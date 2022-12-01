Sign out
Top Deerma humidifiers to relieve allergy symptoms and dry skin

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 01, 2022 16:43 IST

The winter is here! This list of the best Deerma humidifiers will help you find the one to improve air quality and relieve allergy symptoms.

Best Deerma humidifiers in India

Humidifiers improve the air quality in your space, helping relieve allergy symptoms, colds, bleeding noses and dry skin. Doctors also recommend using humidifiers to ease symptoms of the flu. Deerma offers one of the best humidifiers in India. They have a range of humidifiers to suit your budget, area and other requirements. Whether you want an ultrasonic or a digital screen humidifier, Deerma humidifiers are the best go-to solution for better air quality.

So let us take a look into the best Deerma humidifiers.

1.Deerma F628 Manual Air Humidifier

The Deerma F628 humidifier is one of the most affordable humidifiers in India. It has an ultrasonic micropore technology that converts liquid water into micro-size water particles which penetrate your skin, keeping it moisturised. It also has an essential oil tray so that you can use it for aromatherapy. You can see the water level through a transparent gauge. Plus, you can control the humidity level with the volume button. All in all, it offers various salient features at this price.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 5L
  • Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
  • Filter Type: Carbon
  • Dimension: 7.1D x 7.1W x 9.9H Centimeters
  • Special Feature: Adjustable humidity control

ProsCons
Essential oil trayNo digital display
Ultrasonic micropore technology 
Sturdy and portable design 
Deerma F628 Manual Air Humidifier with Ultrasonic Micropore Technology, Essential Oil Tray, 360 Degree Rotatory Nozzle & Whisper Quiet Operation (5L, 25W)
28% off
2,499 3,450
Buy now

2.Deerma F325 Ultrasonic Air Humidifier

The Deerma F325 humidifier spreads the mist evenly, which keeps your floor and furniture dry. It has an aroma diffuser, so you can use the fragrance of your choice to make your place smell pleasant. You can keep track of water levels through a transparent tank body. It is one of the best humidifiers to improve the air quality of your home or office.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 5L
  • Operation Mode:
  • Filter Type:
  • Dimension: ‎22 x 22 x 28.5 cm
  • Special Feature: Auto-cut off

ProsCons
Stylish and portable designNo display
Automatic shut offDelicate
Adjustable mist mode 
Deerma F325 Ultrasonic Air Humidifier Manual Essential Oil Aroma Diffuser Mist Maker with Purifying Dust Filter & Auto Shut-off Support Noiseless Operation (5L,25W)
13% off
3,400 3,900
Buy now

3.Deerma F600 Ultrasonic Air Humidifier

You get the best air quality with the double purification technology of the Deerma F600. The multiple veils of mist allow you to set the humidity level as per your comfort. You can easily operate the humidifier with an intelligent digital touch screen that gives you a response within 0.01 seconds. You can use it for larger spaces like a living room or office. The high-capacity tank allows you to use it for longer hours while you enjoy your beauty sleep.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 5L
  • Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
  • Filter Type: Pre-filter
  • Dimension: 21.6D x 30.5W x 19.1H Centimeters
  • Special Feature: Recyclable activated carbon filter, Humidistat

ProsCons
Touchscreen & digital displayFilling the water tank is difficult
Multiple mist modes 
Recyclable activated carbon filter 
Large capacity 
Deerma F600 Ultrasonic Air Humidifier with Digital Shell Design, Intelligent Touch Screen, Multiple Mist Modes & Recyclable Activated Carbon Filter (5L,25W)
10% off
2,879 3,199
Buy now

4.Deerma ST636W Ultrasonic Digital Air Humidifier

With three operation modes, Deerma ST636W humidifiers offer the best air quality and low-noise operation to ensure you get a good night's sleep. The purifying dust filter evaporates the purest air and fine mist to relieve the dry air. You can also carry it everywhere because of its compact and sturdy design. The intelligent digital display is helpful for functions like baby sleep mode, humidity level, activating/deactivating continuous humidification etc. Overall, it is the best humidifier for your family.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 4.5 L
  • Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
  • Filter Type: Pre-filter
  • Dimension: 30.48 x 21.59 x 19.05 cm
  • Special Feature: Purifying dust filter

ProsCons
Essential oil mist makerLow capacity
Low noise operation 
Digital display 
Compact design 
Deerma ST636W Ultrasonic Digital Air Humidifier Essential Oil Mist Maker with Purifying Dust Filter, Low Noise Operation & 280ml/hr Mist Output (4.5L,28W)
30% off
4,899 6,999
Buy now

5.Deerma LD612 Air Humidifier

Fill your space with a pleasant fragrance and control humidity simultaneously with Deerma LD612 Air Humidifier. This tall humidifier prevents wet floors and lasts for up to 21 hours. The digital display helps with power levels, water shortage reminders, humidity, etc. You also get a remote control with a magnet that you can operate from 6 metres and attach to the humidifier saving you space. You do not have to worry about water spilling on the floor as it has openings from the bottom and side, making filling the tank easier.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 6L
  • Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
  • Filter Type: Pre-filter
  • Dimension: ‎31D x 22W x 20H Centimeters
  • Special Feature: Auto-cut off, Remote control

ProsCons
Digital displayHigh cost
Visualised water gauge 
Magnetic remote control with holder 
Prevents wet floor 
Deerma LD612 Air Humidifier with Smart Digital Screen, Remote Control with Holder, Floor Stand, Essential Oil Tray & 280ml/hr Mist Output (6l)
14% off
4,100 4,749
Buy now

6.Deerma ST635W Ultrasonic Air Humidifier

If you are looking for a pretty-looking basic humidifier with advanced features, Deerma ST635W is for you. It is easy to carry and will last for long hours. It has an aromatherapy diffuser, so your house can always smell good. This humidifier gives you the best air quality and three humidity level options.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 4.5 L
  • Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
  • Filter Type: Pre-filter
  • Dimension: 18D x 28W x 8H Centimeters
  • Special Feature: Adjustable humidity control

ProsCons
Easy water refillLow capacity
Three operating modes 
Visualised water gauge 
Suitable for large space 
Deerma ST635W Ultrasonic Air Humidifier Aromatherapy Diffuser with Purifying Dust Filter for Room, Baby, Plants, Bedroom (4.5l, 25W)
47% off
3,686 6,999
Buy now

7.Deerma F301 Ultrasonic Air Humidifier

The 360-degree rotating nozzle and aroma diffuser mist maker ensures you inhale the best air and your home smells good. The automatic humidity function ensures the humidity reaches each corner of the room. It also has an automatic shut-off feature which activates once the water is over. Overall, a good humidifier that will work for aromatherapy as well.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 2.5 L
  • Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
  • Filter Type: Pre-filter
  • Dimension: ‎25D x 25W x 28H Centimeters
  • Special Feature: Automatic shut off

ProsCons
Easy to fill and clean water tankLow capacity
Auto-cut off 
Aroma diffuser 
Deerma F301 Ultrasonic Air Humidifier Essential Oil Aroma Diffuser Mist Maker with 360 Degree Rotatory Nozzle & Whisper Quiet Operation (2.5l,25W)
50% off
2,499 4,999
Buy now

Best features of deerma humidifiers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Deerma F628360 rotating nozzleSturdy designQuiet operation
Deerma F325Aroma diffuserStylish designNoiseless operation
Deerma F600Suitable for large spaceSensitive touchpadDouble purification
Deerma ST636WDigital displayEasy water refill3 operating modes
Deerma LD612Water shortage reminderDigital displayHigh Capacity
Deerma ST635WThree operating modesEasy to fillCompact design
Deerma F301360 rotating nozzleAroma diffuserAuto shut-off

Best value For money deerma humidifier

With double purification technology, the Deerma F600 air humidifier offers the best value for money. You get a quick response with an intelligent digital display. The recyclable activated carbon filter lets you breathe the finest air, while the aroma diffuser ensures your space smells good. The Deerma F600 is compact and easy to carry. Overall it offers the best salient features at this price.

Overall best deerma humidifier

Deerma LD612 Air Humidifier is overall the best humidifier. It has a large water capacity lasting up to 21 hours and comes with a magnetic remote control. The automatic shut-off technology ensures your get undisturbed sleep at night. You can watch for power levels, water shortage reminders, and humidity levels on the digital display. You also do not have to worry about furniture or floor getting wet as the mists spread in the air because of the tall height. The cherry on top is water refilling is easier with bottom and side openings. All these fantastic features, combined with a sleek design, make Deerma LD612 the best air humidifier.

How to find the perfect deerma humidifier?

Consider the following points while buying the best Deerma humidifier:

Capacity: The higher the capacity, the longer humidifier will last. If you do not want to spend time refilling the water tank, make sure you get a humidifier with high capacity, preferably 4 L and above.

Water Refilling: Humidifiers with large capacities might not need frequent refilling, but it should be easier. Make sure the water refilling system is more manageable if older people operate it.

Mist Quality: The humidifier should spread even mist to ensure each corner of the room gets better air. It also prevents the floor and furniture from getting wet.

Aroma Diffuser: Who doesn't like a good-smelling space? Make sure your humidifier has an aroma diffuser for relaxing aromatherapy.

Price list for deerma humidifier

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Deerma F6282499
2.Deerma F3252799
3.Deerma F6002879
4.Deerma ST636W4899
5.Deerma LD6124100
6.Deerma ST635W3686
7.Deerma F3012499

FAQs

1. Which Deerma humidifier offers the highest water capacity?

Deerma LD612 has the highest water capacity of 6 L in the category. It also has various features like an aroma diffuser, a digital display, an ergonomic design, a water shortage indicator, and remote control. It is also one of the stylish and compact air humidifiers.

2. Are Deerma humidifiers easy to clean?

Yes, all Deerma humidifiers have an ergonomic design and are easy to clean. These also have easy-to-fill water tanks and ensure you get the best air quality.

3. Can I use essential oil with a Deerma humidifier?

Yes, Deerma ST636W has an essential oil tray which allows you to use any essential oil of your choice. You can use any fragrance to make your home smell good. 

