With a wide range of smartphones and increasing competition in the market, it has become challenging to choose the right smartphone that satisfies all your requirements. Keeping your dilemma in mind, we have created this guide to buying Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones. We hope that it helps you compare and find the perfect Poco phone that fits your budget and satisfies all your requirements .Here, we have mentioned a complete list of the top Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones with all their features to make it easy for you to compare and select the best one. Read further to get into the details and make the best choice!
Best Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones
1. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
The Poco M3 Pro 5G is an upgraded version of the Poco M3. It is one of the most affordable Poco phones with 5G compatibility. It has a ‘switchblade’ design, a full HD sharp display, and excellent colour contrast.
2. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Launched on 11th November 2021, the Poco M4 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 OS with a high-quality octa-core processor. It has a weight of around 500 grams and a maximum of 128 GB of internal memory that can be extended up to 1000GB. It comes in three colours, i.e. yellow, power black, and cool blue.
3. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
The Poco X4 Pro 5G is one of the best picks for gamers at an affordable price. It was launched on 23rd March 2022 with a smart octa-core processor to fulfil all your gaming needs. Moreover, it comes with triple rear cameras to provide an incredible photography experience. It has a maximum of 256GB of internal memory that can easily be extended up to 1000GB with the help of a microchip.
4. Xiaomi Poco C31
Launched on 2nd October 2021, the Poco C31 is designed to serve daily usage purposes at an affordable price. It looks like an upgraded version of the Poco C31. It works on the Android 10 operating system. It has a 5000 mAh battery and three rear cameras with average picture quality.
5. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
Launched on 16th March 2022, the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro is similar to its 5G version with a few differences. With a high-speed octa-core processor and AMOLED display, it stands in the competition among many other well-known brands such as Realme, Samsung Galaxy, etc. To top it all, it comes with a 33W charging capacity.
6. Xiaomi Poco M3
Launched on 27th November 2020, runs on the Android 10 operating system. It is packed with effective features at an affordable price range. It has a great battery life with an 18W charging capacity. Other features of the Poco M3 include stereo speakers, a large screen, a good chipset, and decent camera quality.
7. Xiaomi Poco M2
The Poco M2 is one of the top choices for gamers, as it offers a MediatekHelio G80 gaming processor at such an affordable price. Launched on 15th September 2020, the Poco M2 is well-equipped with high-quality features such as a heavy octa-core processor, autofocus rear camera, impressive battery life, fast charging, etc. It gives the best user experience at an entry-level price range.
8. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
Launched on 14th July 2020, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a water-repellent coating, making it splashproof. It displays superb performance with a high-quality Qualcomm processor. It is a perfect choice for gamers due to its high performance and impressive battery life. Moreover, it also supports fast charging with a capacity of 33W charger.
Best value for money
Of all the above-mentioned Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones, the Poco M4 Pro 5G provides the best value for money and comes under a price range of ₹13,999 - ₹18,999. It is packed with various latest features, including a high-quality octa-core processor and decent battery life at an affordable price range. It is one of the best phones for carrying out day-to-day tasks and gaming purposes. It displays an attractive design while supporting 5G technology. It is designed in a budget-friendly way to fit in your pocket. Isn’t it a worthy deal to get the best value against investment?
Best overall product
Poco is well-known for launching high-quality octa-core processor phones and stylish designs at an affordable price range. Being one of the best choices for gamers, the Poco X4 Pro 5G stands at the top among all Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones. With many advancements and excellent features, it displays all the qualities you might need in your smartphone. However, it costs ₹18,999, making it a bit more costly than the other Poco phones. Its cost may vary depending on the variant memory sizes and various colours. You can pick any three variant memory sizes according to your requirement. The Poco X4 Pro 5G provides you with the best value for money, excellent overall performance, and awesome features.
How to find the perfect Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones
Always remember the following tips and tricks while picking the perfect Poco 1.5 GHz processor phone:
Products price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Poco M3 Pro 5G
|Rs. 15,950
|2.
|Poco M4 Pro 5G
|Rs. 13,999
|3.
|Poco X4 Pro 5G
|Rs. 18,999
|4.
|Poco C31
|Rs. 8,740
|5.
|Poco M4 Pro
|Rs. 16,999
|6.
|Poco M3
|Rs. 12,999
|7.
|Poco M2
|Rs. 10,948
|8.
|Poco M2 Pro
|Rs. 13,499
Gamers generally opt for Poco phones as they provide high-performing octa-core processors and impressive battery life at an affordable price range. The average life of a Poco phone is 2-3 years. However, it can even last for more, depending on the usage.
The price range of Poco phones in India starts from ₹7,000 and can go as high as ₹36,000.
The following are the best and latest Poco phones:
You can use two VoLTE sim cards simultaneously in Poco M3 and a dedicated SD Card slot (2+1 slot).
Poco phones generally come with Gorilla Glass that doesn’t allow any scratch to harm the screen. However, you can also use an additional screen guard compatible with your phone.