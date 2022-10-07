Top OnePlus 128GB mobile phones

Summary:
Nowadays, everyone is looking for the best value-for-money phone that has good storage space. There are so many affordable options for mobile phones that it's hard to choose which is the best. So many factors go into deciding which phone is the best for you, and making the right choice is crucial. If you are in the market for a new phone and want to save money, here's a list of the top OnePlus 128G mobile phones.
1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
The OnePlus Nord 2T is a 5G supporting phone that lets you control the phone with your voice. Simply download the Alexa app and start using voice commands. The beautiful Gorilla Glass display provides stunning and clear images, perfect for entertainment lovers. You can unlock the phone using the fingerprint sensor.This phone has 128GB storage.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
2. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features the latest second-generation Hasselblad camera that is just perfect for content creators. You can bring your imagination to life with excellent noise reduction and dynamic range. TheQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor helps the phone to unlock fast and ensures smooth performance for multitasking. The monster 5000 mAh battery supercharges in just 15 minutes and lasts all day long.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
3. One plus 9 Pro 5G
In this powerful battery smartphone, you are given a 4500 mAH battery, which you can fully charge in no time with a 65W charger. In this, you have an in-built 48MP rear camera and a 50MP ultra wide-angle camera. It comes with Snapdragon 888 processor for a non-stop smooth performance.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. OnePlus 7T
The OnePlus 7T is designed for high-end mobile users who want advanced features without spending much money. Even though it is not a budget smartphone, it still doesn't cost too much ( ₹35,000). The faster processor provides smooth performance for power-hungry users.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
This OnePlus mobile phone is available in the Indian market in two variants. While one phone variant has 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, the other variant supports 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Talking about the price, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 G can be bought for ₹24,999, which is sold in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colours. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a 64-megapixel rear camera present in the phone.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
6. OnePlus 10T 5G 128GB Storage
The OnePlus 10T is one of the high-end phones with a superior processor for ultimate performance. The 150W SUPERVOOC charger can charge the phone in just 10 minutes. It is a great choice for those who multitask all day long. The 120Hz FHD+ display provides crisp images, and the display flows freely like silk. It features the first-ever ultra-thin vapour cooling system from OnePlus to keep the phone cool even during heavy usage.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
7. OnePlus 10R 5G
This phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It has a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera with a Fluid AMOLED display, and the screen size of the phone is 6.7 inches.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|Dual LED flash
|Superior AMOLED display
|Alexa hands-free capability
|One Plus 10 Pro 5G
|Brilliant AMOLED display
|Voice control with Alexa
|Amazing fast charging
|One Plus 9 Pro 5G
|Powerful loudspeakers
|Excellent 120FPS mode with 4K
|Main and ultra-wide cameras provide a good performance
|OnePlus 7T
|4K video capture with the front camera
|Fast Snapdragon processor
|Awesome warp charge 30T
|One Plus Nord CE 2 5G
|Compact design fits in the pocket
|Design is resistant to fingerprint
|Snappy OS with a great UI
|One Plus 10T 5G
|Mesmerising 120Hz AMOLED display
|Dual speakers
|10-bit HDR 10 panel
|One Plus 10R 5G
|Very attractive design
|Dimensity 8100 MAX chipset delivers good performance
|Super 150W fast charging option
Best value for money
The OnePlus 10R 5G is the best value-for-money phone on our list. The OnePlus 10R 5G has been listed on Amazon, and this phone is listed for ₹34999, but if you have an old smartphone, which you want to exchange, a discount of up to ₹15,750 can be availed on it. After this, you can buy this phone for just ₹19,249.
Best overall product
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the best overall product. The price of the 128GB storage with 6GB RAM variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been kept at ₹23,999. At the same time, the cost of the variant with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM is ₹24,999. The phone is available on Amazon in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colours. The phone has three rear cameras in which the primary lens is 64 megapixels, which has an aperture f / 1.7, and pixel size is 0.7 micrometres.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will not disappoint you. You do not get bloatware with this phone. In such a situation, you also get freedom from unnecessary notifications.
How to find the best One Plus phone?
OnePlus has become an industry leader in smartphones in just a few years. The brand OnePlus is synonymous with high-powered phones with unique design elements. It captures the budget-friendly market with low price tags. Now, anyone can also find high-end smartphones that are slightly expensive.
To find the best OnePlus phone, compare different important features. Content creators should focus on getting a phone with one of the best cameras. OnePlus phones are known for their superior processor performance and excellent UI. Oxygen OS presents a straightforward UI, which speeds up the phone further. It is usually free of bloatware. The accessories that come with the OnePlus phone, such as a transparent silicone case, are also an excellent addition.
Products price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|Rs. 28,999
|2.
|OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
|Rs. 61,999
|3.
|One Plus 9 Pro 5G
|Rs. 49,999
|4.
|OnePlus 7T
|Rs. 35,000
|5.
|One Plus Nord CE 2 5G
|Rs. 24,999
|6.
|One Plus 10T 5G
|Rs. 49,999
|7.
|One Plus 10R 5G
|Rs. 32,999
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
The 128GB of storage on the OnePlus One phone refers to the total amount of memory available on the device. This includes the RAM, internal storage, and the SD card.
The 128GB model is for those who want to store many music, movies, and photos. The 256GB model is for those who want to store even more.
The battery life for the 128GB is longer than the battery life for the 64GB. The battery life of the 128GB phone is about 20 hours. The battery life of the 64GB phone is about 12 hours.
Yes. The 128GB OnePlus phone is compatible with the 128GB SD card.
The OnePlus 6 128 GB phone is a great phone that is perfect for people who want to store a lot of their media and data on their phone. It is a powerful, fast phone that is perfect for people who want to take photos and videos. It is an excellent phone for people who wish to use their phones for work, as it has a big battery that lasts a long time. The phone is also built to be waterproof, so you don't have to worry about your phone getting wet if you're in the shower or in the pool. The phone is also good for active people, as it has a great camera and the screen is designed to resist damage.