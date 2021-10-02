Sign out
Nowadays, smartphones have become an essential part of our daily life. Everyone out there needs a smartphone to carry out all the tasks from email to online meetings, from browsing through social media to playing online games. Poco smartphones are well-known for their high-quality gaming processor available at an affordable price range.

With a wide range of smartphones and increasing competition in the market, it has become challenging to choose the right smartphone that satisfies all your requirements. Keeping your dilemma in mind, we have created this guide to buying Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones. We hope that it helps you compare and find the perfect Poco phone that fits your budget and satisfies all your requirements .Here, we have mentioned a complete list of the top Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones with all their features to make it easy for you to compare and select the best one. Read further to get into the details and make the best choice!

Best Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is an upgraded version of the Poco M3. It is one of the most affordable Poco phones with 5G compatibility. It has a ‘switchblade’ design, a full HD sharp display, and excellent colour contrast.

Specifications:

  • 6.5-inch HD display
  • 1080x2400 pixel resolution
  • Mediatek 700 dimensity processor
  • 5000 mAh battery capacity
  • 1 front 8MP camera and 3 Rear 48 + 2 + 2 MP cameras
  • Switchblade design
  • Android 11 operating system
  • 4GB and 6GB RAM availability
  • 64GB and 128GB internal memory availability

ProsCons
  • Impressive battery life
  • Average camera quality
  • Attractive design with good performance
 
  • Affordable
 
Poco M3 Pro 5G (Poco Yellow, 6GB RAM, 128gb Storage) Dual Sim 5G 48MP Triple Camera Slow Motion 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90 Hz Display 5000mAh Better Battery Elegant SwitchBlade Design Mediatek 700 Dimensity Processor
Check Price on Amazon

2. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

Launched on 11th November 2021, the Poco M4 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 OS with a high-quality octa-core processor. It has a weight of around 500 grams and a maximum of 128 GB of internal memory that can be extended up to 1000GB. It comes in three colours, i.e. yellow, power black, and cool blue.

Specifications:

  • 6.6-inch HD display
  • 1080x2400 pixel resolution
  • Mediatek 810 dimensity processor
  • 5000 mAh battery capacity
  • 1 front 16MP camera and 2 rear 50 + 8 MP cameras
  • Android 11 operating system
  • 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM availability
  • 64GB and 128GB internal memory availability

ProsCons
  • It supports 5G technology at an affordable price
  • Plastic body
  • Impressive battery life
 
  • Availability of stereo speakers
 
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
3% off
16,490 16,999
Buy now

3. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is one of the best picks for gamers at an affordable price. It was launched on 23rd March 2022 with a smart octa-core processor to fulfil all your gaming needs. Moreover, it comes with triple rear cameras to provide an incredible photography experience. It has a maximum of 256GB of internal memory that can easily be extended up to 1000GB with the help of a microchip.

Specifications:

  • 6.67-inch HD display
  • 1080x2400 pixel resolution
  • Qualcomm snapdragon 695 processor
  • 5000 mAh battery capacity
  • 1 front 16MP camera and 3 rear 64 + 8 + 2 MP cameras
  • Android 11 operating system
  • 6GB and 8GB RAM availability
  • 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal memory availability

ProsCons
  • Impressive battery life
  • Average performance
  • Attractive design
  • Doesn’t support 4K video recording
  • Good camera quality
 
POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Blue, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
27% off
17,499 23,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi Poco C31

Launched on 2nd October 2021, the Poco C31 is designed to serve daily usage purposes at an affordable price. It looks like an upgraded version of the Poco C31. It works on the Android 10 operating system. It has a 5000 mAh battery and three rear cameras with average picture quality.

Specifications:

  • 6.53-inch HD display
  • 720x1600 pixel esolution
  • Mediatek MT6765G Helio G35 processor
  • 5000 mAh battery capacity
  • 1 front 5MP camera and 3 rear 13 + 2 + 2 MP cameras
  • Android 10 operating system
  • 3GB and 4GB RAM availability
  • 32GB and 64GB internal memory availability

ProsCons
  • Attractive design
  • Runs on an older version of the software
  • Impressive battery life
  • Only suitable for day-to-day tasks
  • Cheap and affordable
 
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
26% off
8,888 11,999
Buy now

5. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

Launched on 16th March 2022, the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro is similar to its 5G version with a few differences. With a high-speed octa-core processor and AMOLED display, it stands in the competition among many other well-known brands such as Realme, Samsung Galaxy, etc. To top it all, it comes with a 33W charging capacity.

Specifications:

  • 6.43-inch HD display
  • 1080x2400 pixel resolution
  • Mediatek Helio G96 processor
  • 5000 mAh battery capacity
  • 1 front 16MP camera and 3 rear 64 + 8 + 2 MP cameras
  • Android 11 and MIUI 13 operating system
  • 6GB and 8GB RAM availability
  • 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal memory availability

ProsCons
  • Impressive battery life with fast charging
  • High-quality video recording is not possible
  • Availability of stereo speakers
  • The camera doesn’t have a night mode feature
  • Decent camera quality
 
POCO M4 Pro (Power Black, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
18% off
16,499 19,999
Buy now

6. Xiaomi Poco M3

Launched on 27th November 2020, runs on the Android 10 operating system. It is packed with effective features at an affordable price range. It has a great battery life with an 18W charging capacity. Other features of the Poco M3 include stereo speakers, a large screen, a good chipset, and decent camera quality.

Specifications:

  • 6.53-inch HD display
  • 1080x2340 pixel resolution
  • Qualcomm SM6115 snapdragon 662 processor
  • 6000 mAh battery capacity
  • 1 front 8MP camera and 3 rear 48 + 2 + 2 MP cameras
  • Android 10 operating system
  • 4GB and 6GB RAM availability
  • 64GB and 128GB internal memory availability

ProsCons
  • Impressive battery life
  • Low camera quality
  • Compatible for gaming purposes
  • Low-quality video capturing
  • Attractive and unique design at an affordable price range
 
POCO M3 (POCO Yellow, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
5% off
13,999 14,699
Buy now

7. Xiaomi Poco M2

The Poco M2 is one of the top choices for gamers, as it offers a MediatekHelio G80 gaming processor at such an affordable price. Launched on 15th September 2020, the Poco M2 is well-equipped with high-quality features such as a heavy octa-core processor, autofocus rear camera, impressive battery life, fast charging, etc. It gives the best user experience at an entry-level price range.

Specifications:

  • 6.53-inch HD display
  • 1080x2340 pixel resolution
  • Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 processor
  • 5000mAh battery capacity
  • 1 front 8MP camera and 4 rear 13 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP cameras
  • Android 10 operating system
  • 6GB RAM availability
  • 64GB and 128GB internal memory availability

ProsCons
Cheap and affordableGets heated easily
Decent rear camera quality with the slow-motion featureLow-quality selfie camera
Large screen with 400 nits brightness 
MI Poco M2 (Slate Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
15% off
10,999 12,999
Buy now

8. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

Launched on 14th July 2020, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a water-repellent coating, making it splashproof. It displays superb performance with a high-quality Qualcomm processor. It is a perfect choice for gamers due to its high performance and impressive battery life. Moreover, it also supports fast charging with a capacity of 33W charger.

Specifications:

  • 6.67-inch HD display
  • 1080x2400 pixel resolution
  • Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G Processor
  • 5000 mAh battery capacity
  • 1 front 16MP camera and 4 rear 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP cameras
  • Android 10 operating system
  • 4GB and 6GB RAM availability
  • 64GB and 128GB internal memory availability

ProsCons
  • Sharp display
  • Low camera quality at night or dim light
  • Superb performance at an affordable price
 
  • Impressive battery life with fast charging
 
MI Poco M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
26% off
12,499 16,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Poco M3 Pro 5G6.5 inch1080x2400 pixelsGSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G6.6 inch1080x2400 pixelsGSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
Poco X4 Pro 5G6.67 inch1080x2400 pixelsGSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
Poco C316.53 inch720x1600 pixelsGSM/HSPA/LTE
Poco M4 Pro6.43 inch1080x2400 pixelsGSM/HSPA/LTE
Poco M36.53 inch1080x2340 pixelsGSM/HSPA/LTE
Poco M26.53 inch1080x2340 pixelsGSM/HSPA/LTE
Poco M2 Pro6.67 inch1080x2400 pixelsGSM/HSPA/LTE

Best value for money

Of all the above-mentioned Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones, the Poco M4 Pro 5G provides the best value for money and comes under a price range of 13,999 - 18,999. It is packed with various latest features, including a high-quality octa-core processor and decent battery life at an affordable price range. It is one of the best phones for carrying out day-to-day tasks and gaming purposes. It displays an attractive design while supporting 5G technology. It is designed in a budget-friendly way to fit in your pocket. Isn’t it a worthy deal to get the best value against investment?

Best overall product

Poco is well-known for launching high-quality octa-core processor phones and stylish designs at an affordable price range. Being one of the best choices for gamers, the Poco X4 Pro 5G stands at the top among all Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones. With many advancements and excellent features, it displays all the qualities you might need in your smartphone. However, it costs 18,999, making it a bit more costly than the other Poco phones. Its cost may vary depending on the variant memory sizes and various colours. You can pick any three variant memory sizes according to your requirement. The Poco X4 Pro 5G provides you with the best value for money, excellent overall performance, and awesome features.

How to find the perfect Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones

Always remember the following tips and tricks while picking the perfect Poco 1.5 GHz processor phone:

  • Estimate your budget.
  • Look for the specifications and features that you require.
  • Prepare a list of Poco phones that fits your budget and matches the required specifications.
  • Research and read the reviews of all the shortlisted phones.
  • Compare the advantages and disadvantages of the shortlisted phones.
  • Pick the one that satisfies all the parameters.

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Poco M3 Pro 5GRs. 15,950
2.Poco M4 Pro 5G Rs. 13,999
3.Poco X4 Pro 5GRs. 18,999
4.Poco C31Rs. 8,740
5.Poco M4 ProRs. 16,999
6.Poco M3Rs. 12,999
7.Poco M2Rs. 10,948
8.Poco M2 ProRs. 13,499

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you purchase.”

1. Why are Poco phones a good choice for gamers, and how long do they last?

Gamers generally opt for Poco phones as they provide high-performing octa-core processors and impressive battery life at an affordable price range. The average life of a Poco phone is 2-3 years. However, it can even last for more, depending on the usage.

2. What is the average price range of Poco phones?

The price range of Poco phones in India starts from 7,000 and can go as high as 36,000.

3. What are the best options available in Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones?

The following are the best and latest Poco phones:

  • Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G
