Top 8 Pendrives you can buy in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 02, 2022 21:59 IST

Summary:

Regarding data mobility, pen drives are one of the first solutions, even if the world is shifting toward cloud storage. They can store a lot of information while being affordable. Not only that, but they are lightweight and convenient to use.

Best Pendrives

One of the essential computer accessories is the pen drive. Pen drives make storing and retrieving data easier. Pen drives let people carry tonnes of data at their fingertips. While cloud storage has many benefits, a USB flash drive is a reliable backup in case of an internet outage.

Buying a pen drive may not seem difficult, but it is. Because there are many best pen drives in the market now, each with its features and perks. This post will explore some of the best pen drives. Let's get right to the article on India's best pen drives.

1. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 64GB

SanDisk makes great computer equipment. It's the same with the ultra-dual drive. It weighs 4 grams and comes in different attractive colours. Its ergonomic, all-metal body offers a USB 3.1 interface. It comes with 32GB to 512GB of storage. Prices vary. When you turn the keyhole on the Ultra Dual, you'll find a swivel design that exposes a USB-C and a USB-A connection.

Specification:

  • Capacity: 64 GB
  • USB Type: USB A (3.1), USB Type-C
  • Build: Plastic
  • Read Speed: 150MB/s
  • Weight: 4g
  • Device support: Windows, Mac OS X, Android
  • Colour: Black, Mint Green, Peach
  • Warranty: 5 years

ProsCons
Durability and style are both top-notchLittle pricey
Type C interfaceNo protection cap
Fast data transmission 
Sandisk Memory zone app support 
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 64GB USB 3.0 Type C Pen Drive for Mobile (Mint Green, 5Y)
51% off
789 1,600
Buy now

2. Strontium Nitro USB 16 GB

When looking for a 16GB OTG pen drive on a budget, Strontium Nitro is the best option. Its tiny but durable form links it with desktops, laptops, and mobile gadgets. Strontium's tiny form makes it more practical than other OTG pen drives for mobile since it requires less space. The device has a USB 3 port and can move data at a rate of 150MB per second. It features a metal body and weighs about 2.30 grams.

Specification:

  • Capacity: 16 GB
  • USB Type: USB A 3.0
  • Build: Metal
  • Read Speed: 150MB/s
  • Weight: 2.27g
  • Device support: Windows, Mac OS X, Android
  • Colour: Grey
  • Warranty: 1-year

ProsCons
Compact size and very lightweightMicro USB port
Metal build qualityLow warranty 
OTG support 
Strontium Nitro USB 16 GB One OTG 3.1 150 MBPS (Grey)
17% off
499 600
Buy now

3. HP v236w

The quality of HP's pen drives has never been questioned. The v236w maintains the same superior construction as the rest of their flash drives. The metal construction of this drive gives it a touch of class. The drive's plug-and-play feature eliminates the need to download and install any extra software. To assure safety, it's shock- and temperature-proof.

Specification:

  • Capacity: 64 GB
  • USB Type: USB A (2.0)
  • Build: Metal
  • Read Speed: 14MB/s
  • Weight: 6.4g
  • Colour: Grey
  • Device support: Windows, Mac OS, Android
  • Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
Solid frame and good build qualityUSB 2.0 interface
Easy-to-use 
Plug & play feature 
HP v236w USB 2.0 64GB Pen Drive, Metal
68% off
478 1,500
Buy now

4. SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GB

Its polished aluminium body shines in appearance and performance. This OTG pen drive enables up a lot of space on your Android phone. The micro USB allows fast file transmission between the phone and pen drive at 130MB/s. Type C USB 3.0 connects the drive to the computer. Its 32GB capacity and performance make this SanDisk pen drive a plus. Its aluminium body and retractable construction make it durable.

Specification:

  • Capacity: 32 GB
  • USB Type: USB A (3.0)
  • Build: Plastic
  • Read Speed: 130MB/s
  • Weight: 5g
  • Colour: Black
  • Device support: Windows, Mac OS X, Android
  • Warranty: 5 years

ProsCons
Quick data transferMicro USB interface
Transparent build quality 
5-year warranty 

5. Samsung BAR Plus 256GB

Samsung BAR Plus comes in metallic titanium grey. This device has a 256 GB memory storage capacity. It uses a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface for hardware. It has a 400MB/s reading speed, making this device ideal for modern use. It protects your data, images, movies, and music.

Specification:

  • Capacity: 256 GB
  • USB Type: USB A (3.1)
  • Build: Titanium
  • Read Speed: 400MB/s
  • Weight: 1.13g
  • Colour: Grey
  • Device support: Windows, Mac OS X, Android
  • Warranty: 5 years

ProsCons
Temperature proofExpansive
Great quality 
Stylish keyhole design 
Super fast read & write speed 
Samsung BAR Plus 256GB - 300MB/s USB 3.1 Flash Drive Titan Gray (MUF-256BE4/AM)
27% off
8,302 11,302
Buy now

6 .SanDisk iXpand

The SanDisk iXpand Mini is a great pen drive for iPhone and iPad users who need regular data storage. The iXpand Mini has a Lightning Connector and works with any Apple device with one. The iXpand Mini supports Plug and Play, so you can easily move data by connecting it to your iPhone. The pen drive contains a USB connector for easy transfer between your iPhone and computer.

Specification:

  • Capacity: 32 GB
  • USB Type: USB A (3.1)
  • Build: Metal
  • Read Speed: 10x
  • Weight: 20g
  • Colour: Black
  • Device support: Windows, Mac OS X, iOS
  • Warranty: 5 years

ProsCons
A good option for iOS usersExpansive
Lighting port support 
Solid build quality 
Protection cap for better durability 
SanDisk iXpand, USB 3.0 Flash Drive Flip 32GB, for iOS and Windows, Metalic
50% off
2,239 4,500
Buy now

7. Kingston DataTraveler 70 64GB

This 64 GB mobile pen drive has a standard USB type A interface and a newer USB type C interface, despite its seemingly minimalist design. It features a USB 3.0 interface and has a unique double-sliding case design. The Kingston DataTraveler has a revolutionary design that allows for efficient heat dissipation while maintaining the device's structural integrity. Additionally, a guarantee of up to 5 years is included.

Specification:

  • Capacity: 64 GB
  • USB Type: USB A (3.2)
  • Build: Plastic
  • Read Speed: 100MB/s
  • Weight: 7g
  • Colour: Black
  • Device support: Windows, Mac OS, Android
  • Warranty: 5 years

ProsCons
Latest USB 3.2 interfaceAverage build quality
High read & write speed 
Compact design 
Kingston DataTraveler 70 64GB Portable and Lightweight USB-C flashdrive with USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds DT70/64GB
28% off
725 1,000
Buy now

8. Lexar 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive

The 128 GB Lexar USB 3.0 flash drive has a maximum read speed of 100 MB per second. This gadget has a massive 128 GB of storage space. You'll enjoy the convenience of fast file transfers with this Lexar USB 3.0 Flash Drive. It's as easy as plugging in a thumb drive to begin sharing and storing information with this handy gadget.

Specification:

  • Capacity: 128 GB
  • USB Type: USB A (3.0)
  • Build: Metal
  • Read Speed: 100MB/s
  • Weight: 15g
  • Colour: Silver
  • Device support: Windows, Mac OS, Android
  • Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
High storage capacityLittle expansive
Solid build quality 
Plug & play feature 
Lexar 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive, USB Stick Up to 100MB/s Read Speed, UDP Thumb Drive, Jump Drive Zinc Alloy, Pen Drive, Memory Stick for PS4/PC/Laptop/Computer/External Storage Data/Photo/Video
34% off
4,598 7,000
Buy now

Best features for You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 64GBUSB Type C interfaceVery Lightweight5-year warranty
Strontium Nitro USB 16 GBSupport all devicesMetal constructionOTG facility
HP v236wPlug & play featuresShock & temperature-proofSolid build quality
SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GBUSB type A and micro USB supportHigh-speed data transferCompact and stylish design
Samsung BAR Plus400MB/s read speedTitanium bodyKeyhole available

SanDisk

iXpand

Lighting port supportUSB 3.1 interfacePassword protection
Kingston DataTraveler 70USB type C flash drivePortable & simple design5-year warranty
Lexar 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive128GB storage100MB/s read speedTemperature proof

Best value for money

If you are looking for the best value-for-money pen drive, the Sandisk Ultra Dual 32GB drive is a good choice. Its USB 3 interface and micro USB connections transmit data quickly across all devices.

The integrated memory zone software handles data and documents with hardware and cloud protection on this pen drive. It detects the connection and displays all transferable files. It boasts a sleek, portable design. Its metal body and textured cap weigh 5 grams. All OTG-enabled smartphones support its 16GB to 256GB storage options.

Best overall product

The Samsung BAR Plus is unparalleled in the market because it strikes an ideal mix between speed, durability, and cost. The hook on the key ring attachment allows you to connect the elegant and sturdy aluminium shell easily. The USB-A port may be exposed or concealed with the push of a metal slider, and the device can be used with a single hand. It has a 400MB/s read speed, making it an excellent choice for frequent data transfers. You may choose from many storage capacities (up to 1 terabyte), and the guarantee lasts forever.

How to find the best Pendrives?

In today's world, a pen drive is an essential tool. Keep a few things in mind at the time of purchase.

  • When looking for a new Pen Drive, the USB interface is crucial. Your device must be compatible with the USB Flash Drive. Different USB interfaces, such as USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB type C, and Micro USB, are commercially available. Generally, USB 3.0 and USB type C are the most preferable.
  • Check read & write speed before purchasing any Pendrive.
  • There are various USB flash drives on the market with varying storage capabilities. What kind of Pen Drive you'll need depends entirely on your specific needs. Decide your needs before purchasing.
  • USB flash drives to store sensitive information. Keep that in mind and think twice before purchasing an unofficial USB drive because of the low price. Buy only well-known, reputable brands to ensure quality.
  • The warranty duration for flash drives is limited. Warranties vary widely across manufacturers. The typical warranty period for a Pen Drive is between three and five years.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 64GBRs. 899
2.Strontium Nitro USB 16 GBRs. 499
3.HP v236wRs. 478
4.SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GBRs. 479
5.Samsung BAR PlusRs. 8,314
6.SanDisk iXpandRs. 2,239
7.Kingston DataTraveler 70Rs. 725
8.Lexar 128GB USB 3.0 Flash DriveRs. 4250

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. What is the usage of a Pen drive?

Pen drives, often known as memory sticks or flash drives, are compact, portable devices connected to your computer's USB connection. It's not uncommon to use a USB drive to store important documents, back up essential data, or transfer information from one device to another.

2. How many types of USB flash drives are available?

It's helpful to know that most USB flash drives fall into two broad groups. We're talking about flash drives here, versions 2.0 and 3.0. A 3.0 flash drive can transfer 640 MB per second, whereas a 2.0 drive can transfer just 60 MB.

3. What is the standard storage capacity of pen drives?

There is a wide range of capacities available for flash drives. However, the most common are 64, 128, 256, and 512 MB.

 View More
