Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 9 best Blaupunkt speakers

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 12, 2022 22:27 IST

Summary:

If you are looking for Best Blaupunkt Speaker with good material and durability but working under a budget, here is a list of our top picks. we have curated the perfect Blaupunkt Speakers for your daily usage.

Best blaupunkt speakers for you

Owning good quality speakers has become a necessity these days. If you are looking for one, you are at the right place!

Here is a list of the Best Blaupunkt Speakers available on a budget in the Indian market. This is the best place to start your search for the Best Blaupunkt Speaker available for a reasonable price. We'll examine critical details of each speaker, including their build quality, sound quality, battery life, extra features, connectivity, and how they stack up against the competition.

Top 9 best blaupunkt speakers for you

1. Blaupunkt Atomik PS30

This Blaupunkt PS30 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful, clear sound. It has a 30-watt output and comes with mounting hardware for easy installation. The speaker has a 1-channel surround sound configuration and a lithium-ion battery that provides up to 10 hours of playback. The speaker is also rechargeable via USB.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: ‎18.5 x 16 x 37 cm
  • Item model number: ‎PS30
  • Special features: ‎Wireless
  • Speaker surround sound channel configuration ‎1 channel
  • Speaker amplification type: ‎Active
  • Speaker connectivity: ‎Bluetooth
  • Wattage: ‎30 Watts
  • Power source: ‎Battery powered
  • Item weight: ‎1 kg 500 g

ProsCons
LightweightThe build could be better
Good Bluetooth connectivity 
Decent sound quality 
Blaupunkt Atomik PS30 Wireless Bluetooth 30W Outdoor Party Speaker I Dual Passive RadiatorI 3000mAh Battery I Dynamic RGB Lights I Karaoke with Mic I EQ Button I TWS FUNCTION I Flexible Carrying Strap
52% off
2,899 5,999
Buy now

2. Blaupunkt SBA20

Are you looking for an affordable and compatible soundbar? Look no further than the Blaupunkt SBA20. This Bluetooth-enabled soundbar can be used with various devices, including projectors, laptops, TVs, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. It has a maximum output power of 16 watts and an average battery life of 7 hours. It also includes a soundbar, manual, and cable.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: ‎38.7 x 6.5 x 6.5 cm; 650 grams
  • Item model number: ‎SBA20
  • Compatible devices: ‎Projector, laptop, television, personal computer, tablet, mobile
  • Special features: ‎Bluetooth soundbar speakers
  • Wattage ‎16 Watts
  • Battery average Life: ‎7 hours
  • Item weight: ‎650 g

ProsCons
Value for moneyQuality needs to be improved
Sheerness 
Decent battery life 
Blaupunkt SBA20 16W Bluetooth Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth/SD Card/Aux, Mini Sound/Audio System for TV Speakers, Mobile, PC, Projectors, Tablets, Laptops
57% off
1,499 3,499
Buy now

3. Blaupunkt Atomik BB30

The Blaupunkt ATOMIK BB30 is a powerful and portable Bluetooth speaker. With 50 watts of audio output power, this speaker is perfect for parties or any other event where you want to enjoy great sound. The IPX5 dust/waterproof rating means you can use this speaker indoors or outdoors without worry, and the RGB party light adds a fun and festive touch. The TWS feature allows you to wirelessly connect two speakers together for even more sound, and the included charging cable makes it easy to keep the party going all night long.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: ‎37.3 x 17.2 x 20.5 cm; 3 kilograms
  • Batteries: ‎2 Lithium ion batteries (included)
  • Item model number: ‎ATOMIK BB30
  • Special features: ‎TWS, party sound, IPX5 dust/waterproof, RGB party light
  • Audio output mode: ‎Stereo
  • Speaker surround sound channel configuration ‎2.0
  • Speakers maximum output power: ‎50 Watts
  • Battery average life: ‎10 hours
  • Item weight: ‎3 kg

ProsCons
Bassy sound Build quality could be better
Portability 
Value for money 
Blaupunkt Atomik BB30 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker 50 watts I Powerful Sound and Monstrous Bass I Fast Charging I RGB Lights I 3600mAh Battery I Siri & Google Voice Assist & TWS Function
46% off
4,290 7,990
Buy now

4. Blaupunkt Atomik BB20

The Blaupunkt ATOMIK BB20 speaker is a versatile and portable audio solution that is perfect for any situation. With Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, and wireless connectivity, this speaker can play any audio file you need. The dual 57mm passive radiators create a deep and rich bass that will fill any room, and the 12-hour battery life ensures that you can party all night long. The karaoke-ready feature (with included microphone) makes this speaker perfect for any event, and the TWS technology allows you to connect two speakers for a louder sound.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: ‎28 x 12.2 x 15 cm; 3 kilograms
  • Batteries: ‎2 Lithium polymer batteries (included)
  • Item model number: ‎ATOMIK BB20
  • Special features: ‎Wireless
  • Speaker: surround sound channel configuration ‎2.0
  • Maximum output power: ‎20 Watts
  • Speaker connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, auxiliary, USB
  • Item weight: ‎3 kg

ProsCons
Value for moneyThe finishing could be better
Good bass quality 
Strong Bluetooth connectivity 
Blaupunkt Atomik BB20 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker 20W with Dual Passive Radiator I 1500mAh Battery I Deep Bass I Karaoke with Mic I USB I TWS I AUX I Outdoor Speaker with Carrying Strap(Black)
50% off
1,999 3,999
Buy now

5. Blaupunkt BT02

The Blaupunkt BT02 BK Bluetooth Speaker is a precision-made 52mm speaker driver that produces 5 W of optimized sound. It has a rechargeable and portable 1200 mAh battery that allows continuous playtime of up to 7-8 hours. It is built to travel with its light, compact and clean design. It has a 2- in-1 function of a Bluetooth speaker and a mobile holder.

Specifications:

  • Peak power handling: Speakers ‎5 watts
  • Product dimensions: ‎13.8 x 6 x 13.8 cm; 200 grams
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, auxiliary, wireless
  • Item weight: ‎200 g

ProsCons
Smooth connectivityQuality could be better
Decent sound output 
Decent battery life 
Blaupunkt BT02 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with 5W HD Sound, Deep Bass, TWS Function, AUX Input, Speaker with Mobile Stand & Built-in mic for Phone Calls/Work from Home(Black)
60% off
799 1,999
Buy now

6. Germany's Blaupunkt BT55

The Blaupunkt BT55 BK Bluetooth Speaker is a powerful speaker that delivers clear, 12 W output. With dual passive radiators, this speaker provides enhanced volume and quality of sound. The Bluetooth 5.0 connection allows for easy pairing and quick connectivity with various devices. The built-in mic and speakerphone allow for clear conversation with friends and family. The rugged yet stylish design of the speaker makes it easy to take on the go.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: ‎18.5 x 10 x 8.5 cm
  • Speaker surround sound channel configuration ‎2 1
  • Speakers maximum output power: ‎12 watts
  • Speaker amplification type: ‎Passive
  • Wattage: ‎10 watts
  • Item weight: ‎430 g

ProsCons
Value for moneyThe sound could be better
Sturdiness 
Nice build 
Germany's Blaupunkt BT55 12 W Bluetooth Speaker with Dual Passive Radiators, Rich Deep Bass, Portable Wireless Speaker for Home, Outdoor, Travel (Black)
46% off
1,899 3,499
Buy now

7. Blaupunkt SBA10

This Blaupunkt SBA Series soundbar is the perfect way to upgrade your audio system. With Bluetooth connectivity, aux input, and USB support, this soundbar can easily connect to any device. The slim design and light weight make it the perfect soundbar for TV and home party. The Blaupunkt SBA Series soundbar produces an impressive high-quality stereo sound, up to 10W RMS, to get deep bass and clear sound.

Specifications:

  • Power: ‎10 watts
  • Product dimensions: ‎38.7 x 6.5 x 6.5 cm; 650 grams
  • Item weight: ‎650 g

ProsCons
Good Bluetooth connectivityThe finishing could be better
Decent sound output 
Value for money 
Blaupunkt SBA10 10W Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker for TV with Bluetooth, AUX, USB, TWS Mini Soundbar for TV/PC/Projectors/Tablet.
60% off
999 2,499
Buy now

8. Blaupunkt SBA40

The Blaupunkt SBA Series Soundbar is the perfect way to improve your TV's sound. Its slim design and less weight make it easy to connect and take up minimal space. The soundbar features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stream music wirelessly from your mobile devices. The soundbar also has an aux input, so you can connect it to other audio devices. The soundbar has a remote control, making it easy to adjust the volume and settings.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: ‎13.6 x 11.5 x 59.8 cm
  • Special features: ‎Bluetooth soundbar speakers
  • Premium led display
  • Audio output mode: ‎Surround
  • Speaker surround sound channel configuration ‎2 1
  • Maximum output power: ‎60 watts
  • Speaker amplification type: ‎Passive
  • Speaker connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, auxiliary, USB
  • Item weight: ‎1 kg

ProsCons
Value for moneyBuild quality could be improved
Sheerness 
Decent sound on this budget 
Blaupunkt SBA40 60W Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker with Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Mini Soundbar for TV/PC/Projectors/Tablets
56% off
3,499 7,990
Buy now

9. Blaupunkt SBA01

The Blaupunkt SBA01 soundbar is the perfect way to improve your television-viewing experience. Its built-in subwoofer, HDMI-ARC, and optical compatibility will take your sound to the next level. The 100-watt power output will fill any room with rich, clear sound, and the Bluetooth technology allows you to connect wirelessly to any compatible device. The sleek, modern design is perfect for any home theatre setup, and the easy-to-use controls make it simple to operate

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: ‎81 x 7.5 x 6 cm
  • Special features: ‎In-built subwoofer, HDMI-ARC, Optical
  • Speaker surround sound channel configuration ‎2.1
  • Speakers maximum output power: ‎100 watts
  • Speaker amplification type: ‎Passive
  • Speaker connectivity: ‎HDMI-ARC, bluetooth, AUX, USB
  • Wattage: ‎100 watts
  • Item weight: ‎3 kg 450 g

ProsCons
SheernessOverall finishing could be better
Appealing design 
Good Bluetooth connectivity 
Blaupunkt SBA01 100W Soundbar with Built in Subwoofer, HDMI-Arc, Optical, Aux-in, USB & Bluetooth, Black
Check Price on Amazon

Three best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Blaupunkt Atomik PS30 LightweightGood Bluetooth connectivityDecent sound quality
Blaupunkt SBA20 Value for moneySheernessDecent Battery life
Blaupunkt Atomik BB30Bassy sound for bass headsPortabilityValue for money
Blaupunkt Atomik BB20 Value for moneyGood bass qualityStrong Bluetooth connectivity
Blaupunkt BT02 Smooth connectivityDecent sound outputDecent battery life
Germany's Blaupunkt BT55Value for moneySturdinessNice build
Blaupunkt SBA10Good Bluetooth connectionDecent sound outputValue for money
Blaupunkt SBA40 Value for moneySheernessDecent sound on this budget
Blaupunkt SBA01SheernessAppealing designGood Bluetooth connectivity

Best value for money

Under 1,000, Blaupunkt BT02 provides the best value for the money. It covers almost all facets of an effective speaker. It offers good audio quality and respectable battery life, which is suitable for your ears and your budget.

Best overall

The Blaupunkt Atomik PS30, on the other hand, would be our choice as the best Blaupunkt speaker overall. Everything about this speaker is excellent, including the sound quality, battery life, and durability.

How to find the best Blaupunkt speakers under a budget?

Remember the following while looking for a speaker:

  • The first is sound quality. A speaker is only as good as the sound it produces, so customers should look for the best sound quality they can find within their budget.
  • The second is playback time. If you're planning to use your speaker on Bluetooth, make sure it has at least 6 hours of playback time at 60% volume.
  • The third is connectivity. It's always nice to have a speaker that can connect to multiple devices at once. An extra benefit would be a Type-C connection.
  • The fourth and final thing to consider is customer reviews. You may forget everything else, but be sure to read client reviews carefully before making your final decision.

Top 9 best Blaupunkt speakers price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Blaupunkt Atomik PS30 2,899.00
2.Blaupunkt SBA20 1,499.00 
3.Blaupunkt Atomik BB304,999.00
4.Blaupunkt Atomik BB20 1,999.00
5.Blaupunkt BT02 799.00 
6.Germany's Blaupunkt BT551,799.00 
7.Blaupunkt SBA10999.00 
8.Blaupunkt SBA40 3,499.00
9.Blaupunkt SBA015,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
The best camera lenses on amazon that can enhance your photography
Best sports headphones you must have: Our top picks
Best natural soaps in India: Sustained use can give you soft and glowy skin
Popular power banks with 10000 mAh battery in India
Best Pigeon toasters: All you need to know about the top deals

Top 9 best Blaupunkt speakers

1. What is the best speaker under 3,000 in the year 2022?

Blaupunkt Atomik PS30 would be an excellent option to go with. The brand produces some of the best speakers. The performance and battery are also decent. This speaker has a 10-hour battery with 30 watts of output, making it value for money. An added benefit is the price point of this product. 

2. How do I know which Blaupunkt speaker is right for me?

The best way to choose the right Blaupunkt speaker for you is to consider your specific needs and requirements. Think about the type of music you like to listen to and the sound quality you want. Once you have a clear idea about what you need, you can narrow down your options and choose the perfect Blaupunkt speaker for yourself.

3. What are the best features of Blaupunkt SBA10 speakers?

The Blaupunkt SBA10 RB Soundbar has two 10-watt speakers that deliver precise, powerful sound. The sleek, blue design is sure to complement any home theatre setup. This Blaupunkt SBA10 RB Soundbar is the perfect way to enhance your movie-watching experience.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS