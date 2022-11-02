Top 8 Pendrives you can buy in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 02, 2022 21:59 IST





Summary: Regarding data mobility, pen drives are one of the first solutions, even if the world is shifting toward cloud storage. They can store a lot of information while being affordable. Not only that, but they are lightweight and convenient to use.

Best Pendrives

One of the essential computer accessories is the pen drive. Pen drives make storing and retrieving data easier. Pen drives let people carry tonnes of data at their fingertips. While cloud storage has many benefits, a USB flash drive is a reliable backup in case of an internet outage. Buying a pen drive may not seem difficult, but it is. Because there are many best pen drives in the market now, each with its features and perks. This post will explore some of the best pen drives. Let's get right to the article on India's best pen drives. 1. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 64GB SanDisk makes great computer equipment. It's the same with the ultra-dual drive. It weighs 4 grams and comes in different attractive colours. Its ergonomic, all-metal body offers a USB 3.1 interface. It comes with 32GB to 512GB of storage. Prices vary. When you turn the keyhole on the Ultra Dual, you'll find a swivel design that exposes a USB-C and a USB-A connection. Specification: Capacity: 64 GB

USB Type: USB A (3.1), USB Type-C

Build: Plastic

Read Speed: 150MB/s

Weight: 4g

Device support: Windows, Mac OS X, Android

Colour: Black, Mint Green, Peach

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Cons Durability and style are both top-notch Little pricey Type C interface No protection cap Fast data transmission Sandisk Memory zone app support

2. Strontium Nitro USB 16 GB When looking for a 16GB OTG pen drive on a budget, Strontium Nitro is the best option. Its tiny but durable form links it with desktops, laptops, and mobile gadgets. Strontium's tiny form makes it more practical than other OTG pen drives for mobile since it requires less space. The device has a USB 3 port and can move data at a rate of 150MB per second. It features a metal body and weighs about 2.30 grams. Specification: Capacity: 16 GB

USB Type: USB A 3.0

Build: Metal

Read Speed: 150MB/s

Weight: 2.27g

Device support: Windows, Mac OS X, Android

Colour: Grey

Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons Compact size and very lightweight Micro USB port Metal build quality Low warranty OTG support

3. HP v236w The quality of HP's pen drives has never been questioned. The v236w maintains the same superior construction as the rest of their flash drives. The metal construction of this drive gives it a touch of class. The drive's plug-and-play feature eliminates the need to download and install any extra software. To assure safety, it's shock- and temperature-proof. Specification: Capacity: 64 GB

USB Type: USB A (2.0)

Build: Metal

Read Speed: 14MB/s

Weight: 6.4g

Colour: Grey

Device support: Windows, Mac OS, Android

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Solid frame and good build quality USB 2.0 interface Easy-to-use Plug & play feature

4. SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GB Its polished aluminium body shines in appearance and performance. This OTG pen drive enables up a lot of space on your Android phone. The micro USB allows fast file transmission between the phone and pen drive at 130MB/s. Type C USB 3.0 connects the drive to the computer. Its 32GB capacity and performance make this SanDisk pen drive a plus. Its aluminium body and retractable construction make it durable. Specification: Capacity: 32 GB

USB Type: USB A (3.0)

Build: Plastic

Read Speed: 130MB/s

Weight: 5g

Colour: Black

Device support: Windows, Mac OS X, Android

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Cons Quick data transfer Micro USB interface Transparent build quality 5-year warranty

5. Samsung BAR Plus 256GB Samsung BAR Plus comes in metallic titanium grey. This device has a 256 GB memory storage capacity. It uses a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface for hardware. It has a 400MB/s reading speed, making this device ideal for modern use. It protects your data, images, movies, and music. Specification: Capacity: 256 GB

USB Type: USB A (3.1)

Build: Titanium

Read Speed: 400MB/s

Weight: 1.13g

Colour: Grey

Device support: Windows, Mac OS X, Android

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Cons Temperature proof Expansive Great quality Stylish keyhole design Super fast read & write speed

6 .SanDisk iXpand The SanDisk iXpand Mini is a great pen drive for iPhone and iPad users who need regular data storage. The iXpand Mini has a Lightning Connector and works with any Apple device with one. The iXpand Mini supports Plug and Play, so you can easily move data by connecting it to your iPhone. The pen drive contains a USB connector for easy transfer between your iPhone and computer. Specification: Capacity: 32 GB

USB Type: USB A (3.1)

Build: Metal

Read Speed: 10x

Weight: 20g

Colour: Black

Device support: Windows, Mac OS X, iOS

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Cons A good option for iOS users Expansive Lighting port support Solid build quality Protection cap for better durability

7. Kingston DataTraveler 70 64GB This 64 GB mobile pen drive has a standard USB type A interface and a newer USB type C interface, despite its seemingly minimalist design. It features a USB 3.0 interface and has a unique double-sliding case design. The Kingston DataTraveler has a revolutionary design that allows for efficient heat dissipation while maintaining the device's structural integrity. Additionally, a guarantee of up to 5 years is included. Specification: Capacity: 64 GB

USB Type: USB A (3.2)

Build: Plastic

Read Speed: 100MB/s

Weight: 7g

Colour: Black

Device support: Windows, Mac OS, Android

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Cons Latest USB 3.2 interface Average build quality High read & write speed Compact design

8. Lexar 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive The 128 GB Lexar USB 3.0 flash drive has a maximum read speed of 100 MB per second. This gadget has a massive 128 GB of storage space. You'll enjoy the convenience of fast file transfers with this Lexar USB 3.0 Flash Drive. It's as easy as plugging in a thumb drive to begin sharing and storing information with this handy gadget. Specification: Capacity: 128 GB

USB Type: USB A (3.0)

Build: Metal

Read Speed: 100MB/s

Weight: 15g

Colour: Silver

Device support: Windows, Mac OS, Android

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons High storage capacity Little expansive Solid build quality Plug & play feature

Best features for You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 64GB USB Type C interface Very Lightweight 5-year warranty Strontium Nitro USB 16 GB Support all devices Metal construction OTG facility HP v236w Plug & play features Shock & temperature-proof Solid build quality SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GB USB type A and micro USB support High-speed data transfer Compact and stylish design Samsung BAR Plus 400MB/s read speed Titanium body Keyhole available SanDisk iXpand Lighting port support USB 3.1 interface Password protection Kingston DataTraveler 70 USB type C flash drive Portable & simple design 5-year warranty Lexar 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive 128GB storage 100MB/s read speed Temperature proof

Best value for money If you are looking for the best value-for-money pen drive, the Sandisk Ultra Dual 32GB drive is a good choice. Its USB 3 interface and micro USB connections transmit data quickly across all devices. The integrated memory zone software handles data and documents with hardware and cloud protection on this pen drive. It detects the connection and displays all transferable files. It boasts a sleek, portable design. Its metal body and textured cap weigh 5 grams. All OTG-enabled smartphones support its 16GB to 256GB storage options. Best overall product The Samsung BAR Plus is unparalleled in the market because it strikes an ideal mix between speed, durability, and cost. The hook on the key ring attachment allows you to connect the elegant and sturdy aluminium shell easily. The USB-A port may be exposed or concealed with the push of a metal slider, and the device can be used with a single hand. It has a 400MB/s read speed, making it an excellent choice for frequent data transfers. You may choose from many storage capacities (up to 1 terabyte), and the guarantee lasts forever. How to find the best Pendrives? In today's world, a pen drive is an essential tool. Keep a few things in mind at the time of purchase. When looking for a new Pen Drive, the USB interface is crucial. Your device must be compatible with the USB Flash Drive. Different USB interfaces, such as USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB type C, and Micro USB, are commercially available. Generally, USB 3.0 and USB type C are the most preferable.

Check read & write speed before purchasing any Pendrive.

There are various USB flash drives on the market with varying storage capabilities. What kind of Pen Drive you'll need depends entirely on your specific needs. Decide your needs before purchasing.

USB flash drives to store sensitive information. Keep that in mind and think twice before purchasing an unofficial USB drive because of the low price. Buy only well-known, reputable brands to ensure quality.

The warranty duration for flash drives is limited. Warranties vary widely across manufacturers. The typical warranty period for a Pen Drive is between three and five years. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 64GB Rs. 899 2. Strontium Nitro USB 16 GB Rs. 499 3. HP v236w Rs. 478 4. SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GB Rs. 479 5. Samsung BAR Plus Rs. 8,314 6. SanDisk iXpand Rs. 2,239 7. Kingston DataTraveler 70 Rs. 725 8. Lexar 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive Rs. 4250

