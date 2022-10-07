Top OnePlus 128GB mobile phones

The OnePlus Nord 2T is a 5G supporting phone that lets you control the phone with your voice. Simply download the Alexa app and start using voice commands. The beautiful Gorilla Glass display provides stunning and clear images, perfect for entertainment lovers. You can unlock the phone using the fingerprint sensor.This phone has 128GB storage.

Nowadays, everyone is looking for the best value-for-money phone that has good storage space. There are so many affordable options for mobile phones that it's hard to choose which is the best. So many factors go into deciding which phone is the best for you, and making the right choice is crucial. If you are in the market for a new phone and want to save money, here's a list of the top OnePlus 128G mobile phones.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features the latest second-generation Hasselblad camera that is just perfect for content creators. You can bring your imagination to life with excellent noise reduction and dynamic range. TheQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor helps the phone to unlock fast and ensures smooth performance for multitasking. The monster 5000 mAh battery supercharges in just 15 minutes and lasts all day long.

In this powerful battery smartphone, you are given a 4500 mAH battery, which you can fully charge in no time with a 65W charger. In this, you have an in-built 48MP rear camera and a 50MP ultra wide-angle camera. It comes with Snapdragon 888 processor for a non-stop smooth performance.

The OnePlus 7T is designed for high-end mobile users who want advanced features without spending much money. Even though it is not a budget smartphone, it still doesn't cost too much ( ₹35,000). The faster processor provides smooth performance for power-hungry users.

This OnePlus mobile phone is available in the Indian market in two variants. While one phone variant has 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, the other variant supports 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Talking about the price, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 G can be bought for ₹24,999, which is sold in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colours. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a 64-megapixel rear camera present in the phone.

The OnePlus 10T is one of the high-end phones with a superior processor for ultimate performance. The 150W SUPERVOOC charger can charge the phone in just 10 minutes. It is a great choice for those who multitask all day long. The 120Hz FHD+ display provides crisp images, and the display flows freely like silk. It features the first-ever ultra-thin vapour cooling system from OnePlus to keep the phone cool even during heavy usage.

This phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It has a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera with a Fluid AMOLED display, and the screen size of the phone is 6.7 inches.

Best value for money

The OnePlus 10R 5G is the best value-for-money phone on our list. The OnePlus 10R 5G has been listed on Amazon, and this phone is listed for ₹34999, but if you have an old smartphone, which you want to exchange, a discount of up to ₹15,750 can be availed on it. After this, you can buy this phone for just ₹19,249.

Best overall product

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the best overall product. The price of the 128GB storage with 6GB RAM variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been kept at ₹23,999. At the same time, the cost of the variant with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM is ₹24,999. The phone is available on Amazon in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colours. The phone has three rear cameras in which the primary lens is 64 megapixels, which has an aperture f / 1.7, and pixel size is 0.7 micrometres.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will not disappoint you. You do not get bloatware with this phone. In such a situation, you also get freedom from unnecessary notifications.

How to find the best One Plus phone?

OnePlus has become an industry leader in smartphones in just a few years. The brand OnePlus is synonymous with high-powered phones with unique design elements. It captures the budget-friendly market with low price tags. Now, anyone can also find high-end smartphones that are slightly expensive.

To find the best OnePlus phone, compare different important features. Content creators should focus on getting a phone with one of the best cameras. OnePlus phones are known for their superior processor performance and excellent UI. Oxygen OS presents a straightforward UI, which speeds up the phone further. It is usually free of bloatware. The accessories that come with the OnePlus phone, such as a transparent silicone case, are also an excellent addition.

