Top 9 gas stoves with 3 burners: Complete buying guide

Summary: Looking for a new 3 burner gas stove? From stylish designs to innovative features and high-quality materials, our selections are sure to impress you.

A 3 burner gas stove makes multitasking in kitchen easy.

As the heart of any kitchen, a gas stove is an essential appliance that plays a crucial role in cooking delicious meals. And if you're searching for a new stove, you'll want to invest in a reliable and efficient model that suits your needs. That's why we've researched and created a list of the top 9 gas stoves with 3 burners you should consider bringing home. From sleek and stylish designs to innovative features and high-quality materials, these stoves impress any home chef. So, let's dive into our top picks and discover the perfect gas stove for your kitchen! 1. Butterfly Smart Glass 3 Burner The Butterfly Smart Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove - a sleek and stylish addition to any modern kitchen. Its unique toughened glass top ensures durability and safety, while its spill-proof design makes cleaning up a breeze. You can cook your meals quickly and efficiently with high thermal efficiency and brass burners. The stove features designer knobs and uniquely designed pan support for added convenience and style. Its 360-degree revolving nozzle allows for easy handling, while its black colour and rectangle shape fits seamlessly into any kitchen decor. This gas stove is compact yet spacious enough for all your cooking needs. Specifications: Brand: Butterfly Product Dimension: ‎‎‎ 67 x 34 x 11 cm Colour: Black Special Features: Uniquely designed pan support

Pros Cons Good Design Knob quality needs improvement Easy to clean

2. Lifelong LLGS18 Glass Top 3 Burner The Lifelong LLGS18 Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove is a reliable and efficient kitchen companion that makes cooking a breeze. With manual ignition and a glass top design, this stove offers an ergonomic and compact spill-proof design that is easy to use and clean. The stove has smoothly operated knobs, a multi-directional gas inlet nozzle on the backside, anti-slip legs, and heavy-duty pan support. With ISI certification, you can trust that this stove is safe for your family. Enjoy doorstep service and a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind. Specifications: Brand: Lifelong Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎ 73 x 34 x 9 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Gas stovetop compatible

Pros Cons Value for money Burner quality is not that great

3. Elica Vetro Glass Top 3 Burner The Elica Vetro Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove (703 CT VETRO BLK) is the perfect combination of style and performance. Outlined with a premium finish glass top, this stove offers a rust-resistant texture that delivers long-lasting performance. The stainless steel support plate below the glass adds to its sturdiness and durability. Equipped with 3 distinct-sized burners - 1 small and 2 medium - this manually operated gas stove has smoothly operated knobs. Enjoy the perfect cooking experience with this efficient and stylish gas stove. Specifications: Brand: Elica Product Dimensions: ‎‎70 x 44 x 13 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Equipped With 3 Distinct Sized Burners

Pros Cons Easy to use After sale service needs improvement Easy to clean

4. Lifelong LLGS303 Auto Ignition The Lifelong LLGS303 Auto Ignition, High Efficiency 3 Burner Gas Stove - a sleek and modern stove perfect for any kitchen. With automatic ignition and toughened glass, this stove offers an ergonomic and spill-proof compact design that is easy to use and clean. The stove has smoothly operated knobs, anti-slip legs, and heavy-duty pan support. With ISI certification, you can trust that this stove is safe for your family. Please note that some units might have pan supports tied below the glass top, and the product is compatible with LPG only. Enjoy the convenience of doorstep service and a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind. Specifications: Brand: Lifelong Product Dimension: ‎8.7D x 75W x 27.5H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Automatic Ignition Glass Top Gas stove

Pros Cons Easy to Clean Small size

5. MILTON Premium 3 The MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove, ISI Certified - the perfect addition to any modern kitchen. Its premium 6mm toughened black glass top is stylish but also rust-resistant and long-lasting. Equipped with three fuel-efficient tri-pin brass burners, including one small and two big burners, this stove is perfect for all your cooking needs. The high-quality bakelite knobs ensure a firm grip and hassle-free usage. It also has sturdy pan supports, an anti-skid rubber base, and a fixed stainless steel drip tray for easy cleaning. Specifications: Brand: Milton Product Dimension: ‎‎‎12.5D x 72W x 42H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Premium finish 6mm Toughened Black Glass Top

Pros Cons Compact Problem with service reported by customers, needs improvemen Good design

6. Prestige Royale Plus The Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove is a stunning addition to any modern kitchen. Its toughened glass top offers superior durability and is backed by a lifetime warranty. The elegant design and individual pan support provide a stylish look and easy maintenance. The ergonomic knob design offers comfort and convenience while cooking. Safety and durability are paramount in this gas stove, making it a reliable choice for any household. With its superior quality and stylish looks, the Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove is a must-have for any discerning home chef. Specifications: Brand: Prestige Product Dimension: ‎‎‎15.5D x 81W x 48.5H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Ergonomic Knob Design

Pros Cons Easy to clean Knob quality is not good

7. Pigeon by Stovekraft Infinity The Pigeon by Stovekraft Infinity Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove is a reliable and durable kitchen appliance with high performance and an elegant design. It comes with a toughened 8mm glass top and three burners made of brass material. The burners include one big, one small, and one jumbo, making it perfect for various cooking needs. The gas stove has a screw-less structure and sturdy skid-proof stands that suit all surfaces. It also has an attractive leg and body design, a non-stick-coated spill tray, and removable spill trays, making cleaning easy. The gas stove has a 7-year warranty on glass, burners, and valves against manufacturing defects, making it a reliable and cost-effective option. Specifications: Brand: Pigeon Product Dimension: ‎‎‎12.5D x 78W x 42H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Non-stick coated spill tray

Pros Cons Elegant Design Ignition switch are low quality Good quality glass

8. Vidiem Gas Stove S3 179 Vidiem Gas Stove S3 179 A Viva is a perfect amalgamation of style, durability, and performance. The patent-pending Viva SS Frameless 3 Burner Stainless Steel Gas Stove boasts an extra-large cooking surface and widely spaced jumbo, medium, and small brass burners. Its heavy-duty body has a mirror finish, is rust-proof, and is heavy gauge stainless steel. The gas stove has precision valves for safety and high efficiency, rust-proof vitreous enamelled pan supports, and sturdy engineering plastic knobs. The stove is ISI certified, and every Vidiem stove undergoes stringent tests to provide unchallenged safety, reliability, durability, and performance. Specifications: Brand: Vidiem Product Dimension: ‎46D x 85W x 14H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Gas Stovetop Compatible

Pros Cons Good Design Ticking sound is annoying Good build Quality

9. Sunflame CHAMPION 3 Burner Gas Stove The Sunflame CHAMPION 3 Burner Gas Stove is an excellent addition to your kitchen. This gas stove guarantees durability and longevity with a top-quality stainless steel body and a glossy finish. The gas stove has one high-efficiency brass burner and two small burners that ensure uniform utensil heat distribution. The heavy-duty pan supports can accommodate all major sizes of pans and are rigid in construction. The ergonomic knob offers beauty and safety and gives easy and quick access to light the stove. It provides a 2-year warranty covering manufacturing defects. Specifications: Brand: Sunflame Product Dimension: 27.6 x 15.7 x 3.9 Centimetres Colour: Silver Special Feature: Heavy-duty Pan Supports

Pros Cons Good build Loses shine after few days Reliable

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Butterfly Smart Glass Heat-resistant legs Powder coating Flame-retardant panel Lifelong LLGS18 Easy to Clean Easy to Clean 360 degree Swivel Gas Inlet Pipe Elica Vetro Glass Top Euro Coated Grid Heavy Brass Burner High Quality Knobs Lifelong LLGS303 Nylon Knobs 6mm Toughened Glass High Efficiency Burners MILTON Premium 3 Powder Coated Sheet Pan Support LPG Stove Gas Inlet Pipe (Nozzle) Prestige Royale Plus Tri-Pin Burners Individual Pan Support Ergonomic Knob Pigeon by Stovekraft 8 mm Toughened Glass Easy to use knobs Screwless Structure Sturdy Stove Vidiem Gas Stove S3 179 Extra Large Cooking Surface Widely Spaced Burners Heavy Duty Brass Burners Sunflame CHAMPION 3 Ergonomic Knobs Brass Burners Elegant & Compact Design

Best overall product The Butterfly Smart Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove is a reliable and stylish cooking appliance that offers an excellent balance of durability and performance. The stove features a unique toughened glass that adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen and is wear-resistant and spill-proof. It boasts high thermal efficiency and brass burners that provide uniform utensil heat distribution. The stove also comes with designer knobs and uniquely designed pan support. Additionally, the stove features a 360-degree revolving nozzle that enhances its ease of use. With easy cleaning and a sleek black colour, the Butterfly Smart Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove is a top-performing and best overall product for your cooking needs. Best value for money Looking for a budget-friendly yet high-performing gas stove? Look no further than Lifelong LLGS18 Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove. This ISI-certified stove has a manual ignition and ergonomic spill-proof compact design perfect for everyday cooking. With smoothly operated knobs and a 360-degree multi-directional gas inlet nozzle, cooking with this stove is a breeze. Plus, it features anti-slip legs and heavy-duty pan support for added safety and stability. And with a door-step service and a 1-year warranty, this stove offers the best value for your money. How to find the perfect 3 burner gas stove for yourself? Consider your cooking needs and preferences when looking for the best 3-burner gas stove. Look for durable construction, efficient burners, and easy-to-use knobs. Choose a gas stove with a sturdy frame and high-quality burners that can handle heavy pots and pans. Consider the size of the burners and the cooking surface to ensure that it can accommodate your cookware. Additionally, look for features like spill-proof design, easy-to-clean surfaces, and safety certifications. It's also important to consider your budget and read reviews from other customers to find a gas stove that offers the best value for your money.

