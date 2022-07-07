Sign out
Top external hard drives for data storage

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 07, 2022 17:51 IST

An external hard drive is a portable device that allows you to store data across multiple devices. The best external hard drives can change the way you store data.

Hard drives make for a great device to store huge data.

Hard drives are helpful to everyone, whether you are a student or a working professional. Often people look for external storage when they have run out of internal storage offered by their devices. If you are looking for an external hard drive, you must have gone through the thousand options available. How do you know which one is the best? This article will help you with just that. We have listed the 10 best external hard drives for data storage.

Top 10 External Hard Drives

1. Toshiba canvio ready 1 TB USB 3.0 portable external HDD for laptop pc mac and windows

Toshiba provides an affordable choice with a black, sleek look with its “Canvio Ready External HDD”. With up to 5.0 GB/s of transfer rates, the hard drive does not only rank in affordability but also in quality. The HDD is hassles-free since it provides USB 3.0 connectivity. You do not need any software, all you need to do is plug it– and you’ll be good to go! This drive is highly compatible with both Windows and Mac. However, you might need to reformat it with Mac.

Product Specifications

  • Storage: 1 TB
  • Compatible device: Laptop, Desktop
  • Warranty: 3 years
  • Item: Height: 14 Millimetres
  • Item Weight: 149 g
  • Colour: Black

ProsCons
Lightweight Only a single colour is available
Budget-friendly Might need reformatting with Mac
Fast and efficient 
Convenient   
Toshiba Canvio Ready 1TB Portable External HDD - USB3.0 for PC Laptop Windows and Mac, 3 Years Warranty, External Hard Drive - Black
45% off
3,799 6,900
Buy now

2. Lenovo portable 1TB external hard disk drive HDD

Looking for a pocket-seized and efficient hard disk? Lenovo’s Portable HDD is one of the best external hard drives. Offering 1 TB storage, the hard drive provides fast speed at affordable rates. This hard disk is so lightweight that you can carry it everywhere. Moreover, it keeps your data safe by being shock-proof and pressure resistant. The hard drive comes in a beautiful grey shade that adds to its overall quality.

  • Storage: 1 TB
  • Compatible device: Laptop, Desktop
  • Warranty: 3 years
  • Data transfer rate: 4.8 Gigabits per second
  • Item Weight: 127 g
  • Colour: Grey

ProsCons
Compact Slippery design
Ease in data transfer and storage 
Provide data security 
Blazing fast speed 
Shock-proof and pressure-resistant 
Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD – USB 3.0 for PC Laptop | Lightweight Pocket Sized (129 GMS) | 7.6 x 11.8 x 1.28 cm | 2.5 inch formfactor | (GXB0Z91290) | Silver
22% off
6,990 8,999
Buy now

3. Western Digital WD 2TB my passport portable external hard drive

Western Digital is renowned for its hard drives. So, how can “My Passport” not rank in the top 10 hard drives? The “My Passport” hard drive offers 2 TB storage to its users. The best features of the drive include automatic backup and password protection. Powered by a super speed USB 3.0, the hard disk provides a fast transfer. The best thing about the drive is its 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The drive is also compatible with Mac but might need reformatting.

Product Specifications

  • Storage: 2 TB; 4 TB
  • Compatible device: Laptop, Desktop
  • Warranty: 3 years
  • Special feature: Password protection
  • Item Weight: 120 g
  • Colour: Black, Blue, Grey, Red

ProsCons
Ease in portability and travel-friendlyLack of USB port
High level of safety  
High transfer speed 
Fewer chances of data loss  
Western Digital 2TB USB 3.0 My Passport Portable External Hard Drive, with Automatic Backup, Compatible with PC, PS4 & Xbox (Black) - (WDBYVG0020BBK-WESN)
36% off
5,399 8,385
Buy now

4. ADATA HV320 1TB USB 3.1 sleek light portable external hard drive

The Adata HV320 hard drive is a perfect fit for people looking for the ultimate fast speed transfer. The hard drive comes in different variants offering 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB, and 5 TB storage for its users. Offering both portability and security, the drive is shock-resistant and sleek. The feature that sets this drive apart is its status indicator.

Product Specifications

  • Storage: 1 TB; 2 TB; 4 TB; 5 TB
  • Compatible device: Laptop, Desktop
  • Warranty: 3 years
  • Special feature: Fast Speed
  • Item Weight: 180 g
  • Colour: Black

ProsCons
Diverse storage optionsMight feel heavy 
Slim design 
Shock resistant and secure 
High storage 
A-DATA 1 TB USB External Hard Drive, Black (HV320)
54% off
3,689 7,999
Buy now

5. Transcend StoreJet 25H2P 2.5 inches TS1TSJ25H3P 1 TB external hard disk

Providing 1 TB storage to its user, Transcend StoreJet 25H2P is a great affordable option. The hard drive comes in a purple and black display. Since it has a USB 3.0 interface, it provides file transfer within seconds. This external hard disk comes in a sturdy case. So, you do not have to worry about internal circuit damage or any other shocks. Along with that, the case also protects the hard drive from any falls.

Product Specifications

  • Storage: 1 TB
  • Compatible device: Laptop, Desktop
  • Warranty: 3 years
  • Item Height: 21.7 Millimetres
  • Item Weight: 256 g
  • Colour: Black and purple

ProsCons
Sturdy and safeHeavy to carry around
Budget-friendly 
Protected from internal circuit damage 
Compatible with distinct operating systems  
Transcend StoreJet 25H2P 2.5 inch TS1TSJ25H3P 1 TB External Hard Disk (Purple)
33% off
4,648.5 6,900
Buy now

6. Seagate backup plus hub 8 TB external HDD

Seagate is one of the best options when it comes to external hard drives. The “Backup Plus Hub” comes in 6 storage options that you can choose from. The best part is you do not have to worry about data loss as the hard drive offers 3-year rescue data recovery. Containing two high-speed third-generation USB ports, the hard drive is tough to match in data transfer speed.

Product Specifications

  • Storage: 4 TB; 6 TB; 8 TB; 10 TB; 12 TB; 14 TB
  • Compatible device: Laptop, Desktop
  • Warranty: 3 years
  • Item Height: 7.8 Inches
  • Item Weight: 1 kg 60 g
  • Colour: Black

ProsCons
Diverse storage optionsNot easily portable
Offers two USB 3.0 portsExpensive 
Password protection 
Offers a 4-month Adobe CC photography plan 
Seagate 8TB Backup Plus Hub USB 3.0 Desktop 3.5 inch External Hard Drive for PC and Mac with 2 Months Free Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan
50% off
22,900 45,999
Buy now

7. Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard Drive

Looking for the most efficient 2 TB external hard drive? We have the perfect fit for you. Transcend StoreJet provides a smart choice with several features. This drive allows you to auto-backup with its one-touch button. You can use the quick reconnect button for safe unplugging. The HDD also offers three-stage advanced shock protection.

Product Specifications

  • Storage: 2 TB
  • Compatible device: Laptop, Desktop
  • Hard drive interface: USB 3.0
  • Item Height: 0.76 Inches
  • Item Weight: 186 g
  • Colour: Grey

ProsCons
Ease in operationToo heavy 
Ensure security  
Offers data recovery and management 
Transfer speed of 5 GB/s  
Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard Drive (Gray)
29% off
6,349 8,999
Buy now

8. Seagate Expansion 5TB External HDD

Seagate is the best external hard drivefor users looking for a high-storage hard drive. The drive also offers a three-year data recovery service. So, you can sit at peace, knowing your data is safe and secure. It is sleek and well-built with a black exterior which gives a classic look. Along with that, its sturdy build makes the hard drive easy to store. The hard drive ranks high in looks and overall functionality.

Product Specifications

  • Storage: 5 TB
  • Compatible device: Laptop, Desktop
  • Warranty: 3 years
  • Hard drive interface: USB 1.1
  • Item Weight: 950 g
  • Colour: Black

ProsCons
Provides additional data recovery servicesHeavy 
Portable 
High data storage 
Fast data transfer  
Seagate Expansion STEB5000300 5TB External Hard Drive (Black)
33% off
18,990 28,500
Buy now

9. LaCie USB 3.0 4TB External HDD

Often used for commercial purposes, LaCie USB 3.0 4 TB External HDD is a customer-approved pick. This hard drive is compatible with both Windows and Mac. It also provides the user with a one-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan. With USB 3.0 connectivity, you can get high-speed data transfers.

Product Specifications

  • Storage: 4 TB
  • Compatible device: Laptop, Desktop
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Hard drive interface: USB 3.0
  • Item Weight: 249 g
  • Colour: Grey

ProsCons
Compatible with Windows and MacLimited warranty up to 2 years
No need for reformattingHeavyweight
Fast data transfer 

10. Western digital WD 4TB my passport portable external hard drive

Lastly, there is the Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport portable external hard drive. This hard drive offers 4 TB storage with super-fast transfers. You also get a free cover with your purchase to keep the drive safe. 2.5 inches in size. You can also choose from 5 colour options for your hard drive. For data security, there is password protection and automatic backup.

  • Storage: 4 TB
  • Compatible device: Laptop, Desktop
  • Warranty: 3 years
  • Hard drive interface: USB 1.1
  • Item Weight: 120 g
  • Colour: Grey, Blue, Silver, Red, Black

ProsCons
Compact and lightweightBuild quality can be improved
Additional protection through free pouch 
Password protection 
USB-C and USB 3.1 compatibility  
Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive, USB 3.0 with Automatic Backup and Software Protection (WDBPKJ0040BBK-WESN) Compatible with PC, PS4 and Xbox (Black)
53% off
8,199 17,350
Buy now

Price of external hard drives at a glance:

ProductPrice
Toshiba Canvio Ready 1TB Portable External HDDRs. 3,699
Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDDRs. 7,000
Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard DriveRs. 5,593
ADATA HV320 1TB 3.1 Sleek Light Portable USB External Hard DriveRs. 3,689
Transcend StoreJet 25H2P 2.5 Inches TS1TSJ25H3P 1 TB External Hard DiskRs. 4,698
Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8 TB External HDDRs. 22,900
Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard DriveRs. 6,249
Seagate Expansion 5TB External HDDRs. 18,990
LaCie USB 3.0 4TB External HDDRs. 12,990
Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard DriveRs. 8,399

Best three features for you

Toshiba Canvio Ready 1TB Portable External HDD, USB3.0 for PC Laptop Windows and MacFast transfer rates up to 5.0 GB/sUSB 3.2 Gen 1 backwards compatible3-year warranty
Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive USB 3.0/2.0 hardware interfaceTransfer rate of 4.8 GB/sLightweight (127 g)
Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive256-bit AES hardware encryptionSuper speed USB 3.0 portPassword protection
ADATA HV320 1TB USB 3.1 Sleek Light Portable USB External Hard DriveShock resistantAES 256-bit encryption3-year warranty by manufacturer
Transcend StoreJet 25H2P 2.5 Inches TS1TSJ25H3P 1 TB External Hard DiskUSB 3.0 interface2.5 inches hard disk form factor1024 GB RAM size
Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8 TB External HDD3-year rescue data recoveryPowered by two high-speed USB 3.0 portsFree 4 month Adobe CC photography plan
Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard DriveAdvanced three-stage shock protection systemOne-touch auto-backupTransfer speed up to 5 GB/s
Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard Drive3-year data recovery servicesUSB 1.1 hard drive interfacePC and Mac hardware platform
LaCie USB 3.0 4TB External HDDCompatible with Windows and MacNo reformatting neededUSB 3.0 connectivity
Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard DriveFree cover for extra safetyCompatible with PC, PS4, and XboxPassword protection 

Best value for money

Wondering which external hard drive would give you the value for your money? Our top pick for the same is the Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive. Being both super fast and portable, this drive is an excellent choice. Its features, such as password protection and automatic backup, only add to its long list of benefits.

Best overall

The Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard drive is the best out of all the hard drives we mentioned above. The drive offers high storage with recovery software. Its three-stage shock protection sets the drive apart from the rest.

With Transcend StoreJet, you not only get high storage but also efficiency. Its one-touch auto-backup button offers convenience that no other hard drive does. The drive's slim exterior makes it portable and convenient for storing.

How to find the perfect external hard drive?

If you are still confused about the best external hard drive, don’t worry! We have got you covered. To find the perfect fit, consider how much storage you need. Once you have decided on that, you should think about what features are essential to you. Are you looking for a lightweight hard drive? Do you need password protection? Answering these questions will lead you to the perfect external hard drive. You can also compare two hard drives to see how they stand against each other.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. What to consider before buying an external hard drive?

It is essential to consider the following:

  • Understanding the storage size you need.
  • Ensuring compatibility with your operating system
  • Consider if you need the hard drive to be portable.
  • check the speed of your external hard drive

2. What is the average lifespan of an external hard drive?

The average lifespan of an external hard drive ranges between three and five years. How you take care of your external hard drive also matters. However, it is better that you replace your external hard drive model from time to time.

3. Can we leave the external hard drive plugged in all the time?

Yes, you can leave your external hard drive plugged in all the time. However, it is recommended that you only leave it plugged in when you are using it.

4. How to make an external hard drive last longer?

Take proper care of a hard drive to make it last longer. Make sure your hard drive is not prone to any physical damage while you are carrying it. Also, remember to never switch off your computer while your hard drive is working.

5. Should I choose a 1 TB external hard disk or 4 TB?

The storage size of your external hard drive depends upon your needs. If you are looking to store less data, you can go for a 1 TB storage size. If you don't, you can go for a 4 TB one.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

