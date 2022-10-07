Sign out
Top OnePlus 128GB mobile phones

  Published on Oct 07, 2022
  • Published on Oct 07, 2022 15:12 IST

Summary:

Budget-friendly smartphones with 128GB of internal storage are always worth buying because you can get features of your choice without investing too much. OnePlus has launched a few high-end mobile phones that are super affordable. You can multitask using these phones and enjoy entertainment all day long because OnePlus phones are known for their sturdy build and superior quality.

Nowadays, everyone is looking for the best value-for-money phone that has good storage space. There are so many affordable options for mobile phones that it's hard to choose which is the best. So many factors go into deciding which phone is the best for you, and making the right choice is crucial. If you are in the market for a new phone and want to save money, here's a list of the top OnePlus 128G mobile phones.



1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2T is a 5G supporting phone that lets you control the phone with your voice. Simply download the Alexa app and start using voice commands. The beautiful Gorilla Glass display provides stunning and clear images, perfect for entertainment lovers. You can unlock the phone using the fingerprint sensor.This phone has 128GB storage.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Mediatek dimensity 1300
  • Memory: 8GB/12GB RAM
  • Display: 6.43” AMOLED display with 2400 x 1800 pixels resolution
  • Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra wide + 2MP monolens, 32MP front camera sensor
  • Battery: 4500 mAh

ProsCons
  • Superfast charging with 80W
  • The plastic build feels cheap
  • Support for 7 5G bands
  • No 3.5 mm jack 
  • In-display fingerprint facility
  • The phone is a bit bulky
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
28,999
Buy now

2. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features the latest second-generation Hasselblad camera that is just perfect for content creators. You can bring your imagination to life with excellent noise reduction and dynamic range. TheQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor helps the phone to unlock fast and ensures smooth performance for multitasking. The monster 5000 mAh battery supercharges in just 15 minutes and lasts all day long.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • OS: Oxygen OS based on Android 12
  • Memory: 8GB/12GB RAM
  • Display: 6.7” Fluid AMOLED display with 3216 x 1440 pixels resolution
  • Camera: 48MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 8MP monolens, 32MP front camera sensor
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
  • Attractive looking phone
  • Secondary cameras don’t perform well
  • Excellent battery life
  • Expensive phone
  • Reliable camera performance
 
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
7% off
61,999 66,999
Buy now

3. One plus 9 Pro 5G

In this powerful battery smartphone, you are given a 4500 mAH battery, which you can fully charge in no time with a 65W charger. In this, you have an in-built 48MP rear camera and a 50MP ultra wide-angle camera. It comes with Snapdragon 888 processor for a non-stop smooth performance.

Specifications

  • Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm snapdragon 888 processor
  • OS: Oxygen OS based on Android 11
  • Memory: 8GB/12GB RAM
  • Display: 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with 3216 X1440 pixels resolution
  • Camera: 48MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto + 2MP monochrome sensor. 16MP front camera sensor
  • Battery: 4500 mAh

ProsCons
  • Stunning 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Uber-fast wired charging
  • The telephoto lens could do with some tweaks
  • Excellent performance
  • Expensive
  • Good cameras
 
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Morning Mist, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
23% off
49,999 64,999
Buy now

4. OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T is designed for high-end mobile users who want advanced features without spending much money. Even though it is not a budget smartphone, it still doesn't cost too much ( 35,000). The faster processor provides smooth performance for power-hungry users.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm snapdragon 855 processor
  • OS: Oxygen OS based on Android V10
  • Memory: 8GB/12GB RAM
  • Display: 6.55-inch Quad HD+ display with 3216 X1440 pixels resolution
  • Camera: 48MP + 12MP + 16MP back camera, 16MP front camera sensor
  • Battery: 3800 mAh

ProsCons
  • Excellent display with sunlight legibility
  • No 5G support
  • Faster fingerprint scanner
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Attractive design
  • No unique design features
OnePlus 7T (Glacier Blue, 8GB RAM, Fluid AMOLED Display, 128GB Storage, 3800mAH Battery)
12% off
35,000 39,999
Buy now

5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

This OnePlus mobile phone is available in the Indian market in two variants. While one phone variant has 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, the other variant supports 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Talking about the price, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 G can be bought for 24,999, which is sold in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colours. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a 64-megapixel rear camera present in the phone.

Specifications:

  • Camera: 64MP main camera, 2MP Depth lens, and 2MP macro lens; 16MP front camera
  • Display: 6.43-inch full-HD+
  • OS: Oxygen OS based on Android 12
  • Processor: Mediatek dimensity 900
  • Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge support

ProsCons
  • Good smartphone design
  • Performance is not satisfactory
  • Better AMOLED Display
  • Low-light photography is not good
  • Clean UI
  • No adaptive refresh
  • Powerful battery
 
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Bahamas Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24,999
Buy now

6. OnePlus 10T 5G 128GB Storage

The OnePlus 10T is one of the high-end phones with a superior processor for ultimate performance. The 150W SUPERVOOC charger can charge the phone in just 10 minutes. It is a great choice for those who multitask all day long. The 120Hz FHD+ display provides crisp images, and the display flows freely like silk. It features the first-ever ultra-thin vapour cooling system from OnePlus to keep the phone cool even during heavy usage.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • OS: Oxygen OS based on Android 11
  • Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ resolution LTPO2 10-bit AMOLED
  • Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP back camera; 16MP selfie camera
  • Battery: 4800 mAh

ProsCons
  • The rear camera can record 4K videos at 60fps
  • SD card slot is not given
  • The display type and brightness are good
  • A 3.5mm audio jack is not provided
  • LPDDR5 and storage type UFS 3.1 have been given
  • Display pixel density and resolution are normal
  • Battery: 4800 mAh 
  • Fingerprint ultra-sonic is not given
  • 150W fast charger
  • No Dolby-atmos support
OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
49,999
Buy now

7. OnePlus 10R 5G

This phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It has a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera with a Fluid AMOLED display, and the screen size of the phone is 6.7 inches.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 12
  • Display: 6.7-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels
  • Processor: MediaTek dimensity 8100-Max processor with up to 12 GB LPD

ProsCons
  • Display fueled AMOLED
  • 3.5 mm audio jack is not given in the OnePlus 10R 5G mobile
  • The protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been given on display
  • There is no option to insert an SD card. Only 5G comes with nine bands
  • RAM type LPDDR5 and storage type UFS 3.1 have been given
  • It does not come with IP certification
  • Wi-Fi Version 6 and Bluetooth version
  • Back and frame plastic
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition (Prime Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
15% off
32,999 38,999
Buy now

Best value for money

The OnePlus 10R 5G is the best value-for-money phone on our list. The OnePlus 10R 5G has been listed on Amazon, and this phone is listed for 34999, but if you have an old smartphone, which you want to exchange, a discount of up to 15,750 can be availed on it. After this, you can buy this phone for just 19,249.

Best overall product

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the best overall product. The price of the 128GB storage with 6GB RAM variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been kept at 23,999. At the same time, the cost of the variant with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM is 24,999. The phone is available on Amazon in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colours. The phone has three rear cameras in which the primary lens is 64 megapixels, which has an aperture f / 1.7, and pixel size is 0.7 micrometres.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will not disappoint you. You do not get bloatware with this phone. In such a situation, you also get freedom from unnecessary notifications.

How to find the best One Plus phone?

OnePlus has become an industry leader in smartphones in just a few years. The brand OnePlus is synonymous with high-powered phones with unique design elements. It captures the budget-friendly market with low price tags. Now, anyone can also find high-end smartphones that are slightly expensive.

To find the best OnePlus phone, compare different important features. Content creators should focus on getting a phone with one of the best cameras. OnePlus phones are known for their superior processor performance and excellent UI. Oxygen OS presents a straightforward UI, which speeds up the phone further. It is usually free of bloatware. The accessories that come with the OnePlus phone, such as a transparent silicone case, are also an excellent addition.

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.OnePlus Nord 2T 5GRs. 28,999
2.OnePlus 10 Pro 5GRs. 61,999
3.One Plus 9 Pro 5GRs. 49,999
4.OnePlus 7TRs. 35,000
5.One Plus Nord CE 2 5GRs. 24,999
6.One Plus 10T 5GRs. 49,999
7.One Plus 10R 5GRs. 32,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

