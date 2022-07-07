Top external hard drives for data storage

Summary:
Hard drives are helpful to everyone, whether you are a student or a working professional. Often people look for external storage when they have run out of internal storage offered by their devices. If you are looking for an external hard drive, you must have gone through the thousand options available. How do you know which one is the best? This article will help you with just that. We have listed the 10 best external hard drives for data storage.
1. Toshiba canvio ready 1 TB USB 3.0 portable external HDD for laptop pc mac and windows
Toshiba provides an affordable choice with a black, sleek look with its “Canvio Ready External HDD”. With up to 5.0 GB/s of transfer rates, the hard drive does not only rank in affordability but also in quality. The HDD is hassles-free since it provides USB 3.0 connectivity. You do not need any software, all you need to do is plug it– and you’ll be good to go! This drive is highly compatible with both Windows and Mac. However, you might need to reformat it with Mac.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Only a single colour is available
|Budget-friendly
|Might need reformatting with Mac
|Fast and efficient
|Convenient
2. Lenovo portable 1TB external hard disk drive HDD
Looking for a pocket-seized and efficient hard disk? Lenovo’s Portable HDD is one of the best external hard drives. Offering 1 TB storage, the hard drive provides fast speed at affordable rates. This hard disk is so lightweight that you can carry it everywhere. Moreover, it keeps your data safe by being shock-proof and pressure resistant. The hard drive comes in a beautiful grey shade that adds to its overall quality.
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact
|Slippery design
|Ease in data transfer and storage
|Provide data security
|Blazing fast speed
|Shock-proof and pressure-resistant
3. Western Digital WD 2TB my passport portable external hard drive
Western Digital is renowned for its hard drives. So, how can “My Passport” not rank in the top 10 hard drives? The “My Passport” hard drive offers 2 TB storage to its users. The best features of the drive include automatic backup and password protection. Powered by a super speed USB 3.0, the hard disk provides a fast transfer. The best thing about the drive is its 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The drive is also compatible with Mac but might need reformatting.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Ease in portability and travel-friendly
|Lack of USB port
|High level of safety
|High transfer speed
|Fewer chances of data loss
4. ADATA HV320 1TB USB 3.1 sleek light portable external hard drive
The Adata HV320 hard drive is a perfect fit for people looking for the ultimate fast speed transfer. The hard drive comes in different variants offering 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB, and 5 TB storage for its users. Offering both portability and security, the drive is shock-resistant and sleek. The feature that sets this drive apart is its status indicator.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Diverse storage options
|Might feel heavy
|Slim design
|Shock resistant and secure
|High storage
5. Transcend StoreJet 25H2P 2.5 inches TS1TSJ25H3P 1 TB external hard disk
Providing 1 TB storage to its user, Transcend StoreJet 25H2P is a great affordable option. The hard drive comes in a purple and black display. Since it has a USB 3.0 interface, it provides file transfer within seconds. This external hard disk comes in a sturdy case. So, you do not have to worry about internal circuit damage or any other shocks. Along with that, the case also protects the hard drive from any falls.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy and safe
|Heavy to carry around
|Budget-friendly
|Protected from internal circuit damage
|Compatible with distinct operating systems
6. Seagate backup plus hub 8 TB external HDD
Seagate is one of the best options when it comes to external hard drives. The “Backup Plus Hub” comes in 6 storage options that you can choose from. The best part is you do not have to worry about data loss as the hard drive offers 3-year rescue data recovery. Containing two high-speed third-generation USB ports, the hard drive is tough to match in data transfer speed.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Diverse storage options
|Not easily portable
|Offers two USB 3.0 ports
|Expensive
|Password protection
|Offers a 4-month Adobe CC photography plan
7. Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard Drive
Looking for the most efficient 2 TB external hard drive? We have the perfect fit for you. Transcend StoreJet provides a smart choice with several features. This drive allows you to auto-backup with its one-touch button. You can use the quick reconnect button for safe unplugging. The HDD also offers three-stage advanced shock protection.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Ease in operation
|Too heavy
|Ensure security
|Offers data recovery and management
|Transfer speed of 5 GB/s
8. Seagate Expansion 5TB External HDD
Seagate is the best external hard drivefor users looking for a high-storage hard drive. The drive also offers a three-year data recovery service. So, you can sit at peace, knowing your data is safe and secure. It is sleek and well-built with a black exterior which gives a classic look. Along with that, its sturdy build makes the hard drive easy to store. The hard drive ranks high in looks and overall functionality.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides additional data recovery services
|Heavy
|Portable
|High data storage
|Fast data transfer
9. LaCie USB 3.0 4TB External HDD
Often used for commercial purposes, LaCie USB 3.0 4 TB External HDD is a customer-approved pick. This hard drive is compatible with both Windows and Mac. It also provides the user with a one-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan. With USB 3.0 connectivity, you can get high-speed data transfers.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Compatible with Windows and Mac
|Limited warranty up to 2 years
|No need for reformatting
|Heavyweight
|Fast data transfer
10. Western digital WD 4TB my passport portable external hard drive
Lastly, there is the Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport portable external hard drive. This hard drive offers 4 TB storage with super-fast transfers. You also get a free cover with your purchase to keep the drive safe. 2.5 inches in size. You can also choose from 5 colour options for your hard drive. For data security, there is password protection and automatic backup.
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and lightweight
|Build quality can be improved
|Additional protection through free pouch
|Password protection
|USB-C and USB 3.1 compatibility
|Product
|Price
|Toshiba Canvio Ready 1TB Portable External HDD
|Rs. 3,699
|Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD
|Rs. 7,000
|Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive
|Rs. 5,593
|ADATA HV320 1TB 3.1 Sleek Light Portable USB External Hard Drive
|Rs. 3,689
|Transcend StoreJet 25H2P 2.5 Inches TS1TSJ25H3P 1 TB External Hard Disk
|Rs. 4,698
|Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8 TB External HDD
|Rs. 22,900
|Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard Drive
|Rs. 6,249
|Seagate Expansion 5TB External HDD
|Rs. 18,990
|LaCie USB 3.0 4TB External HDD
|Rs. 12,990
|Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive
|Rs. 8,399
Best three features for you
|Toshiba Canvio Ready 1TB Portable External HDD, USB3.0 for PC Laptop Windows and Mac
|Fast transfer rates up to 5.0 GB/s
|USB 3.2 Gen 1 backwards compatible
|3-year warranty
|Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive
|USB 3.0/2.0 hardware interface
|Transfer rate of 4.8 GB/s
|Lightweight (127 g)
|Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive
|256-bit AES hardware encryption
|Super speed USB 3.0 port
|Password protection
|ADATA HV320 1TB USB 3.1 Sleek Light Portable USB External Hard Drive
|Shock resistant
|AES 256-bit encryption
|3-year warranty by manufacturer
|Transcend StoreJet 25H2P 2.5 Inches TS1TSJ25H3P 1 TB External Hard Disk
|USB 3.0 interface
|2.5 inches hard disk form factor
|1024 GB RAM size
|Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8 TB External HDD
|3-year rescue data recovery
|Powered by two high-speed USB 3.0 ports
|Free 4 month Adobe CC photography plan
|Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard Drive
|Advanced three-stage shock protection system
|One-touch auto-backup
|Transfer speed up to 5 GB/s
|Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard Drive
|3-year data recovery services
|USB 1.1 hard drive interface
|PC and Mac hardware platform
|LaCie USB 3.0 4TB External HDD
|Compatible with Windows and Mac
|No reformatting needed
|USB 3.0 connectivity
|Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive
|Free cover for extra safety
|Compatible with PC, PS4, and Xbox
|Password protection
Best value for money
Wondering which external hard drive would give you the value for your money? Our top pick for the same is the Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive. Being both super fast and portable, this drive is an excellent choice. Its features, such as password protection and automatic backup, only add to its long list of benefits.
Best overall
The Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard drive is the best out of all the hard drives we mentioned above. The drive offers high storage with recovery software. Its three-stage shock protection sets the drive apart from the rest.
With Transcend StoreJet, you not only get high storage but also efficiency. Its one-touch auto-backup button offers convenience that no other hard drive does. The drive's slim exterior makes it portable and convenient for storing.
How to find the perfect external hard drive?
If you are still confused about the best external hard drive, don’t worry! We have got you covered. To find the perfect fit, consider how much storage you need. Once you have decided on that, you should think about what features are essential to you. Are you looking for a lightweight hard drive? Do you need password protection? Answering these questions will lead you to the perfect external hard drive. You can also compare two hard drives to see how they stand against each other.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
1. What to consider before buying an external hard drive?
It is essential to consider the following:
2. What is the average lifespan of an external hard drive?
The average lifespan of an external hard drive ranges between three and five years. How you take care of your external hard drive also matters. However, it is better that you replace your external hard drive model from time to time.
3. Can we leave the external hard drive plugged in all the time?
Yes, you can leave your external hard drive plugged in all the time. However, it is recommended that you only leave it plugged in when you are using it.
4. How to make an external hard drive last longer?
Take proper care of a hard drive to make it last longer. Make sure your hard drive is not prone to any physical damage while you are carrying it. Also, remember to never switch off your computer while your hard drive is working.
5. Should I choose a 1 TB external hard disk or 4 TB?
The storage size of your external hard drive depends upon your needs. If you are looking to store less data, you can go for a 1 TB storage size. If you don't, you can go for a 4 TB one.
