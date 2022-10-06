Sign out
Top 8 POCO HD mobile phones in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 06, 2022 18:26 IST

The POCO HD mobile phones majorly have four series, the POCO X series, the POCO F series, the POCO C series, and the POCO M series. All these series vary according to their capabilities and performance; however, the common thing that connects them is that they are equipped with the latest technological specifications. This article has compiled a list of the best POCO mobile phones, their specifications, pros and cons. We have compared the models based on several factors to help you choose the most suitable one.

POCO HD Mobile Phones

POCO, formerly known as Poco phone, is a subsidiary company of Xiaomi. It was first announced as a mid-range smartphone in 2018. Initially, the POCO F1 was launched, which instantly became a success. The HD range of phones by POCO has a touch-sensitive display and a powerful resolution, creating an appeal for the product. All the POCO mobile phones have attractive designs, stunning collections and high performance.

However, choosing the best POCO HD mobile phone can be challenging. Hence, we have created a list of some of the best POCO HD mobiles you can try.

Best POCO HD mobile phones

1. MI POCO M2

The POCO M2 is a fully equipped 6.53-inch full HD Plus display with a quad camera setup. The primary lens is around 13 megapixels, whereas the second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It also has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and Mali G52 GPU graphic support.

Specifications

  • Weight: 440 g
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Display type: HD+
  • Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • OS: Android
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and 8MP front camera
  • Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80
  • Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh battery (fast charging)
  • Screen Size: 6.53 inch
  • Special features: Fingerprint sensor, gorilla glass, fast charging

ProsCons
Long battery lifeLacks wireless charging support
Supreme Meidtek Helio G-80 processor offering quality performanceModerate performance with the selfie camera in case of low light
Gorilla Glass and Water repellent coating provide durability 
Impressive camera qualities 
MI Poco M2 (Slate Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
15% off
10,999 12,999
Buy now

2. MI POCO M2 Pro

The POCO M2 Pro majorly comes with a sharp display and superior performance. It has a 6.67-inch full HD with an HD+ screen with Gorilla Glass on the front and the rear camera module. Additionally, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and 4GB of RAM.

Specifications

  • Weight: 560 g
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Display type: HD+
  • Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • OS: Android
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 48 MP + 8MP+ 5MP +2MP and 16MP front camera
  • Chipset: Qualcomm snapdragon 720 G
  • Battery: Li-ion 5000 mAh
  • Screen size: 6.67 inch
  • Special features: Fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Excellent Performance with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 G ProcessingThe loudspeaker is not audible below 100% volume
Fast chargingImage Quality deteriorates in low light
Long Battery LifeThe software comes with a lot of bloatware 
Fingerprint sensor provides additional security 
MI Poco M2 Pro (Out of The Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
25% off
12,740 16,999
Buy now

3. POCO C31

The POCO C31 has exceptional processing capabilities powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor. It has a 6.53-inch display with 4GB RAM. Also, it has a 13 MP, 2 MP, 2MP rear camera, and 5MP front camera setup.

Specifications

  • Weight: 380 g
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Display type: HD+
  • Resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels
  • OS: Android
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 13 MP+2 MP+2MP with 5MP rear camera
  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35
  • Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh
  • Size: 6.53 inch
  • Special features: Fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Excellent battery backupLacks Gorilla Glass protection
Custom UP support with MIUIThe front camera lacks a good resolution
Fingerprint sensor for securitySlow charging
Dedicated secondary storage 
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
10% off
8,980 9,999
Buy now

4. POCO M3 Pro 5G

The POCO M3 Pro 5G has a powerful and supreme quality MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor with a 48 MP, 2MP, 2MP and 8MP front camera. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display coupled with 4GB RAM.

Specifications

  • Weight: 200 g
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Display type: HD+
  • Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • OS: Android
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Camera: 48 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP WITH front camera of 8MP
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor
  • Battery: Li-PO 5000 MAh
  • Screen size: 6.5 inch
  • Special features: Fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Supports 5G SIMModerate GPU performance
Superior performance with MediaTek Dimensity 700 ProcessorThe camera Quality is mediocre
Attractive design and trendy colours are available 
(Renewed) Poco M3 Pro 5G (Power Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
16% off
13,390 15,999
Buy now

5. Redmi POCO C3

The newly launched smartphone comes with a Mediatek Helio G35 processor with a 13 MP, 2MP, and 2MP camera with a 5MP front camera. It also has a 6.43-inch full HD+ display along with 4GB RAM.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 380 g
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Display type: HD+
  • Screen resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels
  • OS: Android
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 13 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP and 5MP front camera
  • Chipset: Mediatek Helio G35 processor
  • Battery: Li-PO 5000 mAh
  • Screen size: 6.43 inch

ProsCons
Long battery lifeLacks fingerprint sensor for security
Supreme and smooth performance with Mediatek Helio G35 processorPoor quality of photography in low light
Trendy and attractive Design 
Redmi Poco C3 (Lime Green, 4 RAM /64 Storage)
16% off
9,290 10,999
Buy now

6. POCO M2 Reloaded

This reloaded M2 by Poco comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen full HD+ display with 4GB RAM. It has a quad camera setup with 13 MP, 8 MP, 5MP, 2MP and a front camera of 8MP. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor and a powerful polymer battery.

Specifications

  • Weight: 440 g
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Display type: HD+
  • Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • OS: Android
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 13 MP, 8 MP, 5MP, 2MP and a front camera of 8MP.
  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G80 processor
  • Battery: Li-PO 5000 mAh
  • Screen size: 6.53
  • Special features: Fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Supreme performance due to MediaTek Helio G80 processorHeavy use might cause it to have heating problems
Long Battery lifeOutdated USB Type C charging port
Quad camera within the budget rangePhoto quality is average and sometimes grainy
Supports fast charging 
POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
17% off
9,999 11,999
Buy now

7. POCO M4 5G

The POCO M4 5G has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with 4GB RAM. It has the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with a 5000 mAh lithium battery. In addition, it has a 50 MP and 2MP rear camera with a front camera of 8MP.

Specifications

  • Weight: 200 g
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Display type: HD+
  • Resolution: 2400 x 1800 pixels
  • OS: Android
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 50 MP, 2MP and a front camera of 8MP
  • Chipset: MediaTek dimensity 810
  • Battery: Li-PO 5000 mAh
  • Size: 6.58
  • Special features: Fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Fast processing with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processorSlow charging
Supports 5G SIMPoor camera quality, especially in low light
Long battery life 
Clean User Interface 
Poco M4 5G (Power Black,4 GB RAM 64 GB)
Check Price on Amazon

8. POCO M4 Pro 5G

The POCO M4 Pro 5G has 4GB RAM and is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 50 MP and 8MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera. It also possesses a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery.

Specifications

  • Weight: 500 g
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Display type: HD+
  • Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • OS: Android
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 50 MP, 2MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera
  • Chipset: MediaTek dimensity 810
  • Battery: Li-PO 5000 MAh
  • Size: 6.6 inch
  • Special features: Fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Supreme processing with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processorNo night mode for ultrawide camera
Supports 5GLacks waterproof performance
Good battery life and fast charging 
The front camera is really powerful, and the ultrawide is good in daylight. 
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Comparison of the 3 best features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MI POCO M2Supreme Mediatek Helio G-80 processor6.53-inch Full HD+13MP, 8MP, 5MP, 2MP Rear Camera and 8 MP Front Camera
MI POCO M2 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 720 G Processor6.67-inch Full HD+ 48 MP, 8 MP, 5 MP, 2 MP Rear Camera and 16 MP Front Camera
POCO C31MediaTek G35 Processor6.53-inch Full HD+4 GB Ram and 64 GB Rom
POCO M3 Pro 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor6.5-inch Full HD+48 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP Rear Camera and 8 MP Front Camera
Redmi POCO C3MediaTek Helio G35 Processor6.43-inch Full HD+13 MP, 2 MP, 2MP Rear Camera and 5 MP Front Camera
POCO M2 ReloadedMediaTek Helio G80 Processor6.53-inch Full HD+Protected with Gorilla Glass 3
POCO M4 5GMediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor6.58 Inches Full HD+ 50 MP and 2MP Rear Camera with 16MP Front Camera
POCO M4 PRO 5GMediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor6.60 Inches Full HD+50 MP, 2MP Rear camera and a 16 MP Front camera

Best value for money

The best value for money is Redmi POCO C3. Though it starts at a nominal rate of 9490, it has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Moreover, it has a 6.43-inch touch screen with 720 x 1600 pixels. As per user views, it has no heating problems and provides a decent front and rear camera.

Best overall

The best value POCO phone which steals the show is the POCO M4 Pro 5G. It starts as low as 15000 but is powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. It comes at a 6.60-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it also has Widevine L1 support and comes with 33 W Fast charging. Additionally, it also supports 5G capabilities. As per user reviews, it also has stereo speakers and has good durability making it handy.

How to find the perfect POCO HD mobile phone?

To find the best POCO HD mobile phone among different choices, you must follow some steps.

  1. Fix your budget and stick to it.
  2. Prioritise the features in a phone that you need in your day-to-day life. It can be the processor, camera capabilities or display resolution.
  3. Make sure it has a battery life that fits your requirements, depending on your usual phone usage and screen time.
  4. Determine the amount of storage and RAM you need.

Once you have completed setting up the requirements, try looking at these options on Amazon. When you find the product that meets all your needs, compare its prices with the different models. Check out the discounts available and choose the best that meets your budgetary requirements.

Product price list in table

Sr. No.POCO HD mobile phonesPrice in Rs.
1.MI POCO M213,490
2.MI POCO M2 Pro16,999
3.POCO C3111,999
4.POCO M3 Pro 5G14,999
5.Redmi POCO C39490
6.POCO M2 Reloaded11,999
7.POCO M4 5G15,999
8.POCO M4 PRO 5G16,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

1. Why are POCO HD Mobile Phones Better than Others?

POCO HD Mobile phones provide superior quality specifications, especially regarding battery and processor, at affordable rates. They also offer quad and triple camera setup and allow light gaming making it a good quality smartphone.

2. Do POCO HD Mobile Phones Support Fast Charging?

Every POCO HD mobile phone is powered by a powerful silicon battery and supports fast charging. Though the charging rate may differ, almost all the models have consistent and quick charging capabilities.

3. Do POCO HD Mobile Phones Support 5G Network services?

Currently, three models support the 5G network: the POCO M3 Pro 5G, POCO M4 5G and POCO M4 Pro 5G.
