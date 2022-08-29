Sign out
Top picks for samsung 3G mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 30, 2022 09:00 IST

Summary:

Samsung 3G mobile phones are popular among budget-friendly phone lovers. If you want a low-cost, fully functional smartphone, you can find one from Samsung. For less than Rs.10,000, you can have a smartphone with all features such as a camera, large internal memory, 3G and even 4G support, etc.

3G mobile phones from Samsung

Introduction

Samsung 3G mobilephones have a brand value attached to them, and you can never go wrong by choosing a brand that has been in the smartphone industry for quite a while.Samsung 3G mobile phones focus mainly on providing a good front and rear camera. These entry-level smartphones feature excellent cameras for great outdoor pictures. Some of the phones are created to be entertainment devices. Generally, these budget-friendly smartphones provide good performance while multitasking.

Best samsung 3G mobile phones

  1. Samsung galaxy A03

If you want a fully featured smartphone that can take beautiful pictures, the samsung galaxy A03 will suit you. The front camera is equipped with automatic controls to capture the best features of all your loved ones in a selfie. You can also get Galaxy A03 with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. This smartphone has one of the biggest screens you can get for less than 11,000, and it has the infinity V display technology to present crisp photos and videos.

Specifications:

  • OS:Android 11.0
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Processor: 1.6GHz octa core processor
  • Battery:5000 mAh
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G LTE
  • Colours: Blue, black and red

Best features:

  • Large touchscreen display
  • Good quality front and rear camera

ProsCons
Decent quality cameraNo fingerprint sensor
Large battery life for medium usageNo facial unlock
The big screen is good for watching videos The camera is not suitable for indoor use

2.Samsung galaxy A12

With a beautiful and sleek design, the samsung galaxy A12 is a great choice for a budget-friendly and feature-rich smartphone. Create beautiful memories with high-resolution photos and videos captured using this phone's camera. It is an excellent choice for selfie lovers and those who frequently use video calling.

Specifications:

  • OS:Android V11
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Processor: One UI 2.3GHz + 1.8GHz octa core processor
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Connectivity:Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G
  • Colours:Black, blue, white

Best features:

  • Dual nano SIM with 4G+4G dual standby support
  • Infinity V cut display

ProsCons
Great designSlow charging
Excellent camera featuresChipset shows slow performance under heavy use
 No video stabilisation 
 No night mode shooting option

3.Samsung galaxy M13

The samsung galaxy M13 is a great smartphone for those who want additional processing power. The variant with the 6GB RAM can be expanded to up to 12GB for a great performance. Add a layer of security to your phone with the phone's fingerprint sensor.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 12.0
  • RAM:4GB up to 12GB RAM with RAM plus
  • Processor: 2GHz Octa core processor
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G
  • Colours:Aqua green, black, brown, light green, midnight blue, stardust brown, white

Best features:

  • Multiple colour options
  • Infinity O display
  • Multilayer Knox security
  • Fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Dual SIM support with each slot that can hold both SIM and dedicated SD cards side by sideNo AMOLED display
Fingerprint sensorNo 5G support
Large batteryIncludes bloatware

4.Samsung galaxy F22

The samsung galaxy F22 is a budget-friendly smartphone useful for those who multitask frequently. For under 12,000, you can get AMOLED and HD+ display, which is commonly found in high-end mobile phones. The quad camera setup is great for taking pictures, but the 2MP sensors at the back are not great for professional-quality photos.

Specifications:

  • OS:Android 11
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Processor:MediaTek G80 octa-core processor
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G LTE
  • Colours:Denim blue

Best features:

  • Excellent quad camera for outdoor shooting
  • Super AMOLED display offers the best display resolution
  • 90Hz refresh rate ensures no blurs
  • Fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Excellent rear cameraOld chipset lacks performance
Great for taking selfiesCheap plastic back panel
Long battery lifeSlower charging

5.Samsung guru music 2

Elders who are unwilling to use a touchscreen smartphone that may be too complex will love this Samsung Guru Music phone that also comes with 3G capabilities. The sleek design is attractive and easy to use. It is a great phone for those who love to enjoy music on their phone. You can store up to 3000 songs in the expandable memory, and the MPS 3 player has an easy-to-use interface.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 4MB
  • Processor: 208 MHz single core processor
  • Battery: 800 mAh
  • Connectivity: Only GSM 3G
  • Colours: Gold, black, indigo blue, blue, and white

Best features:

  • FM radio
  • Powerful loudspeaker
  • Dual SIM support

ProsCons
Dual SIMNo camera
Loudspeaker for ringtone and musicNo WLAN
Built-in gamesNo Bluetooth
 No GPS

6.Samsung galaxy M32

The Galaxy M32 mobile phone is designed for those who love binge-watching. This phone is ideally nicknamed 'Binge Monster' due to its super cool AMOLED screen and 90Hz display. It has a monster battery that gives you several hours of playback without recharging.

Specifications:

  • OS:Android 11 OneU 3.1
  • RAM:6GB
  • Processor: 1.8MHz
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • Connectivity: 3G WCDMA and 4G LTE
  • Colours: Black and light blue

Best features:

  • Infinity U cut display
  • Quad camera setup to shoot professional pictures
  • Quick switch

ProsCons
Equipped with content suggestionsThe camera disappoints in indoor lighting 
Camera Samsung pay miniPerformance is not good for playing games
Ideal for watching entertainment shows all day long Plastic build quality

7.Samsung galaxy A10s

The display of Galaxy A10s features infinity V technology that provides an immersive viewing experience when you watch videos. The dual cameras shoot crystal clear conditions when you are outdoors. The phone can be charged fully within two hours and can last all day long, even with heavy usage.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android v9 Pie
  • RAM:2GB
  • Processor: 2GHz + 1.5GHz MediaTek octa-core processor
  • Battery:4000 mAh
  • Connectivity:Bluetooth, 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE
  • Colours: Black, blue, and green

Best features:

  • Dual nano SIM with dual (4G + 4G) standby
  • Face unlock
  • FM radio receiver

ProsCons
High performance for the priceDual camera performance is not up to expectations
Accurate GPS featureNo fingerprint sensor
Pocket-friendly designNo brightness sensor

8.Samsung galaxy note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is more than a smartphone. It doubles as a small tablet that extends the smartphone's functionality. The S pen enables you to draw and write handwritten notes. The camera takes crisp images even during moving conditions.

Specifications:

  • OS:Exyn OS
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Processor: 2.3 GHz + 1.7 GHz octa core processor
  • Battery: 3300 mAh
  • Connectivity:Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3G
  • Colours: Black and orchid grey

Best features:

  • Dual rear camera with autofocus
  • Front camera with face smile detection, touch focus, and recording
  • S pen to draw
  • Support to connect external Gear VR with controller

ProsCons
Great for taking selfiesDifficult to access fingerprint reader
Dual SIM along with dual (4G+4G)standby Big and heavy compared to smartphones
Smart Switch to move all data from an old devicePoor speaker

9.Samsung galaxy ce GT-S5830

The Samsung Galaxy Ace phones feature a minimalistic design but are packed with powerful features. With a swipe keyboard and TouchWiz 3.0 interface, this older model is still popular because of its sophisticated design. It is excellent for normal multitasking and a great option for the elderly who want to become social media butterflies.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android v2.3 Gingerbread
  • RAM: 278 MB
  • Processor: 800 MHz ARM 11 processor
  • Battery:1350 mAh
  • Connectivity:Bluetooth, 2G, and 3G
  • Colours: White

Best features:

  • The primary camera has panorama shot mode
  • Fully integrated social hub with a one-page layout
  • Voice search
  • Easy to use design

ProsCons
Slim and compact sizeNo hardware support for games
Good features for the priceNo HD video recording
Hot-swappable microSD cardsDisplay not good under direct sunlight

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung galaxy A036.5” HD+ Infinity V32GB expandable to 1TB48MP rear and 5MP front camera
Samsung galaxy A126.5” HD+ TFT64GB expandable to 1TBQuad camera setup 48+5+2+2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
Samsung galaxy M136.6” FHD+ LCD64GB expandable to 1TBTriple camera setup 50+5+2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
Samsung galaxy F226.4” HD+ Super AMOLED64GB expandable to 1TBQuad camera setup 48+8+2+2MP and 13MP front camera
Samsung guru music 22” QQVGA16GB expandable to 16GBNone
Samsung galaxy M326.4” Super AMOLED128GB expandable to 1TBQuad camera setup 64+8+2+2 MP and 2MP front camera
Samsung galaxy A10s6.2” HD+32GB expandable to 512GBDual rear camera 13+2MP and 8MP front camera
Samsung galaxy Note 86.3” QHD+64GB expandable to 256GBDual rear camera 12+12 MP and 8MP front camera
Samsung galaxy Ace GT-S58303.5” TFT 150MB expandable to 32GB5MP primary camera with LED flash

Best value for money

The samsung galaxy F22 is the model that can give the best value for money. You can get the popular and fantastic AMOLED display with a quad camera setup. The phone's overall design is sleek and stylish, with a good grip. One of the best features of this phone is its large battery, which will provide you with hours of entertainment. It also has an FM radio app, which is not usually present in many smartphones.

Best overall

You will love the Samsung Galaxy M32 if you love entertainment. This huge phone with a wide screen and a monstrous battery is created for those who love binge-watching. You will not be required to get up from your series marathons because the battery can last all day long. It also shoots excellent pictures outdoors with its quad camera. The phone can also take cute selfies and socialise with friends while binge-watching your favourite movies. It is great for multitasking and unwinding at the end of the day.

How to find the perfect samsung 3G mobile phones?

Every budget-friendly phone from Samsung focuses on specific features. The perfect product for you depends on what you want to do with your phone. The elderly who are struggling with touchscreen devices will find Samsung 3G mobile phones easy to use with their responsive display and seamless UI. Many Samsung phones have excellent cameras that take detailed pictures outdoors. They are also great for selfies and video calls. If you focus on efficient performance, good quality cameras, uninterrupted connectivity, and large internal memory, you will be satisfied with the M series and A series phones from Samsung.

Products price list:

Mobile phoneAmazon price
Samsung galaxy A03Rs. 10, 499
Samsung galaxy A12Rs. 12, 999
Samsung galaxy M13Rs. 11, 999
Samsung galaxy F22Rs. 11, 315
Samsung guru music 2 315Rs. 2, 199
Samsung galaxy M32Rs. 15, 499
Samsung galaxy A10sRs. 10, 790
Samsung galaxy note 8Rs. 33, 399
Samsung galaxy ace GT-S5830Rs. 9, 200

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.

