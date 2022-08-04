Top 8 Motorola mobile phones under 12,000

Opt for Motorola phones under ₹ 12,000 if you are looking for reasonable price and good features.

If you're looking for a phone at a reasonable price and do not want to compromise screen size and resolution, the Motorola g31 may be a good option for you. Featuring a massive display screen makes this model perfect for watching videos. This smartphone is bundled with an array of features and you can get its complete package at ₹11,199.

Are you also searching for an ideal Motorola phone? Here are some of the best options for Motorola mobile phones if you're looking for a new cell phone within budget. From cost-efficient and high-quality devices to exciting colours, there's something on this list everyone can enjoy! Check out the latest Motorola mobile phones below ₹12,000.

The cell phone market has more options than ever before. It can be challenging to decide which phone one will work best for you and your needs.

One of the best Motorola mobile phones under ₹12,000, the Moto g22 offers a seamless experience thanks to its feature-loaded design, multi-touch facility equipped display, 13 MP front camera with screen flash, and fingerprint sensor. The cost of the mobile is around Rs. 11,985 on Amazon.

The Moto E40 is a fantastic smartphone for those looking for a budget device that does not compromise on features or performance. With a large 6.5-inch display, the phone is perfect for watching videos, playing games, and browsing the internet.

Available in two different shades, the Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with expandable memory up to 32GB is available on Amazon at a discounted price. It is a soft keypad phone that is affordable and is priced at ₹1,399 on Amazon. It has many features such as dual sim, expandable memory up to 32GB, 3G connectivity, etc.

The Motorola G5S Plus is a great phone with a huge screen and 4GB RAM. Its camera is also pretty good; you get all this at a reasonable price of ₹7,499.

Motorola's e32s is a great phone for those looking for a budget phone with decent features. The cell phone is available in two colour shades and includes a large screen and a good camera. The robust battery backup makes it a perfect option for those who prefer multi-tasking. The phone is currently priced at Rs.10,720 on Amazon.

The Motorola a50 keypad mobile is a dual sim basic keypad enabled mobile priced at ₹1,629.The phone is budget-friendly with a 2.4" display, 16MB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot. The phone has a VGA camera, FM radio and supports Bluetooth 4.0.

Motorola a70 keypad cell phone is a great choice for those who want a compatible dual sim mobile. It is also very handy for travelling, and is priced at Rs. 1,999 on Amazon.

Best value for money

The Motorola e32s is one of the best options among Motorola cell phones under ₹12,000. With its impressive sleek design, good camera, and amazing performance, the phone is best for multi-tasking.

It has a long-lasting battery, making it a great choice for those who want a reliable and cost-efficient phone. The front-facing camera is excellent within this decent price range, with an 8-megapixel sensor that is perfect for taking selfies and video chatting.

Best overall

If you are looking for a mobile phone with updated and advanced features, the Motorola g31 is the one to go for. It has got a large, clear display, great performance, and an impressive camera. In addition, the phone is available within the budget, which is below ₹12,000. The g31 also has excellent battery life, so you can be sure to stay connected even when you are on the go. Also, it comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow pre-installed, so you will have access to all the latest features and apps.

How to Find the Perfect Motorola mobile phone?

If you are looking in the market for a new Motorola phone, you will get pretty confused about how to choose the perfect model for your needs. Check out this list for tips on finding the perfect Motorola phone:

Motorola offers a wide range of phones at different price points, so it's important to have a clear idea of how much you are willing to spend before you start shopping.

Not all Motorola phones work with all cellular carriers, so be sure to pick a phone that is compatible with your cellular carrier.

Decide what features are most important to you. Do you want a phone with a large screen, a small one, or a phone with lots of storage space? The features that are must-haves will help you to narrow down your choices.

When you have finally decided on which model is right for your needs, it is time to compare and check online reviews before proceeding with the final purchase.

FAQs

1. What makes Motorola a secure mobile phone brand?

The Motorola brand has a long history of producing high-quality, secure cell phones.

2. Do Motorola phones have a built-in anti-virus?

Keeping your Android phone virus-free is important for the safety and general functioning of the device. With these security programmes, you can detect malicious viruses on the operating system of Motorola phones.

3. What are the three best Motorola mobile phones under ₹12,000?

The three best Motorola mobile phones under ₹12,000 are the Motorola g31, Motorola g22, and Motorola E40.

4. Which model is the best in Motorola?

The award-winning Motorola phone Moto G200 is the best handset of this dynamic brand. This model runs the Android v11 operating system and features a 5000 mAh battery.

5. Which is the latest Motorola phone?

Motorola's latest series of handsets include edge 20, edge 30, Motorola edge, moto g71, moto g82, and moto g42.

