 8,999
Buy now

6. Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A is a budget smartphone from Xiaomi that features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. It comes with a 5000mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera for providing multiple new-age features in one device.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.53-inch HD+
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Battery: 5000mAh

Pros

Cons

Supports Dual-SIM and microSD cardsNo NFC or infrared sensor.
Expandable storage

Redmi 10A (Slate Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
4 (16,703)
28% off
8,599 11,999
Buy now

7. Realme C11 2021

The Realme C11 2021 is an entry-level smartphone with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and an octa-core processor. It has a dual rear camera setup consisting of an 8MP primary camera, along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Additionally, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.5-inch HD+
  • Processor: octa-core processor
  • Rear Camera: 8MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 256GB)

Pros

Cons

Dual rear camera setupNo fingerprint sensor.
Large display

realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium (RMX3231)
4.1 (12,493)
9,990
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme Narzo 50i PrimeThe state light designImmersive displayPowerful octa-core processor
 Realme Narzo 50A PrimeBig on powerSpeed texture designFullscreen vivid details
Redmi 9A SportBig screenAI face unlock Splash proof design
Realme Narzo 50iPictures are crystal clearPowerful octa-core processorThe Street-style diagonal stripe design
Redmi A1Leather texture designPower efficient processorClean android experience
Redmi 10AMassive display for cinematic viewingHuge battery for uninterrupted usageTextured back for smudge- free look
Realme C11 2021Beautiful and sleek designBetter shuffling among applicationsSeamless pictures

Best overall product

Out of the options provided, the best overall product is the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. This smartphone offers a 6.6-inch HD+ display, a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and 4GB of RAM, making it a solid performer for daily use. Further, it has a dual rear camera setup, expandable storage of up to 256GB, and a 5000mAh battery. Overall, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is an excellent choice for those looking for a budget-friendly smartphone that offers great value for money.

Best value for money

The best value for money out of the options provided is the Redmi 9A Sport. It is an affordable smartphone that comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, and 2GB of RAM. Further, it has a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies, and its 5000mAh battery provides a long battery life. Additionally, the Redmi 9A Sport also offers expandable storage of up to 512GB, making it a great choice for those looking for an affordable smartphone with new-age features.

How to find a perfect smartphone on a budget?

Finding the perfect smartphone on a budget can be a bit challenging as there are many options available in the market. Here are some steps you can follow to help you find the right smartphone within your budget:

Set a budget: First, determine how much you can afford to spend on a smartphone.

Determine your needs: Consider what you will use the smartphone for, and prioritize the features that are important to you. For example, if you like taking photos, look for a smartphone with a good camera.

Do some research: Look up reviews and comparisons of smartphones that fit your budget. Consider factors such as the operating system, processor, storage, camera quality, battery life, and screen size.

Consider older models: If you do not need the latest and most efficient smartphone, consider purchasing an older model. These models can often be found at a lower price range and also offer great features.

Look for deals: Keep a track of the latest deals or any ongoing sales. You may be able to find a better deal on a smartphone if you wait for an upcoming sale.

Test the smartphone: If possible, try out the smartphone in person before making a purchase.

Product Price
realme narzo 50i Prime (Dark Blue 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Octa-core Processor | 5000 mAh Battery ₹ 7,499
realme narzo 50A Prime (Flash Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Full High Definition+ Display |50MP AI Triple Camera| Charger Included ₹ 11,499
Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery ₹ 7,499
realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM+32GB Storage) Octa Core Processor | 6.5" inch Large Display ₹ 7,499
Redmi A1 (Light Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | Segment Best AI Dual Cam | 5000mAh Battery | Leather Texture Design | Android 12 ₹ 6,499
Redmi 10A (Slate Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster ₹ 8,599
realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium (RMX3231) ₹ 9,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Mobiles Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
9 best neckband headphones on a budget
Comprehensive guide to OPPO mobile phones in 2023: Top picks
GoMore Mini washing machine: Your portable laundry companion
Top 10 quality gigabyte motherboards for better performance
Top 5 Samsung double door refrigerator in 2023

Top Smartphones under 10,000

What are the best smartphones available under 10,000 in 2023?

Some of the best smartphones under 10,000 in 2023 include Realme Narzo 50i prime, Realme Narzo 50A prime, Redmi 10A, Redmi 9 power, etc. 

What features should I consider before buying a smartphone under 10,000?

Before buying a smartphone under 10,000, you should consider the processor, RAM, storage, camera quality, battery life, and display quality.

Is it worth buying a smartphone under 10,000?

Yes, if you have a limited budget and need a smartphone for basic usage such as calling, messaging, browsing the internet, and using social media apps, then buying a smartphone under 10,000 is worth it.

 View More

Top Smartphones under 10,000

What are the best smartphones available under 10,000 in 2023?

Some of the best smartphones under 10,000 in 2023 include Realme Narzo 50i prime, Realme Narzo 50A prime, Redmi 10A, Redmi 9 power, etc. 

What features should I consider before buying a smartphone under 10,000?

Before buying a smartphone under 10,000, you should consider the processor, RAM, storage, camera quality, battery life, and display quality.

Is it worth buying a smartphone under 10,000?

Yes, if you have a limited budget and need a smartphone for basic usage such as calling, messaging, browsing the internet, and using social media apps, then buying a smartphone under 10,000 is worth it.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS