Top 8 best selfie sticks in 2022

A selfie stick is a type of tripod mount with a handle at one end where you can place your smartphone. With a selfie stick, you can capture selfies from a greater distance beyond your arm. You may get a better view and record more of yourself this way. Selfie sticks are useful for people who travel frequently or just want to improve their selfie game.
In this article, we have compiled the eight best selfie sticks available on Amazon India today. Browse through our selection and choose the selfie stick that best suits your needs. We have also included our picks for the best value-for-money and best overall selfie stick, so make sure you read all the way to the end!
Best selfie sticks available now
1. Smatree Smapole Q3
For anybody who wishes to switch from shooting using their smartphone, action camera, compact camera, or even a tiny mirrorless/DSLR, this Smartree SmaPole Q3 seems to be ideal. There is a 360-degree spherical head provided so you may set your camera at the ideal angle for filming. It is built of sturdy, high-quality aluminium tubing, with a non-slip rubber grip, and a wrist strap to make it easy to handle.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
2. DJI OM 5
The DJI OM 5 combines a selfie stick with a smartphone stabilizer, similar to the OM 4. In the context of engineering, that looks like just a significant amount of weight to be supported by just a few support points, yet it manages to accomplish it. The OM 5's strikes a mix between quality and portability; there are interesting effects and beautiful images, and you'd be happy to bring it travelling. It doesn't take up much more weight in a bag than just a selfie stick.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
3. DJI OM 6
The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 proves that smartphone stabilizers are capable of improving beyond what we initially believed was possible with the DJI OM 5. However, aside from the fussy folding mechanism, it is a very strong, professional selfie stick/gimbal with several cutting-edge capabilities, like motion timelapse, subject tracking, and an analogue zoom/focus dial for simple control.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
4. Atumek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick
This Atumtek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick is more than simply a selfie stick, as implied by its name. For large group photos, it can be used as a standalone tripod, and it even has a Bluetooth remote that lets you start the camera remotely. Even though it is built of high-quality aluminium and only weighs 172g, it packs up to a tiny size and still has a solid feel. It has a battery life of up to 15,000 photos, that's more than good for a full vacation.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
5. Yoto Phone Stand and Bluetooth Selfie Stick
This Yoto Phone Stand & Selfie Stick features everything you need in a selfie stick, including the ability to function as a tripod, a remote, and a long reach. It stretches to a length of 176 cm, which somewhat makes up for the fact that it doesn't fold up nearly as little as some of the other alternatives on the list. With the help of the wireless remote control, you can quickly start recording films, taking selfies, or starting a live broadcast by pressing the shutter. Additionally, it has a 360º ball head for easeof shooting and many attachments to choose from.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
6. GoPro Black 3-Way Arm
Although you might not have expected GoPro to enter the selfie stick market, the 3-Way Arm is a lot more. The fact that the arm folds instead of collapses straight down in selfie stick mode allows you to position the stick at an angle where you can take a selfie without receiving any of the shafts as in the shot, even when using the wide-angle lens typical of GoPro Hero cameras. It also serves as a simple hand-held grip and a static tripod.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
7. Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick
In principle, using a selfie stick when using a 360-degree camera might sound like a smart idea, but in fact, you run the danger of getting it in the frame. Due to this, the Insta360 "invisible" selfie stick is a wonderful option if you want to use a selfie stick with just a 360-degree camera as opposed to a phone most of the time. It won't affect your panoramic photographs or movies because compatible cameras' algorithms are programmed to automatically identify it and eliminate it from the frame.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
8. Manfrotto VR Selfie Stick
Manfrotto is well known for producing tripods and backpacks, but they now produce selfie sticksas well. The vast majority of 360-degree cameras weighing up to 1 kg are compatible with this VR selfie stick. It has a tripod mounting, four aluminium pieces, and an optional ball head, and is incredibly light yet solidly constructed. Although it costs a little bit more compared to some other alternatives, you are getting quality, plus if you are using 360 cameras frequently, you will profit from it.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Comparison table
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Smatree Smapole Q3
|Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide
|93 cm
|30 cm
|DJI OM 5
|Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide
|93 cm
|30 cm
|DJI OM 6
|Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide
|276×111.5×99 mm
|189×84.5×44 mm
|Atumek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick
|Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide
|80 cm
|20 cm
|Yoto Phone Stand and Bluetooth Selfie Stick
|Smartphones, camera, GoPro
|176.5 cm
|47cm
|GoPro Black 3-Way Arm
|GoPro
|50.8 cm
|19 cm
|Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick
|Insta360 ONE X / ONE / EVO 360
|120 cm
|28 cm
|Manfrotto VR Selfie Stick
|Cameras up to 1kg
|135 cm
|44.5 cm
Best budget
The Smartree SmaPole Q3 is undoubtedly ideal for anyone who wishes to shoot with their phone, motion camera, compact camera, or even a tiny mirrorless/DSLR being within their price range among the above options.It is sturdy and supports the monopod on top firmly. You can take photos and videos for hours with the help of this tripod stand and selfie stick combination. At the price of ₹2,824, this selfie stick offers a great deal and levels up your selfie game instantly.
Best overall
Without a doubt, the DJI OM 5 is the greatest overall selfie stick/gimbal with the most powerful, professional features, including motion timelapse, subject tracking, and an analogue zoom/focus wheel for simple operation. Although pricey, it is still worth investing in.It allows users to take videos with perfect synchronization, creating fluid footage that is highly impressive. The three strong motors ensure your phone stays put even during rapid motions and when using larger smartphones. The motors are the secret to the OM 5's incredible stability.
Products price list in table
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Smatree Smapole Q3
|₹2,824
|2.
|DJI OM 5
|₹10,762
|3.
|DJI OM 6
|₹13,264
|4.
|Atumek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick
|₹2,168
|5.
|Yoto Phone Stand and Bluetooth Selfie Stick
|₹833
|6.
|GoPro Black 3-Way Arm
|₹5,756
|7.
|Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick
|₹1,914
|8.
|Manfrotto VR Selfie Stick
|₹5,162
Selfie sticks that are tiny enough to fit between the lenses fall under the blind spot and seem invisible. The optics of lenses enable for the selfie stick to be invisible.
Yes, if you tend to take selfies pretty frequently. You may use a selfie stick to avoid holding the camera. Additionally, you can take more backdrop photos, which is useful if you're travelling.
A selfie stick is more than a metal rod for holding a phone. It also functions as a remote control. Almost every model has a button built into the handle. By pressing this button, you may start recording a video or taking a picture.
They work with almost all current Android and iPhone smartphones (Android 4.0 and iOS 5.0 only), in addition to GoPro mounts. The range of compatible widths is 5.6 to 8.5 cm (2.2 inch to 3.4 inches).
Selfie sticks with just a remote eliminate the need for cable synchronization or phone connection. Instead, a remote that connects to your phone through Bluetooth allows you to take pictures by merely pressing a button located on the remote.