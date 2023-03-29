Top 8 selfie camera phones with beauty mode By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Take stunning selfies with our selections. They come with beauty mode and enhanced features.

Get a selfie camera phone to click gram-worthy pictures.

In today's world, selfies have become an integral part of our lives. Whether it is capturing the best moments with friends or family or just clicking a quick snap to share on social media, having a smartphone with a good camera has become a necessity. Moreover, with the rise of social media influencers and the selfie culture, the demand for smartphones with beauty modes has increased exponentially. So, whether you are a selfie enthusiast or just looking for a phone with a great camera, this list will help you make an informed decision. Let's look closer at the top 8 selfie camera smartphones with beauty mode. 1. Vivo V20 (Sunset Melody) Vivo V20 is a premium-quality phone with an impressive camera setup and high-end specifications. The device features a 64MP+8MP+2MP rear camera with various autofocus options, such as motion autofocus, eye autofocus, and body/object autofocus, making it perfect for capturing action shots and portraits. Additionally, it comes equipped with super night mode, super wide angle night mode, tripod night mode, ultra-stable video, art portrait video, super macro, bokeh portrait, and multi-style portrait features, making it a versatile camera for all your photography needs. Specifications Brand: Vivo

Colour: Sunset Melody

Model: Vivo V20

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Pros Cons 33W Flash charge. Sound can be improved. Funtouch OS based on Android 11

2. Infinix Hot 12 Pro (Lightsaber Green) The Infinix Hot 12 Pro has impressive features to enhance the user experience. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, which means that it can store a considerable amount of data and run multiple apps smoothly without lagging. Additionally, the device's storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using an external memory card, providing even more space for storing files and media. The device has a 50 MP + Depth Lens primary camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera, making it ideal for taking high-quality photos and selfies. The camera features allow users to take stunning pictures and videos with ease. Specifications: Brand: Infinix

Colour: Lightsaber Green

Model: Infinix Hot 12 Pro

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons 180 Hz touch sampling rate. Bluetooth quality can be improved. Reasonable Price.

3. Vivo Y19 (Magnetic Black) The Vivo Y19 boasts a variety of impressive features. It comes with a 16+8+2MP AI triple rear camera setup, which delivers stunning photos with incredible detail and clarity. The device also includes a 16MP front-facing camera, which is perfect for taking high-quality selfies and making video calls. The smartphone has a 16.58 cm (6.53-inch) FHD+ display, a multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. This means that images and videos are clear and vibrant, providing an excellent visual experience. Specifications: Brand: Vivo

Colour: Magnetic Black

Model: Vivo Y19

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Value for money. Uncomfortable to hold. Wonderful Camera features.

4. Lava Agni 5G The Lava Agni 5G phone is the first Indian 5G smartphone with an impressive set of features. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor, which provides powerful performance and speed. The device comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which means that users can store a considerable amount of data and run multiple applications simultaneously without any lag. One of the unique features of the Lava Agni 5G phone is the upgrade to Android 12.0, which allows users to get an additional 3GB of virtual RAM. This means that the device can handle even the most demanding applications without slowing down. Specifications: Brand: Lava

Colour: Fiery Blue

Model: Lava Agni 5G

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Made for tough and rough use. No water resistance. Excellent overcharge tolerance.

5. Vivo V11 (Starry Night Black) The Vivo V11 is a smartphone with an impressive set of features that enhance the user experience. The device comes with a 16MP+5MP primary dual camera that supports a range of photography modes, including ppt, professional, slow, time-lapse photography, camera filter, live, bokeh, AI backlight HDR, AI face beauty, panorama, palm capture, gender detection, and AR. This means that users can take stunning photos with incredible detail and clarity. Additionally, the device has a 25MP front-facing camera, making it perfect for taking high-quality selfies.The device runs on Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch 4.5 operating system and is powered by a MediaTek P60 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 256GB using an external memory card. This means that the smartphone can store a considerable amount of data and run multiple applications simultaneously without lagging. Specifications: Brand: Vivo

Colour: Starry Night Black

Model: Vivo V11

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Pros Cons AI backlight HDR. Speaker quality can be improved. Dual engine fast charging.

6. Vivo S1 (Skyline Blue) The Vivo S1 presents impressive features, making it a great choice for users looking for a powerful and versatile device. The phone comes with a 16+8+2MP triple rear camera, which allows users to take stunning photos with incredible detail and clarity. Additionally, the device has a 32MP front-facing camera, making it perfect for taking high-quality selfies. The smartphone has a 16.20 cm (6.38 inch) multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Specifications: Brand: Vivo

Colour: Skyline Blue

Model: Vivo S1

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Lightweight. Costly as per features. Wide Angle Camera

7. Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Green) The Realme Narzo 50A phone is a mid-range smartphone packed with features to enhance the user experience. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-core Processor, which delivers powerful performance and speed. This means that the smartphone can handle even the most demanding applications without slowing down. The device has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, which is expandable up to 256 GB using an external memory card. This means the smartphone can store a considerable amount of data and run multiple applications simultaneously without lagging. Specifications: Brand: Realme

Colour: Oxygen Green

Model: Realme Narzo 50A

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Cost-efficient. Breakage and damages not covered in the warranty. Long-lasting battery.

8. Techno POVA 2 (Energy Blue) The Techno POVA 2 phone is a remarkable device that comes with an impressive set of features. One of the most notable features of this phone is its 7000mAh Segment First Super Big Battery, which provides an incredible 46 days of long standby time. This is perfect for users who need a phone that lasts for extended periods without the need for frequent charging. The device also boasts a 48MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens Quad Rear Camera that allows users to capture stunning photos with exceptional detail and clarity. The device also comes with a Super Night View feature that enhances the camera's low-light capabilities, allowing users to take clear and bright photos even in dimly lit environments. Specifications: Brand: Techno

Colour: Energy Blue

Model: Techno POVA 2

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Pros Cons Efficient fingerprint unlock. Operations are a bit complex.

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo V20 OS 11 based android AG matte glass 4k selfie video Infinix Hot12 Pro Drop notch display Slo Mo available 180 Hz touch sampling rate Vivo Y19 Dual engine fast charging Excellent built quality Ultra game mode Lava Agni 5G Super fast charging Mediatek 5G SoC Dual LED Flash Vivo V11 Quality of built material is excellent AI scene recognition Face access Vivo S1 In Display fingerprint 32 MP selfie camera Durability Realme Narzo 50A Stylish and modern outlook Mini drop fullscreen Revers charging available Techno POVA 2 Daily Use backup of 47.75 hours 8W Dual IC HiOS Features

Best value for money With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 12499, the Realme Narzo 50A smartphone is affordable and loaded with features, including an excellent selfie camera that provides quality photos. It has incredible steaming power and is very energy efficient. It is the best example of the incorporation of innovative technology. This item fits your hand perfectly, thanks to its proportions. The price at which you get this feature is absolutely a top steal. Best overall product Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful selfie camera phones is a really daunting task. Vivo V20 can be considered as the best overall product. This phone has the best features when compared to the others on the list. Additionally, it has a lovely design that enhances its appearance. It also includes many different features, making it the best in the list when valued alongside its selfie camera quality and features. The phone is easy to use even with its multiple functions. Most importantly, the selfie camera phone has decent built quality, making it safe and more user-friendly. How to find the perfect camera phone? Finding the perfect camera phone requires considering various factors, including the camera specifications, image quality, and user experience. Look for a phone with a high-resolution camera, optical image stabilisation, and advanced HDR and portrait mode features. Consider the aperture size and pixel size of the camera sensor, as these can impact the quality of low-light photos. User reviews and sample photos can also provide insight into the camera's performance. Additionally, consider the phone's overall usability and features, such as storage capacity, battery life, and display quality, as these factors can impact your overall satisfaction with the device.

