Top 8 Bajaj steam iron to buy for home use

Summary: Owning a good-quality steam iron can make your lifestyle much easier. To get a fresh and neat look, you have to get your hands on the classic steam irons. Here, we have compiled the best 8 Bajaj steam irons to simplify your buying process.

Best Bajaj steam iron you should purchase online

Clothes play a significant role when it comes to our personality. People automatically get attention when they dress properly and nicely. So, when you wear well-ironed clothes, it mainly talks a lot about your personality. Selecting a perfect steam iron for your everyday use needs proper research. In addition to that, you need to consider a few things like how frequently you are going to use the iron, the daily number of garments you need to iron, power output, specifications, size and steam power. We have curated a list of the top 8 picks of Bajaj steam irons to assist with your selection. 1. Bajaj MX 3 Neo 440508 The Bajaj MX 3 Neo 440508 is one of the best Bajaj steam irons for your households. You can get a quick and hassle-free ironing experience with this product. It comes with a non-stick coated soleplate to provide you with crease and wrinkle-free clothes every time. This Bajaj steam iron has a very powerful motor of 1250 watts which ensures much faster performance. The in-built spray function gets rid of the stubborn wrinkles and creases from your clothes.

Pros Cons Antibacterial-coated soleplate Excessive heat may produce after using it for a longer period Suitable for both vertical and dry ironing Build quality could be better 360-degree swivel cord Automatic power-off technology

2. Bajaj MX 16 1400-Watt Steam Iron (Purple) The Bajaj MX 16 1400-Watt Steam Iron can be used on different kinds of garments without much hassle. It is a user-friendly product which runs on 1400 watts. Its non-stick soleplate distributes the heat evenly on your clothes to prevent damage. It has variable steam output, which gives the user a chance to use it on different fabrics. With the help of its steam burst feature, you can get rid of stubborn creases from your clothes.

Pros Cons Lightweight and user-friendly Often water leakage problem occurs Suitable for vertical ironing Build quality could be better Variable steam control

3. Bajaj MX-35N 2000W Steam Iron The Bajaj MX-35N 2000W steam iron is one of the ideal steam irons for every kind of fabric. It has an anti-drip function to prevent any kind of water leakage. It glides smoothly on fabric with the help of a non-stick soleplate to remove creases and wrinkles. Its high 2000-watt power provides continuous high steam output to help you achieve the desired output in a single stroke. The anti-scale feature prevents clogging of pores, which further ensures better durability and high efficiency.

Pros Cons 360-degree swivel cord Comparatively a bit heavy Heats up quickly and cools down fast as well The plug is quite huge and might require an adaptor Vertical ironing functionality Non-stick soleplate Variable steam output

4. Bajaj MX40C 2000 Watts Steam Iron (Blue) The Bajaj MX40C 2000 Watts Steam iron is one of the smart steam iron products from the given list which comes with exceptional features. This easy-to-use steam iron effectively eradicates all stubborn creases and wrinkles from clothes. It is loaded with features like vertical steaming ability, anti-scale system and anti-drip technology. The ceramic soleplate ensures a smooth ironing experience with less wear and tear. The thing that sets this steam iron apart from others on the list is its huge water tank capacity of 210 ml.

Pros Cons Huge water capacity of 210 ml Comparatively heavy product Ceramic soleplate Vertical ironing functionality User-friendly

5. Bajaj Majesty Retract 2000 Watts Steam Iron (Blue) This is one of the best steam irons and comes with an amazing retractable cord to offer a hassle-free ironing experience. It is well-equipped with a ceramic soleplate that effectively glides over every type of fabric, ensuring no damage. It also has features like anti-drip functionality and anti-scale technology. The produced steam from the iron is distributed evenly because of its variable steam output setting. Hence, you can get wrinkle-free clothes with just a few strokes. The high power of 2000 watts ensures quick heating. The 360-degree precision swivel cord offers comfort and quick iron strokes.

Pros Cons Retractable cord to provide convenience A bit heavy Variable steam output User-friendly Anti-drip and anti-scale functionality 360-degree swivel cord

6. Bajaj Majesty MX4 1250-Watt Steam Iron (Blue/White) The Bajaj Majesty MX4 1250-watt steam iron features a non-stick soleplate that ensures smooth glides on fabric. It also offers a protective lid for the water inlet. The self-cleaning feature of this product ensures proper hygiene. Now, you can easily iron hanging clothes whenever you want with the help of its vertical ironing functionality. It has a steam burst feature that helps to remove all the stubborn wrinkles and creases from clothes effectively. You get a water measurable cup along with the iron, which is indeed a great deal.

Pros Cons User-friendly and lightweight Water leakage may occur when it is in the standing position Protective lid for the water inlet Takes time to heat up Vertical ironing functionality Comes with a LED indicator Self-cleaning feature

7. Bajaj Majesty Travellesta 800 Watts Steam Iron The Bajaj Majesty Travellesta 800 Watts Steam Iron is a portable steam iron. It also comes up with a ceramic soleplate which makes sure to glide smoothly on fabric to offer your clothes a premium look. You can set the right amount of steam you need to iron your clothes with the help of its variable steam output. The cool body touch feature makes sure that your hands are not affected while ironing.

Pros Cons Comfortable hand grip Takes time to heat up 360-degree swivel cord Travel-friendly

8. Bajaj Majesty Macho 2000 Watts Heavy Weight Steam Iron The Bajaj Majesty Macho 2000 Watts Heavy Weight Steam Iron has a non-stick soleplate that provides even steam on the clothes. Since it offers 2000-watt high heating power, it ensures much faster and quicker results. The weight of this product ensures smooth and crisp-free ironing. The anti-drip technology effectively prevents unnecessary water leakage and offers an uninterrupted ironing experience.

Pros Cons 2000-watt power ensures high performance Takes time to heat up Non-stick sole plate Some may find it heavy for themselves Anti-drip functionality High build-quality

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj MX 3 Neo 440508 360-degree swivel technology Anti-bacterial coated soleplate Automatic shut-off technology Bajaj MX 16 1400-Watt Steam Iron Variable steam control Comfortable handgrip Steam burst for stubborn creases Bajaj MX-35N 2000W steam iron Variable steam output Thermal fuse Anti-scale and anti-drip functionality Bajaj MX40C 2000 Watts Steam iron Anti-drip functionality and anti-drip functionality Self-cleaning technology Ceramic soleplate Bajaj Majesty Retract 2000 Watts steam iron Retractable cord 280ml tank Anti-drip and anti-scale functionality Bajaj Majesty MX4 1250-Watt steam iron LED indicator Self-cleaning technology Vertical ironing system Bajaj Majesty Travellesta 800 Watts Portable steam iron Ceramic soleplate Cool body touch Bajaj Majesty Macho 2000 Watts Anti-drip functionality Non-stick soleplate 2000-watts power

Best value for money TheBajaj MX 16 1400-Watt steam iron is among the best value-for-money item on the provided list. It is loaded with advanced features such as a 360-degree swivel cord, self-cleaning function, variable steam output and comfortable hand grip. In addition, it has vertical steam capability and a non-stick soleplate to use on any type of clothes. Moreover, you get this feature-rich iron at an affordable price. Best overall bajaj steam iron TheBajaj Majesty Retract 2000 Watts steam iron is among the best overall Bajaj steam iron products in this list. It is well-equipped with a ceramic soleplate, which makes it simpler to clean and maintain hygiene. The best eye-catching feature of this steam iron is its retractable cord that offers convenience and comfort. Apart from this, it is loaded with advanced features like anti-drip and anti-scale functionality, variable steam output and vertical steam ironing option. How to find the perfect steam irons Selecting the perfect steam iron for your everyday use requires a lot of research and time. Identifying the features you want in your steam iron is the initial step that you need to take while purchasing a steam iron for your clothes. You have to consider a few things such as durability, steam power, fabric compatibility, weight, performance, safety measures and additional features. You can go for higher steam power if you want to get better performance on stubborn creases and wrinkles on your garment. Check if your selected model offers safety measures and you can pay special attention to additional features as well. Price list

Product Price Bajaj MX 3 Neo 440508 Rs 1,049 Bajaj MX 16 1400-Watt Steam Iron Rs1,575 Bajaj MX-35N 2000W Steam Iron ₹ 2,055 Bajaj MX40C 2000 Watts Steam Iron ₹ 2,299 Bajaj Majesty Retract 2000 Watts Steam Iron ₹ 1,800 Bajaj Majesty MX4 1250-Watt Steam Iron ₹ 1,495 Bajaj Majesty Travellesta 800 Watts ₹ 1,380 Bajaj Majesty Macho 2000 Watts Heavy Weight Steam Iron ₹ 2,195

