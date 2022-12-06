Top 9 Best internal HDD options to select from! By Affiliate Desk

Summary: If you are looking for Internal HDDs with good storage, speed, and build but working under a budget, you have come to the right place. Here is a list of the options to help you select the best internal HDD.

Top 9 Best Internal HDD you can buy in 2022

The best place to start your search for a secure, fast, and portable HDD on a budget is with this list of the best internal HDD options currently offered on the Indian market. This list also includes important details about each hard drive, such as its storage, data safety, transfer speed, connectivity ports, build quality, and how it stacks up against its rivals. Additionally, each hard drive’s complete specs and the finest drive from the same manufacturer are linked. Top 9 Best Internal HDD Options 1.Seagate Barracuda 2 TB Internal Hard Drive HDD Seagate's BarraCuda internal hard drives are the perfect solution for nearly any PC application. With various capacities and form factors, you can confidently build a powerhouse gaming computer or desktop setup. The Seagate DiscWizard software makes it easy to migrate and clone data from old drives, and the two-year limited warranty gives you peace of mind. Specifications • Brand: ‎Seagate • Series: ‎BarraCuda • Product Dimensions: ‎10.16 x 14.7 x 2.02 cm; 400 Grams • Hard Drive Size: ‎2 TB • Hard Disk Description: ‎Mechanical Hard Disk • Hard Drive Interface: ‎Serial ATA • Hard Disk Rotational Speed: ‎5400 RPM • Wattage: ‎3.7 Watts • Hardware Platform: ‎Desktop or all-in-one PCs • Item Weight: ‎400 g

Pros Cons Easy to use The build could be better Easy to install Value for money

2.Western Digital 2TB WD Blue PC Hard Drive The WD Blue 2TB SATA Hard Disk Drive is a reliable everyday computing solution. With Western Digital quality and reliability, this hard drive is perfect for your PC, gaming console, or desktop. The free Acronis True Image WD Edition cloning software makes it easy to transfer your data to a new hard drive, and the massive capacity of up to 8TB is perfect for storing all your data. The 2-year limited warranty gives you peace of mind that your data is safe. Specifications: • Product Dimensions: ‎14.7 x 10.16 x 2.61 cm; 450 Grams • Hard Drive Size: ‎2 TB • Hard Disk Description: ‎Mechanical Hard Disk • Hard Disk Rotational Speed:‎7200 RPM • Number of USB 2.0 Ports: ‎1 • Wattage: ‎50 • Item Weight: ‎450 g

Pro Cons Great product for gamers Finishing can be improved Value for money Easy to install

3.Consistent 500 GB Hard Disk for Desktop The Consistent 500 GB Internal Hard Drive is a high-quality and reliable option for desktop computer users who need extra storage space. This hard drive has a 500 GB capacity and is compatible with devices with a SATA interface. It also has a 2.5-inch form factor, making it easy to install. Specifications: • Digital Storage Capacity: 500 GB • Hard Disk Interface: eSATA • Hard Disk Form Factor 2.5 Inches • Hard Disk Description: Mechanical Hard Disk • Compatible devices: Desktop • Hard Disk Size: 500 GB • Item Weight: ‎510 g

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Build quality could be better Decent performance Value for money

4.Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD The Seagate IronWolf 4TB Internal Hard Drive is the ideal solution for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance. With a NAS-optimized hard drive providing an ultra-high capacity of up to 16TB and a cache of up to 256MB, you can store more and work faster. The hard drive is purpose-built for NAS enclosures, delivering less wear and tear, little noise/vibration, no lags or downtime, increased file-sharing performance, and much more. The hard drive also has a three-year limited warranty protection plan and a three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services. Specifications • Form Factor: ‎3.5-inch • Product Dimensions: ‎14.7 x 10.18 x 2.61 cm • Hard Drive Size: ‎4 TB • Hard Disk Description: Mechanical Hard Disk • Hard Disk Rotational Speed: ‎5400 RPM • Item Weight: ‎450 g

Pros Cons Data safety features The finishing could be better Good build quality Good performance

5.Seagate Skyhawk AI 8TB Video Internal Hard Drive HDD The Seagate SkyHawk AI 8 TB Hard Drive is the perfect solution for your data-intensive footage needs. With a workload rating of 550 TB/year, it can handle more than 3x the amount of data of a standard surveillance-optimized drive. Additionally, the 2M MTBF and limited product warranty protection plan give you long-term peace of mind. Specifications • Series: ‎SkyHawk • Product Dimensions: ‎14.71 x 10.19 x 2.62 cm • Hard Drive Size: ‎8 TB • Hard Disk Description: ‎Mechanical Hard Disk • Hard Drive Interface: Serial ATA • Hard Disk Rotational Speed: ‎7200 RPM • Item Weight: ‎689 g

Pros Cons Great for power uses Pricey Good performance Data safety and recovery

6.Geonix 500GB SATA Hard Drive for Desktop HDD The Genoix 500GB SATA Hard Drive is a high-speed storage device perfect for your PC or desktop. With a read speed of 250 Mbps and a write speed of 180 Mbps, this hard drive can quickly and easily store or retrieve your data. The hard drive is compatible with a SATA or MSATA interface and has a 3-inch form factor. The hard drive comes in a sleek silver colour and has a 2-year warranty. Specifications: • Product Dimensions: ‎5 x 4.32 x 2.5 cm; 300 Grams • Hard Drive Size: ‎500 GB • Hard Disk Description: ‎500GB SATA HARD DRIVE • Hard Drive Interface: ‎SATA • Hard Disk Rotational Speed: ‎5400.00 • Item Weight: 300 g

Pros Cons Decent performance The finish could be better Budget-friendly Easy to install

7.Western Digital WD Purple 2TB SATA Internal Surveillance Hard Drive The WD Purple Surveillance Hard Disk is a high-performance disk engineered for surveillance security systems. It supports up to 180 TB per year workload and has prioritized write-operations for maximized surveillance performance. It is also compatible with more than eight bays and supports TLER and ATA streaming. The tarnish-resistant components make it a durable and reliable choice for security needs. Specifications • Product Dimensions:‎14.7 x 10.16 x 2.61 cm; 450 Grams • Hard Drive Size: ‎2 TB • Hard Drive Interface: ‎Serial ATA-600 • Hard Disk Rotational Speed: ‎5400 RPM • Item Weight: ‎450 g

Pros Cons Easy to install The finishing could be better Decent performance Value for money

8.Toshiba MK3276GSX 320 GB 2.5" Internal Hard Drive TOSHIBA 320 GB Internal Hard Disk Drive is specially designed for Desktop with a storage capacity of 320 GB. It is a SATA hard disk with a cache size of 8 and a rotational speed of 7200 RPM. The hard disk is compatible with all the leading operating systems and offers a fast and reliable data storage solution. Specifications • Product Dimensions: ‎10 x 6.98 x 0.95 cm; 98 Grams • Hard Drive Size: ‎320 GB • Voltage: ‎5 Volts • Wattage: ‎4.5 Watts • Item Weight: ‎98 g

Pros Cons Value for money Build quality could be improved Easy to install and use Decent performance on this budget

9.Western Digital WD 500GB The Western Digital AV-GP SATA Internal Hard Drive is a great choice for personal use. It has a digital storage capacity of 500 GB and a cache size of 32 MB. The hard disk form factor is 3.5 inches, and the hard disk size is 500 GB. The SATA connectivity technology makes it easy to connect to compatible devices. The multicolour design looks great, and the 1-year warranty gives you peace of mind. Specifications • Product Dimensions: ‎21.08 x 16.26 x 11.94 cm • Hard Drive Size: ‎500 GB • Item Weight: ‎567 g

Pros Cons Affordable Overall finishing could be better Decent Performance Easy to use

Three best feature

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Seagate Barracuda Easy to use Easy to install Value for money Western Digital 2TB WD Blue Great product for gamers Value for money Easy to install Consistent 500 GB Hard Disk Budget-friendly Decent performance Value for money Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Data safety features Good build quality Good performance Seagate Skyhawk AI 8TB Great for power uses Good performance Data safety and recovery Geonix 500GB SATA Decent performance Budget-friendly Easy to install Western Digital WD Purple Easy to install Decent performance Value for money Toshiba MK3276GSX Value for money Easy to install and use Decent performance on this budget Western Digital WD 500GB Affordable Decent Performance Easy to use

Best value for money Seagate Barracuda 2 TB Internal Hard Drive HDD offers the best value for money under ₹5,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good HDD. It gives excellent safety and a good 2 TB of storage. This product benefits your digital life and your wallet, making it the best internal HDD available at a budget price. Best overall However, if you have to select the best internal HDD, you can opt for the Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS. This HDD is a whole package, from Good storage capacity and safety features to durability. Above that, it is an offering from Seagate, a brand that is well known for the quality hard drives it makes. All these features make it the best internal HDD. How to find the best internal HDD under a budget? There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for an internal HDD. • The first is storage. An HDD is only as good as the storage and data safety it offers, so customers should be sure to look for the best storage and safety they can find within their budget. • The second is data safety. If you're planning to use your HDD for a reasonable amount of time and to store valuable data, make sure it has data recovery and safety features. • The third is connectivity. It's always nice to have an HDD that can connect multiple devices simultaneously. • The fourth and final thing to consider is customer reviews. You may forget everything else, but read client reviews carefully before making your final decision. All these features make Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS the best internal HDD. Top 9 Best Internal HDD Price list

Product Price Seagate Barracuda 4,375.00 Western Digital 2TB WD Blue 4,850.00 Consistent 500 GB Hard Disk 1,350.00 Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS 9,889.00 Seagate Skyhawk AI 8TB 19,399.00 Geonix 500GB SATA 1,167.00 Western Digital WD Purple 4,655.00 Toshiba MK3276GSX 2,661.00 Western Digital WD 500GB 2,199.00

