Top 8 Pendrives you can buy in 2022

Summary:
One of the essential computer accessories is the pen drive. Pen drives make storing and retrieving data easier. Pen drives let people carry tonnes of data at their fingertips. While cloud storage has many benefits, a USB flash drive is a reliable backup in case of an internet outage.
Buying a pen drive may not seem difficult, but it is. Because there are many best pen drives in the market now, each with its features and perks. This post will explore some of the best pen drives. Let's get right to the article on India's best pen drives.
1. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 64GB
SanDisk makes great computer equipment. It's the same with the ultra-dual drive. It weighs 4 grams and comes in different attractive colours. Its ergonomic, all-metal body offers a USB 3.1 interface. It comes with 32GB to 512GB of storage. Prices vary. When you turn the keyhole on the Ultra Dual, you'll find a swivel design that exposes a USB-C and a USB-A connection.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Durability and style are both top-notch
|Little pricey
|Type C interface
|No protection cap
|Fast data transmission
|Sandisk Memory zone app support
2. Strontium Nitro USB 16 GB
When looking for a 16GB OTG pen drive on a budget, Strontium Nitro is the best option. Its tiny but durable form links it with desktops, laptops, and mobile gadgets. Strontium's tiny form makes it more practical than other OTG pen drives for mobile since it requires less space. The device has a USB 3 port and can move data at a rate of 150MB per second. It features a metal body and weighs about 2.30 grams.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact size and very lightweight
|Micro USB port
|Metal build quality
|Low warranty
|OTG support
3. HP v236w
The quality of HP's pen drives has never been questioned. The v236w maintains the same superior construction as the rest of their flash drives. The metal construction of this drive gives it a touch of class. The drive's plug-and-play feature eliminates the need to download and install any extra software. To assure safety, it's shock- and temperature-proof.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Solid frame and good build quality
|USB 2.0 interface
|Easy-to-use
|Plug & play feature
4. SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GB
Its polished aluminium body shines in appearance and performance. This OTG pen drive enables up a lot of space on your Android phone. The micro USB allows fast file transmission between the phone and pen drive at 130MB/s. Type C USB 3.0 connects the drive to the computer. Its 32GB capacity and performance make this SanDisk pen drive a plus. Its aluminium body and retractable construction make it durable.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick data transfer
|Micro USB interface
|Transparent build quality
|5-year warranty
5. Samsung BAR Plus 256GB
Samsung BAR Plus comes in metallic titanium grey. This device has a 256 GB memory storage capacity. It uses a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface for hardware. It has a 400MB/s reading speed, making this device ideal for modern use. It protects your data, images, movies, and music.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Temperature proof
|Expansive
|Great quality
|Stylish keyhole design
|Super fast read & write speed
6 .SanDisk iXpand
The SanDisk iXpand Mini is a great pen drive for iPhone and iPad users who need regular data storage. The iXpand Mini has a Lightning Connector and works with any Apple device with one. The iXpand Mini supports Plug and Play, so you can easily move data by connecting it to your iPhone. The pen drive contains a USB connector for easy transfer between your iPhone and computer.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|A good option for iOS users
|Expansive
|Lighting port support
|Solid build quality
|Protection cap for better durability
7. Kingston DataTraveler 70 64GB
This 64 GB mobile pen drive has a standard USB type A interface and a newer USB type C interface, despite its seemingly minimalist design. It features a USB 3.0 interface and has a unique double-sliding case design. The Kingston DataTraveler has a revolutionary design that allows for efficient heat dissipation while maintaining the device's structural integrity. Additionally, a guarantee of up to 5 years is included.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Latest USB 3.2 interface
|Average build quality
|High read & write speed
|Compact design
8. Lexar 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive
The 128 GB Lexar USB 3.0 flash drive has a maximum read speed of 100 MB per second. This gadget has a massive 128 GB of storage space. You'll enjoy the convenience of fast file transfers with this Lexar USB 3.0 Flash Drive. It's as easy as plugging in a thumb drive to begin sharing and storing information with this handy gadget.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|High storage capacity
|Little expansive
|Solid build quality
|Plug & play feature
Best features for You
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 64GB
|USB Type C interface
|Very Lightweight
|5-year warranty
|Strontium Nitro USB 16 GB
|Support all devices
|Metal construction
|OTG facility
|HP v236w
|Plug & play features
|Shock & temperature-proof
|Solid build quality
|SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GB
|USB type A and micro USB support
|High-speed data transfer
|Compact and stylish design
|Samsung BAR Plus
|400MB/s read speed
|Titanium body
|Keyhole available
SanDisk
iXpand
|Lighting port support
|USB 3.1 interface
|Password protection
|Kingston DataTraveler 70
|USB type C flash drive
|Portable & simple design
|5-year warranty
|Lexar 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive
|128GB storage
|100MB/s read speed
|Temperature proof
Best value for money
If you are looking for the best value-for-money pen drive, the Sandisk Ultra Dual 32GB drive is a good choice. Its USB 3 interface and micro USB connections transmit data quickly across all devices.
The integrated memory zone software handles data and documents with hardware and cloud protection on this pen drive. It detects the connection and displays all transferable files. It boasts a sleek, portable design. Its metal body and textured cap weigh 5 grams. All OTG-enabled smartphones support its 16GB to 256GB storage options.
Best overall product
The Samsung BAR Plus is unparalleled in the market because it strikes an ideal mix between speed, durability, and cost. The hook on the key ring attachment allows you to connect the elegant and sturdy aluminium shell easily. The USB-A port may be exposed or concealed with the push of a metal slider, and the device can be used with a single hand. It has a 400MB/s read speed, making it an excellent choice for frequent data transfers. You may choose from many storage capacities (up to 1 terabyte), and the guarantee lasts forever.
How to find the best Pendrives?
In today's world, a pen drive is an essential tool. Keep a few things in mind at the time of purchase.
Product price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 64GB
|Rs. 899
|2.
|Strontium Nitro USB 16 GB
|Rs. 499
|3.
|HP v236w
|Rs. 478
|4.
|SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GB
|Rs. 479
|5.
|Samsung BAR Plus
|Rs. 8,314
|6.
|SanDisk iXpand
|Rs. 2,239
|7.
|Kingston DataTraveler 70
|Rs. 725
|8.
|Lexar 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive
|Rs. 4250
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
Pen drives, often known as memory sticks or flash drives, are compact, portable devices connected to your computer's USB connection. It's not uncommon to use a USB drive to store important documents, back up essential data, or transfer information from one device to another.
It's helpful to know that most USB flash drives fall into two broad groups. We're talking about flash drives here, versions 2.0 and 3.0. A 3.0 flash drive can transfer 640 MB per second, whereas a 2.0 drive can transfer just 60 MB.
There is a wide range of capacities available for flash drives. However, the most common are 64, 128, 256, and 512 MB.
SanDisk, Strontium, and HP are some top brands to choose from if you need a high-performance, quick pen drive.
USB drives and memory cards are NOT intended for permanent storage. Generally, Pendrive keeps data for up to 10 years.