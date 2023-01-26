Sign out
Top 8 IP cameras for home security

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 27, 2023 14:49 IST

Summary:

Find the perfect IP camera for your home security needs with our comprehensive guide to the top 8 options available. From motion detection and night vision to cloud storage and two-way audio, we've got you covered. Discover the best features of each camera and make an informed decision today.

Home security is prior for many homeowners, and one of the best ways to ensure the safety of your home is by installing an IP camera. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, you'll be looking at the top 8 IP cameras for home security to help you make an informed decision. From features such as night vision and motion detection to cloud storage and two-way audio, we'll be highlighting the best features of each camera to help you find the perfect one for your home.

Best 8 IP cameras for home security for you

1. Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera

The Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera is an Alexa-enabled camera with 2-way audio and night vision. It features motion tracking and intruder alerts, infrared night vision, up to 128 GB of memory support, and AI motion detection with real-time alarms. The camera requires a separate SD card purchase and works with Android 5.0 or iOS 9.0 or above. It records 1080P WDR video with 3D noise cancellation and has an operating temperature range of -10* C to 50* C. The package includes the camera, user manual, USB cable, power adapter, and wall mount accessories.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Realme
  • Product Dimensions: 7.1cm x 6.58cm x 11.43cm
  • Colour: White
  • Special Features: Sound-induced Recording, Fast Response

ProsCons
  • Physical Shutter
  • Picture Quality
  • Support for 128GB Memory Card
 
realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera (White) | Alexa Enabled | 2-Way Audio | Night Vision | Motion Tracking & Intruder Alert, 7.1cm x 6.58cm x 11.43cm (RMH2001)
4.1 (7,179)
27% off
2,933 3,999
Buy now

2. TP-Link Tapo Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera

The TP-Link Tapo 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera (Tapo C200) is an Alexa-enabled indoor CCTV camera with a variety of features to enhance your home security. It records in 1080p definition and has a 360º horizontal and 114º vertical range for pan and tilt capabilities. The camera also features advanced night vision with a visual distance of up to 30 ft, motion detection and notifications, sound and light alarm, two-way audio, and voice control with compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Additionally, it can locally store up to 128 GB on a microSD card, providing up to 384 hours (16 days) of footage.

Specifications:

  • Brand: TP-Link
  • Product Dimensions: 19 x 16 x 11 cm
  • Colour: White
  • Special Features: motion tracking, Easy setup

ProsCons
  • Good night vision
  • Not weatherproof
  • Sensitive motion detection
 
TP-Link Tapo 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera| Alexa Enabled| 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection| Sound and Light Alarm| Indoor CCTV (Tapo C200) White
4.2 (91,553)
24% off
2,499 3,299
Buy now

3. MI 360° Home Security Camera 1080P

The MI 360° Home Security Camera is a 1080P full HD camera that features AI-powered motion detection and infrared night vision. It has a 360° panorama and a 110-degree camera angle. The camera has a talkback feature for 2-way audio communication. It supports MicroSD cards with a storage capacity of 16GB to 64GB, class 10 and above, and is compatible with Android 4.4 or above and IOS 9.0 or above. The camera has an input power of 5V and can work in temperatures ranging from -10℃ to 50℃. The package includes the camera, AC adapter with cable, mounting accessories, and a user manual. The camera also has an option for inverted installation, a mounting option that allows the camera to be installed upside down.

Specifications:

  • Brand: MI
  • Product Dimensions: 7.8 x 7.8 x 11.8 cm
  • Colour: White
  • Special Features: Easy to use, Good camera quality

ProsCons
  • Good camera quality
  • Google Assistant incompatible
MI 360° Home Security Camera 1080P l Full HD Picture l AI Powered Motion Detection l Infrared Night Vision | 360° Panorama | Talk Back Feature (2-Way Audio)
4.3 (41,858)
11% off
7,990 8,990
Buy now

4. EZVIZ by Hikvision

The EZVIZ by Hikvision WiFi Indoor Home Security/Baby Monitor Camera is a security camera manufactured in India. It features a 360° pan/tilt, night vision, and a microSD card slot that can support up to 256GB. It also has a two-way talk feature with a built-in microphone and speaker, which can be controlled through the EZVIZ App (compatible with iOS and Android). The camera has smart tracking that rotates to track moving objects and alerts you in real-time and Zero Blind Spots with the help of the EZVIZ App. The camera also has Smart IR with night vision that provides clear video images up to 10m/33ft. It also has a sleep mode feature for privacy protection that deactivates the camera from recording videos and sending notifications. The camera is compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi Band and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Specifications:

  • Brand: EZVIZ
  • Product Dimensions: 8.8 x 8.8 x 11.9 cm
  • Colour: White
  • Special Features: Inbuilt camera mic, Talkback feature

ProsCons
  • Easy setup
  • No battery backup, Shuts down when the power supply is off
EZVIZ by Hikvision| Made in India | WiFi Indoor Home Security/Baby Monitor Camera|2 Way Talk | 360° Pan/Tilt | Night Vision | MicroSD Card Slot Upto 256GB |Works with Alexa & Google|C6N, White
4 (3,109)
23% off
2,691 3,500
Buy now

5. CP PLUS Intelligent Home PT Camera

The CP PLUS Intelligent Home PT Camera is a 1080p full HD wireless/Wi-Fi camera that offers 360-degree viewing and motion detection capabilities. It also has two-way communication and superior night vision. The camera has a pan-tilt option and an SD card slot; it supports up to 128 GB SD card. It is a plug-and-play device that can easily connect to your local Wi-Fi. It can be accessed from anywhere in the world on your phone, and it comes with a motion alarm feature which alerts you instantly on your smartphone in case of any intrusion in a restricted area.

Specifications:

  • Brand: CP PLUS
  • Product Dimensions: 8.8 x 8.8 x 10.7 cm
  • Colour: White
  • Special Features: Budget-friendly, Easy to install

ProsCons
  • Easy to install
  • Night vision
CP PLUS Intelligent Home PT Camera with Cloud Remote Viewing – 1080 Full HD , Wireless / WiFi, 360 Degree Viewing ,Motion Detection ,Two Way Communication ,Superior Night Vision , Pan- Tilt option,SD Card Slot.
3.8 (2,812)
49% off
2,548 5,000
Buy now

6. MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera

The MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i 2022 Edition is a wireless security camera that offers a full HD picture, AI-powered motion detection, enhanced night vision, and 360-degree panorama. It also features a talk-back feature for 2-way audio communication. The camera is made of plastic, and the package includes the camera, power adapter, charging cable, wall mounting kit, and a user manual. It is specifically designed for surveillance use.

Specifications:

  • Brand: MI Xiaomi
  • Product Dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 10.8 cm
  • Colour: White
  • Special Features: Easy Setup, Night vision is good

ProsCons
  • User friendly app
  • Only 32 gb card supported
MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i 2022 Edition | Full HD Picture | 360 View | 2MP | AI Powered Motion Detection | Enhanced Night Vision| Talk Back Feature (2 Way Calling), 1080p, White
4.1 (3,270)
35% off
2,925 4,499
Buy now

7. Imou Ranger 2 Full HD Security Camera

The Imou Ranger 2 is a 360-degree 1080P full HD security camera that offers human detection, motion tracking, 2-way audio, night vision, and a dome camera with both WiFi and Ethernet connection. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant and supports up to 256GB SD cards. The Imou Life App allows panoramic viewing and rotating the camera to cover every corner with no blind spots. The camera's video recording frame rate is up to 25/30fps, providing smooth video. The infrared night vision extends up to 10m/33ft. The camera has a built-in siren and supports sound detection, sending instant notifications for abnormal sounds such as a baby crying or a dog barking. It offers multiple storage options, including cloud, NVR, and SD card. Advanced H.265 compression reduces bandwidth and storage requirements without impacting video quality.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Imou
  • Product Dimensions: 10.6 x 7.7 x 7.7 cm
  • Colour: White
  • Special Features: Good motion detection, Rotates perfectly

ProsCons
  • Rotates perfectly
  • Average night vision
Imou 360° 1080P Full HD Security Camera, Human Detection, Motion Tracking, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, Dome Camera with WiFi & Ethernet Connection, Alexa Google Assistant, Up to 256GB SD Card Support
4.1 (5,647)
64% off
2,699 7,500
Buy now

8. Qubo Smart Cam 360 from Hero Group

The Qubo Smart Cam 360 is a CCTV Wi-Fi camera designed and made in India by the Hero Group. It offers 2MP 1080p Full HD resolution and 360-degree coverage, with no blind spots. It is designed for indoor use only. It has a two-way talk feature and mobile app connectivity. It also has night vision, cloud and SD card recording. The camera also has person detection with intruder alarms and motion tracking. The camera can smartly detect people and notify you and also ring an automatic loud siren in case of an intrusion. It also has continuous recording features, and advanced low-light technology allows you to see colours even in low-light conditions. The recordings can be secured on cloud storage based in India, ensuring that your private home moments stay with you even if the device is stolen.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Qubo
  • Product Dimensions: 10.4 x 6.7 x 6.9 cm
  • Colour: White
  • Special Features: Excellent in performance, Accurate in motion detection

ProsCons
  • Connects anytime from anywhere if the camera is connected to the internet.
  • Application has room for improvement
Qubo Smart Cam 360 from Hero Group | Made in India | 2MP 1080p Full HD | CCTV Wi-Fi Camera | 360 Degree Coverage| Two Way Talk | Mobile App Connectivity | Night Vision | Cloud & SD Card Recording
4.1 (3,814)
38% off
2,485 3,990
Buy now

Top 3 features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security CameraFast ResponseEncrypted StorageHidden USB Power Port
TP-Link Tapo Home Security Wi-Fi Smart CameraGood night visionSensitive motion detectionmotion tracking
MI 360° Home Security Camera 1080PEasy to useGood camera qualityGood night vision
EZVIZ by HikvisionGood Picture qualityInbuilt camera micTalkback feature
CP PLUS Intelligent Home PT CameraBudget friendlyEasy to installgood camera quality
MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security CameraEasy SetupNight vision is goodUser friendly app
Imou Ranger 2 Full HD Security CameraRotates perfectlyGood motion detectionGood smart tracking
Qubo Smart Cam 360 from Hero GroupExcellent in performanceAccurate in motion detectionCrystal clear vision even in night

Best overall product:

The MI 360° Home Security Camera is the best overall product for home security. It offers 1080P full HD pictures with AI-powered motion detection and infrared night vision. It has a 360° panorama, a 110-degree camera angle, and a 2-way audio talkback feature. It supports MicroSD card storage, has WiFi connectivity and is compatible with Android and IOS. The package includes the camera, accessories, and a user manual. It also has the option for inverted installation, making it versatile and easy to install in any location.

Best value for money:

The Qubo Smart Cam 360 is the best value for home security cameras. It is designed and made in India by the Hero Group; it offers 2MP 1080p Full HD resolution and 360-degree coverage with no blind spots; it is designed for indoor use only. It has a two-way talk feature, mobile app connectivity, night vision, cloud and SD card recording. It also offers person detection with intruder alarms and motion tracking. It can also ring an automatic loud siren in case of an intrusion.

How to find the best IP camera for security for your home?

Consider your specific needs and budget when looking for the best IP camera for home security. Look for night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, and cloud storage features. Check the camera's field of view and resolution to ensure it covers the areas you want to monitor. Consider the camera's connectivity options, such as WiFi and Ethernet, and ensure it is compatible with your home network. Additionally, check if the camera has additional features such as person detection and automatic siren in case of intrusion. It's also important to check if the camera is compatible with your mobile device or smart home hub to monitor and control remotely.

Product price list:

S.noProductPrice
1.Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security CameraRs. 2,900
2.TP-Link Tapo Home Security Wi-Fi Smart CameraRs. 2,799
3.MI 360° Home Security Camera 1080PRs. 3,200
4.EZVIZ by HikvisionRs. 2,749
5.CP PLUS Intelligent Home PT CameraRs. 2,548
6.MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security CameraRs. 2,924
7.Imou Ranger 2 Full HD Security CameraRs. 2,699
8.Qubo Smart Cam 360 from Hero GroupRs. 2,490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.



What is an IP camera?

An IP camera, or Internet Protocol camera, is a digital camera that uses the internet to transmit video and audio data. It can be accessed remotely through a web browser or mobile app.

What are the benefits of using an IP camera for home security?

IP cameras offer remote access and monitoring, motion detection, night vision, and the ability to record and store footage. They also often have two-way audio communication and can be integrated with smart home devices.

Can you access my IP camera from anywhere?

Yes, as long as the camera is connected to the internet and you have access to the login credentials, you can view live footage and access recorded footage from anywhere using a web browser or mobile app.

 View More
